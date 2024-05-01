Woburn, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2024) - SinglePoint Inc (CBOE: SING) ("SinglePoint" or "the Company") subsidiary Boston Solar, a proud partner of the Boston Red Sox and a leading provider of solar energy solutions, is pleased to announce the progression of its partnership with a Boston charter school, bringing sustainable energy solutions to the city of Boston. As the projects move from permitting to construction phase, Boston Solar is poised to deliver comprehensive engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, underscoring its commitment to providing solar for all and driving positive change through renewable energy initiatives.





Boston Solar



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/6548/207564_000a6bcf64040b22_001full.jpg

The solar sector continues to receive unprecedented funding and federal support. An additional $7 billion dollars has been announced last week by President Joe Biden. This funding is aimed to serve over 900,000 low to middle income homes. This signals another commitment to the long-term upside for the residential and small commercial sector a sector Boston Solar nearly exclusively serves.

The charter school initiative encompasses the installation of solar energy systems across two buildings, further cementing Boston Solar's dedication to advancing sustainable practices within educational institutions. The first building will feature a 69.84kW DC solar array, comprising a total of 144 Hanwha Q.CELL 485 solar panels. Additionally, the second building will host a 37.83kW DC system, incorporating 78 Hanwha Q.CELL 485 solar panels. Both systems will utilize SolarEdge inverters with Unirac racking, ensuring optimal performance and efficiency.

"We are very excited to partner with our local schools in their commitment to sustainability," said Michael Morlino, President of Boston Solar. "By leveraging our expertise in solar energy solutions, we aim to empower educational institutions with clean, renewable energy options while providing valuable learning opportunities for students about environmental stewardship."

The projects' transition from permitting to construction signifies a significant step forward in Boston Solar's mission to make solar energy accessible and affordable for all. As construction commences, Boston Solar remains dedicated to delivering high-quality, turnkey solutions that not only meet the energy needs of its clients but also contribute to a greener, more sustainable future for generations to come.

For more information about Boston Solar and its services, please visit www.bostonsolar.us.

About Boston Solar

Boston Solar is a subsidiary of SinglePoint Inc. (CBOE: SING) Since its founding in 2011, Boston Solar has installed more than 5,000 residential and commercial solar arrays, powering thousands of homes and businesses in New England, primarily in Massachusetts. The mission of Boston Solar is to provide superior clean energy products, exceptional customer service, and the highest-quality design in residential and commercial installations.

Boston Solar has accumulated several distinctions of recognition of the company's outstanding triumphs:

Honored with the 2020 Guildmaster Award from GuildQuality, the award acknowledged how Boston Solar demonstrated exceptional customer service within the residential construction industry.

Named a Top Solar Contractor by Solar Power World magazine for five consecutive years.

Applauded by the Boston Business Journal's "Largest Clean Energy Companies in Massachusetts" list.

Boston Solar is a Solar Energy Business Association of New England (SEBANE) member. www.bostonsolar.us

About SinglePoint Inc.

SinglePoint Inc. is a renewable energy and sustainable lifestyle company focused on providing environmentally friendly energy efficiencies and healthy living solutions. SinglePoint is initially focused on building the largest network of renewable energy solutions and modernizing the traditional solar and energy storage model. The Company is also actively exploring future growth opportunities in air purification, electric vehicle charging, solar as a subscription service, and additional energy efficiencies that enhance sustainability and a healthier life. For more information, visit the Company's website (www.singlepoint.com).

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential plans and objectives of the Company, the use of proceeds, anticipated growth and future expansion, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements.

Technical complications, which may arise, could prevent the prompt implementation of any strategically significant plan(s) outlined above. The Company undertakes no duty to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Media Contact:

Nicholas Andrade, Marketing Assistant.

info@bostonsolar.us

Investor Relations Contact:

SinglePoint Inc

investor@singlepoint.com

888-682-7464

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/207564

SOURCE: Hawk Point Media Group.