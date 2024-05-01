ArisGlobal Helps Boehringer Ingelheim Transform Safety Signal Processing by Leveraging Latest LifeSphere Solutions

LifeSphere Clarity drives efficiencies and reinvents the way Boehringer Ingelheim's pharmaceutical operations approach safety signals

BOSTON, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ArisGlobal, a market leader in Life Sciences technology and the creator of LifeSphere®, announced today that research-driven global pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim is adopting the transformative new functionality of LifeSphere® Clarity.

LifeSphere Clarity picks up where traditional signal detection ends, providing access to knowledge graphs, association graphs, medical case clustering, and more advanced capabilities to drive better understanding the "why" of safety-relevant occurrences and more efficient and standardized risk management for patient safety and pharmacovigilance teams.

Boehringer Ingelheim's own patient safety teams created an on-premise advanced signal detection technology. ArisGlobal acquired the technology in 2023, and has continued to develop the product, most notably transitioning the offering to the cloud under the name LifeSphere Clarity. Today, LifeSphere Clarity adds value to ArisGlobal's established LifeSphere Signal & Risk Management solution by enabling healthcare organizations to assess the downstream impact of safety signals more effectively and drive significant efficiency gains, especially as adverse event data grows in size and complexity.

The roadmap for the LifeSphere Signals ecosystem is then set to build on this, including Proactive Signal Detection and harnessing real-world data (RWD), powered by LifeSphere® NavaX - ArisGlobal's cognitive computing engine, paving the way for advanced AI and Generative AI (GenAI) functionality.

LifeSphere Clarity, which provides a powerful, flexible, and highly scalable cloud-based solution benefiting from intelligent automation, subscribing teams can:

Automate possible causal pathways for efficient serial case assessment during signal screening/validation;

Access intuitive data visualization tools and easily generate aggregate reports, surfacing reliable and fully traceable insights from data;

Identify signal noise, leading to both greater accuracy and efficiency in safety monitoring and risk-benefit evaluation.

Dr. Robert Buchberger, Sr. VP Patient Safety and Pharmacovigilance at Boehringer Ingelheim, said, "We are very proud of the original signals innovation, developed in-house at Boehringer Ingelheim. It is gratifying to note that this solution will now benefit the entire industry. The use of advanced technology and its inherent flexibility allows us to remain one step ahead in safety data analytics, satisfying a key part of our mission to transform lives for generations."

Ann-Marie Orange, CIO and Global Head of R&D at ArisGlobal, said: "A key tenet of our LifeSphere roadmap is to deploy the most advanced, proven technologies for the direct and tangible benefits of our clients, and ultimately patients. Working closely with Boehringer Ingelheim on Clarity's conception and harnessing the power of knowledge graphs through an optimized cloud solution within our LifeSphere ecosystem, has further enabled us to fulfil Safety teams' evolving needs as pressures on resources continue to intensify. Clarity, as with the wider LifeSphere portfolio, helps biopharma companies expedite critical R&D processes and deliver more for patients, through advanced, efficient risk management."

About Boehringer Ingelheim

Boehringer Ingelheim is working on breakthrough therapies that transform lives, today and for generations to come. As a leading research-driven biopharmaceutical company, the company creates value through innovation in areas of high unmet medical need. Founded in 1885 and family-owned ever since, Boehringer Ingelheim takes a long-term, sustainable perspective. More than 53,000 employees serve over 130 markets in the two business units, Human Pharma and Animal Health.

About ArisGlobal

ArisGlobal is the creator of LifeSphere, a market leader in global patient treatment technology solutions that is transforming the way today's most successful life sciences companies develop breakthroughs and bring new products to market. More than 500 global pharmaceutical and biotech companies (90% of the Top 10 pharma brands) actively use LifeSphere, ArisGlobal's open R&D and compliance platform today. Headquartered in the United States, ArisGlobal has regional offices in Europe, India, Japan, and China. For more updates, follow ArisGlobal on LinkedIn or via www.arisglobal.com.

