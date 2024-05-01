Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2024) - Pineapple Financial Inc. (NYSE American: PAPL), a leading tech-focused mortgage firm with an integrated network of partner brokerages and agents across Canada, will be participating in the EF Hutton Annual Global Conference, which will take place on May 15, 2024 at The Plaza Hotel in New York.

Shubha Dasgupta, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting on May 15th. Interested parties can register to attend here. Members of the Pineapple Financial Inc. management will also be holding one-on-one investor meetings throughout the day.

About Pineapple Financial Inc.

Pineapple Financial Inc. is an award-winning fintech and leading Canadian mortgage brokerage network, focusing on both the long-term success of agents and brokerages, as well as the overall experience of homeowners. With approximately 700 brokers within the network, Pineapple creates cutting-edge cloud-based tools and AI-driven systems to enable its brokers to help Canadians realize their dream of owning a home. Pineapple is active within the community and is proud to sponsor charities across Canada to improve the lives of fellow Canadians.

About EF Hutton LLC

EF Hutton LLC is an investment bank headquartered in New York, NY, which provides strategic advisory and financing solutions to middle market and emerging growth companies. EF Hutton has a proven track record of offering superior strategic advisory to clients across the globe in any sector, with unique access to capital from the USA, Asia, Europe, UAE, and Latin America.

EF Hutton is a leader on Wall Street, having raised over $16 billion in capital across more than 270 transactions through various product types. Since 2022, by deal count, the firm has been #1 in US IPO issuance and #1 in SPAC issuance, per Bloomberg and SPAC Insider. EF Hutton is one of the most active investment banks in the middle of the market space. For more information, please visit efhutton.com.

For further information:

Dennis Welsh

Senior Director of Marketing

416-456-2102

dennis@gopineapple.com

Source: Pineapple Financial Inc.

SOURCE: EF Hutton