Johnson Controls International plc: Johnson Controls Reports Solid Q2 Results; Maintains FY24 Guidance

Q2 reported sales were flat versus prior year and increased 1% organically

Q2 GAAP EPS of $(0.41); Q2 Adjusted EPS of $0.78

Q2 Orders +12% organically year-over-year

Building Solutions backlog of $12.6 billion increased 10% organically year-over-year

Initiates fiscal Q3 and maintains full year fiscal 2024 guidance

CORK, Ireland, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI), a global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, today reported fiscal second quarter 2024 GAAP earnings per share ("EPS") of $(0.41). Excluding special items, adjusted EPS was $0.78 (see attached footnotes for non-GAAP reconciliation).

Sales in the quarter of $6.7 billion were flat compared to the prior year on an as reported basis and increased 1% organically. GAAP net loss was $(277) million. Adjusted net income was $533 million.

"We are proud of the work underway at Johnson Controls as we delivered another successful quarter, underscored by accelerating sales growth and margin expansion," said George Oliver, Chairman and CEO. "We made great progress this quarter in further strengthening our balance sheet. Our record backlog provides visibility into the remainder of the fiscal year and we remain confident in our ability to deliver on our financial and operational commitments as we continue our transformation into a comprehensive solutions provider for commercial buildings."

Income and EPS amounts attributable to Johnson Controls ordinary shareholders

($ millions, except per-share amounts)

The financial highlights presented in the tables below are in accordance with GAAP, unless otherwise indicated. All comparisons are to the fiscal second quarter of 2023.

Organic sales growth, adjusted segment EBITA, adjusted segment EBITA margin, adjusted corporate expense, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, and adjusted free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures and detail of the special items, refer to the attached footnotes.

This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding organic revenue growth, adjusted segment EBITA margin improvement and adjusted EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are derived by excluding certain amounts from the corresponding financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The determination of the amounts excluded is a matter of management judgment and depends upon, among other factors, the nature of the underlying expense or income amounts recognized in a given period and the high variability of certain amounts, such as mark-to-market adjustments. Organic revenue growth excludes the effect of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency. We are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of the aforementioned forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because such information is not available, and management cannot reliably predict the necessary components of such GAAP measures without unreasonable effort or expense. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company's fiscal 2024 third quarter and full year GAAP financial results.

A slide presentation to accompany the results can be found in the Investor Relations section of Johnson Controls' website at http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com.

FISCAL Q2 SEGMENT RESULTS

Building Solutions North America





Fiscal Q2



2024

2023

Change Sales

$ 2,739

$ 2,520

9 % Segment EBITA











GAAP

373

315

18 % Adjusted

373

315

18 % Segment EBITA Margin %











GAAP

13.6 %

12.5 %

110 bp Adjusted

13.6 %

12.5 %

110 bp

Sales in the quarter of $2.7 billion increased 9% over the prior year. Organic sales increased 8% over the prior year led by high-teens growth in Applied HVAC & Controls.

Orders in the quarter, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, increased 19% year-over-year. Backlog at the end of the quarter of $8.9 billion increased 15% compared to the prior year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency.

Segment EBITA margin of 13.6% expanded 110 basis points versus the prior year led by higher margin backlog conversion and continued growth in Services.

Building Solutions EMEA/LA (Europe, Middle East, Africa / Latin America)





Fiscal Q2



2024

2023

Change Sales

$ 1,064

$ 1,031

3 % Segment EBITA











GAAP

89

69

29 % Adjusted

89

69

29 % Segment EBITA Margin %











GAAP

8.4 %

6.7 %

170 bp Adjusted

8.4 %

6.7 %

170 bp

Sales in the quarter of $1.1 billion increased 3% over the prior year. Organic sales grew 4% versus the prior year led by strong low-teen growth in Service.

Orders in the quarter, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, increased 8% year-over-year. Backlog at the end of the quarter of $2.4 billion increased 10% year-over-year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency.

Segment EBITA margin of 8.4% expanded 170 basis points versus the prior year led by productivity benefits and positive Service mix.

Building Solutions Asia Pacific





Fiscal Q2



2024

2023

Change Sales

$ 491

$ 667

(26 %) Segment EBITA











GAAP

54

79

(32 %) Adjusted

54

79

(32 %) Segment EBITA Margin %











GAAP

11.0 %

11.8 %

(80 bp) Adjusted

11.0 %

11.8 %

(80 bp)

Sales in the quarter of $491 million declined 26% versus the prior year. Organic sales declined 23% versus the prior year as high single-digit Service growth was more than offset by continued weakness in China.

Orders in the quarter, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, declined 9% year-over-year. Backlog at the end of the quarter of $1.3 billion decreased 18% year-over-year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency.

Segment EBITA margin of 11.0% declined 80 basis points versus the prior year primarily related to continued declines in the Systems business in China.

Global Products





Fiscal Q2



2024

2023

Change Sales

$ 2,405

$ 2,468

(3 %) Segment EBITA











GAAP

429

488

(12 %) Adjusted

455

458

(1 %) Segment EBITA Margin %











GAAP

17.8 %

19.8 %

(200 bp) Adjusted

18.9 %

18.6 %

30 bp

Sales in the quarter of $2.4 billion declined 3% versus the prior year. Organic sales were down 1% versus the prior year as growth in Commercial HVAC was offset by declines in global Residential HVAC and Fire & Security.

Segment EBITA margin of 17.8% declined 200 basis points versus the prior year primarily due to unfavorable mix, a charge related to a product quality issue, and the favorable prior year impact of an acquisition earn-out liability. Adjusted segment EBITA excludes costs for a product quality issue, partially offset by a favorable earn-out liability adjustment in Q2 2024. Adjusted segment EBITA excludes a favorable earn-out liability adjustment in Q2 2023.

Corporate





Fiscal Q2



2024

2023

Change Corporate Expense











GAAP

$99

$ 131

(24 %) Adjusted

$83

101

(18 %)

Adjusted Corporate expense in Q2 2024 excluded certain one-time cyber incident-related costs. Both periods exclude certain transaction/separation costs.

OTHER Q2 ITEMS

The Company discontinued its receivables factoring programs. Cash used by operating activities was $(203) million. Free cash flow was $(336) million and adjusted free cash flow was $375 million for Q2 2024.

The Company paid dividends of approximately $252 million during Q2 2024.

The Company repurchased 8.0 million shares of common stock for approximately $474 million.

The Company recorded pre-tax restructuring and impairment costs of $254 million, comprised of a goodwill impairment ($230 million) and severance charges related to ongoing restructuring actions ($24 million).

The Company recorded a pre-tax charge of $750 million related to a settlement with a nationwide class of public water systems concerning the use of Aqueous Film Forming Foam ("AFFF") manufactured and sold by a subsidiary of the Company.

THIRD QUARTER GUIDANCE

The Company initiated fiscal 2024 third quarter guidance:

Organic revenue up ~LSD year-over-year

Adjusted segment EBITA margin of ~17.0%

Adjusted EPS before special items of ~$1.05 to $1.10

FULL YEAR GUIDANCE

The Company maintains fiscal 2024 full year EPS guidance:

Organic revenue growth up ~MSD year-over-year

Adjusted segment EBITA margin improvement of ~50 to 75 basis points, year-over-year

Adjusted EPS before special items of ~$3.60 to $3.75

CONFERENCE CALL & WEBCAST INFO

Johnson Controls will host a conference call to discuss this quarter's results at 8:30 a.m. ET today, which can be accessed by dialing 844-763-8274 (in the United States) or +1-412-717-9224 (outside the United States), or via webcast. A slide presentation will accompany the prepared remarks and has been posted on the investor relations section of the Johnson Controls website at https://investors.johnsoncontrols.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. A replay will be made available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the conference call.

About Johnson Controls

At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.

Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.

Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.

Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.

Non-GAAP Financial Information

This press release contains financial information regarding adjusted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP performance measure. The adjusting items include net mark-to-market adjustments, restructuring and impairment costs, the water systems AFFF settlement, certain transaction/separation costs, Silent-Aire earn-out adjustment, warehouse fire loss, cyber incident costs, Global Products product quality issue costs, and discrete tax items. Financial information regarding organic sales growth, adjusted segment EBITA, adjusted segment EBITA margin, adjusted Corporate expense, adjusted free cash flow, and adjusted net income are also presented, which are non-GAAP performance measures. Management believes that, when considered together with unadjusted amounts, these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results and business trends of Johnson Controls. Management may also use these metrics as guides in forecasting, budgeting and long-term planning processes and for compensation purposes. These metrics should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements for, the most comparable GAAP measure. For further information on the calculation of the non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures, refer to the attached footnotes.

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in millions, except per share data; unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31,

Six Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Net sales













Products and systems $ 4,985

$ 5,083

$ 9,474

$ 9,639 Services 1,714

1,603

3,319

3,115

6,699

6,686

12,793

12,754 Cost of sales













Products and systems 3,459

3,516

6,621

6,629 Services 1,059

929

1,999

1,793

4,518

4,445

8,620

8,422















Gross profit 2,181

2,241

4,173

4,332















Selling, general and administrative expenses 2,251

1,579

3,764

3,150 Restructuring and impairment costs 254

418

293

763 Net financing charges 93

71

192

138 Equity income 56

50

118

112















Income (loss) before income taxes (361)

223

42

393















Income tax (benefit) provision (127)

49

(128)

63































Net income (loss) (234)

174

170

330















Less: Income attributable to noncontrolling interests 43

41

73

79















Net income (loss) attributable to Johnson Controls $ (277)

$ 133

$ 97

$ 251















Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Johnson Controls













Basic $ (0.41)

$ 0.19

$ 0.14

$ 0.37 Diluted (0.41)

0.19

0.14

0.36

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION (in millions; unaudited)



March 31, 2024

September 30, 2023 Assets













Cash and cash equivalents $ 843

$ 835 Accounts receivable - net 6,688

6,006 Inventories 2,991

2,776 Other current assets 1,355

1,120 Current assets 11,877

10,737







Property, plant and equipment - net 3,104

3,136 Goodwill 17,757

17,936 Other intangible assets - net 4,717

4,888 Investments in partially-owned affiliates 1,172

1,056 Other noncurrent assets 4,830

4,489 Total assets $ 43,457

$ 42,242







Liabilities and Equity













Short-term debt $ 2,210

$ 385 Current portion of long-term debt 1,165

645 Accounts payable 4,019

4,268 Accrued compensation and benefits 779

958 Deferred revenue 2,331

1,996 Other current liabilities 3,095

2,832 Current liabilities 13,599

11,084







Long-term debt 7,348

7,818 Pension and postretirement benefits 251

278 Other noncurrent liabilities 5,418

5,368 Long-term liabilities 13,017

13,464







Shareholders' equity attributable to Johnson Controls 15,658

16,545 Noncontrolling interests 1,183

1,149 Total equity 16,841

17,694 Total liabilities and equity $ 43,457

$ 42,242

JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in millions; unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

Six Months Ended March 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023 Operating Activities













Net income (loss) attributable to Johnson Controls $ (277)

$ 133

$ 97

$ 251 Income attributable to noncontrolling interests 43

41

73

79 Net income (loss) (234)

174

170

330 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided (used) by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization 236

206

467

409 Pension and postretirement benefit expense (income) (10)

3

(20)

(3) Pension and postretirement contributions (7)

(17)

(13)

(26) Equity in earnings of partially-owned affiliates, net of dividends received (46)

1

(102)

(55) Deferred income taxes (330)

(76)

(400)

(168) Noncash restructuring and impairment charges 244

397

253

691 Equity-based compensation 26

31

56

61 Other - net (16)

(60)

(38)

(87) Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions and divestitures:













Accounts receivable (720)

(272)

(659)

(360) Inventories (25)

(145)

(228)

(493) Other assets (13)

(101)

(204)

(169) Restructuring reserves (46)

(31)

(60)

(17) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 772

183

358

(155) Accrued income taxes (34)

21

(29)

60 Cash provided (used) by operating activities (203)

314

(449)

18















Investing Activities













Capital expenditures (133)

(121)

(225)

(255) Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired 3

(10)

1

(89) Other - net (7)

6

13

30 Cash used by investing activities (137)

(125)

(211)

(314)















Financing Activities













Net proceeds from borrowings with maturities less than three months 411

821

1,519

1,288 Proceeds from debt -

162

422

316 Repayments of debt (163)

(335)

(163)

(536) Stock repurchases and retirements (474)

(93)

(474)

(247) Payment of cash dividends (252)

(240)

(504)

(481) Employee equity-based compensation withholding taxes (1)

(2)

(24)

(32) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests (39)

(62)

(51)

(72) Other - net (33)

2

(48)

26 Cash provided (used) by financing activities (551)

253

677

262















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (41)

22

19

8 Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (932)

464

36

(26) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,892

1,576

924

2,066 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period 960

2,040

960

2,040 Less: Restricted cash 117

65

117

65 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 843

$ 1,975

$ 843

$ 1,975

FOOTNOTES



1. Financial Summary



The Company evaluates the performance of its business units primarily on segment earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA), which represents income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests, excluding general corporate expenses, intangible asset amortization, net mark-to-market adjustments related to restricted asbestos investments and pension and postretirement plans, restructuring and impairment costs and net financing charges.



(in millions; unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31,

Six Months Ended March 31,

Actual

Adjusted Non-GAAP

Actual

Adjusted Non-GAAP

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023































Segment EBITA (1)





























Building Solutions North America $ 373

$ 315

$ 373

$ 315

$ 658

$ 582

$ 658

$ 582 Building Solutions EMEA/LA 89

69

89

69

169

144

169

144 Building Solutions Asia Pacific 54

79

54

79

100

147

100

147 Global Products 429

488

455

458

798

870

824

880































Net income (loss) attributable to JCI $ (277)

$ 133

$ 533

$ 517

$ 97

$ 251

$ 883

$ 980 Income attributable to noncontrolling interests (2) 43

41

45

41

73

79

77

79 Net income (loss) (234)

174

578

558

170

330

960

1,059 Less: Income tax benefit (provision) (3) 127

(49)

(92)

(87)

128

(63)

(153)

(165) Income (loss) before income taxes (361)

223

670

645

42

393

1,113

1,224 Net financing charges 93

71

93

71

192

138

192

138 EBIT (4) $ (268)

$ 294

$ 763

$ 716

$ 234

$ 531

$ 1,305

$ 1,362



(1) The Company's press release contains financial information regarding adjusted segment EBITA, which is a non-GAAP performance measure. The Company's definition of adjusted segment EBITA excludes other non-recurring items that are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of its businesses. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company.

(2) Adjusted income attributable to noncontrolling interests for the three and six months ended March 31, 2024 excludes impact from restructuring and impairment costs of $2 million and $4 million, respectively.

(3) Adjusted income tax provision for the three and six months ended March 31, 2024 excludes the net tax benefit and other impacts of pre-tax adjusting items of $219 million and $281 million, respectively. Adjusted income tax provision for the three and six months ended March 31, 2023 excludes the net tax benefit of pre-tax adjusting items of $38 million and $102 million, respectively.

(4) Management defines earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) as income before net financing charges, income taxes and noncontrolling interests. EBIT is a non-GAAP performance measure. Management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company.

The following is the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 reconciliation of segment EBITA as reported to adjusted segment EBITA (unaudited):

(in millions) Building Solutions North America

Building Solutions EMEA/LA

Building Solutions Asia Pacific

Global Products

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023































Segment EBITA as reported $ 373

$ 315

$ 89

$ 69

$ 54

$ 79

$ 429

$ 488































Adjusting items:





























Silent-Aire earn-out adjustment -

-

-

-

-

-

(7)

(30) Global Products product quality issue (5) -

-

-

-

-

-

33

-































Adjusted segment EBITA $ 373

$ 315

$ 89

$ 69

$ 54

$ 79

$ 455

$ 458



(5) Adjusted segment EBITA excludes costs related to a product quality issue within the Company's Global Products business for the three and six months ended March 31, 2024. Management believes the exclusion of these costs is useful to investors due to the unusual nature and magnitude of the expected related costs.

The following is the six months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 reconciliation of segment EBITA as reported to adjusted segment EBITA (unaudited):



(in millions) Building Solutions North America

Building Solutions EMEA/LA

Building Solutions Asia Pacific

Global Products

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023

2024

2023































Segment EBITA as reported $ 658

$ 582

$ 169

$ 144

$ 100

$ 147

$ 798

$ 870































Adjusting items:





























Silent-Aire earn-out adjustment -

-

-

-

-

-

(7)

(30) Warehouse fire loss (6) -

-

-

-

-

-

-

40 Global Products product quality issue -

-

-

-

-

-

33

-































Adjusted segment EBITA $ 658

$ 582

$ 169

$ 144

$ 100

$ 147

$ 824

$ 880



(6) Adjusted segment EBITA excludes a $40 million uninsured loss attributable to a fire at a warehouse in Menominee, Michigan.

The Company's press release and earnings presentation include forward-looking statements regarding organic revenue growth, adjusted free cash flow and adjusted EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are derived by excluding certain amounts from the corresponding financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The determination of the amounts excluded is a matter of management judgment and depends upon, among other factors, the nature of the underlying expense or income amounts recognized in a given period and the high variability of certain amounts, such as mark-to-market adjustments. Organic revenue growth excludes the effect of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency. We are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of the aforementioned forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because such information is not available, and management cannot reliably predict the necessary components of such GAAP measures without unreasonable effort or expense. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company's fiscal 2024 third quarter and full year GAAP financial results.

2. Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share Reconciliations

The Company's press release contains financial information regarding adjusted earnings per share and adjusted net income (loss) attributable to JCI, which are non-GAAP performance measures. The adjusting items shown in the table below are excluded because these items are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of the Company. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company.

A reconciliation of diluted earnings per share as reported to adjusted diluted earnings per share and net income (loss) attributable to JCI to adjusted net income (loss) attributable to JCI for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 is shown below (unaudited):





Three Months Ended March 31,

Net income (loss)

attributable to JCI

Earnings per share (in millions, except per share) 2024

2023

2024

2023































As reported for JCI plc $ (277)

$ 133

$ (0.41)

$ 0.19















Adjusting items:













Net mark-to-market adjustments (15)

4

(0.02)

0.01 Restructuring and impairment costs 254

418

0.37

0.61 NCI impact of restructuring and impairment costs (2)

-

-

- Water systems AFFF settlement (1) 750

-

1.10

- Transaction/separation costs 12

30

0.02

0.04 Silent-Aire earn-out adjustment (7)

(30)

(0.01)

(0.04) Cyber incident costs 4

-

0.01

- Global Products product quality issue 33

-

0.05

- Related tax impact (219)

(38)

(0.32)

(0.05) Adjusted JCI plc* $ 533

$ 517

$ 0.78

$ 0.75



* May not sum due to rounding

(1) The Company recorded a pre-tax charge of $750 million related to a settlement with a nationwide class of public water systems concerning the use of AFFF manufactured and sold by a subsidiary of the Company.

A reconciliation of diluted earnings per share as reported to adjusted diluted earnings per share and net income (loss) attributable to JCI to adjusted net income (loss) attributable to JCI for the six months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 is shown below (unaudited):



Six Months Ended March 31,

Net income (loss)

attributable to JCI

Earnings per share (in millions, except per share) 2024

2023

2024

2023































As reported for JCI plc $ 97

$ 251

$ 0.14

$ 0.36















Adjusting items:













Net mark-to-market adjustments (37)

1

(0.05)

- Restructuring and impairment costs 293

763

0.43

1.11 NCI impact of restructuring and impairment costs (4)

-

(0.01)

- Water systems AFFF settlement 750

-

1.10

- Transaction/separation costs 12

57

0.02

0.08 Silent-Aire earn-out adjustment (7)

(30)

(0.01)

(0.04) Warehouse fire loss -

40

-

0.06 Cyber incident costs 27

-

0.04

- Global Products product quality issue 33

-

0.05

- Related tax impact (281)

(102)

(0.41)

(0.15) Adjusted JCI plc* $ 883

$ 980

$ 1.30

$ 1.42



* May not sum due to rounding

The following table reconciles the denominators used to calculate basic and diluted earnings per share for JCI plc (in millions; unaudited):



Three Months Ended

March 31,

Six Months Ended

March 31,

2024

2023

2024

2023







Weighted average shares outstanding for JCI plc













Basic weighted average shares outstanding 679.0

686.8

679.9

686.9 Effect of dilutive securities:













Stock options, unvested restricted stock and

unvested performance share awards -

2.9

1.6

3.1 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 679.0

689.7

681.5

690.0

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, the total number of potential dilutive shares due to stock options, unvested restricted stock and unvested performance share awards was 1.6 million. However, these items were not included in the computation of diluted loss per share for the three months ended March 31, 2024, since to do so would decrease the loss per share. On an adjusted diluted outstanding share basis, inclusion of the effect of dilutive securities results in diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 680.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

3. Organic Growth Reconciliation

The components of the change in net sales for the three months ended March 31, 2024 versus the three months ended March 31, 2023, including organic growth, are shown below (unaudited):



Building Solutions







(in millions) North

America

EMEA/LA

Asia

Pacific

Total

Global

Products

Total JCI

plc Three months ended March 31, 2023





















Net sales $ 2,520

$ 1,031

$ 667

$ 4,218

$ 2,468

$ 6,686 Base year adjustments





















Divestitures and other -

(2)

(17)

(19)

(3)

(22) Foreign currency 7

(4)

(33)

(30)

(54)

(84) Adjusted base net sales 2,527

1,025

617

4,169

2,411

6,580 Acquisitions 16

3

17

36

7

43 Organic Growth 196

36

(143)

89

(13)

76 Net sales for the three months ended March 31, 2024 $ 2,739

$ 1,064

$ 491

$ 4,294

$ 2,405

$ 6,699 Change in net sales attributable to:





















Organic growth 8 %

4 %

(23) %

2 %

(1) %

1 % Foreign currency -

-

(5)

(1)

(2)

(1) Acquisitions 1

-

3

1

-

1 Divestitures and other -

-

(3)

-

-

- Total change in net sales 9 %

3 %

(26) %

2 %

(3) %

- %

The components of the change in net sales for the six months ended March 31, 2024 versus the six months ended March 31, 2023, including organic growth, are shown below (unaudited):





Building Solutions







(in millions) North

America

EMEA/LA

Asia

Pacific

Total

Global

Products

Total JCI

plc Six months ended March 31, 2023





















Net sales $ 4,887

$ 2,006

$ 1,313

$ 8,206

$ 4,548

$ 12,754 Base year adjustments





















Divestitures and other -

(2)

(34)

(36)

(5)

(41) Foreign currency 13

38

(43)

8

(64)

(56) Adjusted base net sales 4,900

2,042

1,236

8,178

4,479

12,657 Acquisitions 32

6

36

74

29

103 Organic growth 294

54

(274)

74

(41)

33 Net sales for the six months ended March 31, 2024 $ 5,226

$ 2,102

$ 998

$ 8,326

$ 4,467

$ 12,793 Change in net sales attributable to:





















Organic growth 6 %

3 %

(22) %

1 %

(1) %

- % Foreign currency -

2

(3)

-

(1)

- Acquisitions 1

-

3

1

1

1 Divestitures and other -

-

(3)

-

-

- Total change in net sales 7 %

5 %

(24) %

1 %

(2) %

- %

The components of the change in total service revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2024 versus the three months ended March 31, 2023, including organic growth, is shown below (unaudited):





Building Solutions







(in millions) North

America

EMEA/LA

Asia

Pacific

Total

Global

Products

Total JCI

plc Three months ended March 31, 2023





















Service revenue $ 966

$ 449

$ 188

$ 1,603

$ -

$ 1,603 Base year adjustments





















Divestitures and other -

-

(17)

(17)

-

(17) Foreign currency -

(17)

(8)

(25)

-

(25) Adjusted base service revenue 966

432

163

1,561

-

1,561 Acquisitions 15

1

8

24

-

24 Organic growth 57

60

12

129

-

129 Service revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2024 $ 1,038

$ 493

$ 183

$ 1,714

$ -

$ 1,714 Change in service revenue attributable to:





















Organic growth 6 %

14 %

7 %

8 %

- %

8 % Foreign currency -

(4)

(4)

(2)

-

(2) Acquisitions 2

-

5

2

-

2 Divestitures and other -

-

(9)

(1)

-

(1) Total change in service revenue 7 %

10 %

(3) %

7 %

- %

7 %

The components of the change in total service revenue for the six months ended March 31, 2024 versus the six months ended March 31, 2023, including organic growth, is shown below (unaudited):





Building Solutions







(in millions) North

America

EMEA/LA

Asia

Pacific

Total

Global

Products

Total JCI

plc Six months ended March 31, 2023





















Service revenue $ 1,882

$ 872

$ 361

$ 3,115

$ -

$ 3,115 Base year adjustments





















Divestitures and other -

(1)

(34)

(35)

-

(35) Foreign currency 1

(9)

(10)

(18)

-

(18) Adjusted base service revenue 1,883

862

317

3,062

-

3,062 Acquisitions 29

3

16

48

-

48 Organic growth 95

94

20

209

-

209 Service revenue for the six months ended March 31, 2024 $ 2,007

$ 959

$ 353

$ 3,319

$ -

$ 3,319 Change in service revenue attributable to:





















Organic growth 5 %

11 %

6 %

7 %

- %

7 % Foreign currency -

(1)

(3)

(1)

-

(1) Acquisitions 2

-

5

2

-

2 Divestitures and other -

-

(9)

(1)

-

(1) Total change in service revenue 7 %

10 %

(2) %

7 %

- %

7 %

The components of the change in total systems/install revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2024 versus the three months ended March 31, 2023, including organic growth, is shown below (unaudited):





Building Solutions







(in millions) North

America

EMEA/LA

Asia

Pacific

Total

Global

Products

Total JCI

plc Three months ended March 31, 2023





















Systems/install revenue $ 1,554

$ 582

$ 479

$ 2,615

$ 2,468

$ 5,083 Base year adjustments





















Divestitures and other -

(2)

-

(2)

(3)

(5) Foreign currency 7

13

(25)

(5)

(54)

(59) Adjusted base systems/install revenue 1,561

593

454

2,608

2,411

5,019 Acquisitions 1

2

9

12

7

19 Organic growth 139

(24)

(155)

(40)

(13)

(53) Systems/install revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2024 $ 1,701

$ 571

$ 308

$ 2,580

$ 2,405

$ 4,985 Change in systems/install revenue attributable to:





















Organic growth 9 %

(4) %

(34) %

(2) %

(1) %

(1) % Foreign currency -

2

(5)

-

(2)

(1) Acquisitions -

-

2

-

-

- Total change in systems/install revenue 9 %

(2) %

(36) %

(1) %

(3) %

(2) %

The components of the change in total systems/install revenue for the six months ended March 31, 2024 versus the six months ended March 31, 2023, including organic growth, is shown below (unaudited):





Building Solutions







(in millions) North

America

EMEA/LA

Asia

Pacific

Total

Global

Products

Total JCI

plc Six months ended March 31, 2023





















Systems/install revenue $ 3,005

$ 1,134

$ 952

$ 5,091

$ 4,548

$ 9,639 Base year adjustments





















Divestitures and other -

(1)

-

(1)

(5)

(6) Foreign currency 12

47

(33)

26

(64)

(38) Adjusted base systems/install revenue 3,017

1,180

919

5,116

4,479

9,595 Acquisitions 3

3

20

26

29

55 Organic growth 199

(40)

(294)

(135)

(41)

(176) Systems/install revenue for the six months ended March 31, 2024 $ 3,219

$ 1,143

$ 645

$ 5,007

$ 4,467

$ 9,474 Change in systems/install revenue attributable to:





















Organic growth 7 %

(3) %

(32) %

(3) %

(1) %

(2) % Foreign currency -

4

(3)

1

(1)

- Acquisitions -

-

2

1

-

1 Total change in systems/install revenue 7 %

1 %

(32) %

(2) %

(2) %

(2) %

4. Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion

The Company's press release contains financial information regarding adjusted cash flows from operating activities, adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow conversion, which are non-GAAP performance measures. We also present below free cash flow conversion from the GAAP measure of net income attributable to JCI .

Effective January 1, 2023, the Company has excluded the impact of its financing entity, JC Capital, from the calculation of adjusted free cash flow. Management believes this provides a more true representation of the Company's operational ability to convert cash, without the contrary impact from financing activities. The impact on interim and annual periods prior to January 1, 2023 was not material. JC Capital cash flows that are excluded from the calculation of adjusted free cash flow primarily include activity associated with finance/notes receivables and inventory and/or capital expenditures related to lease arrangements. JC Capital net income that is excluded is primarily related to interest income on the finance/notes receivable and profit recognized on arrangements with sales-type lease components.

During the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company discontinued its receivables factoring program. Effective January 1, 2024, the Company has excluded the impact of the discontinuation of its accounts receivables factoring programs from the calculation of adjusted free cash flow. Management believes this provides a more accurate representation of the Company's current period operating cash flows compared to the prior year. The Company has also re-baselined the prior year adjusted free cash flow measure to present a more comparative measure without the impact of factoring. Adjusted free cash flow is defined as cash provided (used) by operating activities, less capital expenditures, excluding the impacts from JC Capital and the discontinuation of the factoring programs. Free cash flow conversion from net income is defined as free cash flow divided by net income attributable to JCI. Adjusted free cash flow conversion is defined as adjusted free cash flow divided by adjusted net income attributable to JCI, excluding JC Capital. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in understanding the strength of the Company and its ability to generate cash. These non-GAAP measures can also be used to evaluate our ability to generate cash flow from operations and the impact that this cash flow has on our liquidity.

The following is the three and six months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 calculation of free cash flow and free cash flow conversion from net income (unaudited):



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended (in millions) March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023 Cash provided (used) by operating activities $ (203)

$ 314



$ (449)

$ 18 Capital expenditures (133)

(121)



(225)

(255) Free cash flow $ (336)

$ 193



$ (674)

$ (237)

















Net income (loss) attributable to JCI $ (277)

$ 133



$ 97

$ 251 Free cash flow conversion from net income (loss) *

145 %



(695) %

(94) %

* Metric not meaningful



The following is the three and six months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 calculation of adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow conversion (unaudited):



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended (in millions) March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023 March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023 Free cash flow $ (336)

$ 193

$ (674)

$ (237) Less: JC Capital cash used by operating activities (32)

(42)

(120)

(42) Less: Impact from discontinuation of factoring programs (679)

-

(599)

- Adjusted free cash flow 375

235

45

(195) Less: Prior year impact from factoring programs -

18

-

(74) Re-baselined adjusted free cash flow $ 375

$ 217

$ 45

$ (121)















Adjusted net income attributable to JCI $ 533

$ 517

$ 883

$ 980 Less: JC Capital net income 3

8

5

8 Adjusted net income attributable to JCI, excluding JC Capital $ 530

$ 509

$ 878

$ 972 Adjusted free cash flow conversion 71 %

43 %

5 %

(12) %

5. Debt Ratios



The Company's earnings presentation provides financial information regarding net debt to adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP performance measure. We also present below net debt to income before income taxes. The Company believes these ratios are useful to understanding the Company's financial condition as they provide an overview of the extent to which the Company relies on external debt financing for its funding and are a measure of risk to its shareholders. The following is the March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023 calculation of net debt to income before income taxes and net debt to adjusted EBITDA (unaudited):



(in millions) March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023 Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt $ 3,375

$ 2,650

$ 2,659 Long-term debt 7,348

7,959

7,832 Total debt 10,723

10,609

10,491 Less: cash and cash equivalents 843

1,801

1,975 Total net debt $ 9,880

$ 8,808

$ 8,516











Last twelve months income before income taxes $ 1,359

$ 1,943

$ 1,503











Total net debt to income before income taxes 7.3x

4.5x

5.7x











Last twelve months adjusted EBITDA $ 4,128

$ 4,051

$ 3,895











Total net debt to adjusted EBITDA 2.4x

2.2x

2.2x

The following is the twelve months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023 reconciliation of income from continuing operations to adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP performance measures (unaudited):



(in millions) Last Twelve Months

Ended

March 31, 2024

Last Twelve Months

Ended

December 31, 2023

Last Twelve Months

Ended

March 31, 2023 Net income $ 1,873

$ 2,281

$ 1,582 Income tax benefit (514)

(338)

(79) Net financing charges 335

313

247 EBIT 1,694

2,256

1,750 Adjusting items:









Net mark-to-market adjustments 54

73

(65) Restructuring and impairment costs 594

758

1,051 Environmental remediation and related reserves adjustment -

-

255 Water systems AFFF settlement 750

-

- Silent-Aire earn-out adjustment (7)

(30)

(30) Global Products product quality issue 33

-

- Warehouse fire loss -

-

40 Cyber incident costs 27

23

- Transaction/separation costs 77

95

87 Adjusted EBIT (1) 3,222

3,175

3,088 Depreciation and amortization 906

876

807 Adjusted EBITDA (1) $ 4,128

$ 4,051

$ 3,895



(1) The Company's definition of adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA excludes special items that are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of its businesses. Management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company.

6. Income Taxes

The Company's effective tax rate before consideration of net mark-to-market adjustments, restructuring and impairment costs, discrete tax items, Silent-Aire earn-out adjustments, certain transaction/separation costs, cyber incident costs, Global Products product quality issue costs and the water systems AFFF settlement for the three and six months ending March 31, 2024 is approximately 13.75%. The Company's effective tax rate before consideration of net mark-to-market adjustments, restructuring and impairment costs, discrete tax items, certain transaction/separation costs and warehouse fire loss for the three and six months ending March 31, 2023 is approximately 13.5%.

