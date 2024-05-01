Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. Axalta Releases First Quarter 2024 Results

PHILADELPHIA, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) ("Axalta"), a leading global coatings company, announced its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2024.



First Quarter 2024 Highlights:

Net sales increased 0.8% year-over-year to $1.3 billion

Announced 2024 Transformation Initiative with an estimated annual $75 million run-rate savings expected in 2026

Net income declined $22 million year-over-year to $39 million primarily due to $55 million of restructuring charges

Adjusted EBITDA increased $46 million year-over-year to $259 million with Adjusted EBITDA margin improving 340 basis points year-over-year to 20.0%

Diluted EPS declined by $0.09 year-over-year, or 33% to $0.18 and Adjusted Diluted EPS increased $0.13 year-over-year, or 37%, to $0.48

Total net leverage ratio of 2.8x and paid down $75 million of principal on term loan

Board approved $700 million share repurchase authorization in April 2024

Increased full year 2024 earnings and free cash flow outlook

First Quarter 2024 Consolidated Financial Results

First quarter 2024 net sales increased 0.8% year-over-year to $1.3 billion. Growth within the company's end-markets was driven by a 4% improvement in both Refinish and Light Vehicle, offset partially by lower net sales in Industrial and Commercial Vehicle.

Net income decreased by $22 million year-over-year to $39 million, mainly as a result of $55 million of pre-tax charges incurred in the first quarter of 2024 as part of the previously announced 2024 Transformation Initiative. Adjusted net income improved by $27 million year-over-year to $106 million with contributions from both segments driven by variable cost deflation that more than offset higher fixed operating expense. Adjusted EBITDA of $259 million was a first quarter record, compared to $213 million in the prior year period. Adjusted EBITDA margin increased by 340 basis points to 20.0%. Diluted earnings per share decreased to $0.18 compared to $0.27 in the prior year period, driven primarily by higher restructuring expense. Adjusted diluted earnings per share improved by 37% to $0.48 following the increase in earnings excluding impacts of restructuring charges, which more than offset modest headwinds from a higher effective tax rate and interest expense.

First quarter 2024 cash provided by operating activities was $34 million versus cash used for operating activities of $52 million in the prior year period with free cash flow totaling $15 million compared to free cash flow cash use of $88 million in the same period last year. The year-over-year increases in cash provided by operating activities and free cash flow were driven primarily by improvements in working capital. Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end were $624 million and total liquidity was over $1.1 billion. Our net debt to trailing twelve month ("LTM") Adjusted EBITDA ratio (total net leverage ratio) was 2.8x at quarter-end versus 3.7x as of March 31, 2023. The company paid down an additional $75 million of term loan principal in the quarter. In April 2024, the company's Board of Directors approved a $700 million share repurchase program, which replaces the prior share repurchase program.

Discussion of Segment Results

Performance Coatings first quarter 2024 net sales were $848 million, flat relative to the prior year period. Refinish net sales grew 4% year-over-year driven by positive price-mix and a strong contribution from the André Koch acquisition that closed in the fourth quarter 2023. Industrial net sales decreased year-over-year due to softer market activity and the prioritization of higher margin business.

Performance Coatings generated a first quarter record Adjusted EBITDA of $196 million in the current period compared to $169 million in the prior year period, with associated margins of 23.1% and 20.0%, respectively. The increases in segment Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin were driven by variable cost deflation and Refinish net sales growth.

Mobility Coatings first quarter 2024 net sales were $446 million, up 2% from the prior year period. Light Vehicle net sales improved by 4% year-over-year, driven by strong volume growth in China. Price and product mix was roughly flat in Light Vehicle despite modest headwinds from raw material indexed contracts. Commercial Vehicle net sales decreased by 4% year-over-year driven by lower Class 8 production, which was down 12% across North America and Latin America year-over-year.

The Mobility Coatings segment generated Adjusted EBITDA of $63 million in the first quarter compared to $44 million in the prior year period, with associated margins of 14.2% and 10.1%, respectively. The increases in segment Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin were driven by raw material deflation and solid sales growth in Light Vehicle.

"This was another strong quarter for Axalta," said Chris Villavarayan, Axalta's CEO and President. "We are executing well and I am confident in our trajectory this year as we target record earnings for the second consecutive year. We also remain focused on driving strategic actions intended to accelerate long-term value creation and unlock earnings power. As a result, we are raising our full year 2024 Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EPS, and Free Cash Flow guidance."

Second Quarter And Full Year 2024 Outlook

(in millions, except %'s and per share data) Projection Item Q2 2024 FY 2024 Net Sales YoY% 3% - 5% +LSD Adjusted EBITDA ~$275 $1,050 - $1,080 Adjusted Diluted EPS ~$0.50 $1.90 - $2.00 Free Cash Flow $425 - $475 D&A (step-up D&A) ~$280 ($50) Tax Rate, As Adjusted ~25% Diluted Shares Outstanding ~222 Interest Expense ~$210 Capex ~$165

LSD= low single digit



Axalta does not provide a reconciliation for non-GAAP estimates for Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Diluted EPS, Free Cash Flow or tax rate, as adjusted, on a forward-looking basis because the information necessary to calculate a meaningful or accurate estimation of reconciling items is not available without unreasonable effort. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for more information.

Financial Statement Tables AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Net sales $ 1,294 $ 1,284 Cost of goods sold 865 902 Selling, general and administrative expenses 207 206 Other operating charges 61 7 Research and development expenses 18 19 Amortization of acquired intangibles 22 25 Income from operations 121 125 Interest expense, net 54 48 Other expense, net 8 1 Income before income taxes 59 76 Provision for income taxes 20 15 Net income 39 61 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (2 ) - Net income attributable to common shareholders $ 41 $ 61 Basic net income per share $ 0.18 $ 0.27 Diluted net income per share $ 0.18 $ 0.27 Basic weighted average shares outstanding 220.3 221.2 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 221.3 222.1

AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) (In millions, except per share data) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 624 $ 700 Restricted cash 3 3 Accounts and notes receivable, net 1,242 1,260 Inventories 751 741 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 140 117 Total current assets 2,760 2,821 Property, plant and equipment, net 1,174 1,204 Goodwill 1,554 1,591 Identifiable intangibles, net 1,087 1,130 Other assets 514 526 Total assets $ 7,089 $ 7,272 Liabilities, Shareholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 721 $ 725 Current portion of borrowings 20 26 Other accrued liabilities 591 677 Total current liabilities 1,332 1,428 Long-term borrowings 3,407 3,478 Accrued pensions 241 252 Deferred income taxes 155 162 Other liabilities 179 179 Total liabilities 5,314 5,499 Shareholders' equity: Common shares, $1.00 par, 1,000.0 shares authorized, 254.2 and 253.7 shares issued at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 254 254 Capital in excess of par 1,575 1,568 Retained earnings 1,327 1,286 Treasury shares, at cost, 33.6 shares at March 31, 2024 and December 31, 2023 (937 ) (937 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (488 ) (444 ) Total Axalta shareholders' equity 1,731 1,727 Noncontrolling interests 44 46 Total shareholders' equity 1,775 1,773 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 7,089 $ 7,272

AXALTA COATING SYSTEMS LTD. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (In millions) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Operating activities: Net income $ 39 $ 61 Adjustment to reconcile net income to cash provided by (used for) operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 68 70 Amortization of deferred financing costs and original issue discount 2 2 Debt extinguishment and refinancing-related costs 3 2 Deferred income taxes 6 2 Realized and unrealized foreign exchange losses, net 9 5 Stock-based compensation 6 6 Impairment charges - 7 Interest income on swaps designated as net investment hedges (3 ) (6 ) Other non-cash, net 2 3 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade accounts and notes receivable 4 (92 ) Inventories (20 ) 39 Prepaid expenses and other assets (40 ) (30 ) Accounts payable 11 (22 ) Other accrued liabilities (75 ) (96 ) Other liabilities 22 (3 ) Cash provided by (used for) operating activities 34 (52 ) Investing activities: Purchase of property, plant and equipment (22 ) (42 ) Interest proceeds on swaps designated as net investment hedges 3 6 Settlement proceeds on swaps designated as net investment hedges - 29 Other investing activities, net - 1 Cash used for investing activities (19 ) (6 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from short-term borrowings - 9 Proceeds from long-term borrowings 107 - Payments on short-term borrowings (5 ) (14 ) Payments on long-term borrowings (183 ) (76 ) Financing-related costs (2 ) (6 ) Net cash flows associated with stock-based awards 1 5 Deferred acquisition-related consideration - (7 ) Other financing activities, net - 1 Cash used for financing activities (82 ) (88 ) Decrease in cash (67 ) (146 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (9 ) 6 Cash at beginning of period 703 655 Cash at end of period $ 627 $ 515 Cash at end of period reconciliation: Cash and cash equivalents $ 624 $ 512 Restricted cash 3 3 Cash at end of period $ 627 $ 515



The following table reconciles net income to EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented (in millions):

Twelve Months Ended March 31, 2024

Three Months Ended

March 31, Year Ended December 31, 2023

2024 2023 Net income $ 247 $ 39 $ 61 $ 269 Interest expense, net 219 54 48 213 Provision for income taxes 91 20 15 86 Depreciation and amortization 274 68 70 276 EBITDA 831 181 194 844 Debt extinguishment and refinancing-related costs (a) 11 3 2 10 Termination benefits and other employee-related costs (b) 73 55 - 18 Acquisition and divestiture-related costs (c) 4 2 1 3 Site closure costs (d) 7 1 1 7 Impairment charges (e) 8 - 7 15 Foreign exchange remeasurement losses (f) 26 5 2 23 Long-term employee benefit plan adjustments (g) 10 3 2 9 Stock-based compensation (h) 26 6 6 26 Environmental charge (i) 4 4 - - Other adjustments (j) (3 ) (1 ) (2 ) (4 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 997 $ 259 $ 213 $ 951 Net sales $ 5,194 $ 1,294 $ 1,284 $ 5,184 Net income margin 4.8 % 3.0 % 4.8 % 5.2 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 19.2 % 20.0 % 16.6 % 18.4 % Segment Adjusted EBITDA: Performance Coatings $ 769 $ 196 $ 169 $ 742 Mobility Coatings 228 63 44 209 Total $ 997 $ 259 $ 213 $ 951

(a) Represents expenses and associated changes to estimates related to the prepayment, restructuring, and refinancing of our indebtedness, which are not considered indicative of our ongoing operating performance. (b) Represents expenses and associated changes to estimates related to employee termination benefits, consulting, legal and other employee-related costs associated with restructuring programs and other employee-related costs. These amounts are not considered indicative of our ongoing operating performance. (c) Represents acquisition and divestiture-related expenses and integration activities associated with our business combinations, all of which are not considered indicative of our ongoing operating performance. (d) Represents costs related to the closure of certain manufacturing sites, which we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance. (e) Represents impairment charges, which are not considered indicative of our ongoing operating performance. The losses recorded during the year ended December 31, 2023 were primarily due to the decision to demolish assets at a previously closed manufacturing site during the three months ended June 30, 2023 and the then anticipated exit of a non-core business category in the Mobility Coatings segment during the three months ended March 31, 2023. (f) Represents foreign exchange losses resulting from the remeasurement of assets and liabilities denominated in foreign currencies, net of the impacts of our foreign currency instruments used to hedge our balance sheet exposures. (g) Represents the non-cash, non-service cost components of long-term employee benefit costs. (h) Represents non-cash impacts associated with stock-based compensation. (i) Represents costs related to certain environmental remediation activities, which are not considered indicative of our ongoing operating performance. (j) Represents certain non-operational or non-cash gains, unrelated to our core business and which we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance.

The following table reconciles net income to adjusted net income for the periods presented (in millions, except per share data):

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Net income $ 39 $ 61 Less: Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (2 ) - Net income attributable to common shareholders 41 61 Debt extinguishment and refinancing-related costs (a) 3 2 Termination benefits and other employee-related costs (b) 55 - Acquisition and divestiture-related costs (c) 2 1 Impairment charges (d) - 7 Environmental charge (e) 4 - Other adjustments (f) 1 (1 ) Step-up depreciation and amortization (g) 12 16 Total adjustments 77 25 Income tax provision impacts (h) 12 7 Adjusted net income $ 106 $ 79 Adjusted diluted net income per share $ 0.48 $ 0.35 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 221.3 222.1

(a) Represents expenses and associated changes to estimates related to the prepayment, restructuring, and refinancing of our indebtedness, which are not considered indicative of our ongoing operating performance. (b) Represents expenses and associated changes to estimates related to employee termination benefits, consulting, legal and other employee-related costs associated with restructuring programs and other employee-related costs. These amounts are not considered indicative of our ongoing operating performance. (c) Represents acquisition and divestiture-related expenses and integration activities associated with our business combinations, all of which are not considered indicative of our ongoing operating performance. (d) Represents impairment charges, which are not considered indicative of our ongoing operating performance. The amount recorded during the three months ended March 31, 2023 relates to a loss recorded due to the then anticipated exit of a non-core business category in the Mobility Coatings segment. (e) Represents costs related to environmental remediation activities, which are not considered indicative of our ongoing operating performance. (f) Represents certain non-operational or non-cash losses (gains), unrelated to our core business and which we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance. (g) Represents the incremental step-up depreciation and amortization expense associated with the acquisition of DuPont Performance Coatings by Axalta. We believe this will assist investors in performing meaningful comparisons of past, present and future operating results and better highlight the results of our ongoing operating performance. (h) The income tax impacts are determined using the applicable rates in the taxing jurisdictions in which expense or income occurred and includes both current and deferred income tax expense (benefit) based on the nature of the non-GAAP performance measure. Additionally, the income tax impact includes the removal of discrete income tax impacts within our effective tax rate which were expenses of $3 million and benefits of $2 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023, respectively. The tax adjustments for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 include the deferred tax benefit ratably amortized into our adjusted income tax rate as the tax attribute related to a January 1, 2020 intra-entity transfer of certain intellectual property rights is realized.

The following table reconciles cash provided by (used for) operating activities to free cash flow for the periods presented (in millions):

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Cash provided by (used for) operating activities $ 34 $ (52 ) Purchase of property, plant and equipment (22 ) (42 ) Interest proceeds on swaps designated as net investment hedges 3 6 Free cash flow $ 15 $ (88 )



The following table reconciles income from operations to adjusted EBIT and segment adjusted EBIT for the periods presented (in millions):

Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Income from operations $ 121 $ 125 Other expense, net 8 1 Total 113 124 Debt extinguishment and refinancing-related costs (a) 3 2 Termination benefits and other employee-related costs (b) 55 - Acquisition and divestiture-related costs (c) 2 1 Impairment charges (d) - 7 Environmental charge (e) 4 - Other adjustments (f) 1 (1 ) Step-up depreciation and amortization (g) 12 16 Adjusted EBIT $ 190 $ 149 Segment Adjusted EBIT (1): Performance Coatings $ 135 $ 109 Mobility Coatings 43 24 Total 178 133 Step-up depreciation and amortization (g) 12 16 Adjusted EBIT $ 190 $ 149

(1) During the three months ended December 31, 2023, Axalta transitioned to using Adjusted EBITDA as the primary measure to evaluate financial performance of the operating segments and allocate resources. We will continue publishing segment Adjusted EBIT through 2024 to allow for historical trend analyses. (a) Represents expenses and associated changes to estimates related to the prepayment, restructuring, and refinancing of our indebtedness, which are not considered indicative of our ongoing operating performance. (b) Represents expenses and associated changes to estimates related to employee termination benefits, consulting, legal and other employee-related costs associated with restructuring programs and other employee-related costs. These amounts are not considered indicative of our ongoing operating performance. (c) Represents acquisition and divestiture-related expenses and integration activities associated with our business combinations, all of which are not considered indicative of our ongoing operating performance. (d) Represents impairment charges, which are not considered indicative of our ongoing operating performance. The amount recorded during the three months ended March 31, 2023 relates to a loss recorded due to the then anticipated exit of a non-core business category in the Mobility Coatings segment. (e) Represents costs related to environmental remediation activities, which are not considered indicative of our ongoing operating performance. (f) Represents certain non-operational or non-cash losses (gains), unrelated to our core business and which we do not consider indicative of our ongoing operating performance. (g) Represents the incremental step-up depreciation and amortization expense associated with the acquisition of DuPont Performance Coatings by Axalta. We believe this will assist investors in performing meaningful comparisons of past, present and future operating results and better highlight the results of our ongoing operating performance.