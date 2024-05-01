Marriott International, Inc.: Marriott International Reports First Quarter 2024 Results

First quarter 2024 comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR increased 4.2 percent worldwide, 1.5 percent in the U.S. & Canada, and 11.1 percent in international markets, compared to the 2023 first quarter;





First quarter reported diluted EPS totaled $1.93, compared to reported diluted EPS of $2.43 in the year-ago quarter. First quarter adjusted diluted EPS totaled $2.13, compared to first quarter 2023 adjusted diluted EPS of $2.09;





First quarter reported net income totaled $564 million, compared to reported net income of $757 million in the year-ago quarter. First quarter adjusted net income totaled $620 million, compared to first quarter 2023 adjusted net income of $648 million;

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $1,142 million in the 2024 first quarter, compared to first quarter 2023 adjusted EBITDA of $1,098 million;

The company added roughly 46,000 net rooms during the quarter, including approximately 37,000 rooms under its agreement with MGM Resorts International;

At the end of the quarter, Marriott's worldwide development pipeline totaled over 3,400 properties and nearly 547,000 rooms, including roughly 27,000 pipeline rooms approved, but not yet subject to signed contracts. More than 202,000 rooms in the pipeline were under construction as of the end of the first quarter;

Marriott repurchased 4.8 million shares of common stock for $1.2 billion in the first quarter. Year to date through April 26, the company has returned $1.7 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.

BETHESDA, Md., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) today reported first quarter 2024 results.

Anthony Capuano, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "We were pleased with our results in the quarter, which included both excellent net rooms growth and cash generation. Worldwide RevPAR1 grew over 4 percent, with gains in both occupancy and ADR. Our international markets were particularly strong, posting RevPAR gains of 11 percent, led by nearly 17 percent year-over-year growth in Asia Pacific excluding China.

"In the U.S. & Canada, demand has normalized, with RevPAR increasing 1.5 percent. The group segment was the stand-out in the quarter. Group RevPAR in the region rose nearly 5 percent year-over-year, with growth in both rate and occupancy.

"In February we celebrated the fifth anniversary of Marriott Bonvoy, our powerful, award-winning travel and loyalty program. With our steadfast focus on growing our membership base and enhancing engagement with our members both on and off property, the program now boasts around 203 million global members and remains a key competitive advantage.

"We are excited about the launch of MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy during the quarter, which added nearly 37,000 rooms to our system from our strategic agreement with MGM Resorts International. We have seen outstanding initial booking pace and loyalty point redemptions across the collection.

"Our results in the first quarter highlight the resiliency of our asset-light business model and the strength of our brands. We are raising our full year earnings guidance and now expect to return between $4.2 billion to $4.4 billion to shareholders in 2024."

First Quarter 2024 Results

Base management and franchise fees totaled $1,001 million in the 2024 first quarter, a 7 percent increase compared to base management and franchise fees of $932 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase is primarily attributable to RevPAR increases and unit growth. Non-RevPAR-related franchise fees in the 2024 first quarter totaled $208 million, compared to $197 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was largely driven by a 10 percent increase in co-brand credit card fees, partially offset by lower residential branding fees.

Incentive management fees totaled $209 million in the 2024 first quarter, a 4 percent increase compared to $201 million in the 2023 first quarter. Managed hotels in international markets contributed nearly two-thirds of the incentive fees earned in the quarter.

Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses, totaled $71 million in the 2024 first quarter, compared to $75 million in the year-ago quarter.

General, administrative, and other expenses for the 2024 first quarter totaled $261 million, compared to $202 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year change largely reflects higher compensation and litigation expenses, as well as some unfavorable timing of expenses during 2024. The 2023 first quarter expenses included $20 million of favorable one-time items.

Interest expense, net, totaled $153 million in the 2024 first quarter, compared to $111 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was largely due to higher interest expense associated with higher debt balances.

In the 2024 first quarter, the provision for income taxes totaled $163 million, a 22 percent effective rate, compared to $87 million, a 10 percent effective rate, in the year-ago quarter. The 2023 first quarter provision included a $103 million benefit primarily from the release of reserves due to the completion of a prior year tax audit.

Marriott's reported operating income totaled $876 million in the 2024 first quarter, compared to 2023 first quarter reported operating income of $951 million. Reported net income totaled $564 million in the 2024 first quarter, compared to 2023 first quarter reported net income of $757 million. Reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) totaled $1.93 in the quarter, compared to reported diluted EPS of $2.43 in the year-ago quarter.

Adjusted operating income in the 2024 first quarter totaled $952 million, compared to 2023 first quarter adjusted operating income of $941 million. First quarter 2024 adjusted net income totaled $620 million, compared to 2023 first quarter adjusted net income of $648 million. Adjusted diluted EPS in the 2024 first quarter totaled $2.13, compared to adjusted diluted EPS of $2.09 in the year-ago quarter. The 2023 first quarter adjusted results excluded a special tax item of $100 million ($0.32 per share).

Adjusted results excluded cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses and merger-related charges and other expenses. See pages A-2 and A-8 of the press release schedules for the calculation of adjusted results and the manner in which the adjusted measures are determined in this press release.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) totaled $1,142 million in the 2024 first quarter, compared to first quarter 2023 adjusted EBITDA of $1,098 million. See page A-8 of the press release schedules for the adjusted EBITDA calculation.

Selected Performance Information

The company added roughly 46,000 net rooms during the quarter, including approximately 37,000 rooms from its agreement with MGM Resorts International.

At the end of the quarter, Marriott's global system totaled nearly 8,900 properties, with more than 1,643,000 rooms.

At the end of the quarter, the company's worldwide development pipeline totaled 3,419 properties with nearly 547,000 rooms, including 155 properties with roughly 27,000 rooms approved for development, but not yet subject to signed contracts. The quarter-end pipeline included 1,089 properties with more than 202,000 rooms under construction. Fifty-seven percent of rooms in the quarter-end pipeline are in international markets.

In the 2024 first quarter, worldwide RevPAR increased 4.2 percent (a 3.9 percent increase using actual dollars) compared to the 2023 first quarter. RevPAR in the U.S. & Canada increased 1.5 percent (a 1.5 percent increase using actual dollars), and RevPAR in international markets increased 11.1 percent (a 9.8 percent increase using actual dollars).

Balance Sheet & Common Stock

At the end of the quarter, Marriott's total debt was $12.7 billion and cash and equivalents totaled $0.4 billion, compared to $11.9 billion in debt and $0.3 billion of cash and equivalents at year-end 2023.

Year to date through April 26, the company has repurchased 6.2 million shares for $1.5 billion.

Company Outlook





Second Quarter 2024 vs Second Quarter 2023 Full Year 2024 vs Full Year 2023 Comparable systemwide constant $ RevPAR growth





Worldwide

4% to 5% 3% to 5%













Year-End 2024 vs Year-End 2023 Net rooms growth



5.5% to 6%







($ in millions, except EPS)

Second Quarter 2024 Full Year 2024 Gross fee revenues

$1,340 to $1,355 $5,180 to $5,280 Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses

Approx. $90 $335 to $345 General, administrative, and other expenses

$258 to $253 $1,040 to $1,020 Adjusted EBITDA1,2

$1,295 to $1,315 $4,960 to $5,090 Adjusted EPS - diluted2,3

$2.43 to $2.48 $9.31 to $9.65 Investment spending4



$1,000 to $1,200 Capital return to shareholders5



$4,200 to $4,400



1 See pages A-9 and A-10 of the press release schedules for the adjusted EBITDA calculations. 2 Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS - diluted for second quarter and full year 2024 do not include cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, merger-related charges and other expenses, or any asset sales that may occur during the year, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant. 3 Assumes the level of capital return to shareholders noted above. 4 Includes capital and technology expenditures, loan advances, contract acquisition costs, and other investing activities. 5 Factors in the purchase of the Sheraton Grand Chicago and underlying land for $500 million, $200 million of which is included in investment spending. Assumes the level of investment spending noted above and that no asset sales occur during the year.

Note on forward-looking statements: All statements in this press release and the accompanying schedules are made as of May 1, 2024. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release and the accompanying schedules contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements related to our RevPAR, rooms growth and other financial metric estimates, outlook and assumptions; shareholder returns; our Marriott Bonvoy program; the resiliency of our asset-light business model; our development pipeline; and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including the risk factors that we describe in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release.

Marriott International, Inc. (Nasdaq: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of nearly 8,900 properties across more than 30 leading brands in 141 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on X and Instagram.

Marriott encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review and subscribe to the information Marriott posts on its investor relations website at www.marriott.com/investor or Marriott's news center website at www.marriottnewscenter.com, which may be material. The contents of these websites are not incorporated by reference into this press release or any report or document Marriott files with the SEC, and any references to the websites are intended to be inactive textual references only.

1 All occupancy, Average Daily Rate (ADR) and Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR) statistics and estimates are systemwide constant dollar. Unless otherwise stated, all changes refer to year-over-year changes for the comparable period. Occupancy, ADR and RevPAR comparisons between 2024 and 2023 reflect properties that are comparable in both years.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. PRESS RELEASE SCHEDULES TABLE OF CONTENTS QUARTER 1, 2024



Consolidated Statements of Income - As Reported A- 1



Non-GAAP Financial Measures A- 2



Total Lodging Products by Ownership Type A- 3



Total Lodging Products by Tier A- 5



Key Lodging Statistics A- 6



Adjusted EBITDA A- 8



Adjusted EBITDA Forecast - Second Quarter 2024 A- 9



Adjusted EBITDA Forecast - Full Year 2024 A- 10



Explanation of Non-GAAP Financial and Performance Measures A- 11

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED FIRST QUARTER 2024 AND 2023 ($ in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)













As Reported

As Reported

Percent

Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

Better/(Worse)

March 31, 2024

March 31, 2023

Reported 2024 vs. 2023 REVENUES









Base management fees $ 313

$ 293

7 Franchise fees1 688

639

8 Incentive management fees 209

201

4 Gross Fee Revenues 1,210

1,133

7 Contract investment amortization2 (23)

(21)

(10) Net Fee Revenues 1,187

1,112

7 Owned, leased, and other revenue3 357

356

- Cost reimbursement revenue4 4,433

4,147

7 Total Revenues 5,977

5,615

6











OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES







Owned, leased, and other - direct5 286

281

(2) Depreciation, amortization, and other6 45

44

(2) General, administrative, and other7 261

202

(29) Merger-related charges and other 8

1

(700) Reimbursed expenses4 4,501

4,136

(9) Total Expenses 5,101

4,664

(9)











OPERATING INCOME 876

951

(8)











Gains and other income, net8 4

3

33 Interest expense (163)

(126)

(29) Interest income 10

15

(33) Equity in earnings9 -

1

(100)











INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES 727

844

(14)











Provision for income taxes (163)

(87)

(87)











NET INCOME $ 564

$ 757

(25)











EARNINGS PER SHARE









Earnings per share - basic $ 1.94

$ 2.44

(20) Earnings per share - diluted $ 1.93

$ 2.43

(21)











Basic Shares 290.4

309.6



Diluted Shares 291.6

311.0

















1 Franchise fees include fees from our franchise and license agreements, application and relicensing fees, timeshare and yacht fees, co-branded credit card fees, and residential branding fees. 2 Contract investment amortizationincludes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain management, franchise, and license contracts and any related impairments. 3 Owned, leased, and other revenueincludes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue. 4 Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services. 5 Owned, leased, and other - directexpenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses. 6 Depreciation, amortization, and otherexpenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise, and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs. 7 General, administrative, and otherexpenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses. 8 Gains and other income, netincludes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from other equity investments. 9 Equity in earningsinclude our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ($ in millions except per share amounts)











The following table presents our reconciliations of Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted

diluted earnings per share, to the most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted total revenues is used in the determination of Adjusted operating

income margin.













Three Months Ended









Percent

March 31,

March 31,

Better/

2024

2023

(Worse) Total revenues, as reported $ 5,977

$ 5,615



Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (4,433)

(4,147)



Adjusted total revenues** 1,544

1,468



























Operating income, as reported 876

951



Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (4,433)

(4,147)



Add: Reimbursed expenses 4,501

4,136



Add: Merger-related charges and other 8

1



Adjusted operating income** 952

941

1 %























Operating income margin 15 %

17 %



Adjusted operating income margin** 62 %

64 %



























Net income, as reported 564

757



Less: Cost reimbursement revenue (4,433)

(4,147)



Add: Reimbursed expenses 4,501

4,136



Add: Merger-related charges and other 8

1



Income tax effect of above adjustments (20)

1



Less: Income tax special items -

(100)



Adjusted net income** $ 620

$ 648

(4) %











Diluted earnings per share, as reported $ 1.93

$ 2.43



Adjusted diluted earnings per share** $ 2.13

$ 2.09

2 %













** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-11 and A-12 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.



MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS BY OWNERSHIP TYPE As of March 31, 2024















US & Canada Total International1 Total Worldwide

Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Managed 620 214,308 1,349 352,636 1,969 566,944 Marriott Hotels 101 56,736 183 57,693 284 114,429 Sheraton 26 20,869 182 61,235 208 82,104 Courtyard 158 25,723 125 27,202 283 52,925 Westin 41 22,670 77 23,402 118 46,072 JW Marriott 23 13,189 74 26,494 97 39,683 The Ritz-Carlton 41 12,354 75 17,848 116 30,202 Renaissance 21 9,065 55 17,045 76 26,110 Four Points 1 134 85 24,057 86 24,191 Le Méridien 1 100 71 19,861 72 19,961 W Hotels 23 6,516 42 11,800 65 18,316 Residence Inn 72 11,713 9 1,116 81 12,829 St. Regis 11 2,169 46 10,053 57 12,222 Delta Hotels by Marriott 25 6,770 26 4,924 51 11,694 Fairfield by Marriott 6 1,431 78 9,848 84 11,279 Gaylord Hotels 6 10,220 - - 6 10,220 Aloft 2 505 44 9,696 46 10,201 The Luxury Collection 6 2,296 38 7,678 44 9,974 Autograph Collection 9 2,862 15 3,021 24 5,883 Marriott Executive Apartments - - 35 5,011 35 5,011 EDITION 5 1,379 14 2,779 19 4,158 SpringHill Suites 24 4,080 - - 24 4,080 Element 3 810 14 2,803 17 3,613 AC Hotels by Marriott 8 1,512 10 1,649 18 3,161 Moxy 1 380 11 2,663 12 3,043 Protea Hotels - - 23 2,824 23 2,824 Tribute Portfolio - - 10 1,284 10 1,284 TownePlace Suites 6 825 - - 6 825 Bulgari - - 7 650 7 650 Owned/Leased 13 4,335 37 8,776 50 13,111 Marriott Hotels 2 1,304 5 1,631 7 2,935 Courtyard 7 987 4 894 11 1,881 Sheraton - - 4 1,830 4 1,830 W Hotels 2 779 2 665 4 1,444 Westin 1 1,073 - - 1 1,073 Protea Hotels - - 5 912 5 912 The Ritz-Carlton - - 2 550 2 550 Renaissance - - 2 505 2 505 JW Marriott - - 1 496 1 496 The Luxury Collection - - 3 383 3 383 Autograph Collection - - 5 361 5 361 Residence Inn 1 192 1 140 2 332 Tribute Portfolio - - 2 249 2 249 St. Regis - - 1 160 1 160

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS BY OWNERSHIP TYPE As of March 31, 2024















US & Canada Total International1 Total Worldwide

Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Franchised, Licensed, and Other 5,383 812,706 1,333 236,467 6,716 1,049,173 Courtyard 904 120,934 121 22,328 1,025 143,262 Fairfield by Marriott 1,154 108,704 62 10,640 1,216 119,344 Residence Inn 791 94,354 33 4,368 824 98,722 Marriott Hotels 231 73,738 67 19,385 298 93,123 Sheraton 141 43,688 80 23,193 221 66,881 SpringHill Suites 528 61,290 - - 528 61,290 Autograph Collection 148 32,999 134 26,519 282 59,518 TownePlace Suites 502 50,708 - - 502 50,708 Westin 93 31,432 31 9,774 124 41,206 Four Points 151 22,582 73 12,722 224 35,304 AC Hotels by Marriott 112 18,289 106 15,636 218 33,925 Aloft 161 23,140 26 4,966 187 28,106 Renaissance 68 19,157 30 7,671 98 26,828 MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy** 12 26,210 - - 12 26,210 Moxy 36 6,503 95 17,921 131 24,424 Timeshare* 72 18,839 21 3,906 93 22,745 Tribute Portfolio 69 13,698 42 5,259 111 18,957 Delta Hotels by Marriott 67 14,960 17 3,985 84 18,945 City Express by Marriott - - 150 17,431 150 17,431 The Luxury Collection 12 7,045 54 9,869 66 16,914 Le Méridien 24 5,389 22 5,748 46 11,137 Element 81 10,833 2 269 83 11,102 Design Hotels* 13 1,713 110 7,887 123 9,600 JW Marriott 12 6,072 15 3,272 27 9,344 Protea Hotels - - 33 2,748 33 2,748 The Ritz-Carlton 1 429 - - 1 429 W Hotels - - 1 246 1 246 Marriott Executive Apartments - - 3 242 3 242 Bulgari - - 2 161 2 161 The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection* - - 1 149 1 149 Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy - - 1 107 1 107 Four Points Express - - 1 65 1 65 Residences 69 7,410 57 6,534 126 13,944 The Ritz-Carlton Residences 41 4,569 18 1,644 59 6,213 St. Regis Residences 10 1,198 13 1,777 23 2,975 W Residences 10 1,092 7 549 17 1,641 Marriott Hotels Residences - - 4 981 4 981 Westin Residences 3 266 2 353 5 619 Bulgari Residences - - 5 519 5 519 Sheraton Residences - - 3 472 3 472 The Luxury Collection Residences 1 91 3 115 4 206 Renaissance Residences 1 112 - - 1 112 EDITION Residences 3 82 - - 3 82 JW Marriott Residences - - 1 62 1 62 Le Méridien Residences - - 1 62 1 62 Grand Total 6,085 1,038,759 2,776 604,413 8,861 1,643,172



1 "International" refers to: (i) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (ii) Greater China, (iii) Asia Pacific excluding China, and (iv) Caribbean & Latin America. * Timeshare, Design Hotels, and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection counts are included in this table by geographical location. For external reporting purposes, these offerings are captured within "Unallocated corporate and other." ** Excludes four MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy properties (two Autograph Collection, one Tribute Portfolio, and one The Luxury Collection) which are presented in "Franchised, Licensed and Other" within their respective brands. In the above table, under Owned/Leased, The Luxury Collection, Autograph Collection and Tribute Portfolio include seven total properties that we acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group plc in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under such brands after the completion of planned renovations.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS BY TIER As of March 31, 2024















US & Canada Total International1 Total Worldwide Total Systemwide Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Properties Rooms Luxury 201 59,260 425 97,919 626 157,179 JW Marriott 35 19,261 90 30,262 125 49,523 JW Marriott Residences - - 1 62 1 62 The Ritz-Carlton 42 12,783 77 18,398 119 31,181 The Ritz-Carlton Residences 41 4,569 18 1,644 59 6,213 The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection* - - 1 149 1 149 The Luxury Collection 18 9,341 95 17,930 113 27,271 The Luxury Collection Residences 1 91 3 115 4 206 W Hotels 25 7,295 45 12,711 70 20,006 W Residences 10 1,092 7 549 17 1,641 St. Regis 11 2,169 47 10,213 58 12,382 St. Regis Residences 10 1,198 13 1,777 23 2,975 EDITION 5 1,379 14 2,779 19 4,158 EDITION Residences 3 82 - - 3 82 Bulgari - - 9 811 9 811 Bulgari Residences - - 5 519 5 519 Premium 1,103 395,031 1,219 309,690 2,322 704,721 Marriott Hotels 334 131,778 255 78,709 589 210,487 Marriott Hotels Residences - - 4 981 4 981 Sheraton 167 64,557 266 86,258 433 150,815 Sheraton Residences - - 3 472 3 472 Westin 135 55,175 108 33,176 243 88,351 Westin Residences 3 266 2 353 5 619 Autograph Collection 157 35,861 154 29,901 311 65,762 Renaissance 89 28,222 87 25,221 176 53,443 Renaissance Residences 1 112 - - 1 112 Le Méridien 25 5,489 93 25,609 118 31,098 Le Méridien Residences - - 1 62 1 62 Delta Hotels by Marriott 92 21,730 43 8,909 135 30,639 MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy** 12 26,210 - - 12 26,210 Tribute Portfolio 69 13,698 54 6,792 123 20,490 Gaylord Hotels 6 10,220 - - 6 10,220 Design Hotels* 13 1,713 110 7,887 123 9,600 Marriott Executive Apartments - - 38 5,253 38 5,253 Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy - - 1 107 1 107 Select 4,709 565,629 960 175,402 5,669 741,031 Courtyard 1,069 147,644 250 50,424 1,319 198,068 Fairfield by Marriott 1,160 110,135 140 20,488 1,300 130,623 Residence Inn 864 106,259 43 5,624 907 111,883 SpringHill Suites 552 65,370 - - 552 65,370 Four Points 152 22,716 158 36,779 310 59,495 TownePlace Suites 508 51,533 - - 508 51,533 Aloft 163 23,645 70 14,662 233 38,307 AC Hotels by Marriott 120 19,801 116 17,285 236 37,086 Moxy 37 6,883 106 20,584 143 27,467 Element 84 11,643 16 3,072 100 14,715 Protea Hotels - - 61 6,484 61 6,484 Midscale - - 151 17,496 151 17,496 City Express by Marriott - - 150 17,431 150 17,431 Four Points Express - - 1 65 1 65 Timeshare* 72 18,839 21 3,906 93 22,745 Grand Total 6,085 1,038,759 2,776 604,413 8,861 1,643,172



1 "International" refers to: (i) Europe, Middle East & Africa, (ii) Greater China, (iii) Asia Pacific excluding China, and (iv) Caribbean & Latin America. * Timeshare, Design Hotels, and The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection counts are included in this table by geographical location. For external reporting purposes, these offerings are captured within "Unallocated corporate and other." ** Excludes four MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy properties (two Autograph Collection, one Tribute Portfolio, and one The Luxury Collection) which are presented within their respective brands. In the above table, The Luxury Collection, Autograph Collection and Tribute Portfolio include seven total properties that we acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group plc in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under such brands after the completion of planned renovations.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $



























Comparable Company-Operated US & Canada Properties



Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Brand

2024

vs. 2023

2024

vs. 2023

2024

vs. 2023 JW Marriott

$ 261.98

3.3 %

71.2 %

0.6 % pts.

$ 368.20

2.4 % The Ritz-Carlton

$ 350.65

1.3 %

65.0 %

-0.1 % pts.

$ 539.57

1.4 % W Hotels

$ 188.44

-1.0 %

58.6 %

1.1 % pts.

$ 321.71

-2.9 % Composite US & Canada Luxury1

$ 313.60

1.2 %

67.4 %

0.7 % pts.

$ 465.13

0.1 % Marriott Hotels

$ 156.77

4.5 %

66.3 %

1.0 % pts.

$ 236.37

2.9 % Sheraton

$ 154.05

11.2 %

66.1 %

3.9 % pts.

$ 233.16

4.7 % Westin

$ 154.61

3.4 %

64.1 %

0.4 % pts.

$ 241.37

2.8 % Composite US & Canada Premium2

$ 154.31

4.2 %

65.7 %

0.7 % pts.

$ 235.04

3.1 % US & Canada Full-Service3

$ 188.09

3.1 %

66.0 %

0.7 % pts.

$ 284.86

2.0 % Courtyard

$ 101.57

0.0 %

62.0 %

-0.4 % pts.

$ 163.70

0.7 % Residence Inn

$ 143.38

-0.3 %

72.7 %

-2.0 % pts.

$ 197.17

2.5 % Composite US & Canada Select4

$ 116.51

0.4 %

65.9 %

-0.9 % pts.

$ 176.93

1.7 % US & Canada - All5

$ 170.75

2.6 %

66.0 %

0.3 % pts.

$ 258.76

2.1 %

Comparable Systemwide US & Canada Properties



Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Brand

2024

vs. 2023

2024

vs. 2023

2024

vs. 2023 JW Marriott

$ 248.38

2.7 %

71.2 %

-0.1 % pts.

$ 349.05

2.9 % The Ritz-Carlton

$ 342.68

1.2 %

64.7 %

0.1 % pts.

$ 529.45

1.1 % W Hotels

$ 188.44

-1.0 %

58.6 %

1.1 % pts.

$ 321.71

-2.9 % Composite US & Canada Luxury1

$ 288.81

1.0 %

67.6 %

0.4 % pts.

$ 427.14

0.4 % Marriott Hotels

$ 129.54

3.0 %

63.4 %

0.2 % pts.

$ 204.20

2.6 % Sheraton

$ 112.52

6.7 %

61.5 %

1.5 % pts.

$ 183.10

4.0 % Westin

$ 148.48

2.3 %

65.7 %

0.4 % pts.

$ 225.89

1.6 % Composite US & Canada Premium2

$ 132.20

3.1 %

63.5 %

0.6 % pts.

$ 208.05

2.2 % US & Canada Full-Service3

$ 149.61

2.7 %

64.0 %

0.6 % pts.

$ 233.78

1.8 % Courtyard

$ 98.88

-0.3 %

63.8 %

-1.2 % pts.

$ 155.11

1.5 % Residence Inn

$ 118.41

0.5 %

72.0 %

-1.0 % pts.

$ 164.47

1.9 % Fairfield by Marriott

$ 79.35

-0.8 %

62.8 %

-1.4 % pts.

$ 126.44

1.4 % Composite US & Canada Select4

$ 99.21

0.3 %

66.5 %

-0.8 % pts.

$ 149.15

1.6 % US & Canada - All5

$ 119.61

1.5 %

65.5 %

-0.3 % pts.

$ 182.63

1.9 %



























1 Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION. 2 Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels by Marriott, and Gaylord Hotels. Systemwide also includes Le Méridien and Tribute Portfolio. 3 Includes Composite US & Canada Luxury and Composite US & Canada Premium. 4 Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element, and AC Hotels by Marriott. Systemwide also includes Moxy. 5 Includes US & Canada Full-Service and Composite US & Canada Select.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. KEY LODGING STATISTICS In Constant $



























Comparable Company-Operated International Properties



Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2024

vs. 2023

2024

vs. 2023

2024

vs. 2023 Europe

$ 147.12

5.5 %

61.6 %

1.2 % pts.

$ 238.86

3.4 % Middle East & Africa

$ 146.26

12.2 %

70.3 %

3.4 % pts.

$ 207.97

6.9 % Greater China

$ 82.48

6.0 %

65.2 %

2.3 % pts.

$ 126.42

2.3 % Asia Pacific excluding China

$ 123.78

16.1 %

72.0 %

5.5 % pts.

$ 171.86

7.2 % Caribbean & Latin America

$ 221.29

9.6 %

68.0 %

2.0 % pts.

$ 325.25

6.4 %



























International - All1

$ 122.00

10.4 %

67.8 %

3.2 % pts.

$ 179.99

5.1 %



























Worldwide2

$ 142.87

6.3 %

67.0 %

2.0 % pts.

$ 213.20

3.2 %

Comparable Systemwide International Properties



Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 and March 31, 2023



REVPAR

Occupancy

Average Daily Rate Region

2024

vs. 2023

2024

vs. 2023

2024

vs. 2023 Europe

$ 105.64

7.6 %

59.0 %

3.5 % pts.

$ 179.02

1.2 % Middle East & Africa

$ 134.09

13.3 %

68.5 %

2.7 % pts.

$ 195.75

8.8 % Greater China

$ 76.87

6.0 %

64.4 %

2.3 % pts.

$ 119.33

2.2 % Asia Pacific excluding China

$ 123.02

16.5 %

71.3 %

5.1 % pts.

$ 172.51

8.2 % Caribbean & Latin America

$ 185.36

11.6 %

69.7 %

3.7 % pts.

$ 265.96

5.6 %



























International - All1

$ 114.88

11.1 %

65.9 %

3.4 % pts.

$ 174.24

5.3 %



























Worldwide2

$ 118.13

4.2 %

65.6 %

0.9 % pts.

$ 179.99

2.8 %



1 Includes Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, and Caribbean & Latin America. 2 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED EBITDA ($ in millions)



Fiscal Year 2024

First Quarter Net income, as reported $ 564 Cost reimbursement revenue (4,433) Reimbursed expenses 4,501 Interest expense 163 Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 2 Provision for income taxes 163 Depreciation and amortization 45 Contract investment amortization 23 Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses 48 Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures 5 Stock-based compensation 53 Merger-related charges and other 8 Adjusted EBITDA ** $ 1,142



Change from 2023 Adjusted EBITDA ** 4 %



Fiscal Year 2023

First Quarter

Second Quarter

Third Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Total Net income, as reported $ 757

$ 726

$ 752

$ 848

$ 3,083 Cost reimbursement revenue (4,147)

(4,457)

(4,391)

(4,418)

(17,413) Reimbursed expenses 4,136

4,366

4,238

4,684

17,424 Interest expense 126

140

146

153

565 Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 1

1

3

1

6 Provision (benefit) for income taxes 87

238

237

(267)

295 Depreciation and amortization 44

48

46

51

189 Contract investment amortization 21

22

23

22

88 Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses 31

38

39

51

159 Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures 4

3

6

6

19 Stock-based compensation 37

56

54

58

205 Merger-related charges and other 1

38

13

8

60 Gain on asset dispositions -

-

(24)

-

(24) Adjusted EBITDA ** $ 1,098

$ 1,219

$ 1,142

$ 1,197

$ 4,656



** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-11 and A-12 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST SECOND QUARTER 2024 ($ in millions)













Range





Estimated

Second Quarter 2024

Second Quarter

2023 Net income excluding certain items 1 $ 698

$ 713



Interest expense 175

175



Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 2

2



Provision for income taxes 245

250



Depreciation and amortization 45

45



Contract investment amortization 25

25



Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses 44

44



Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures 4

4



Stock-based compensation 57

57



Adjusted EBITDA ** $ 1,295

$ 1,315

$ 1,219











Increase over 2023 Adjusted EBITDA ** 6 %

8 %







** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. See pages A-11 and A-12 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.





1 Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and merger-related charges and other expenses, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant, except for depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses, which is included in the caption "Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses" above. Guidance does not reflect any asset sales that may occur during the year, which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC. NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST FULL YEAR 2024 ($ in millions)













Range





Estimated

Full Year 2024

Full Year 2023 Net income excluding certain items 1 $ 2,662

$ 2,759



Interest expense 690

690



Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures 7

7



Provision for income taxes 897

930



Depreciation and amortization 180

180



Contract investment amortization 100

100



Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses 186

186



Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures 17

17



Stock-based compensation 221

221



Adjusted EBITDA ** $ 4,960

$ 5,090

$ 4,656











Increase over 2023 Adjusted EBITDA ** 7 %

9 %







** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. See pages A-11 and A-12 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.





1 Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and merger-related charges and other expenses, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant, except for depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses, which is included in the caption "Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses" above. Guidance does not reflect any asset sales that may occur during the year, which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.

EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES

In our press release and schedules, on the related conference call, and in the infographic made available in connection with our press release, we report certain financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP financial measures are labeled as "adjusted" and/or identified with the symbol "**". We discuss the manner in which the non-GAAP measures reported in this press release, schedules, and infographic are determined and management's reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures below, and the press release schedules reconcile each to the most directly comparable GAAP measures (with respect to the forward-looking non-GAAP measures, to the extent available without unreasonable efforts). Although management evaluates and presents these non-GAAP measures for the reasons described below, please be aware that these non-GAAP measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, operating income, net income, earnings per share, or any other comparable operating measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, we may calculate and/or present these non-GAAP financial measures differently than measures with the same or similar names that other companies report, and as a result, the non-GAAP measures we report may not be comparable to those reported by others.

Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income Margin. Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin exclude cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, merger-related charges and other expenses, and certain non-cash impairment charges (when applicable). Adjusted operating income margin reflects Adjusted operating income divided by Adjusted total revenues. We believe that these are meaningful metrics because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share. Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect our net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the impact of cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, merger-related charges and other expenses, certain non-cash impairment charges (when applicable), and gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees (when applicable). Additionally, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share exclude the income tax effect of the above adjustments (calculated using an estimated tax rate applicable to each adjustment) and income tax special items, which in 2023 primarily related to the resolution of tax audits. We believe that these measures are meaningful indicators of our performance because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). Adjusted EBITDA reflects net income excluding the impact of the following items: cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization, provision (benefit) for income taxes, merger-related charges and other expenses, and stock-based compensation expense for all periods presented. When applicable, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes certain non-cash impairment charges and gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees.

In our presentations of Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, and Adjusted EBITDA, we exclude merger-related charges and other expenses as well as non-cash impairment charges (if above a specified threshold) related to our management and franchise contracts (if the impairment is non-routine), leases, equity investments, and other capitalized assets, which we record in the "Contract investment amortization," "Depreciation, amortization, and other," and "Equity in earnings" captions of our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (our "Income Statements"), to allow for period-over period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We exclude cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, which relate to property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our property owners. We do not operate these programs and services to generate a profit over the long term, and accordingly, when we recover the costs that we incur for these programs and services from our property owners, we do not seek a mark-up. For property-level services, our owners typically reimburse us at the same time that we incur expenses. However, for centralized programs and services, our owners may reimburse us before or after we incur expenses, causing timing differences between the costs we incur and the related reimbursement from property owners in our operating and net income. Over the long term, these programs and services are not designed to impact our economics, either positively or negatively. Because we do not retain any such profits or losses over time, we exclude the net impact when evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating results.

We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful indicator of our operating performance because it permits period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA also facilitates comparison with results from other lodging companies because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels, and credit ratings. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provisions for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. Our Adjusted EBITDA also excludes depreciation and amortization expense, which we report under "Depreciation, amortization, and other" as well as depreciation and amortization classified in "Contract investment amortization," "Reimbursed expenses," and "Equity in earnings" of our Income Statements, because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets. Depreciation and amortization classified in "Reimbursed expenses" reflects depreciation and amortization of Marriott-owned assets, for which we receive cash from owners to reimburse the company for its investments made for the benefit of the system. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative costs of productive assets and the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. We exclude stock-based compensation expense in all periods presented to address the considerable variability among companies in recording compensation expense because companies use stock-based payment awards differently, both in the type and quantity of awards granted.

RevPAR. In addition to the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, we present Revenue per Available Room ("RevPAR") as a performance measure. We believe RevPAR is a meaningful indicator of our performance because it measures the period-over-period change in room revenues for comparable properties. RevPAR relates to property level revenue and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures, such as revenues, and should not be viewed as necessarily correlating with our fee revenue. We calculate RevPAR by dividing room sales (recorded in local currency) for comparable properties by room nights available for the period. We present growth in comparative RevPAR on a constant dollar basis, which we calculate by applying exchange rates for the current period to each period presented. We believe constant dollar analysis provides valuable information regarding our properties' performance as it removes currency fluctuations from the presentation of such results.

We define our comparable properties as our properties that were open and operating under one of our hotel brands since the beginning of the last full calendar year (since January 1, 2023 for the current period) and have not, in either the current or previous year: (1) undergone significant room or public space renovations or expansions, (2) been converted between company-operated and franchised, or (3) sustained substantial property damage or business interruption. Our comparable properties also exclude MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy, Design Hotels, The Ritz-Carlton Yacht Collection, and timeshare properties.

Non-RevPAR Related Franchise Fees. In this press release, we also discuss non-RevPAR related franchise fees, which include co-branded credit card, timeshare and yacht fees, residential branding fees, franchise application and relicensing fees, and certain other non-hotel licensing fees.

SOURCE Marriott International, Inc.