WKN: A3CWMU | ISIN: US85256A1097 | Ticker-Symbol: 6IY
Frankfurt
30.04.24
08:11 Uhr
5,600 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
STAGWELL INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STAGWELL INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,5005,70030.04.
PR Newswire
01.05.2024 | 13:00
15 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stagwell Inc. Reports Results For The Three Months Ended March 31, 2024

Revenue Growth of 8%, Led by 13% Growth from Performance Media & Data

Net Loss Attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $1.3 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $90 million, An Increase of 25% Year-Over-Year

Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 17%, An Increase of 320 Basis Points Year-Over-Year

EPS of $(0.01); Adjusted EPS of $0.16, An Increase of 14% Year-Over-Year

Net New Business of $66 million in Q1; LTM Net New Business of $284 million

Reaffirm Guidance for 2024 of Organic Net Revenue Growth of 5% to 7%; Adjusted EBITDA of $400 million to $450 million; Free Cash Flow Conversion of ~50%

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: STGW) - Stagwell Inc. ("Stagwell") today announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2024.

FIRST QUARTER RESULTS:

  • Q1 Revenue of $670 million, an increase of 8% versus the prior year period.
  • Q1 Net Loss attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $1.3 million versus Income of $1.4 million in the prior year period.
  • Q1 Adjusted EBITDA of $90 million, an increase of 25% versus the prior year period.
  • Q1 Adjusted EBITDA Margin of 17% on net revenue, an improvement of 320 basis points versus the prior year period.
  • Q1 Earnings Per Share Attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $(0.01) versus $0.00 in the prior year period.
  • Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share attributable to Stagwell Inc. Common Shareholders of $0.16 versus $0.14 in the prior year period.
  • Net new business wins of $66 million in the first quarter, last twelve-month net new business wins of $284 million.
  • Q1 Net Revenue of $532 million, an increase of 2% versus the prior year period.
  • Q1 Organic Net Revenue increased 2% versus the prior year period, led by 54% increase in Advocacy.

Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO, said, "We are on target for 2024 with a return to growth and strong margin expansion led by the double-digit growth of the Performance Media & Data Capability. We see tailwinds of record new business, growth in advertising generally, and a strengthened market position given growing industry accolades for our work."

"We continue to invest in technology with the Stagwell Marketing Cloud setting the pace for innovation and we believe that we will see growth in AI-related digital transformation assignments building in the second half of the year along with a strong advocacy season. At the same time, we are successfully expanding our global presence, and we are seeing that pay dividends with enhanced growth."

Frank Lanuto, Chief Financial Officer, commented: "Revenue in Q1 grew by 8% year-over-year to $670 million. Cost actions taken in 2023 contributed to 25% growth in adjusted EBITDA or $90 million, representing a 17% adjusted EBITDA margin, an improvement of 320 basis points over the prior year. We are well positioned to achieve our 2024 targets, as we continue to focus on efficiency, especially through the implementation of AI on our shared services platform."

Financial Outlook

2024 financial guidance is reiterated as follows:

  • Organic Net Revenue growth of 5% to 7%
  • Organic Net Revenue excluding Advocacy growth of 4% to 5%
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $400 million to $450 million
  • Free Cash Flow Conversion of approximately 50%
  • Adjusted EPS of $0.75 - $0.88
  • Guidance assumes no impact from foreign exchange, acquisitions or dispositions.

* The Company has excluded a quantitative reconciliation with respect to the Company's 2024 guidance under the "unreasonable efforts" exception in Item 10(e)(1)(i)(B) of Regulation S-K. See "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

Video Webcast

Management will host a video webcast on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 8:30 a.m. (ET) to discuss results for Stagwell Inc. for the three months ended March 31, 2024. The video webcast will be accessible at https://stgw.io/Earnings. An investor presentation has been posted on our website at www.stagwellglobal.com and may be referred to during the webcast.

A recording of the webcast will be accessible one hour after the webcast and available for ninety days at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Contacts

For Investors:
Ben Allanson
[email protected]

For Press:
 Beth Sidhu
[email protected]

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to its reported results, Stagwell Inc. has included in this earnings release certain financial results that the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) defines as "non-GAAP Financial Measures." Management believes that such non-GAAP financial measures, when read in conjunction with the Company's reported results, can provide useful supplemental information for investors analyzing period to period comparisons of the Company's results. Such non-GAAP financial measures include the following:

(1) Organic Revenue: "Organic revenue growth" and "Organic revenue decline" reflects the year-over-year change in the Company's reported net revenue attributable to the Company's management of the entities it owns. We calculate organic net revenue growth (decline) by subtracting the net impact of acquisitions (divestitures) and the impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations from the aggregate year-over-year increase or decrease in the Company's reported net revenue. The net impact of acquisitions (divestitures) reflects the year-over-year change in the Company's reported net revenue attributable to the impact of all individual entities that were acquired or divested in the current and prior year. We calculate impact of an acquisition as follows: (a) for an entity acquired during the current year, we present the entity's prior year net revenue for the same period during which we owned it in the current year as impact of the acquisition in the current year; and (b) for an entity acquired in the prior year, we present the entity's prior year net revenue for the period during which we did not own the entity in the prior year as impact of the acquisition in the current year. We calculate impact of a divestiture as follows: (a) for a divestiture in the current year, we present the entity's prior year net revenue for the same period during which we no longer owned it in the current year as impact of the divestiture in the current year; and (b) for a divestiture in the prior year, we present the entity's prior year net revenue for the period during which we owned it in the prior year as impact of the divestiture in the current year. We calculate the impact of any acquisition or divestiture without adjusting for foreign currency exchange fluctuations. The impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations reflects the year-over-year change in the Company's reported net revenue attributable to changes in foreign currency exchange rates. We calculate the impact of foreign currency exchange fluctuations for the portion of the reporting period in which we recognized revenue from a foreign entity in both the current year and the prior year. The impact is calculated as the difference between (1) reported prior period net revenue (converted to U.S. dollars at historical foreign currency exchange rates) and (2) prior period net revenue converted to U.S. dollars at current period foreign exchange rates.

(2) Net New Business: Estimate of annualized revenue for new wins less annualized revenue for losses incurred in the period.

(3) Adjusted EBITDA: defined as Net income excluding non-operating income or expense to achieve operating income, plus depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, and other items. Other items include restructuring costs, acquisition-related expenses, and non-recurring items.

(4) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined as (i) Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders, plus net income attributable to Class C shareholders, excluding amortization expense, impairment and other losses, stock-based compensation, deferred acquisition consideration adjustments, discrete tax items, and other items, divided by (ii) (a) the per weighted average number of common shares outstanding plus (b) the weighted average number of Class C shares outstanding, (if dilutive). Other items includes restructuring costs, acquisition-related expenses, and non-recurring items, and subject to the anti-dilution rules.

(5) Free Cash Flow: defined as Adjusted EBITDA less capital expenditures, change in net working capital, cash taxes, interest, and distributions to minority interests, but excludes contingent M&A payments. Free Cash Flow Conversion is the percentage of adjusted EBITDA.

Included in this earnings release are tables reconciling reported Stagwell Inc. results to arrive at certain of these non-GAAP financial measures.

This document contains forward-looking statements. within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (the "Exchange Act"). The Company's representatives may also make forward-looking statements orally or in writing from time to time. Statements in this document that are not historical facts, including, statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, future financial performance, growth, and future prospects, the Company's strategy, business and economic trends and growth, technological leadership and differentiation, potential acquisitions, anticipated operating efficiencies and synergies and estimates of amounts for redeemable noncontrolling interests and deferred acquisition consideration, constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, which are generally denoted by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "assume," "believe," "continue," "could," "create," "estimate," "expect," "focus," "forecast," "foresee," "future," "goal," "guidance," "in development," "intend," "likely," "look," "maintain," "may," "ongoing," "opportunity," "outlook," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "target," "will," "would" or the negative of such terms or other variations thereof and terms of similar substance used in connection with any discussion of current plans, estimates and projections are subject to change based on a number of factors, including those outlined in this section.

Forward-looking statements in this document are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Although the management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. The material assumptions upon which such forward-looking statements are based include, among others, assumptions with respect to general business, economic and market conditions, the competitive environment, anticipated and unanticipated tax consequences and anticipated and unanticipated costs. These forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and projections, and are subject to change based on a number of factors, including those outlined in this section. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any of them in light of new information or future events, if any.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of important factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Such risk factors include, but are not limited to, the following:

  • risks associated with international, national and regional unfavorable economic conditions that could affect the Company or its clients;
  • and demand for the Company's services, which may precipitate or exacerbate other risks and uncertainties;
  • inflation and actions taken by central banks to counter inflation;
  • the Company's ability to attract new clients and retain existing clients;
  • the impact of a reduction in client spending and changes in client advertising, marketing and corporate communications requirements;
  • financial failure of the Company's clients;
  • the Company's ability to retain and attract key employees;
  • the Company's ability to compete in the markets in which it operates;
  • the Company's ability to achieve its cost saving initiatives;
  • the Company's implementation of strategic initiatives;
  • the Company's ability to remain in compliance with its debt agreements and the Company's ability to finance its contingent payment obligations when due and payable, including but not limited to those relating to redeemable noncontrolling interests and deferred acquisition consideration;
  • the Company's ability to manage its growth effectively, including the successful completion and integration of acquisitions that complement and expand the Company's business capabilities;
  • the Company's ability to develop products incorporating new technologies, including augmented reality, artificial intelligence, and virtual reality, and realize benefits from such products;
  • adverse tax consequences for the Company, its operations and its stockholders, that may differ from the expectations of the Company, including that future changes in tax laws, potential increases to corporate tax rates in the United States and disagreements with tax authorities on the Company's determinations may result in increased tax costs;
  • adverse tax consequences in connection with the Transactions, including the incurrence of material Canadian federal income tax (including material "emigration tax");
  • the Company's unremediated material weaknesses in internal control over financial reporting and its ability to establish and maintain an effective system of internal control over financial reporting;
  • the Company's ability to protect client data from security incidents or cyberattacks;
  • economic disruptions resulting from war and other geopolitical tensions (such as the ongoing military conflicts between Russia and Ukraine and in Israel and Gaza), terrorist activities and natural disasters;
  • stock price volatility; and
  • foreign currency fluctuations.

Investors should carefully consider these risk factors, other risk factors described herein, and the additional risk factors outlined in more detail in our 2023 Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") on March 11, 2024, and accessible on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, under the caption "Risk Factors," and in the Company's other SEC filings.

SCHEDULE 1


STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)




Three Months
Ended March 31,



2024


2023

Revenue


$ 670,059


$ 622,444

Operating Expenses





Cost of services


444,526


413,898

Office and general expenses


163,343


158,836

Depreciation and amortization


34,836


33,477

Impairment and other losses


1,500


-



644,205


606,211

Operating Income (Loss)


25,854


16,233

Other income (expenses):





Interest expense, net


(20,965)


(18,189)

Foreign exchange, net


(2,258)


(670)

Other, net


(1,267)


220



(24,490)


(18,639)

Income (loss) before income taxes and equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates


1,364


(2,406)

Income tax expense


2,585


236

Income (loss) before equity in earnings of non-consolidated affiliates


(1,221)


(2,642)

Equity in income (loss) of non-consolidated affiliates


508


(227)

Net income (loss)


(713)


(2,869)

Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling and redeemable noncontrolling interests


(569)


4,258

Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders


$ (1,282)


$ 1,389

Earnings (Loss) Per Common Share:





Basic


$ (0.01)


$ 0.01

Diluted


$ (0.01)


$ -

Weighted Average Number of Common Shares Outstanding:





Basic


112,633


125,199

Diluted


116,405


289,806

SCHEDULE 2


STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED COMPONENTS OF NET REVENUE CHANGE

(amounts in thousands)





Net Revenue - Components of Change






Change


Three Months
Ended March
31, 2023


Foreign
Currency


Net Acquisitions
(Divestitures)


Organic


Total Change


Three Months
Ended March
31, 2024


Organic


Total







Integrated Agencies Network

$ 304,187


$ 369


$ (357)


$ (11,429)


$ (11,417)


$ 292,770


(3.8) %


(3.8) %

Brand Performance Network

151,652


1,708


1,708


7,496


10,912


162,564


4.9 %


7.2 %

Communications Network

52,971


(49)


273


$ 14,292


14,516


67,487


27.0 %


27.4 %

All Other

12,852


(202)


(1,687)


(1,330)


(3,219)


9,633


(10.3) %


(25.0) %


$ 521,662


$ 1,826


$ (63)


$ 9,029


$ 10,792


$ 532,454


1.7 %


2.1 %


(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items, net.


Note: The Company made changes to its internal management and reporting structure in the first quarter of 2024, resulting in a change to its reportable segments (Networks). Specifically, certain agencies previously within the Brand Performance Network are now in the Integrated Agencies Network. Periods presented prior to the first quarter of 2024 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.

SCHEDULE 3


STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS

(amounts in thousands)


For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024



Integrated
Agencies
Network


Brand
Performance
Network


Communications
Network


All Other


Corporate


Total

Net Revenue

$ 292,772


$ 162,562


$ 67,488


$ 9,632


$ -


$ 532,454

Billable costs

59,947


51,400


26,258


-


-


137,605

Revenue

352,719


213,962


93,746


9,632


-


670,059













Billable costs

59,947


51,400


26,258


-


-


137,605

Staff costs

186,534


98,431


39,264


7,821


10,107


342,157

Administrative costs

30,602


22,071


8,704


3,209


2,577


67,163

Unbillable and other costs, net

15,528


14,566


136


2,588


-


32,818

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

60,108


27,494


19,384


(3,986)


(12,684)


90,316













Stock-based compensation

9,321


2,043


1,049


98


3,605


16,116

Depreciation and amortization

19,381


7,514


2,894


2,421


2,626


34,836

Deferred acquisition consideration

2,045


(777)


(1,114)


-


-


154

Impairment and other losses

1,500


-


-


-


-


1,500

Other items, net(1)

5,511


5,019


282


174


870


11,856

Operating income (loss)

$ 22,350


$ 13,695


$ 16,273


$ (6,679)


$ (19,785)


$ 25,854


(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items, net.


Note: The Company made changes to its internal management and reporting structure in the first quarter of 2024, resulting in a change to its reportable segments (Networks). Specifically, certain agencies previously within the Brand Performance Network are now in the Integrated Agencies Network. Periods presented prior to the first quarter of 2024 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.

SCHEDULE 4


STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED SEGMENT OPERATING RESULTS

(amounts in thousands)


For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023



Integrated
Agencies
Network


Brand
Performance
Network


Communications
Network


All Other


Corporate


Total

Net Revenue

$ 304,187


$ 151,652


$ 52,971


$ 12,852


$ -


$ 521,662

Billable costs

37,018


50,276


13,488


-


-


100,782

Revenue

341,205


201,928


66,459


12,852


-


622,444













Billable costs

37,018


50,276


13,488


-


-


100,782

Staff costs

196,165


96,060


40,077


10,487


6,824


349,613

Administrative costs

31,381


20,931


8,756


3,195


3,977


68,240

Unbillable and other costs, net

16,782


11,713


126


2,975


(9)


31,587

Adjusted EBITDA(1)

59,859


22,948


4,012


(3,805)


(10,792)


72,222













Stock-based compensation

8,288


567


507


32


2,610


12,004

Depreciation and amortization

18,950


7,937


2,713


1,948


1,929


33,477

Deferred acquisition consideration

5,991


(1,179)


539


(1,263)


-


4,088

Other items, net(1)

3,092


1,925


605


-


798


6,420

Operating income (loss)

$ 23,538


$ 13,698


$ (352)


$ (4,522)


$ (16,129)


$ 16,233


(1) See Non-GAAP Financial Measures section above for the definition of Adjusted EBITDA and Other items, net.


Note: The Company made changes to its internal management and reporting structure in the first quarter of 2024, resulting in a change to its reportable segments (Networks). Specifically, certain agencies previously within the Brand Performance Network are now in the Integrated Agencies Network. Periods presented prior to the first quarter of 2024 have been recast to reflect the reclassification of certain reporting units (Brands) between operating segments.

SCHEDULE 5


STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE)

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)


For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2024




GAAP


Adjustments


Non-GAAP

Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders


$ (1,506)


$ 19,480


$ 17,974

Net income attributable to Class C shareholders


-


24,554


24,554

Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. and Class C and adjusted net income


$ (1,506)


$ 44,034


$ 42,528








Weighted average number of common shares outstanding


116,405


4,534


120,939

Weighted average number of common Class C shares outstanding


-


151,649


151,649

Weighted average number of shares outstanding


116,405


156,183


272,588








Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS


$ (0.01)




$ 0.16















Adjustments to Net income (loss) (1)

Amortization




$ 28,203



Impairment and other losses




1,500



Stock-based compensation




16,116



Deferred acquisition consideration




154



Other items, net




11,856







57,829



Adjusted tax expense




(12,748)







45,081



Net loss attributable to Class C shareholders




(1,047)







$ 44,034










Allocation of adjustments to net income (loss) 1







Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders




$ 19,480










Net income attributable to Class C shareholders




25,601



Net loss attributable to Class C shareholders




(1,047)







24,554







$ 44,034




(1) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Executive Summary.

SCHEDULE 6


STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED RECONCILIATION OF ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE (NON-GAAP MEASURE)

(amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)


For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2023




GAAP


Adjustments


Non-GAAP

Net income attributable to Stagwell Inc. common shareholders


$ 1,389


$ 18,055


$ 19,444

Net income (loss) attributable to Class C shareholders


(1,963)


22,399


20,436

Net income (loss) attributable to Stagwell Inc. and Class C and adjusted net income


(574)


40,454


39,880








Weighted average number of common shares outstanding


128,897


-


128,897

Weighted average number of common Class C shares outstanding


160,909


-


160,909

Weighted average number of shares outstanding


289,806


-


289,806















Diluted EPS and Adjusted Diluted EPS


$ -




$ 0.14








Adjustments to Net income (loss) (1)

Amortization




$ 26,732



Impairment and other losses




-



Stock-based compensation




12,004



Deferred acquisition consideration




4,088



Other items, net




6,420







49,244



Adjusted tax expense




(8,790)







$ 40,454




(1) Adjusted Diluted EPS is defined within the Non-GAAP Financial Measures section of the Executive Summary.

SCHEDULE 7


STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(amounts in thousands)



March 31, 2024


December 31, 2023





ASSETS




Current Assets




Cash and cash equivalents

$ 129,824


$ 119,737

Accounts receivable, net

744,287


697,178

Expenditures billable to clients

111,721


114,097

Other current assets

119,215


94,054

Total Current Assets

1,105,047


1,025,066

Fixed assets, net

77,215


77,825

Right-of-use assets - operating leases

241,709


254,278

Goodwill

1,495,313


1,498,815

Other intangible assets, net

800,691


818,220

Other assets

95,144


92,843

Total Assets

$ 3,815,119


$ 3,767,047

LIABILITIES, RNCI, AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY




Current Liabilities




Accounts payable

$ 437,021


$ 414,980

Accrued media

270,491


291,777

Accruals and other liabilities

194,967


233,046

Advance billings

302,484


301,674

Current portion of lease liabilities - operating leases

64,039


65,899

Current portion of deferred acquisition consideration

64,907


66,953

Total Current Liabilities

1,333,909


1,374,329

Long-term debt

1,269,527


1,145,828

Long-term portion of deferred acquisition consideration

35,897


34,105

Long-term lease liabilities - operating leases

271,380


281,307

Deferred tax liabilities, net

38,856


40,509

Other liabilities

56,655


54,905

Total Liabilities

3,006,224


2,930,983

Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests

11,305


10,792

Commitments, Contingencies and Guarantees




Shareholders' Equity




Common shares - Class A & B

115


118

Common shares - Class C

2


2

Paid-in capital

333,896


348,494

Retained earnings

19,618


21,148

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(15,931)


(13,067)

Stagwell Inc. Shareholders' Equity

337,700


356,695

Noncontrolling interests

459,890


468,577

Total Shareholders' Equity

797,590


825,272

Total Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests and Shareholders' Equity

$ 3,815,119


$ 3,767,047

SCHEDULE 8


STAGWELL INC.

UNAUDITED SUMMARY CASH FLOW DATA

(amounts in thousands)



Three Months Ended March 31,


2024


2023

Cash flows from operating activities:




Net income

$ (713)


$ (2,869)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to cash used in operating activities:




Stock-based compensation

16,116


12,004

Depreciation and amortization

34,836


33,477

Amortization of right-of-use lease assets and lease liability interest

20,912


19,520

Impairment and other losses

1,500


-

Deferred income taxes

(655)


(792)

Adjustment to deferred acquisition consideration

154


4,088

Other, net

2,337


(10,412)

Changes in working capital:




Accounts receivable

(42,976)


(12,425)

Expenditures billable to clients

6,681


(4,173)

Other assets

(19,584)


(13,076)

Accounts payable

22,206


(48,549)

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

(65,901)


(36,642)

Advance billings

(6,124)


(2,986)

Current portion of lease liabilities - operating leases

(21,660)


(22,278)

Deferred acquisition related payments

(250)


-

Net cash used in operating activities

(53,121)


(85,113)

Cash flows from investing activities:




Capital expenditures

(5,439)


(3,435)

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

(11,673)


(220)

Capitalized software

(8,794)


(6,735)

Other

(218)


(425)

Net cash used in investing activities

(26,124)


(10,815)

Cash flows from financing activities:




Repayment of borrowings under revolving credit facility

(417,000)


(426,500)

Proceeds from borrowings under revolving credit facility

540,000


476,500

Shares repurchased and cancelled

(29,698)


(26,129)

Distributions to noncontrolling interests

(559)


(10,948)

Payment of deferred consideration

(1,657)


-

Net cash provided by financing activities

91,086


12,923

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(1,754)


945

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

10,087


(82,060)

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

119,737


220,589

Cash and cash equivalents at end of period

$ 129,824


$ 138,529

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
