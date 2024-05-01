Johnson Controls International plc: Johnson Controls Reports Solid Q2 Results; Maintains FY24 Guidance

- Q2 reported sales were flat versus prior year and increased 1% organically
- Q2 GAAP EPS of $(0.41); Q2 Adjusted EPS of $0.78
- Q2 Orders +12% organically year-over-year
- Building Solutions backlog of $12.6 billion increased 10% organically year-over-year
- Initiates fiscal Q3 and maintains full year fiscal 2024 guidance
CORK, Ireland, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE: JCI), a global leader for smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, today reported fiscal second quarter 2024 GAAP earnings per share ("EPS") of $(0.41). Excluding special items, adjusted EPS was $0.78 (see attached footnotes for non-GAAP reconciliation).
Sales in the quarter of $6.7 billion were flat compared to the prior year on an as reported basis and increased 1% organically. GAAP net loss was $(277) million. Adjusted net income was $533 million.
"We are proud of the work underway at Johnson Controls as we delivered another successful quarter, underscored by accelerating sales growth and margin expansion," said George Oliver, Chairman and CEO. "We made great progress this quarter in further strengthening our balance sheet. Our record backlog provides visibility into the remainder of the fiscal year and we remain confident in our ability to deliver on our financial and operational commitments as we continue our transformation into a comprehensive solutions provider for commercial buildings."
Income and EPS amounts attributable to Johnson Controls ordinary shareholders
($ millions, except per-share amounts)
The financial highlights presented in the tables below are in accordance with GAAP, unless otherwise indicated. All comparisons are to the fiscal second quarter of 2023.
Organic sales growth, adjusted segment EBITA, adjusted segment EBITA margin, adjusted corporate expense, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, and adjusted free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures and detail of the special items, refer to the attached footnotes.
This press release includes forward-looking statements regarding organic revenue growth, adjusted segment EBITA margin improvement and adjusted EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are derived by excluding certain amounts from the corresponding financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The determination of the amounts excluded is a matter of management judgment and depends upon, among other factors, the nature of the underlying expense or income amounts recognized in a given period and the high variability of certain amounts, such as mark-to-market adjustments. Organic revenue growth excludes the effect of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency. We are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of the aforementioned forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because such information is not available, and management cannot reliably predict the necessary components of such GAAP measures without unreasonable effort or expense. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company's fiscal 2024 third quarter and full year GAAP financial results.
A slide presentation to accompany the results can be found in the Investor Relations section of Johnson Controls' website at http://investors.johnsoncontrols.com.
FISCAL Q2 SEGMENT RESULTS
Building Solutions North America
Fiscal Q2
2024
2023
Change
Sales
$ 2,739
$ 2,520
9 %
Segment EBITA
GAAP
373
315
18 %
Adjusted
373
315
18 %
Segment EBITA Margin %
GAAP
13.6 %
12.5 %
110 bp
Adjusted
13.6 %
12.5 %
110 bp
Sales in the quarter of $2.7 billion increased 9% over the prior year. Organic sales increased 8% over the prior year led by high-teens growth in Applied HVAC & Controls.
Orders in the quarter, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, increased 19% year-over-year. Backlog at the end of the quarter of $8.9 billion increased 15% compared to the prior year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency.
Segment EBITA margin of 13.6% expanded 110 basis points versus the prior year led by higher margin backlog conversion and continued growth in Services.
Building Solutions EMEA/LA (Europe, Middle East, Africa / Latin America)
Fiscal Q2
2024
2023
Change
Sales
$ 1,064
$ 1,031
3 %
Segment EBITA
GAAP
89
69
29 %
Adjusted
89
69
29 %
Segment EBITA Margin %
GAAP
8.4 %
6.7 %
170 bp
Adjusted
8.4 %
6.7 %
170 bp
Sales in the quarter of $1.1 billion increased 3% over the prior year. Organic sales grew 4% versus the prior year led by strong low-teen growth in Service.
Orders in the quarter, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, increased 8% year-over-year. Backlog at the end of the quarter of $2.4 billion increased 10% year-over-year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency.
Segment EBITA margin of 8.4% expanded 170 basis points versus the prior year led by productivity benefits and positive Service mix.
Building Solutions Asia Pacific
Fiscal Q2
2024
2023
Change
Sales
$ 491
$ 667
(26 %)
Segment EBITA
GAAP
54
79
(32 %)
Adjusted
54
79
(32 %)
Segment EBITA Margin %
GAAP
11.0 %
11.8 %
(80 bp)
Adjusted
11.0 %
11.8 %
(80 bp)
Sales in the quarter of $491 million declined 26% versus the prior year. Organic sales declined 23% versus the prior year as high single-digit Service growth was more than offset by continued weakness in China.
Orders in the quarter, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency, declined 9% year-over-year. Backlog at the end of the quarter of $1.3 billion decreased 18% year-over-year, excluding M&A and adjusted for foreign currency.
Segment EBITA margin of 11.0% declined 80 basis points versus the prior year primarily related to continued declines in the Systems business in China.
Global Products
Fiscal Q2
2024
2023
Change
Sales
$ 2,405
$ 2,468
(3 %)
Segment EBITA
GAAP
429
488
(12 %)
Adjusted
455
458
(1 %)
Segment EBITA Margin %
GAAP
17.8 %
19.8 %
(200 bp)
Adjusted
18.9 %
18.6 %
30 bp
Sales in the quarter of $2.4 billion declined 3% versus the prior year. Organic sales were down 1% versus the prior year as growth in Commercial HVAC was offset by declines in global Residential HVAC and Fire & Security.
Segment EBITA margin of 17.8% declined 200 basis points versus the prior year primarily due to unfavorable mix, a charge related to a product quality issue, and the favorable prior year impact of an acquisition earn-out liability. Adjusted segment EBITA excludes costs for a product quality issue, partially offset by a favorable earn-out liability adjustment in Q2 2024. Adjusted segment EBITA excludes a favorable earn-out liability adjustment in Q2 2023.
Corporate
Fiscal Q2
2024
2023
Change
Corporate Expense
GAAP
$99
$ 131
(24 %)
Adjusted
$83
101
(18 %)
Adjusted Corporate expense in Q2 2024 excluded certain one-time cyber incident-related costs. Both periods exclude certain transaction/separation costs.
OTHER Q2 ITEMS
- The Company discontinued its receivables factoring programs. Cash used by operating activities was $(203) million. Free cash flow was $(336) million and adjusted free cash flow was $375 million for Q2 2024.
- The Company paid dividends of approximately $252 million during Q2 2024.
- The Company repurchased 8.0 million shares of common stock for approximately $474 million.
- The Company recorded pre-tax restructuring and impairment costs of $254 million, comprised of a goodwill impairment ($230 million) and severance charges related to ongoing restructuring actions ($24 million).
- The Company recorded a pre-tax charge of $750 million related to a settlement with a nationwide class of public water systems concerning the use of Aqueous Film Forming Foam ("AFFF") manufactured and sold by a subsidiary of the Company.
THIRD QUARTER GUIDANCE
The Company initiated fiscal 2024 third quarter guidance:
- Organic revenue up ~LSD year-over-year
- Adjusted segment EBITA margin of ~17.0%
- Adjusted EPS before special items of ~$1.05 to $1.10
FULL YEAR GUIDANCE
The Company maintains fiscal 2024 full year EPS guidance:
- Organic revenue growth up ~MSD year-over-year
- Adjusted segment EBITA margin improvement of ~50 to 75 basis points, year-over-year
- Adjusted EPS before special items of ~$3.60 to $3.75
CONFERENCE CALL & WEBCAST INFO
Johnson Controls will host a conference call to discuss this quarter's results at 8:30 a.m. ET today, which can be accessed by dialing 844-763-8274 (in the United States) or +1-412-717-9224 (outside the United States), or via webcast. A slide presentation will accompany the prepared remarks and has been posted on the investor relations section of the Johnson Controls website at https://investors.johnsoncontrols.com/news-and-events/events-and-presentations. A replay will be made available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the conference call.
About Johnson Controls
At Johnson Controls (NYSE:JCI), we transform the environments where people live, work, learn and play. As the global leader in smart, healthy and sustainable buildings, our mission is to reimagine the performance of buildings to serve people, places and the planet.
Building on a proud history of nearly 140 years of innovation, we deliver the blueprint of the future for industries such as healthcare, schools, data centers, airports, stadiums, manufacturing and beyond through OpenBlue, our comprehensive digital offering.
Today, with a global team of 100,000 experts in more than 150 countries, Johnson Controls offers the world's largest portfolio of building technology and software as well as service solutions from some of the most trusted names in the industry.
Visit www.johnsoncontrols.com for more information and follow @Johnson Controls on social platforms.
Non-GAAP Financial Information
This press release contains financial information regarding adjusted earnings per share, which is a non-GAAP performance measure. The adjusting items include net mark-to-market adjustments, restructuring and impairment costs, the water systems AFFF settlement, certain transaction/separation costs, Silent-Aire earn-out adjustment, warehouse fire loss, cyber incident costs, Global Products product quality issue costs, and discrete tax items. Financial information regarding organic sales growth, adjusted segment EBITA, adjusted segment EBITA margin, adjusted Corporate expense, adjusted free cash flow, and adjusted net income are also presented, which are non-GAAP performance measures. Management believes that, when considered together with unadjusted amounts, these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in understanding period-over-period operating results and business trends of Johnson Controls. Management may also use these metrics as guides in forecasting, budgeting and long-term planning processes and for compensation purposes. These metrics should be considered in addition to, and not as replacements for, the most comparable GAAP measure. For further information on the calculation of the non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation of these non-GAAP measures, refer to the attached footnotes.
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in millions, except per share data; unaudited)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
Six Months Ended
March 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Net sales
Products and systems
$ 4,985
$ 5,083
$ 9,474
$ 9,639
Services
1,714
1,603
3,319
3,115
6,699
6,686
12,793
12,754
Cost of sales
Products and systems
3,459
3,516
6,621
6,629
Services
1,059
929
1,999
1,793
4,518
4,445
8,620
8,422
Gross profit
2,181
2,241
4,173
4,332
Selling, general and administrative expenses
2,251
1,579
3,764
3,150
Restructuring and impairment costs
254
418
293
763
Net financing charges
93
71
192
138
Equity income
56
50
118
112
Income (loss) before income taxes
(361)
223
42
393
Income tax (benefit) provision
(127)
49
(128)
63
Net income (loss)
(234)
174
170
330
Less: Income attributable to noncontrolling interests
43
41
73
79
Net income (loss) attributable to Johnson Controls
$ (277)
$ 133
$ 97
$ 251
Earnings (loss) per share attributable to Johnson Controls
Basic
$ (0.41)
$ 0.19
$ 0.14
$ 0.37
Diluted
(0.41)
0.19
0.14
0.36
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION
(in millions; unaudited)
March 31, 2024
September 30, 2023
Assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 843
$ 835
Accounts receivable - net
6,688
6,006
Inventories
2,991
2,776
Other current assets
1,355
1,120
Current assets
11,877
10,737
Property, plant and equipment - net
3,104
3,136
Goodwill
17,757
17,936
Other intangible assets - net
4,717
4,888
Investments in partially-owned affiliates
1,172
1,056
Other noncurrent assets
4,830
4,489
Total assets
$ 43,457
$ 42,242
Liabilities and Equity
Short-term debt
$ 2,210
$ 385
Current portion of long-term debt
1,165
645
Accounts payable
4,019
4,268
Accrued compensation and benefits
779
958
Deferred revenue
2,331
1,996
Other current liabilities
3,095
2,832
Current liabilities
13,599
11,084
Long-term debt
7,348
7,818
Pension and postretirement benefits
251
278
Other noncurrent liabilities
5,418
5,368
Long-term liabilities
13,017
13,464
Shareholders' equity attributable to Johnson Controls
15,658
16,545
Noncontrolling interests
1,183
1,149
Total equity
16,841
17,694
Total liabilities and equity
$ 43,457
$ 42,242
JOHNSON CONTROLS INTERNATIONAL PLC
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in millions; unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
March 31,
2024
2023
2024
2023
Operating Activities
Net income (loss) attributable to Johnson Controls
$ (277)
$ 133
$ 97
$ 251
Income attributable to noncontrolling interests
43
41
73
79
Net income (loss)
(234)
174
170
330
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to cash provided (used) by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
236
206
467
409
Pension and postretirement benefit expense (income)
(10)
3
(20)
(3)
Pension and postretirement contributions
(7)
(17)
(13)
(26)
Equity in earnings of partially-owned affiliates, net of dividends received
(46)
1
(102)
(55)
Deferred income taxes
(330)
(76)
(400)
(168)
Noncash restructuring and impairment charges
244
397
253
691
Equity-based compensation
26
31
56
61
Other - net
(16)
(60)
(38)
(87)
Changes in assets and liabilities, excluding acquisitions and divestitures:
Accounts receivable
(720)
(272)
(659)
(360)
Inventories
(25)
(145)
(228)
(493)
Other assets
(13)
(101)
(204)
(169)
Restructuring reserves
(46)
(31)
(60)
(17)
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
772
183
358
(155)
Accrued income taxes
(34)
21
(29)
60
Cash provided (used) by operating activities
(203)
314
(449)
18
Investing Activities
Capital expenditures
(133)
(121)
(225)
(255)
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired
3
(10)
1
(89)
Other - net
(7)
6
13
30
Cash used by investing activities
(137)
(125)
(211)
(314)
Financing Activities
Net proceeds from borrowings with maturities less than three months
411
821
1,519
1,288
Proceeds from debt
-
162
422
316
Repayments of debt
(163)
(335)
(163)
(536)
Stock repurchases and retirements
(474)
(93)
(474)
(247)
Payment of cash dividends
(252)
(240)
(504)
(481)
Employee equity-based compensation withholding taxes
(1)
(2)
(24)
(32)
Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests
(39)
(62)
(51)
(72)
Other - net
(33)
2
(48)
26
Cash provided (used) by financing activities
(551)
253
677
262
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(41)
22
19
8
Increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(932)
464
36
(26)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
1,892
1,576
924
2,066
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
960
2,040
960
2,040
Less: Restricted cash
117
65
117
65
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$ 843
$ 1,975
$ 843
$ 1,975
FOOTNOTES
1. Financial Summary
The Company evaluates the performance of its business units primarily on segment earnings before interest, taxes and amortization (EBITA), which represents income before income taxes and noncontrolling interests, excluding general corporate expenses, intangible asset amortization, net mark-to-market adjustments related to restricted asbestos investments and pension and postretirement plans, restructuring and impairment costs and net financing charges.
(in millions; unaudited)
Three Months Ended March 31,
Six Months Ended March 31,
Actual
Adjusted
Non-GAAP
Actual
Adjusted
Non-GAAP
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
Segment EBITA (1)
Building Solutions North America
$ 373
$ 315
$ 373
$ 315
$ 658
$ 582
$ 658
$ 582
Building Solutions EMEA/LA
89
69
89
69
169
144
169
144
Building Solutions Asia Pacific
54
79
54
79
100
147
100
147
Global Products
429
488
455
458
798
870
824
880
Net income (loss) attributable to JCI
$ (277)
$ 133
$ 533
$ 517
$ 97
$ 251
$ 883
$ 980
Income attributable to
noncontrolling interests (2)
43
41
45
41
73
79
77
79
Net income (loss)
(234)
174
578
558
170
330
960
1,059
Less: Income tax benefit
(provision) (3)
127
(49)
(92)
(87)
128
(63)
(153)
(165)
Income (loss) before income taxes
(361)
223
670
645
42
393
1,113
1,224
Net financing charges
93
71
93
71
192
138
192
138
EBIT (4)
$ (268)
$ 294
$ 763
$ 716
$ 234
$ 531
$ 1,305
$ 1,362
(1) The Company's press release contains financial information regarding adjusted segment EBITA, which is a non-GAAP performance measure. The Company's definition of adjusted segment EBITA excludes other non-recurring items that are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of its businesses. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company.
(2) Adjusted income attributable to noncontrolling interests for the three and six months ended March 31, 2024 excludes impact from restructuring and impairment costs of $2 million and $4 million, respectively.
(3) Adjusted income tax provision for the three and six months ended March 31, 2024 excludes the net tax benefit and other impacts of pre-tax adjusting items of $219 million and $281 million, respectively. Adjusted income tax provision for the three and six months ended March 31, 2023 excludes the net tax benefit of pre-tax adjusting items of $38 million and $102 million, respectively.
(4) Management defines earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) as income before net financing charges, income taxes and noncontrolling interests. EBIT is a non-GAAP performance measure. Management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company.
The following is the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 reconciliation of segment EBITA as reported to adjusted segment EBITA (unaudited):
(in millions)
Building Solutions
North America
Building Solutions
EMEA/LA
Building Solutions
Asia Pacific
Global Products
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
Segment EBITA as reported
$ 373
$ 315
$ 89
$ 69
$ 54
$ 79
$ 429
$ 488
Adjusting items:
Silent-Aire earn-out adjustment
-
-
-
-
-
-
(7)
(30)
Global Products product quality issue (5)
-
-
-
-
-
-
33
-
Adjusted segment EBITA
$ 373
$ 315
$ 89
$ 69
$ 54
$ 79
$ 455
$ 458
(5) Adjusted segment EBITA excludes costs related to a product quality issue within the Company's Global Products business for the three and six months ended March 31, 2024. Management believes the exclusion of these costs is useful to investors due to the unusual nature and magnitude of the expected related costs.
The following is the six months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 reconciliation of segment EBITA as reported to adjusted segment EBITA (unaudited):
(in millions)
Building Solutions
North America
Building Solutions
EMEA/LA
Building Solutions
Asia Pacific
Global Products
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
2024
2023
Segment EBITA as reported
$ 658
$ 582
$ 169
$ 144
$ 100
$ 147
$ 798
$ 870
Adjusting items:
Silent-Aire earn-out adjustment
-
-
-
-
-
-
(7)
(30)
Warehouse fire loss (6)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
40
Global Products product quality issue
-
-
-
-
-
-
33
-
Adjusted segment EBITA
$ 658
$ 582
$ 169
$ 144
$ 100
$ 147
$ 824
$ 880
(6) Adjusted segment EBITA excludes a $40 million uninsured loss attributable to a fire at a warehouse in Menominee, Michigan.
The Company's press release and earnings presentation include forward-looking statements regarding organic revenue growth, adjusted free cash flow and adjusted EPS, which are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial measures are derived by excluding certain amounts from the corresponding financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP. The determination of the amounts excluded is a matter of management judgment and depends upon, among other factors, the nature of the underlying expense or income amounts recognized in a given period and the high variability of certain amounts, such as mark-to-market adjustments. Organic revenue growth excludes the effect of acquisitions, divestitures and foreign currency. We are unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of the aforementioned forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures because such information is not available, and management cannot reliably predict the necessary components of such GAAP measures without unreasonable effort or expense. The unavailable information could have a significant impact on the Company's fiscal 2024 third quarter and full year GAAP financial results.
2. Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share Reconciliations
The Company's press release contains financial information regarding adjusted earnings per share and adjusted net income (loss) attributable to JCI, which are non-GAAP performance measures. The adjusting items shown in the table below are excluded because these items are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of the Company. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company.
A reconciliation of diluted earnings per share as reported to adjusted diluted earnings per share and net income (loss) attributable to JCI to adjusted net income (loss) attributable to JCI for the three months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 is shown below (unaudited):
Three Months Ended March 31,
Net income (loss)
Earnings per share
(in millions, except per share)
2024
2023
2024
2023
As reported for JCI plc
$ (277)
$ 133
$ (0.41)
$ 0.19
Adjusting items:
Net mark-to-market adjustments
(15)
4
(0.02)
0.01
Restructuring and impairment costs
254
418
0.37
0.61
NCI impact of restructuring and impairment costs
(2)
-
-
-
Water systems AFFF settlement (1)
750
-
1.10
-
Transaction/separation costs
12
30
0.02
0.04
Silent-Aire earn-out adjustment
(7)
(30)
(0.01)
(0.04)
Cyber incident costs
4
-
0.01
-
Global Products product quality issue
33
-
0.05
-
Related tax impact
(219)
(38)
(0.32)
(0.05)
Adjusted JCI plc*
$ 533
$ 517
$ 0.78
$ 0.75
* May not sum due to rounding
(1) The Company recorded a pre-tax charge of $750 million related to a settlement with a nationwide class of public water systems concerning the use of AFFF manufactured and sold by a subsidiary of the Company.
A reconciliation of diluted earnings per share as reported to adjusted diluted earnings per share and net income (loss) attributable to JCI to adjusted net income (loss) attributable to JCI for the six months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 is shown below (unaudited):
Six Months Ended March 31,
Net income (loss)
Earnings per share
(in millions, except per share)
2024
2023
2024
2023
As reported for JCI plc
$ 97
$ 251
$ 0.14
$ 0.36
Adjusting items:
Net mark-to-market adjustments
(37)
1
(0.05)
-
Restructuring and impairment costs
293
763
0.43
1.11
NCI impact of restructuring and impairment costs
(4)
-
(0.01)
-
Water systems AFFF settlement
750
-
1.10
-
Transaction/separation costs
12
57
0.02
0.08
Silent-Aire earn-out adjustment
(7)
(30)
(0.01)
(0.04)
Warehouse fire loss
-
40
-
0.06
Cyber incident costs
27
-
0.04
-
Global Products product quality issue
33
-
0.05
-
Related tax impact
(281)
(102)
(0.41)
(0.15)
Adjusted JCI plc*
$ 883
$ 980
$ 1.30
$ 1.42
* May not sum due to rounding
The following table reconciles the denominators used to calculate basic and diluted earnings per share for JCI plc (in millions; unaudited):
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
2024
2023
2024
2023
Weighted average shares outstanding for JCI plc
Basic weighted average shares outstanding
679.0
686.8
679.9
686.9
Effect of dilutive securities:
Stock options, unvested restricted stock and
-
2.9
1.6
3.1
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding
679.0
689.7
681.5
690.0
For the three months ended March 31, 2024, the total number of potential dilutive shares due to stock options, unvested restricted stock and unvested performance share awards was 1.6 million. However, these items were not included in the computation of diluted loss per share for the three months ended March 31, 2024, since to do so would decrease the loss per share. On an adjusted diluted outstanding share basis, inclusion of the effect of dilutive securities results in diluted weighted average shares outstanding of 680.7 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024.
3. Organic Growth Reconciliation
The components of the change in net sales for the three months ended March 31, 2024 versus the three months ended March 31, 2023, including organic growth, are shown below (unaudited):
Building Solutions
(in millions)
North
EMEA/LA
Asia
Total
Global
Total JCI
Three months ended March 31, 2023
Net sales
$ 2,520
$ 1,031
$ 667
$ 4,218
$ 2,468
$ 6,686
Base year adjustments
Divestitures and other
-
(2)
(17)
(19)
(3)
(22)
Foreign currency
7
(4)
(33)
(30)
(54)
(84)
Adjusted base net sales
2,527
1,025
617
4,169
2,411
6,580
Acquisitions
16
3
17
36
7
43
Organic Growth
196
36
(143)
89
(13)
76
Net sales for the three months ended March 31, 2024
$ 2,739
$ 1,064
$ 491
$ 4,294
$ 2,405
$ 6,699
Change in net sales attributable to:
Organic growth
8 %
4 %
(23) %
2 %
(1) %
1 %
Foreign currency
-
-
(5)
(1)
(2)
(1)
Acquisitions
1
-
3
1
-
1
Divestitures and other
-
-
(3)
-
-
-
Total change in net sales
9 %
3 %
(26) %
2 %
(3) %
- %
The components of the change in net sales for the six months ended March 31, 2024 versus the six months ended March 31, 2023, including organic growth, are shown below (unaudited):
Building Solutions
(in millions)
North
EMEA/LA
Asia
Total
Global
Total JCI
Six months ended March 31, 2023
Net sales
$ 4,887
$ 2,006
$ 1,313
$ 8,206
$ 4,548
$ 12,754
Base year adjustments
Divestitures and other
-
(2)
(34)
(36)
(5)
(41)
Foreign currency
13
38
(43)
8
(64)
(56)
Adjusted base net sales
4,900
2,042
1,236
8,178
4,479
12,657
Acquisitions
32
6
36
74
29
103
Organic growth
294
54
(274)
74
(41)
33
Net sales for the six months ended
March 31, 2024
$ 5,226
$ 2,102
$ 998
$ 8,326
$ 4,467
$ 12,793
Change in net sales attributable to:
Organic growth
6 %
3 %
(22) %
1 %
(1) %
- %
Foreign currency
-
2
(3)
-
(1)
-
Acquisitions
1
-
3
1
1
1
Divestitures and other
-
-
(3)
-
-
-
Total change in net sales
7 %
5 %
(24) %
1 %
(2) %
- %
The components of the change in total service revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2024 versus the three months ended March 31, 2023, including organic growth, is shown below (unaudited):
Building Solutions
(in millions)
North
EMEA/LA
Asia
Total
Global
Total JCI
Three months ended March 31, 2023
Service revenue
$ 966
$ 449
$ 188
$ 1,603
$ -
$ 1,603
Base year adjustments
Divestitures and other
-
-
(17)
(17)
-
(17)
Foreign currency
-
(17)
(8)
(25)
-
(25)
Adjusted base service revenue
966
432
163
1,561
-
1,561
Acquisitions
15
1
8
24
-
24
Organic growth
57
60
12
129
-
129
Service revenue for the three months
ended March 31, 2024
$ 1,038
$ 493
$ 183
$ 1,714
$ -
$ 1,714
Change in service revenue attributable to:
Organic growth
6 %
14 %
7 %
8 %
- %
8 %
Foreign currency
-
(4)
(4)
(2)
-
(2)
Acquisitions
2
-
5
2
-
2
Divestitures and other
-
-
(9)
(1)
-
(1)
Total change in service revenue
7 %
10 %
(3) %
7 %
- %
7 %
The components of the change in total service revenue for the six months ended March 31, 2024 versus the six months ended March 31, 2023, including organic growth, is shown below (unaudited):
Building Solutions
(in millions)
North
EMEA/LA
Asia
Total
Global
Total JCI
Six months ended March 31, 2023
Service revenue
$ 1,882
$ 872
$ 361
$ 3,115
$ -
$ 3,115
Base year adjustments
Divestitures and other
-
(1)
(34)
(35)
-
(35)
Foreign currency
1
(9)
(10)
(18)
-
(18)
Adjusted base service revenue
1,883
862
317
3,062
-
3,062
Acquisitions
29
3
16
48
-
48
Organic growth
95
94
20
209
-
209
Service revenue for the six months ended
March 31, 2024
$ 2,007
$ 959
$ 353
$ 3,319
$ -
$ 3,319
Change in service revenue attributable to:
Organic growth
5 %
11 %
6 %
7 %
- %
7 %
Foreign currency
-
(1)
(3)
(1)
-
(1)
Acquisitions
2
-
5
2
-
2
Divestitures and other
-
-
(9)
(1)
-
(1)
Total change in service revenue
7 %
10 %
(2) %
7 %
- %
7 %
The components of the change in total systems/install revenue for the three months ended March 31, 2024 versus the three months ended March 31, 2023, including organic growth, is shown below (unaudited):
Building Solutions
(in millions)
North
EMEA/LA
Asia
Total
Global
Total JCI
Three months ended March 31, 2023
Systems/install revenue
$ 1,554
$ 582
$ 479
$ 2,615
$ 2,468
$ 5,083
Base year adjustments
Divestitures and other
-
(2)
-
(2)
(3)
(5)
Foreign currency
7
13
(25)
(5)
(54)
(59)
Adjusted base systems/install revenue
1,561
593
454
2,608
2,411
5,019
Acquisitions
1
2
9
12
7
19
Organic growth
139
(24)
(155)
(40)
(13)
(53)
Systems/install revenue for the three
months ended March 31, 2024
$ 1,701
$ 571
$ 308
$ 2,580
$ 2,405
$ 4,985
Change in systems/install revenue
attributable to:
Organic growth
9 %
(4) %
(34) %
(2) %
(1) %
(1) %
Foreign currency
-
2
(5)
-
(2)
(1)
Acquisitions
-
-
2
-
-
-
Total change in systems/install revenue
9 %
(2) %
(36) %
(1) %
(3) %
(2) %
The components of the change in total systems/install revenue for the six months ended March 31, 2024 versus the six months ended March 31, 2023, including organic growth, is shown below (unaudited):
Building Solutions
(in millions)
North
EMEA/LA
Asia
Total
Global
Total JCI
Six months ended March 31, 2023
Systems/install revenue
$ 3,005
$ 1,134
$ 952
$ 5,091
$ 4,548
|
$ 9,639
Base year adjustments
Divestitures and other
-
(1)
-
(1)
(5)
(6)
Foreign currency
12
47
(33)
26
(64)
(38)
Adjusted base systems/install revenue
3,017
1,180
919
5,116
4,479
9,595
Acquisitions
3
3
20
26
29
55
Organic growth
199
(40)
(294)
(135)
(41)
(176)
Systems/install revenue for the six
months ended March 31, 2024
$ 3,219
$ 1,143
$ 645
$ 5,007
$ 4,467
$ 9,474
Change in systems/install revenue
attributable to:
Organic growth
7 %
(3) %
(32) %
(3) %
(1) %
(2) %
Foreign currency
-
4
(3)
1
(1)
-
Acquisitions
-
-
2
1
-
1
Total change in systems/install revenue
7 %
1 %
(32) %
(2) %
(2) %
(2) %
4. Adjusted Free Cash Flow Conversion
The Company's press release contains financial information regarding adjusted cash flows from operating activities, adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow conversion, which are non-GAAP performance measures. We also present below free cash flow conversion from the GAAP measure of net income attributable to JCI .
Effective January 1, 2023, the Company has excluded the impact of its financing entity, JC Capital, from the calculation of adjusted free cash flow. Management believes this provides a more true representation of the Company's operational ability to convert cash, without the contrary impact from financing activities. The impact on interim and annual periods prior to January 1, 2023 was not material. JC Capital cash flows that are excluded from the calculation of adjusted free cash flow primarily include activity associated with finance/notes receivables and inventory and/or capital expenditures related to lease arrangements. JC Capital net income that is excluded is primarily related to interest income on the finance/notes receivable and profit recognized on arrangements with sales-type lease components.
During the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company discontinued its receivables factoring program. Effective January 1, 2024, the Company has excluded the impact of the discontinuation of its accounts receivables factoring programs from the calculation of adjusted free cash flow. Management believes this provides a more accurate representation of the Company's current period operating cash flows compared to the prior year. The Company has also re-baselined the prior year adjusted free cash flow measure to present a more comparative measure without the impact of factoring.
Adjusted free cash flow is defined as cash provided (used) by operating activities, less capital expenditures, excluding the impacts from JC Capital and the discontinuation of the factoring programs. Free cash flow conversion from net income is defined as free cash flow divided by net income attributable to JCI. Adjusted free cash flow conversion is defined as adjusted free cash flow divided by adjusted net income attributable to JCI, excluding JC Capital. Management believes these non-GAAP measures are useful to investors in understanding the strength of the Company and its ability to generate cash. These non-GAAP measures can also be used to evaluate our ability to generate cash flow from operations and the impact that this cash flow has on our liquidity.
The following is the three and six months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 calculation of free cash flow and free cash flow conversion from net income (unaudited):
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in millions)
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
Cash provided (used) by operating activities
$ (203)
$ 314
$ (449)
$ 18
Capital expenditures
(133)
(121)
(225)
(255)
Free cash flow
$ (336)
$ 193
$ (674)
$ (237)
Net income (loss) attributable to JCI
$ (277)
$ 133
$ 97
$ 251
Free cash flow conversion from net income (loss)
*
145 %
(695) %
(94) %
* Metric not meaningful
The following is the three and six months ended March 31, 2024 and 2023 calculation of adjusted free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow conversion (unaudited):
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
(in millions)
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
Free cash flow
$ (336)
$ 193
$ (674)
$ (237)
Less: JC Capital cash used by operating activities
(32)
(42)
(120)
(42)
Less: Impact from discontinuation of factoring programs
(679)
-
(599)
-
Adjusted free cash flow
375
235
45
(195)
Less: Prior year impact from factoring programs
-
18
-
(74)
Re-baselined adjusted free cash flow
$ 375
$ 217
$ 45
$ (121)
Adjusted net income attributable to JCI
$ 533
$ 517
$ 883
$ 980
Less: JC Capital net income
3
8
5
8
Adjusted net income attributable to JCI, excluding JC Capital
$ 530
$ 509
$ 878
$ 972
Adjusted free cash flow conversion
71 %
43 %
5 %
(12) %
5. Debt Ratios
The Company's earnings presentation provides financial information regarding net debt to adjusted EBITDA, which is a non-GAAP performance measure. We also present below net debt to income before income taxes. The Company believes these ratios are useful to understanding the Company's financial condition as they provide an overview of the extent to which the Company relies on external debt financing for its funding and are a measure of risk to its shareholders. The following is the March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023 calculation of net debt to income before income taxes and net debt to adjusted EBITDA (unaudited):
(in millions)
March 31, 2024
December 31, 2023
March 31, 2023
Short-term debt and current portion of long-term debt
$ 3,375
$ 2,650
$ 2,659
Long-term debt
7,348
7,959
7,832
Total debt
10,723
10,609
10,491
Less: cash and cash equivalents
843
1,801
1,975
Total net debt
$ 9,880
$ 8,808
$ 8,516
Last twelve months income before income taxes
$ 1,359
$ 1,943
$ 1,503
Total net debt to income before income taxes
7.3x
4.5x
5.7x
Last twelve months adjusted EBITDA
$ 4,128
$ 4,051
$ 3,895
Total net debt to adjusted EBITDA
2.4x
2.2x
2.2x
The following is the twelve months ended March 31, 2024, December 31, 2023, and March 31, 2023 reconciliation of income from continuing operations to adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA, which are non-GAAP performance measures (unaudited):
(in millions)
Last Twelve Months
Last Twelve Months
Last Twelve Months
Net income
$ 1,873
$ 2,281
$ 1,582
Income tax benefit
(514)
(338)
(79)
Net financing charges
335
313
247
EBIT
1,694
2,256
1,750
Adjusting items:
Net mark-to-market adjustments
54
73
(65)
Restructuring and impairment costs
594
758
1,051
Environmental remediation and related
reserves adjustment
-
-
255
Water systems AFFF settlement
750
-
-
Silent-Aire earn-out adjustment
(7)
(30)
(30)
Global Products product quality issue
33
-
-
Warehouse fire loss
-
-
40
Cyber incident costs
27
23
-
Transaction/separation costs
77
95
87
Adjusted EBIT (1)
3,222
3,175
3,088
Depreciation and amortization
906
876
807
Adjusted EBITDA (1)
$ 4,128
$ 4,051
$ 3,895
(1) The Company's definition of adjusted EBIT and adjusted EBITDA excludes special items that are not considered to be directly related to the underlying operating performance of its businesses. Management believes this non-GAAP measure is useful to investors in understanding the ongoing operations and business trends of the Company.
6. Income Taxes
The Company's effective tax rate before consideration of net mark-to-market adjustments, restructuring and impairment costs, discrete tax items, Silent-Aire earn-out adjustments, certain transaction/separation costs, cyber incident costs, Global Products product quality issue costs and the water systems AFFF settlement for the three and six months ending March 31, 2024 is approximately 13.75%. The Company's effective tax rate before consideration of net mark-to-market adjustments, restructuring and impairment costs, discrete tax items, certain transaction/separation costs and warehouse fire loss for the three and six months ending March 31, 2023 is approximately 13.5%.
