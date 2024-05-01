Marriott International, Inc.: Marriott International Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

- First quarter 2024 comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR increased 4.2 percent worldwide, 1.5 percent in the U.S. & Canada, and 11.1 percent in international markets, compared to the 2023 first quarter;
- First quarter reported diluted EPS totaled $1.93, compared to reported diluted EPS of $2.43 in the year-ago quarter. First quarter adjusted diluted EPS totaled $2.13, compared to first quarter 2023 adjusted diluted EPS of $2.09;
- First quarter reported net income totaled $564 million, compared to reported net income of $757 million in the year-ago quarter. First quarter adjusted net income totaled $620 million, compared to first quarter 2023 adjusted net income of $648 million;
- Adjusted EBITDA totaled $1,142 million in the 2024 first quarter, compared to first quarter 2023 adjusted EBITDA of $1,098 million;
- The company added roughly 46,000 net rooms during the quarter, including approximately 37,000 rooms under its agreement with MGM Resorts International;
- At the end of the quarter, Marriott's worldwide development pipeline totaled over 3,400 properties and nearly 547,000 rooms, including roughly 27,000 pipeline rooms approved, but not yet subject to signed contracts. More than 202,000 rooms in the pipeline were under construction as of the end of the first quarter;
- Marriott repurchased 4.8 million shares of common stock for $1.2 billion in the first quarter. Year to date through April 26, the company has returned $1.7 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.
For a summary of quarterly highlights, please visit: https://mgscloud.marriott.com/public/hostedfiles/mnc/infographics/2024/q1/20240430_q124_infographic.pdf
BETHESDA, Md., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) today reported first quarter 2024 results.
Anthony Capuano, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We were pleased with our results in the quarter, which included both excellent net rooms growth and cash generation. Worldwide RevPAR1 grew over 4 percent, with gains in both occupancy and ADR. Our international markets were particularly strong, posting RevPAR gains of 11 percent, led by nearly 17 percent year-over-year growth in Asia Pacific excluding China.
"In the U.S. & Canada, demand has normalized, with RevPAR increasing 1.5 percent. The group segment was the stand-out in the quarter. Group RevPAR in the region rose nearly 5 percent year-over-year, with growth in both rate and occupancy.
"In February we celebrated the fifth anniversary of Marriott Bonvoy, our powerful, award-winning travel and loyalty program. With our steadfast focus on growing our membership base and enhancing engagement with our members both on and off property, the program now boasts around 203 million global members and remains a key competitive advantage.
"We are excited about the launch of MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy during the quarter, which added nearly 37,000 rooms to our system from our strategic agreement with MGM Resorts International. We have seen outstanding initial booking pace and loyalty point redemptions across the collection.
"Our results in the first quarter highlight the resiliency of our asset-light business model and the strength of our brands. We are raising our full year earnings guidance and now expect to return between $4.2 billion to $4.4 billion to shareholders in 2024."
First Quarter 2024 Results
Base management and franchise fees totaled $1,001 million in the 2024 first quarter, a 7 percent increase compared to base management and franchise fees of $932 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase is primarily attributable to RevPAR increases and unit growth. Non-RevPAR-related franchise fees in the 2024 first quarter totaled $208 million, compared to $197 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was largely driven by a 10 percent increase in co-brand credit card fees, partially offset by lower residential branding fees.
Incentive management fees totaled $209 million in the 2024 first quarter, a 4 percent increase compared to $201 million in the 2023 first quarter. Managed hotels in international markets contributed nearly two-thirds of the incentive fees earned in the quarter.
Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses, totaled $71 million in the 2024 first quarter, compared to $75 million in the year-ago quarter.
General, administrative, and other expenses for the 2024 first quarter totaled $261 million, compared to $202 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year change largely reflects higher compensation and litigation expenses, as well as some unfavorable timing of expenses during 2024. The 2023 first quarter expenses included $20 million of favorable one-time items.
Interest expense, net, totaled $153 million in the 2024 first quarter, compared to $111 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was largely due to higher interest expense associated with higher debt balances.
In the 2024 first quarter, the provision for income taxes totaled $163 million, a 22 percent effective rate, compared to $87 million, a 10 percent effective rate, in the year-ago quarter. The 2023 first quarter provision included a $103 million benefit primarily from the release of reserves due to the completion of a prior year tax audit.
Marriott's reported operating income totaled $876 million in the 2024 first quarter, compared to 2023 first quarter reported operating income of $951 million. Reported net income totaled $564 million in the 2024 first quarter, compared to 2023 first quarter reported net income of $757 million. Reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) totaled $1.93 in the quarter, compared to reported diluted EPS of $2.43 in the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted operating income in the 2024 first quarter totaled $952 million, compared to 2023 first quarter adjusted operating income of $941 million. First quarter 2024 adjusted net income totaled $620 million, compared to 2023 first quarter adjusted net income of $648 million. Adjusted diluted EPS in the 2024 first quarter totaled $2.13, compared to adjusted diluted EPS of $2.09 in the year-ago quarter. The 2023 first quarter adjusted results excluded a special tax item of $100 million ($0.32 per share).
Adjusted results excluded cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses and merger-related charges and other expenses. See pages A-2 and A-8 of the press release schedules for the calculation of adjusted results and the manner in which the adjusted measures are determined in this press release.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) totaled $1,142 million in the 2024 first quarter, compared to first quarter 2023 adjusted EBITDA of $1,098 million. See page A-8 of the press release schedules for the adjusted EBITDA calculation.
Selected Performance Information
The company added roughly 46,000 net rooms during the quarter, including approximately 37,000 rooms from its agreement with MGM Resorts International.
At the end of the quarter, Marriott's global system totaled nearly 8,900 properties, with more than 1,643,000 rooms.
At the end of the quarter, the company's worldwide development pipeline totaled 3,419 properties with nearly 547,000 rooms, including 155 properties with roughly 27,000 rooms approved for development, but not yet subject to signed contracts. The quarter-end pipeline included 1,089 properties with more than 202,000 rooms under construction. Fifty-seven percent of rooms in the quarter-end pipeline are in international markets.
In the 2024 first quarter, worldwide RevPAR increased 4.2 percent (a 3.9 percent increase using actual dollars) compared to the 2023 first quarter. RevPAR in the U.S. & Canada increased 1.5 percent (a 1.5 percent increase using actual dollars), and RevPAR in international markets increased 11.1 percent (a 9.8 percent increase using actual dollars).
Balance Sheet & Common Stock
At the end of the quarter, Marriott's total debt was $12.7 billion and cash and equivalents totaled $0.4 billion, compared to $11.9 billion in debt and $0.3 billion of cash and equivalents at year-end 2023.
Year to date through April 26, the company has repurchased 6.2 million shares for $1.5 billion.
Company Outlook
Second Quarter 2024
vs Second Quarter 2023
Full Year 2024
vs Full Year 2023
Comparable systemwide constant $
RevPAR growth
Worldwide
4% to 5%
3% to 5%
Year-End 2024
vs Year-End 2023
Net rooms growth
5.5% to 6%
($ in millions, except EPS)
Second Quarter 2024
Full Year 2024
Gross fee revenues
$1,340 to $1,355
$5,180 to $5,280
Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses
Approx. $90
$335 to $345
General, administrative, and other expenses
$258 to $253
$1,040 to $1,020
Adjusted EBITDA1,2
$1,295 to $1,315
$4,960 to $5,090
Adjusted EPS - diluted2,3
$2.43 to $2.48
$9.31 to $9.65
Investment spending4
$1,000 to $1,200
Capital return to shareholders5
$4,200 to $4,400
1 See pages A-9 and A-10 of the press release schedules for the adjusted EBITDA calculations.
2 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS - diluted for second quarter and full year 2024 do not include cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, merger-related charges and other expenses, or any asset sales that may occur during the year, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant.
3 Assumes the level of capital return to shareholders noted above.
4 Includes capital and technology expenditures, loan advances, contract acquisition costs, and other investing activities.
5 Factors in the purchase of the Sheraton Grand Chicago and underlying land for $500 million, $200 million of which is included in investment spending. Assumes the level of investment spending noted above and that no asset sales occur during the year.
Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) will conduct its quarterly earnings review for the investment community and news media on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET). The conference call will be webcast simultaneously via Marriott's investor relations website at http://www.marriott.com/investor, click on "Events & Presentations" and click on the quarterly conference call link. A replay will be available at that same website until May 1, 2025.
The telephone dial-in number for the conference call is US Toll Free: 800-274-8461, or Global: +1 203-518-9843. The conference ID is MAR1Q24. A telephone replay of the conference call will be available from 1:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 1, 2024, until 8:00 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 8, 2024. To access the replay, call US Toll Free: 800-839-3735 or Global: +1 402-220-2977.
Note on forward-looking statements: All statements in this press release and the accompanying schedules are made as of May 1, 2024. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release and the accompanying schedules contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements related to our RevPAR, rooms growth and other financial metric estimates, outlook and assumptions; shareholder returns; our Marriott Bonvoy program; the resiliency of our asset-light business model; our development pipeline; and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including the risk factors that we describe in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release.
Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of nearly 8,900 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 141 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.
Marriott encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review and subscribe to the information Marriott posts on its investor relations website at www.marriott.com/investor or Marriott's news center website at www.marriottnewscenter.com, which may be material. The contents of these websites are not incorporated by reference into this press release or any report or document Marriott files with the SEC, and any references to the websites are intended to be inactive textual references only.
1 All occupancy, Average Daily Rate (ADR) and Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) statistics and estimates are systemwide constant dollar. Unless otherwise stated, all changes refer to year-over-year changes for the comparable period. Occupancy, ADR and RevPAR comparisons between 2024 and 2023 reflect properties that are comparable in both years.
IRPR#1
Tables follow
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
PRESS RELEASE SCHEDULES
TABLE OF CONTENTS
QUARTER 1, 2024
Consolidated Statements of Income - As Reported
A- 1
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
A- 2
Total Lodging Products by Ownership Type
A- 3
Total Lodging Products by Tier
A- 5
Key Lodging Statistics
A- 6
Adjusted EBITDA
A- 8
Adjusted EBITDA Forecast - Second Quarter 2024
A- 9
Adjusted EBITDA Forecast - Full Year 2024
A- 10
Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures
A- 11
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED
FIRST QUARTER 2024 AND 2023
($ in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)
As Reported
As Reported
Percent
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Better/(Worse)
March 31, 2024
March 31, 2023
Reported 2024 vs. 2023
REVENUES
Base management fees
$ 313
$ 293
7
Franchise fees1
688
639
8
Incentive management fees
209
201
4
Gross Fee Revenues
1,210
1,133
7
Contract investment amortization2
(23)
(21)
(10)
Net Fee Revenues
1,187
1,112
7
Owned, leased, and other revenue3
357
356
-
Cost reimbursement revenue4
4,433
4,147
7
Total Revenues
5,977
5,615
6
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
Owned, leased, and other - direct5
286
281
(2)
Depreciation, amortization, and other6
45
44
(2)
General, administrative, and other7
261
202
(29)
Merger-related charges and other
8
1
(700)
Reimbursed expenses4
4,501
4,136
(9)
Total Expenses
5,101
4,664
(9)
OPERATING INCOME
876
951
(8)
Gains and other income, net8
4
3
33
Interest expense
(163)
(126)
(29)
Interest income
10
15
(33)
Equity in earnings9
-
1
(100)
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
727
844
(14)
Provision for income taxes
(163)
(87)
(87)
NET INCOME
$ 564
$ 757
(25)
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Earnings per share - basic
$ 1.94
$ 2.44
(20)
Earnings per share - diluted
$ 1.93
$ 2.43
(21)
Basic Shares
290.4
309.6
Diluted Shares
291.6
311.0
1 Franchise fees include fees from our franchise and license agreements, application and relicensing fees, timeshare and yacht fees, co-branded credit card fees, and residential branding fees.
2 Contract investment amortizationincludes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain management, franchise, and license contracts and any related impairments.
3 Owned, leased, and other revenueincludes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.
4 Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services.
5 Owned, leased, and other - directexpenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses.
6 Depreciation, amortization, and otherexpenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise, and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.
7 General, administrative, and otherexpenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses.
8 Gains and other income, netincludes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from other equity investments.
9 Equity in earningsinclude our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
($ in millions except per share amounts)
The following table presents our reconciliations of Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted
Three Months Ended
Percent
March 31,
March 31,
Better/
2024
2023
(Worse)
Total revenues, as reported
$ 5,977
$ 5,615
Less: Cost reimbursement revenue
(4,433)
(4,147)
Adjusted total revenues**
1,544
1,468
Operating income, as reported
876
951
Less: Cost reimbursement revenue
(4,433)
(4,147)
Add: Reimbursed expenses
4,501
4,136
Add: Merger-related charges and other
8
1
Adjusted operating income**
952
941
1 %
Operating income margin
15 %
17 %
Adjusted operating income margin**
62 %
64 %
Net income, as reported
564
757
Less: Cost reimbursement revenue
(4,433)
(4,147)
Add: Reimbursed expenses
4,501
4,136
Add: Merger-related charges and other
8
1
Income tax effect of above adjustments
(20)
1
Less: Income tax special items
-
(100)
Adjusted net income**
$ 620
$ 648
(4) %
Diluted earnings per share, as reported
$ 1.93
$ 2.43
Adjusted diluted earnings per share**
$ 2.13
$ 2.09
2 %
** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-11 and A-12 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS BY OWNERSHIP TYPE
As of March 31, 2024
US & Canada
Total International1
Total Worldwide
Properties
Rooms
Properties
Rooms
Properties
Rooms
Managed
620
214,308
1,349
352,636
1,969
566,944
Marriott Hotels
101
56,736
183
57,693
284
114,429
Sheraton
26
20,869
182
61,235
208
82,104
Courtyard
158
25,723
125
27,202
283
52,925
Westin
41
22,670
77
23,402
118
46,072
JW Marriott
23
13,189
74
26,494
97
39,683
The Ritz-Carlton
41
12,354
75
17,848
116
30,202
Renaissance
21
9,065
55
17,045
76
26,110
Four Points
1
134
85
24,057
86
24,191
Le Méridien
1
100
71
19,861
72
19,961
W Hotels
23
6,516
42
11,800
65
18,316
Residence Inn
72
11,713
9
1,116
81
12,829
St. Regis
11
2,169
46
10,053
57
12,222
Delta Hotels by Marriott
25
6,770
26
4,924
51
11,694
Fairfield by Marriott
6
1,431
78
9,848
84
11,279
Gaylord Hotels
6
10,220
-
-
6
10,220
Aloft
2
505
44
9,696
46
10,201
The Luxury Collection
6
2,296
38
7,678
44
9,974
Autograph Collection
9
2,862
15
3,021
24
5,883
Marriott Executive Apartments
-
-
35
5,011
35
5,011
EDITION
5
1,379
14
2,779
19
4,158
SpringHill Suites
24
4,080
-
-
24
4,080
Element
3
810
14
2,803
17
3,613
AC Hotels by Marriott
8
1,512
10
1,649
18
3,161
Moxy
1
380
11
2,663
12
3,043
Protea Hotels
-
-
23
2,824
23
2,824
Tribute Portfolio
-
-
10
1,284
10
1,284
TownePlace Suites
6
825
-
-
6
825
Bulgari
-
-
7
650
7
650
Owned/Leased
13
4,335
37
8,776
50
13,111
Marriott Hotels
2
1,304
5
1,631
7
2,935
Courtyard
7
987
4
894
11
1,881
Sheraton
-
-
4
1,830
4
1,830
W Hotels
2
779
2
665
4
1,444
Westin
1
1,073
-
-
1
1,073
Protea Hotels
-
-
5
912
5
912
The Ritz-Carlton
-
-
2
550
2
550
Renaissance
-
-
2
505
2
505
JW Marriott
-
-
1
496
1
496
The Luxury Collection
-
-
3
383
3
383
Autograph Collection
-
-
5
361
5
361
Residence Inn
1
192
1
140
2
332
Tribute Portfolio
-
-
2
249
2
249
St. Regis
-
-
1
160
1
160
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS BY OWNERSHIP TYPE
As of March 31, 2024
US & Canada
Total International1
Total Worldwide
Properties
Rooms
Properties
Rooms
Properties
Rooms
Franchised, Licensed, and Other
5,383
812,706
1,333
236,467
6,716
1,049,173
Courtyard
904
120,934
121
22,328
1,025
143,262
Fairfield by Marriott
|
1,154
108,704
62
10,640
1,216
119,344
Residence Inn
791
94,354
33
4,368
824
98,722
Marriott Hotels
231
73,738
67
19,385
298
93,123
Sheraton
141
43,688
80
23,193
221
66,881
SpringHill Suites
528
61,290
-
-
528
61,290
Autograph Collection
148
32,999
134
26,519
282
59,518
TownePlace Suites
502
50,708
-
-
502
50,708
Westin
93
31,432
31
9,774
124
41,206
Four Points
151
22,582
73
12,722
224
35,304
AC Hotels by Marriott
112
18,289
106
15,636
218
33,925
Aloft
161
23,140
26
4,966
187
28,106
Renaissance
68
19,157
30
7,671
98
26,828
MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy**
12
26,210
-
-
12
26,210
Moxy
36
6,503
95
17,921
131
24,424
Timeshare*
72
18,839
21
3,906
93
22,745
Tribute Portfolio
69
13,698
42
5,259
111
18,957
Delta Hotels by Marriott
67
14,960
17
3,985
84
18,945
City Express by Marriott
-
-
150
17,431
150
17,431
The Luxury Collection
12
7,045
54
9,869
66
16,914
Le Méridien
24
5,389
22
5,748
46
11,137
Element
81
10,833
2
269
83
11,102
Design Hotels*
13
1,713
110
7,887
123
9,600
JW Marriott
12
6,072
15
3,272
27
9,344
Protea Hotels
-
-
33
2,748
33
2,748
The Ritz-Carlton
1
429
-
-
1
429
W Hotels
-
-
1
246
1
246
Marriott Executive Apartments
-
-
3
242
3
242
Bulgari
-
-
2
161
2
161
The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection*
-
-
1
149
1
149
Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy
-
-
1
107
1
107
Four Points Express
-
-
1
65
1
65
Residences
69
7,410
57
6,534
126
13,944
The Ritz-Carlton Residences
41
4,569
18
1,644
59
6,213
St. Regis Residences
10
1,198
13
1,777
23
2,975
W Residences
10
1,092
7
549
17
1,641
Marriott Hotels Residences
-
-
4
981
4
981
Westin Residences
3
266
2
353
5
619
Bulgari Residences
-
-
5
519
5
519
Sheraton Residences
-
-
3
472
3
472
The Luxury Collection Residences
1
91
3
115
4
206
Renaissance Residences
1
112
-
-
1
112
EDITION Residences
3
82
-
-
3
82
JW Marriott Residences
-
-
1
62
1
62
Le Méridien Residences
-
-
1
62
1
62
Grand Total
6,085
1,038,759
2,776
604,413
8,861
1,643,172
1 "International" refers to: (i) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (ii) Greater China, (iii) Asia Pacific excluding China, and (iv) Caribbean & Latin America.
* Timeshare, Design Hotels, and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection counts are included in this table by geographical location. For external reporting purposes, these offerings are captured within "Unallocated corporate and other."
** Excludes four MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy properties (two Autograph Collection, one Tribute Portfolio, and one The Luxury Collection) which are presented in "Franchised, Licensed and Other" within their respective brands.
In the above table, under Owned/Leased, The Luxury Collection, Autograph Collection and Tribute Portfolio include seven total properties that we acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group plc in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under such brands after the completion of planned renovations.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS BY TIER
As of March 31, 2024
US & Canada
Total International1
Total Worldwide
Total Systemwide
Properties
Rooms
Properties
Rooms
Properties
Rooms
Luxury
201
59,260
425
97,919
626
157,179
JW Marriott
35
19,261
90
30,262
125
49,523
JW Marriott Residences
-
-
1
62
1
62
The Ritz-Carlton
42
12,783
77
18,398
119
31,181
The Ritz-Carlton Residences
41
4,569
18
1,644
59
6,213
The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection*
-
-
1
149
1
149
The Luxury Collection
18
9,341
95
17,930
113
27,271
The Luxury Collection Residences
1
91
3
115
4
206
W Hotels
25
7,295
45
12,711
70
20,006
W Residences
10
1,092
7
549
17
1,641
St. Regis
11
2,169
47
10,213
58
12,382
St. Regis Residences
10
1,198
13
1,777
23
2,975
EDITION
5
1,379
14
2,779
19
4,158
EDITION Residences
3
82
-
-
3
82
Bulgari
-
-
9
811
9
811
Bulgari Residences
-
-
5
519
5
519
Premium
1,103
395,031
1,219
309,690
2,322
704,721
Marriott Hotels
334
131,778
255
78,709
589
210,487
Marriott Hotels Residences
-
-
4
981
4
981
Sheraton
167
64,557
266
86,258
433
150,815
Sheraton Residences
-
-
3
472
3
472
Westin
135
55,175
108
33,176
243
88,351
Westin Residences
3
266
2
353
5
619
Autograph Collection
157
35,861
154
29,901
311
65,762
Renaissance
89
28,222
87
25,221
176
53,443
Renaissance Residences
1
112
-
-
1
112
Le Méridien
25
5,489
93
25,609
118
31,098
Le Méridien Residences
-
-
1
62
1
62
Delta Hotels by Marriott
92
21,730
43
8,909
135
30,639
MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy**
12
26,210
-
-
12
26,210
Tribute Portfolio
69
13,698
54
6,792
123
20,490
Gaylord Hotels
6
10,220
-
-
6
10,220
Design Hotels*
13
1,713
110
7,887
123
9,600
Marriott Executive Apartments
-
-
38
5,253
38
5,253
Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy
-
-
1
107
1
107
Select
4,709
565,629
960
175,402
5,669
741,031
Courtyard
1,069
147,644
250
50,424
1,319
198,068
Fairfield by Marriott
1,160
110,135
140
20,488
1,300
130,623
Residence Inn
864
106,259
43
5,624
907
111,883
SpringHill Suites
552
65,370
-
-
552
65,370
Four Points
152
22,716
158
36,779
310
59,495
TownePlace Suites
508
51,533
-
-
508
51,533
Aloft
163
23,645
70
14,662
233
38,307
AC Hotels by Marriott
120
19,801
116
17,285
236
37,086
Moxy
37
6,883
106
20,584
143
27,467
Element
84
11,643
16
3,072
100
14,715
Protea Hotels
-
-
61
6,484
61
6,484
Midscale
-
-
151
17,496
151
17,496
City Express by Marriott
-
-
150
17,431
150
17,431
Four Points Express
-
-
1
65
1
65
Timeshare*
72
18,839
21
3,906
93
22,745
Grand Total
6,085
1,038,759
2,776
604,413
8,861
1,643,172
1 "International" refers to: (i) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (ii) Greater China, (iii) Asia Pacific excluding China, and (iv) Caribbean & Latin America.
* Timeshare, Design Hotels, and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection counts are included in this table by geographical location. For external reporting purposes, these offerings are captured within "Unallocated corporate and other."
** Excludes four MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy properties (two Autograph Collection, one Tribute Portfolio, and one The Luxury Collection) which are presented within their respective brands.
In the above table, The Luxury Collection, Autograph Collection and Tribute Portfolio include seven total properties that we acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group plc in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under such brands after the completion of planned renovations.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
KEY LODGING STATISTICS
In Constant $
Comparable Company-Operated US & Canada Properties
Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Brand
2024
vs. 2023
2024
vs. 2023
2024
vs. 2023
JW Marriott
$ 261.98
3.3 %
71.2 %
0.6 %
pts.
$ 368.20
2.4 %
The Ritz-Carlton
$ 350.65
1.3 %
65.0 %
-0.1 %
pts.
$ 539.57
1.4 %
W Hotels
$ 188.44
-1.0 %
58.6 %
1.1 %
pts.
$ 321.71
-2.9 %
Composite US & Canada Luxury1
$ 313.60
1.2 %
67.4 %
0.7 %
pts.
$ 465.13
0.1 %
Marriott Hotels
$ 156.77
4.5 %
66.3 %
1.0 %
pts.
$ 236.37
2.9 %
Sheraton
$ 154.05
11.2 %
66.1 %
3.9 %
pts.
$ 233.16
4.7 %
Westin
$ 154.61
3.4 %
64.1 %
0.4 %
pts.
$ 241.37
2.8 %
Composite US & Canada Premium2
$ 154.31
4.2 %
65.7 %
0.7 %
pts.
$ 235.04
3.1 %
US & Canada Full-Service3
$ 188.09
3.1 %
66.0 %
0.7 %
pts.
$ 284.86
2.0 %
Courtyard
$ 101.57
0.0 %
62.0 %
-0.4 %
pts.
$ 163.70
0.7 %
Residence Inn
$ 143.38
-0.3 %
72.7 %
-2.0 %
pts.
$ 197.17
2.5 %
Composite US & Canada Select4
$ 116.51
0.4 %
65.9 %
-0.9 %
pts.
$ 176.93
1.7 %
US & Canada - All5
$ 170.75
2.6 %
66.0 %
0.3 %
pts.
$ 258.76
2.1 %
Comparable Systemwide US & Canada Properties
Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Brand
2024
vs. 2023
2024
vs. 2023
2024
vs. 2023
JW Marriott
$ 248.38
2.7 %
71.2 %
-0.1 %
pts.
$ 349.05
2.9 %
The Ritz-Carlton
$ 342.68
1.2 %
64.7 %
0.1 %
pts.
$ 529.45
1.1 %
W Hotels
$ 188.44
-1.0 %
58.6 %
1.1 %
pts.
$ 321.71
-2.9 %
Composite US & Canada Luxury1
$ 288.81
1.0 %
67.6 %
0.4 %
pts.
$ 427.14
0.4 %
Marriott Hotels
$ 129.54
3.0 %
63.4 %
0.2 %
pts.
$ 204.20
2.6 %
Sheraton
$ 112.52
6.7 %
61.5 %
1.5 %
pts.
$ 183.10
4.0 %
Westin
$ 148.48
2.3 %
65.7 %
0.4 %
pts.
$ 225.89
1.6 %
Composite US & Canada Premium2
$ 132.20
3.1 %
63.5 %
0.6 %
pts.
$ 208.05
2.2 %
US & Canada Full-Service3
$ 149.61
2.7 %
64.0 %
0.6 %
pts.
$ 233.78
1.8 %
Courtyard
$ 98.88
-0.3 %
63.8 %
-1.2 %
pts.
$ 155.11
1.5 %
Residence Inn
$ 118.41
0.5 %
72.0 %
-1.0 %
pts.
$ 164.47
1.9 %
Fairfield by Marriott
$ 79.35
-0.8 %
62.8 %
-1.4 %
pts.
$ 126.44
1.4 %
Composite US & Canada Select4
$ 99.21
0.3 %
66.5 %
-0.8 %
pts.
$ 149.15
1.6 %
US & Canada - All5
$ 119.61
1.5 %
65.5 %
-0.3 %
pts.
$ 182.63
1.9 %
1 Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION.
2 Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels by Marriott, and Gaylord Hotels.
Systemwide also includes Le Méridien and Tribute Portfolio.
3 Includes Composite US & Canada Luxury and Composite US & Canada Premium.
4 Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element,
and AC Hotels by Marriott. Systemwide also includes Moxy.
5 Includes US & Canada Full-Service and Composite US & Canada Select.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
KEY LODGING STATISTICS
In Constant $
Comparable Company-Operated International Properties
Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Region
2024
vs. 2023
2024
vs. 2023
2024
vs. 2023
Europe
$ 147.12
5.5 %
61.6 %
1.2 %
pts.
$ 238.86
3.4 %
Middle East & Africa
$ 146.26
12.2 %
70.3 %
3.4 %
pts.
$ 207.97
6.9 %
Greater China
$ 82.48
6.0 %
65.2 %
2.3 %
pts.
$ 126.42
2.3 %
Asia Pacific excluding China
$ 123.78
16.1 %
72.0 %
5.5 %
pts.
$ 171.86
7.2 %
Caribbean & Latin America
$ 221.29
9.6 %
68.0 %
2.0 %
pts.
$ 325.25
6.4 %
International - All1
$ 122.00
10.4 %
67.8 %
3.2 %
pts.
$ 179.99
5.1 %
Worldwide2
$ 142.87
6.3 %
67.0 %
2.0 %
pts.
$ 213.20
3.2 %
Comparable Systemwide International Properties
Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Region
2024
vs. 2023
2024
vs. 2023
2024
vs. 2023
Europe
$ 105.64
7.6 %
59.0 %
3.5 %
pts.
$ 179.02
1.2 %
Middle East & Africa
$ 134.09
13.3 %
68.5 %
2.7 %
pts.
$ 195.75
8.8 %
Greater China
$ 76.87
6.0 %
64.4 %
2.3 %
pts.
$ 119.33
2.2 %
Asia Pacific excluding China
$ 123.02
16.5 %
71.3 %
5.1 %
pts.
$ 172.51
8.2 %
Caribbean & Latin America
$ 185.36
11.6 %
69.7 %
3.7 %
pts.
$ 265.96
5.6 %
International - All1
$ 114.88
11.1 %
65.9 %
3.4 %
pts.
$ 174.24
5.3 %
Worldwide2
$ 118.13
4.2 %
65.6 %
0.9 %
pts.
$ 179.99
2.8 %
1 Includes Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, and Caribbean & Latin America.
2 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED EBITDA
($ in millions)
Fiscal Year 2024
First
Quarter
Net income, as reported
$ 564
Cost reimbursement revenue
(4,433)
Reimbursed expenses
4,501
Interest expense
163
Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
2
Provision for income taxes
163
Depreciation and amortization
45
Contract investment amortization
23
Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses
48
Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures
5
Stock-based compensation
53
Merger-related charges and other
8
Adjusted EBITDA **
$ 1,142
Change from 2023 Adjusted EBITDA **
4 %
Fiscal Year 2023
First
Quarter
Second
Quarter
Third
Quarter
Fourth
Quarter
Total
Net income, as reported
$ 757
$ 726
$ 752
$ 848
$ 3,083
Cost reimbursement revenue
(4,147)
(4,457)
(4,391)
(4,418)
(17,413)
Reimbursed expenses
4,136
4,366
4,238
4,684
17,424
Interest expense
126
140
146
153
565
Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
1
1
3
1
6
Provision (benefit) for income taxes
87
238
237
(267)
295
Depreciation and amortization
44
48
46
51
189
Contract investment amortization
21
22
23
22
88
Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses
31
38
39
51
159
Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures
4
3
6
6
19
Stock-based compensation
37
56
54
58
205
Merger-related charges and other
1
38
13
8
60
Gain on asset dispositions
-
-
(24)
-
(24)
Adjusted EBITDA **
$ 1,098
$ 1,219
$ 1,142
$ 1,197
$ 4,656
** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-11 and A-12 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST
SECOND QUARTER 2024
($ in millions)
Range
Estimated
Second Quarter
Net income excluding certain items 1
$ 698
$ 713
Interest expense
175
175
Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
2
2
Provision for income taxes
245
250
Depreciation and amortization
45
45
Contract investment amortization
25
25
Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses
44
44
Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures
4
4
Stock-based compensation
57
57
Adjusted EBITDA **
$ 1,295
$ 1,315
$ 1,219
Increase over 2023 Adjusted EBITDA **
6 %
8 %
** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. See pages A-11 and A-12 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.
1
Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and merger-related charges and other expenses, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant, except for depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses, which is included in the caption "Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses" above. Guidance does not reflect any asset sales that may occur during the year, which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST
FULL YEAR 2024
($ in millions)
Range
Estimated
Full Year 2023
Net income excluding certain items 1
$ 2,662
$ 2,759
Interest expense
690
690
Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
7
7
Provision for income taxes
897
930
Depreciation and amortization
180
180
Contract investment amortization
100
100
Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses
186
186
Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures
17
17
Stock-based compensation
221
221
Adjusted EBITDA **
$ 4,960
$ 5,090
$ 4,656
Increase over 2023 Adjusted EBITDA **
7 %
9 %
** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. See pages A-11 and A-12 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.
1
Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and merger-related charges and other expenses, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant, except for depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses, which is included in the caption "Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses" above. Guidance does not reflect any asset sales that may occur during the year, which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES
In our press release and schedules, on the related conference call, and in the infographic made available in connection with our press release, we report certain financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures are labeled as "adjusted" and/or identified with the symbol "**". We discuss the manner in which the non-GAAP measures reported in this press release, schedules, and infographic are determined and management's reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures below, and the press release schedules reconcile each to the most directly comparable GAAP measures (with respect to the forward-looking non-GAAP measures, to the extent available without unreasonable efforts). Although management evaluates and presents these non-GAAP measures for the reasons described below, please be aware that these non-GAAP measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, operating income, net income, earnings per share, or any other comparable operating measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, we may calculate and/or present these non-GAAP financial measures differently than measures with the same or similar names that other companies report, and as a result, the non-GAAP measures we report may not be comparable to those reported by others.
Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income Margin. Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin exclude cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, merger-related charges and other expenses, and certain non-cash impairment charges (when applicable). Adjusted operating income margin reflects Adjusted operating income divided by Adjusted total revenues. We believe that these are meaningful metrics because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share. Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect our net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the impact of cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, merger-related charges and other expenses, certain non-cash impairment charges (when applicable), and gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees (when applicable). Additionally, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the income tax effect of the above adjustments (calculated using an estimated tax rate applicable to each adjustment) and income tax special items, which in 2023 primarily related to the resolution of tax audits. We believe that these measures are meaningful indicators of our performance because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). Adjusted EBITDA reflects net income excluding the impact of the following items: cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, provision (benefit) for income taxes, merger-related charges and other expenses, and stock-based compensation expense for all periods presented. When applicable, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes certain non-cash impairment charges and gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees.
In our presentations of Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, and Adjusted EBITDA, we exclude merger-related charges and other expenses as well as non-cash impairment charges (if above a specified threshold) related to our management and franchise contracts (if the impairment is non-routine), leases, equity investments, and other capitalized assets, which we record in the "Contract investment amortization," "Depreciation, amortization, and other," and "Equity in earnings" captions of our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (our "Income Statements"), to allow for period-over period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We exclude cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, which relate to property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our property owners. We do not operate these programs and services to generate a profit over the long term, and accordingly, when we recover the costs that we incur for these programs and services from our property owners, we do not seek a mark-up. For property-level services, our owners typically reimburse us at the same time that we incur expenses. However, for centralized programs and services, our owners may reimburse us before or after we incur expenses, causing timing differences between the costs we incur and the related reimbursement from property owners in our operating and net income. Over the long term, these programs and services are not designed to impact our economics, either positively or negatively. Because we do not retain any such profits or losses over time, we exclude the net impact when evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating results.
We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful indicator of our operating performance because it permits period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA also facilitates comparison with results from other lodging companies because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels, and credit ratings. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provisions for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. Our Adjusted EBITDA also excludes depreciation and amortization expense, which we report under "Depreciation, amortization, and other" as well as depreciation and amortization classified in "Contract investment amortization," "Reimbursed expenses," and "Equity in earnings" of our Income Statements, because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets. Depreciation and amortization classified in "Reimbursed expenses" reflects depreciation and amortization of Marriott-owned assets, for which we receive cash from owners to reimburse the company for its investments made for the benefit of the system. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative costs of productive assets and the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. We exclude stock-based compensation expense in all periods presented to address the considerable variability among companies in recording compensation expense because companies use stock-based payment awards differently, both in the type and quantity of awards granted.
RevPAR. In addition to the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, we present Revenue per Available Room ("RevPAR") as a performance measure. We believe RevPAR is a meaningful indicator of our performance because it measures the period-over-period change in room revenues for comparable properties. RevPAR relates to property level revenue and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures, such as revenues, and should not be viewed as necessarily correlating with our fee revenue. We calculate RevPAR by dividing room sales (recorded in local currency) for comparable properties by room nights available for the period. We present growth in comparative RevPAR on a constant dollar basis, which we calculate by applying exchange rates for the current period to each period presented. We believe constant dollar analysis provides valuable information regarding our properties' performance as it removes currency fluctuations from the presentation of such results.
We define our comparable properties as our properties that were open and operating under one of our hotel brands since the beginning of the last full calendar year (since January 1, 2023 for the current period) and have not, in either the current or previous year: (1) undergone significant room or public space renovations or expansions, (2) been converted between company-operated and franchised, or (3) sustained substantial property damage or business interruption. Our comparable properties also exclude MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy, Design Hotels, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, and timeshare properties.
Non-RevPAR Related Franchise Fees. In this press release, we also discuss non-RevPAR related franchise fees, which include co-branded credit card, timeshare and yacht fees, residential branding fees, franchise application and relicensing fees, and certain other non-hotel licensing fees.
SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.