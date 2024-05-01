New York Community Bancorp, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2024 Results And Provides Update On Its Strategic Path To Profitability

COMPANY TARGETS PEER LEVEL PROFITABILITY BY FOURTH QUARTER 2026 INCLUDING ROAA OF 1%, ROATCE OF 11% - 12%, AND A CET1 CAPITAL RATIO OF 11% - 12%

SUCCESSFULLY RAISED OVER $1 BILLION IN EQUITY, BOLSTERING CAPITAL AND LIQUIDITY POSITION

STRENGTHENED BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT TEAM

INCREASED ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSSES ON LOANS AND LEASES TO 1.48% COMPARED TO 1.17% LAST QUARTER

DEPOSITS REMAIN RESILIENT POST CAPITAL RAISE ALONG WITH AMPLE LIQUIDITY

WELL CAPITALIZED WITH CET1 RATIO OF 9.45%, OR 10.14% FULLY CONVERTED

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE: NYCB) ("the Company") today reported its results for the first quarter of 2024 and provided an update on its financial targets through 2026.

First Quarter 2024 Summary

Financial Results: The Company reported a net loss of $327 million for first quarter 2024 and a net loss available to common shareholders of $335 million, or $0.45 per diluted share. As adjusted for merger-related expenses and bargain purchase gain, the net loss was $174 million and net loss available to common shareholders of $182 million, or $0.25 per diluted share. Asset Quality

Deposits • ACL on loans and leases totaled $1.2 billion, or 1.48% of LHFI • Office ACL coverage, excluding owner-occupied, increased to 10.33% • Multi-family ACL coverage increased to 1.27% • Non-office CRE ACL coverage increased to 1.52% • Nonperforming loans were 97 basis points of LHFI • Total deposits of $74.9 billion, including 24% non-interest-bearing and 19% interest-bearing DDA • 83% of insured or collateralized deposits ($12.6 billion uninsured) • Available reciprocal capacity of $17.2 billion Capital

Liquidity • At March 31, 2024: - CET1 ratio of 9.45% - CET1 ratio, fully converted of 10.14% • Tangible book value per share of $9.07 as reported, or $6.33 fully converted • Total liquidity of $28.0 billion • Cash held on balance sheet of $12.9 billion • $4.1 billion of high quality liquid assets ("HQLA") • $11.7 billion of available borrowing capacity

CEO COMMENTARY

"During the first quarter, we took a number of decisive actions designed to establish a strong foundation for future growth and sustainable profitability," commented Joseph Otting, President and Chief Executive Officer. "These actions included a $1.05 billion capital investment anchored by Liberty Strategic Capital and we strengthened our senior executive management team with the addition of four proven leaders, whose backgrounds and expertise will be instrumental in our efforts to improve the earnings profile of the bank and enhance long-term shareholder value. We also completed an in-depth due diligence of the loan portfolio, which included a thorough review of the top 250 multi-family loans, the top 50 office loans, and the top 50 non-office commercial real estate loans, and increased our credit reserve during the quarter. We anticipate an elevated level of loan loss provision over the remainder of 2024 related to the potential for market and rate conditions to impact borrower performance on certain portions of our loan portfolio."

Mr. Otting continued, "Since taking on the CEO role, my focus has been on transforming New York Community Bank into a high-performing, well-diversified regional bank. While this year will be a transitional year for the Company, we have a clear path to profitability over the following two years. By the end of 2026, we target significantly higher profitability and higher capital levels, including a return on average earnings assets of 1%, a return on average tangible common equity of 11% to 12%, supported by a common equity tier 1 capital target in the range of 11% to 12%."

"Finally, I would like to personally thank all of our teammates. I know the past several months have been tumultuous and you have endured multiple challenges along the way. Your dedication has been nothing short of amazing. My sincere thanks to each and every one of you."

NET INCOME (LOSS) | NET INCOME (LOSS) AVAILABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

The Company reported a first quarter 2024 net loss of $327 million compared to a net loss of $2.7 billion in the prior quarter and net income of $2.0 billion in the year ago quarter. Net loss available to common shareholders in the current quarter was $335 million, or $0.45 per diluted share, compared to $2.7 billion, or $3.76 per diluted share, in the prior quarter and net income of $2.0 billion, or $2.87 per diluted share, in the year ago quarter. As adjusted for merger-related items and a bargain purchase gain adjustment, the net loss for the quarter ended March 31, 2024, was $174 million and net loss available to common shareholders was $182 million, or $0.25 per diluted share.

The prior quarter net income and diluted EPS included goodwill impairment of $2.4 billion. As adjusted for this item and for merger-related items arising from both the Flagstar acquisition and the Signature transaction, and the FDIC special assessment, net loss for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, was $185 million. Net income for the three months ended March 31, 2023 included a bargain purchase gain of $2.0 billion arising from the Signature transaction. As adjusted for this item and for other merger-related items arising from both the Flagstar acquisition and the Signature transaction, net income for the quarter ended March 31, 2023, was $167 million.

EARNINGS SUMMARY FOR THE THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2024

Net Interest Income, Net Interest Margin, and Average Balance Sheet

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin Summary











March 31, 2024

For the Three Months Ended

compared to (%): (dollars in millions) March 31, 2024

December 31,

2023

March 31, 2023

December 31,

2023

March 31,

2023 Net interest income $ 624

$ 740

$ 555

-16 %

12 %





















For the Three Months Ended

compared to (bp): Yield/Cost March 31, 2024

December 31,

2023

March 31, 2023

December 31,

2023

March 31,

2023 Mortgage and other loans, net 5.68 %

5.72 %

4.92 %

-4

76 Securities 4.30 %

4.39 %

3.86 %

-9

44 Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents 5.52 %

5.28 %

4.96 %

24

56 Total interest-earning assets 5.51 %

5.55 %

4.80 %

-4

71 Total interest-bearing deposits 3.85 %

3.62 %

2.40 %

23

145 Borrowed funds 4.99 %

4.14 %

3.56 %

85

143 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4.19 %

3.73 %

2.77 %

46

142 Net interest margin 2.28 %

2.82 %

2.60 %

-54

-32

Net Interest Income

Net interest income totaled $624 million in first quarter 2024, down $116 million, or 16%, compared to fourth quarter 2023, and an increase of $69 million, or 12%, compared to the first quarter of 2023. The decrease from the fourth quarter 2023 is primarily driven by a 54 basis points reduction in the net interest margin and higher average interest-bearing liabilities, partially offset by higher average cash balances. The increase from the first quarter of 2023 was primarily driven by higher average loans, along with higher average cash balances reflecting actions to proactively manage liquidity needs. These increases were partially offset by a 32 basis points reduction in the net interest margin and higher average interest-bearing liabilities.

Net Interest Margin

The net interest margin for the first quarter 2024 was 2.28%, down 54 basis points compared to fourth quarter 2023 and down 32 basis points compared to first quarter 2023. The 54 basis points reduction compared to fourth quarter 2023 was primarily driven by a higher cost of funds with the average rate on borrowing costs increasing 85 basis points and the impact from a deposit mix shift from lower cost interest-bearing checking and MMA to higher cost certificates of deposits. The 32 basis points reduction compared to first quarter 2023 was primarily due to the impact from higher interest rates on the cost of funds with average cost of borrowed funds increasing 143 basis points and average cost of interest-bearing deposits increasing 145 basis points, partially offset by higher earning asset yields which increased 71 basis points.

Average Balance Sheet















March 31, 2024

For the Three Months Ended

compared to: (dollars in billions) March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023 Mortgage and other loans, net $84

$86

$71

-2 %

19 % Securities 12

11

11

1 %

7 % Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents 14

7

4

112 %

237 % Other interest-earning assets 0

0

1

NM

NM Total interest-earning assets 110

104

87

6 %

27 % Total interest-bearing deposits 60

60

48

- %

24 % Borrowed funds 26

16

22

64 %

15 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 85

75

70

13 %

21 % Non-interest-bearing deposits $19

$23

$13

-15 %

47 %

Average loan balances decreased $1.5 billion, or 2%, to $84.1 billion compared to the previous quarter primarily driven by lower consumer loans due to the sale of the RV/marine portfolio, as well as, lower multi-family, and warehouse loan balances. Average cash balances increased to $14.3 billion during the quarter, up $7.6 billion, reflecting actions to proactively manage liquidity needs and average securities were relatively flat. The year-over-year increases are primarily driven by the Signature transaction.

Average interest-bearing liabilities increased $10.0 billion, or 13% to $85.3 billion on a quarter-over-quarter basis primarily driven by higher average borrowed funds which increased $10.0 billion to $25.7 billion, while average interest-bearing deposits were flat at $59.5 billion.

Provision for Credit Losses

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, the provision for credit losses totaled $315 million compared to a $552 million provision for the three months ended December 31, 2023, and a $170 million provision for the three months ended March 31, 2023 which included a $132 million initial provision for credit losses for the acquired Signature loan portfolio. The increase reflects changes in market conditions and interest rates that are expected to affect portions of our portfolios that are subject to current market stresses.

Net charge-offs totaled $81 million for the three months ended March 31, 2024, compared with $185 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Net charge-offs on a non-annualized basis represented 0.10% and 0.22% of average loans outstanding for the three months ended March 31, 2024, and for the three months ended December 31, 2023, respectively. First quarter net charge-offs were $104 million lower compared to the prior quarter despite commercial real estate net charge-offs increasing $22 million.

Pre-Provision Net Revenue

The tables below detail the Company's PPNR and related measures, which are non-GAAP measures, for the periods noted:















March 31, 2024

For the Three Months Ended

compared to: (dollars in millions) March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023 Net interest income $ 624

$ 740

$ 555

-16 %

12 % Non-interest income 9

127

2,098

-93 %

NM Total revenues $ 633

$ 867

$ 2,653

-27 %

-76 % Total non-interest expense 699

3,132

476

-78 %

47 % Pre - provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ (66)

$ (2,265)

$ 2,177

NM

NM Bargain purchase gain 121

11

(2,001)

NM

NM Provision for bond related credit losses -

-

20

NM

NM Merger-related and restructuring expenses 43

63

67

-32 %

-36 % Goodwill impairment -

2,426

-

NM

NM FDIC special assessment -

49

-

NM

NM Pre - provision net revenue excluding merger-related and restructuring expenses and bargain purchase gain, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 98

$ 284

$ 263

-66 %

-63 %

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, pre-provision net loss totaled $66 million compared to a pre-provision net loss of $2.3 billion for the three months ended December 31, 2023. Excluding the impact of merger-related and restructuring expenses, FDIC special assessment, bargain purchase gain and goodwill impairment, PPNR for the three months ended March 31, 2024, was $98 million, down $186 million, or 66%, compared to $284 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

Non-Interest Income















March 31, 2024

For the Three Months Ended

compared to: (dollars in millions) March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023 Fee income $34

$39

$27

-13 %

26 % Bank-owned life insurance 10

11

10

-9 %

- % Net return on mortgage servicing rights 21

33

22

-36 %

-5 % Net gain on loan sales and securitizations 20

16

20

25 %

- % Net loan administration income 16

17

7

-6 %

129 % Bargain purchase gain (121)

(11)

2,001

NM

NM Other income 29

22

11

32 %

164 % Total non-interest income $9

$127

$2,098

NM

NM



















Impact of Notable Item:

















Bargain purchase gain (121)

(11)

2,001

NM

NM Adjusted noninterest income (non-GAAP) $130

$138

$97

-6 %

34 %



















Net mortgage gain on sale margin 0.48 %

0.32 %

0.76 %

16

-28 Loans subserviced for others (accounts) 987,228

1,044,009

1,094,869

-5 %

-10 %

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, non-interest income totaled $9 million compared to $127 million for the fourth quarter 2023 and $2.1 billion for the first quarter 2023. Excluding the bargain purchase gain adjustment of $121 million in the first quarter 2024, $11 million in the fourth quarter 2023 and $2.0 billion in the first quarter 2023 related to the Signature transaction, non-interest income decreased $8 million compared to fourth quarter 2023 and increased $33 million compared to first quarter 2023.

The $8 million decrease compared to the fourth quarter 2023 was primarily driven by a lower net return on MSR and lower fee income from commercial and retail banking fees, partially offset by higher other income. Net gain on loan sales increased to $14 million from $11 million in the prior quarter. The current quarter included a net gain of $6 million related to the sale of a loan we moved to held-for-sale in the prior quarter and the sale of the RV/Marine portfolio, both of which closed during the current quarter.

The $33 million increase compared to the first quarter 2023 was primarily driven by $18 million higher other income, $9 million higher net loan administration income, and $7 million higher fee income. Net mortgage gain on sale margin decreased 28 basis points to 48 basis points compared to 76 basis points in the first quarter 2023.

Non-Interest Expense















March 31, 2024

For the Three Months Ended

compared to: (dollars in millions) March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023 Operating expenses:

















Compensation and benefits $333

$295

$219

13 %

52 % Other 288

312

173

-8 %

66 % Total operating expenses 621

607

392

2 %

58 % Intangible asset amortization 35

36

17

-3 %

106 % Merger-related and restructuring expenses 43

63

67

-32 %

-36 % Goodwill impairment -

2,426

-

NM

NM Total non-interest expense $699

$3,132

$476

-78 %

47 %

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, non-interest expense totaled $699 million, down $2.4 billion on a linked-quarter basis and up $223 million compared to the first quarter 2023. Excluding merger-related and restructuring expenses, intangible amortization expense, total operating expenses were $621 million for first quarter 2024.

Excluding merger-related and restructuring expenses, intangible amortization expense, goodwill impairment and the FDIC insurance special assessment of $49 million, total operating expenses were $558 million for the fourth quarter 2023. The linked-quarter increase was primarily driven by higher compensation and benefits expenses attributable to seasonal factors such as payroll tax and 401(k) match resets, merit increases, and higher incentive compensation.

Excluding merger-related and restructuring expenses, intangible amortization expense, adjusted noninterest expense was $392 million for first quarter 2023. The year-over-year increase was largely attributable to the impact from the Signature transaction, which closed in late March of 2023.

Income Taxes

For the three months ended March 31, 2024, the Company reported a benefit for income taxes of $54 million compared to a benefit for income taxes of $112 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023. The decrease was driven by the loss recognized in the current quarter. The effective tax rate for the three months ended March 31, 2024, was 14.32% compared to 3.96% for the three months ended December 31, 2023.

ASSET QUALITY















March 31, 2024

For the Three Months Ended

compared to: (dollars in millions) March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023 Total non-performing loans ("NPLs") $798

$428

$161

86 %

395 % Total non-performing assets ("NPAs") $811

$442

$174

83 %

365 % NPLs to total loans held for investment 0.97 %

0.51 %

0.20 %

46

77 NPAs to total assets 0.72 %

0.39 %

0.14 %

33

58 Net charge-offs (recoveries) $81

$185

$0

-56 %

NM Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (1) 0.10 %

0.22 %

- %

-12

10 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases $1,215

$992

$550

22 %

121 % ACL % of total loans held for investment 1.48 %

1.17 %

0.67 %

30

81 ACL % of NPLs 152 %

232 %

341 %







(1) Three months ended presented on a non-annualized basis.







































Non-Performing Assets

Total NPLs increased $370 million to $798 million at March 31, 2024, compared to December 31, 2023 and equaled 97 basis points of total loans held-for-investment compared to 51 basis points at December 31, 2023. The increase in NPLs compared to the prior quarter was primarily attributable to an increase in non-performing multi-family and commercial real estate loans. Total NPAs increased $369 million to $811 million at March 31, 2024, compared to December 31, 2023, and equaled 72 basis points of total assets compared to 39 basis points at December 31, 2023.

Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases

At March 31, 2024, the allowance for credit losses on loans and leases was $1.2 billion compared to $992 million at December 31, 2023, up $223 million reflecting changes in market conditions, including interest rates over the quarter. The in-depth due diligence review we performed of the multi-family and commercial real estate portfolios confirmed our expectations of the potential credit losses that might occur in the portfolio. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases to total loans held for investment ratio increased to 1.48% at March 31, 2024, compared to 1.17% at December 31, 2023. Excluding loans with government guarantees and warehouse loans, the allowance for credit losses was 1.58% at March 31, 2024, compared to 1.26% at December 31, 2023.

CAPITAL POSITION

The Company's regulatory capital ratios continue to exceed regulatory minimums to be classified as "Well Capitalized," the highest regulatory classification. The table below depicts the Company's and the Bank's regulatory capital ratios at those respective periods.



March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS: (1)





New York Community Bancorp, Inc.





Common equity tier 1 ratio 9.45 %

9.05 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 10.73 %

9.62 % Total risk-based capital ratio 13.09 %

11.77 % Leverage capital ratio 7.90 %

7.75 %







Flagstar Bank, N.A.





Common equity tier 1 ratio 11.08 %

10.52 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 11.08 %

10.52 % Total risk-based capital ratio 12.33 %

11.61 % Leverage capital ratio 8.16 %

8.48 %





(1) The minimum regulatory requirements for classification as a well-capitalized institution are a common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 6.5%; a tier one risk-based capital ratio of 8.00%; a total risk-based capital ratio of 10.00%; and a leverage capital ratio of 5.00%.

About New York Community Bancorp, Inc.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. is the parent company of Flagstar Bank, N.A., one of the largest regional banks in the country. The Company is headquartered in Hicksville, New York. At March 31, 2024, the Company had $112.9 billion of assets, $83.3 billion of loans, deposits of $74.9 billion, and total stockholders' equity of $8.4 billion.

Flagstar Bank, N.A. operates 419 branches, including strong footholds in the Northeast and Midwest and exposure to high growth markets in the Southeast and West Coast. Flagstar Mortgage operates nationally through a wholesale network of approximately 3,000 third-party mortgage originators. In addition, the Bank has approximately 100 private banking teams located in over 10 cities in the metropolitan New York City region and on the West Coast, which serve the needs of high-net worth individuals and their businesses.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has market-leading positions in several national businesses, including multi-family lending, mortgage origination and servicing, and warehouse lending. Flagstar Mortgage is the 7th largest bank originator of residential mortgages for the 12-months ending March 31, 2024, while we are the industry's 5th largest sub-servicer of mortgage loans nationwide, servicing 1.4 million accounts with $367 billion in unpaid principal balances. Additionally, the Company is the 2nd largest mortgage warehouse lender nationally based on total commitments.

Post-Earnings Release Conference Call

The Company will host a conference call on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time) to discuss its first quarter 2024 performance. The conference call may be accessed by dialing (888) 440-5675 (for domestic calls) or (646) 960-0268 (for international calls) and providing the following conference ID: 8007549. The live webcast will be available at ir.myNYCB.com under Events.

A replay will be available approximately two hours following completion of the call through 11:59 p.m. on May 5, 2024 and may be accessed by calling (800) 770-2030 (domestic) or (609) 800-9909 (international) and providing the following conference ID: 8007549. In addition, the conference call webcast at ir.myNYCB.com will be archived through 5:00 p.m. on May 29, 2024.

- Financial Statements and Highlights Follow -

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION















March 31, 2024













compared to (dollars in millions) March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023 Assets

















Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,890

$ 11,475

$ 22,250

12 %

-42 % Securities:

















Available-for-sale 9,336

9,145

7,599

2 %

23 % Equity investments with readily determinable fair values, at fair value 14

14

14

- %

- % Total securities net of allowance for credit losses 9,350

9,159

7,613

2 %

23 % Loans held for sale 981

1,182

1,305

-17 %

-25 % Loans and leases held for investment:

















Multi-family 36,859

37,265

38,004

-1 %

-3 % Commercial real estate and acquisition, development, and construction 13,530

13,382

12,667

1 %

7 % One-to-four family first mortgage 5,807

6,061

5,934

-4 %

-2 % Commercial and industrial 24,418

25,254

23,357

-3 %

5 % Other loans 1,713

2,657

2,585

-36 %

-34 % Total loans and leases held for investment 82,327

84,619

82,547

-3 %

- % Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (1,215)

(992)

(550)

22 %

121 % Total loans and leases held for investment, net 81,112

83,627

81,997

-3 %

-1 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock and Federal Reserve Bank stock, at cost 1,550

1,392

1,356

11 %

14 % Premises and equipment, net 679

652

628

4 %

8 % Core deposit and other intangibles 590

625

734

-6 %

-20 % Goodwill -

-

2,426

NM

NM Mortgage servicing rights 1,092

1,111

1,034

-2 %

6 % Bank-owned life insurance 1,586

1,580

1,564

- %

1 % Other assets 3,070

3,254

2,799

-6 %

10 % Total assets $ 112,900

$ 114,057

$ 123,706

-1 %

-9 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

















Deposits:

















Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts $ 22,172

$ 30,700

$ 32,146

-28 %

-31 % Savings accounts 8,171

8,773

10,302

-7 %

-21 % Certificates of deposit 26,763

21,554

19,355

24 %

38 % Non-interest-bearing accounts 17,752

20,499

22,997

-13 %

-23 % Total deposits 74,858

81,526

84,800

-8 %

-12 % Borrowed funds:

















Wholesale borrowings 25,708

20,250

20,350

27 %

26 % Junior subordinated debentures 580

579

576

- %

1 % Subordinated notes 439

438

434

- %

1 % Total borrowed funds 26,727

21,267

21,360

26 %

25 % Other liabilities 2,330

2,897

6,764

-20 %

-66 % Total liabilities 103,915

105,690

112,924

-2 %

-8 % Mezzanine equity:

















Preferred stock - Series B and C 595

-

-

NM

NM Stockholders' equity:

















Preferred stock - Series A 503

503

503

- %

- % Common stock 8

7

7

14 %

14 % Paid-in capital in excess of par 8,648

8,231

8,197

5 %

6 % Retained earnings 73

443

2,923

-84 %

-98 % Treasury stock, at cost (225)

(218)

(219)

3 %

3 % Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax:

















Net unrealized loss on securities available for sale, net of tax (651)

(581)

(566)

12 %

15 % Pension and post-retirement obligations, net of tax (27)

(28)

(44)

-4 %

-39 % Net unrealized gain (loss) on cash flow hedges, net of tax 61

10

(19)

510 %

-421 % Total accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (617)

(599)

(629)

3 %

-2 % Total stockholders' equity 8,390

8,367

10,782

- %

-22 % Total liabilities, Mezzanine and Stockholders' Equity $ 112,900

$ 114,057

$ 123,706

-1 %

-9 %

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF (LOSS) INCOME















March 31, 2024

For the Three Months Ended

compared to

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023 (dollars in millions, except per share data)

















Interest Income:

















Loans and leases $ 1,193

$ 1,230

$ 867

-3 %

38 % Securities and money market investments 320

217

167

47 %

92 % Total interest income 1,513

1,447

1,034

5 %

46 %



















Interest Expense:

















Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts 232

286

157

-19 %

48 % Savings accounts 47

47

39

- %

21 % Certificates of deposit 291

210

87

39 %

234 % Borrowed funds 319

164

196

95 %

63 % Total interest expense 889

707

479

26 %

86 % Net interest income 624

740

555

-16 %

12 % Provision for credit losses 315

552

170

-43 %

85 % Net interest income after provision for credit losses 309

188

385

64 %

-20 %



















Non-Interest Income:

















Fee income 34

39

27

-13 %

26 % Bank-owned life insurance 10

11

10

-9 %

- % Net losses on securities -

-

-

NM

NM Net return on mortgage servicing rights 21

33

22

-36 %

-5 % Net gain on loan sales and securitizations 20

16

20

25 %

- % Net loan administration income 16

17

7

-6 %

129 % Bargain purchase gain (121)

(11)

2,001

NM

NM Other income 29

22

11

32 %

164 % Total non-interest income 9

127

2,098

-93 %

-100 %



















Non-Interest Expense:

















Operating expenses:

















Compensation and benefits 333

295

219

13 %

52 % Other 288

312

173

-8 %

66 % Total operating expenses 621

607

392

2 %

58 % Intangible asset amortization 35

36

17

-3 %

106 % Merger-related and restructuring expenses 43

63

67

-32 %

-36 % Goodwill impairment -

2,426

-







Total non-interest expense 699

3,132

476

-78 %

47 % (Loss) income before income taxes (381)

(2,817)

2,007

-86 %

-119 % Income tax (benefit) expense (54)

(112)

1

-52 %

NM Net (loss) income (327)

(2,705)

2,006

-88 %

-116 % Preferred stock dividends 8

8

8

- %

- % Net (loss) income available to common stockholders $ (335)

$ (2,713)

$ 1,998

-88 %

-117 %



















Basic (loss) earnings per common share $ (0.45)

$ (3.76)

$ 2.88

NM

NM Diluted (loss) earnings per common share $ (0.45)

$ (3.76)

$ 2.87

NM

NM Dividends per common share $ 0.05

$ 0.17

$ 0.17

-71 %

-71 %

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

RECONCILIATIONS OF CERTAIN GAAP AND NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(dollars in millions)

While stockholders' equity, total assets, and book value per share are financial measures that are recorded in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), tangible stockholders' equity, tangible assets, and tangible book value per share are not. Nevertheless, it is management's belief that these non-GAAP measures should be disclosed in our earnings releases and other investor communications for the following reasons:

Tangible stockholders' equity is an important indication of the Company's ability to grow organically and through business combinations, as well as its ability to pay dividends and to engage in various capital management strategies. Returns on average tangible assets and average tangible stockholders' equity are among the profitability measures considered by current and prospective investors, both independent of, and in comparison with, the Company's peers. Tangible book value per share and the ratio of tangible stockholders' equity to tangible assets are among the capital measures considered by current and prospective investors, both independent of, and in comparison with, its peers.

Tangible stockholders' equity, tangible assets, and the related non-GAAP profitability and capital measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for stockholders' equity, total assets, or any other profitability or capital measure calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the manner in which we calculate these non-GAAP measures may differ from that of other companies reporting non-GAAP measures with similar names.

The following table presents reconciliations of our common stockholders' equity and tangible common stockholders' equity, our total assets and tangible assets, and the related GAAP and non-GAAP profitability and capital measures at or for the periods indicated:



At or for the









Three Months Ended,







(dollars in millions) March 31, 2024

December 31,

2023

March 31, 2023







Total Stockholders' Equity $ 8,390

$ 8,367

$ 10,782







Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (590)

(625)

(3,160)







Less: Preferred stock (503)

(503)

(503)







Tangible common stockholders' equity $ 7,297

$ 7,239

$ 7,119



























Total Assets $ 112,900

$ 114,057

$ 123,706







Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets (590)

(625)

(3,160)







Tangible Assets $ 112,310

$ 113,432

$ 120,546



























Average common stockholders' equity $ 7,900

$ 10,533

$ 8,670







Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets (613)

(3,048)

(2,698)







Average tangible common stockholders' equity $ 7,287

$ 7,485

$ 5,972



























Average Assets $ 115,726

$ 111,683

$ 94,530







Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets (613)

(3,048)

(2,698)







Average tangible assets $ 115,113

$ 108,635

$ 91,832



























GAAP MEASURES:

















(Loss) return on average assets (1) (1.13) %

(9.69) %

8.49 %







(Loss) return on average common stockholders' equity (2) (16.97)

(103.01)

92.18







Book value per common share $ 9.81

$ 10.88

$ 14.23







Common stockholders' equity to total assets 6.99 %

6.90 %

8.31 %







NON-GAAP MEASURES:

















(Loss) return on average tangible assets (1) (0.61) %

(0.68) %

0.73 %







(Loss) return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (2) (10.02) %

(10.27)

10.63







Tangible book value per common share $ 9.07

$ 10.03

$ 9.86







Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets 6.50 %

6.38 %

5.91 %













(1) To calculate return on average assets for a period, we divide net income, or non-GAAP net income, generated during that period by average assets recorded during that period. To calculate return on average tangible assets for a period, we divide net income by average tangible assets recorded during that period. (2) To calculate return on average common stockholders' equity for a period, we divide net income available to common stockholders, or non-GAAP net income available to common stockholders, generated during that period by average common stockholders' equity recorded during that period. To calculate return on average tangible common stockholders' equity for a period, we divide net income available to common stockholders generated during that period by average tangible common stockholders' equity recorded during that period.

While diluted earnings per common share, net income, net income available to common stockholders, and total non-interest income are financial measures that are recorded in accordance with GAAP, financial measures that adjust these GAAP measures to exclude expenses and the bargain purchase gains related to our merger with Flagstar and the Signature transaction, and initial provision for credit losses are not. Nevertheless, it is management's belief that these non-GAAP measures should be disclosed in our earnings release and other investor communications because they are not considered part of recurring operations and are included because the Company believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating the underlying performance trends of the Company.



For the Three Months Ended (dollars in millions, except per share data) March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023 Net (loss) income - GAAP $ (327)

$ (2,704)

$ 2,006 Merger-related and restructuring expenses, net of tax (1) 32

46

50 Goodwill impairment -

2,426

- FDIC special assessment, net of tax -

36

- Bargain purchase gain 121

11

(2,001) Initial provision for credit losses, net of tax -

-

97 Provision for bond related credit losses, net of tax -

-

15 Net (loss) income, as adjusted - non-GAAP $ (174)

$ (185)

$ 167 Preferred stock dividends 8

8

8 Net (loss) income available to common stockholders, as adjusted - non-GAAP $ (182)

$ (193)

$ 159











Diluted (loss) earnings per common share - GAAP $ (0.45)

$ (3.76)

$ 2.87 Diluted (loss) earnings per common share, as adjusted - non-GAAP $ (0.25)

$ (0.27)

$ 0.23

(1) Certain merger-related items are not taxable or deductible.

While net income is a financial measure that is calculated in accordance with GAAP, PPNR and PPNR excluding bargain purchase gains, FDIC special assessment and merger-related and restructuring expenses are non-GAAP financial measures. Nevertheless, it is management's belief that these non-GAAP measures should be disclosed in our earnings releases and other investor communications because management believes these measures are relevant to understanding the performance of the Company attributable to elements other than the provision for credit losses and the ability of the Company to generate earnings sufficient to cover estimated credit losses. These measures also provide a meaningful basis for comparison to other financial institutions since it is commonly employed and is a measure frequently cited by investors and analysts. The following table reconciles the non-GAAP financial measures of PPNR and PPNR excluding bargain purchase gains, FDIC special assessment and merger-related and restructuring expenses to the comparable GAAP financial measures of net income for the stated periods:















March 31, 2024

For the Three Months Ended

compared to:

March 31,

2024

December 31,

2023

March 31,

2023

December 31,

2023

March 31,

2023 (dollars in millions)

Net interest income $ 624

$ 740

$ 555

-16 %

12 % Non-interest income 9

127

2,098

-93 %

NM Total revenues $ 633

$ 867

$ 2,653

-27 %

-76 % Total non-interest expense 699

3,132

476

NM

47 % Pre - provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ (66)

$ (2,265)

$ 2,177

NM

NM Bargain purchase gain 121

11

(2,001)

NM

NM Provision for bond related credit losses -

-

20

NM

NM Merger-related and restructuring expenses 43

63

67

-32 %

-36 % Goodwill impairment -

2,426

-







FDIC special assessment -

49

-

NM

NM Pre - provision net revenue excluding merger-related and restructuring expenses and bargain purchase gain, as adjusted (non-GAAP) $ 98

$ 284

$ 263

-66 %

-63 % Provision for credit losses 315

552

170

-43 %

85 % Bargain purchase gain (121)

(11)

2,001

NM

NM Provision for bond related credit losses -

-

(20)

NM

NM Merger-related and restructuring expenses (43)

(63)

(67)

-32 %

-36 % Goodwill impairment -

(2,426)

-

NM

NM FDIC special assessment -

(49)

-

NM

NM (Loss) income before taxes $ (381)

$ (2,817)

$ 2,007

-86 %

NM Income tax (benefit) expense (54)

(112)

1

-52 %

NM Net (Loss) Income (GAAP) $ (327)

$ (2,705)

$ 2,006

-88 %

-116 %

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. NET INTEREST INCOME ANALYSIS LINKED-QUARTER AND YEAR-OVER-YEAR COMPARISONS (dollars in millions)



For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023 (dollars in millions) Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Cost

Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Cost

Average Balance Interest Average Yield/Cost Assets:





















Interest-earning assets:





















Mortgage and other loans, net $ 84,123 $ 1,193 5.68 %

$ 85,671 $ 1,230 5.72 %

$ 70,774 $ 867 4.92 % Securities 11,576 123 4.30

11,493 126 4.39

10,850 104 3.86 Reverse repurchase agreements - - -

46 1 6.91

785 11 5.53 Interest-earning cash and cash equivalents 14,345 197 5.52

6,753 90 5.28

4,257 52 4.96 Total interest-earning assets 110,044 $ 1,513 5.51

103,963 $ 1,447 5.55

86,666 $ 1,034 4.80 Non-interest-earning assets 5,682





7,719





7,864



Total assets $ 115,726





$ 111,683





$ 94,530



Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:





















Interest-bearing deposits:





















Interest-bearing checking and money market accounts $ 26,428 $ 232 3.54 %

$ 31,958 $ 286 3.55 %

$ 23,098 $ 157 2.76 % Savings accounts 8,400 47 2.24

9,055 47 2.03

11,093 39 1.44 Certificates of deposit 24,711 291 4.74

18,491 210 4.52

13,712 87 2.57 Total interest-bearing deposits 59,539 570 3.85

59,504 543 3.62

47,903 283 2.40 Borrowed funds 25,728 319 4.99

15,714 164 4.14

22,326 196 3.56 Total interest-bearing liabilities 85,267 $ 889 4.19

75,218 $ 707 3.73

70,229 $ 479 2.77 Non-interest-bearing deposits 19,355





22,676





13,189



Other liabilities 2,563





2,753





1,939



Total liabilities 107,185





100,647





85,357



Stockholders' equity 8,541





11,036





9,173



Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 115,726





$ 111,683





$ 94,530



Net interest income/interest rate spread

$ 624 1.32 %



$ 740 1.82 %



$ 555 2.03 % Net interest margin



2.28 %





2.82 %





2.60 % Ratio of interest-earning assets to interest-bearing liabilities



1.29 x





1.38 x





1.23 x

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (dollars in millions)



For the Three Months Ended (dollars in millions, except share and per share data) March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023 PROFITABILITY MEASURES:









Net (loss) income $ (327)

$ (2,705)

$ 2,006 Net (loss) income available to common stockholders (335)

(2,713)

1,998 Basic earnings per common share (0.45)

(3.76)

2.88 Diluted earnings per common share (0.45)

(3.76)

2.87 (Loss) return on average assets (1.13) %

(9.69) %

8.49 % (Loss) return on average tangible assets (1) (0.61)

(0.68)

0.73 (Loss) return on average common stockholders' equity (16.97)

(103.01)

92.18 (Loss) return on average tangible common stockholders' equity (1) (10.02)

(10.27)

10.63 Efficiency ratio (2) 82.47

68.99

60.21 Operating expenses to average assets 2.15

2.17

1.66 Interest rate spread 1.32

1.82

2.03 Net interest margin 2.28

2.82

2.60 Effective tax rate 14.32

3.96

0.03 Shares used for basic common EPS computation 740,047,777

722,424,143

686,911,555 Shares used for diluted common EPS computation 740,047,777

722,424,143

688,271,611 Common shares outstanding at the respective period-ends 804,285,598

722,066,370

722,150,297





(1) See the reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the comparable GAAP measures on page 13 of this release. (2) We calculate our efficiency ratio by dividing our operating expenses by the sum of our net interest income and non-interest income, excluding the bargain purchase gain.



March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023 CAPITAL MEASURES:









Book value per common share $ 9.81

$ 10.88

$ 14.23 Tangible book value per common share - as reported (1) 9.07

10.03

9.86 Tangible book value per common share - as converted (1) 6.33

N/A

N/A Common stockholders' equity to total assets 6.99 %

6.90 %

8.31 % Tangible common stockholders' equity to tangible assets (1) 6.50

6.38

5.91





(1) See the reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures with the comparable GAAP measures on page 13 of this release.

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

ASSET QUALITY SUMMARY

The following table presents the Company's asset quality measures at the respective dates:















March 31, 2024













compared to (dollars in millions) March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023 Non-Performing Loans:

















Non-accrual mortgage loans:

















Multi-family $ 339

$ 138

$ 13

146 %

NM Commercial real estate 264

128

21

106 %

NM One-to-four family first mortgage 98

95

84

3 %

17 % Acquisition, development, and construction 3

2

-

50 %

NM Total non-accrual mortgage loans 704

363

118

94 %

497 % Commercial and industrial 73

43

15

70 %

387 % Other non-accrual loans 21

22

15

-5 %

40 % Total non-accrual loans 798

428

148

86 %

439 % Loans 90 days or more past due and still accruing -

-

13

NM

-100 % Total non-performing loans 798

428

161

86 %

396 % Repossessed assets 13

14

13

-7 %

- % Total non-performing assets 811

442

174

83 %

366 %





















The following table presents the Company's asset quality measures at the respective dates:



March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023 Non-performing loans to total loans held for investment 0.97 %

0.51 %

0.20 % Non-performing assets to total assets 0.72

0.39

0.14 Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans 152.11

231.51

340.60 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans held for investment 1.48

1.17

0.67

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The following table presents the Company's loans 30 to 89 days past due at the respective dates:















March 31, 2024













compared to (dollars in millions) March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023 Loans 30 to 89 Days Past Due:

















Multi-family $ 103

$ 121

$ 72

-15 %

43 % Commercial real estate 9

28

15

-68 %

-40 % One-to-four family first mortgage 26

40

20

-35 %

30 % Acquisition, development, and construction 6

2

-

200 %

NM Commercial and industrial 60

37

57

62 %

5 % Other loans 8

22

11

-64 %

-27 % Total loans 30 to 89 days past due $ 212

$ 250

$ 175

-15 %

21 %

The following table summarizes the Company's net charge-offs (recoveries) for the respective periods:



For the Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023

March 31, 2023 (dollars in millions)









Charge-offs:









Multi-family $ 11

$ 117

$ - Commercial real estate 64

42

- One-to-four family residential -

1

2 Acquisition, development and construction -

-

- Commercial and industrial 11

24

- Other 5

5

3 Total charge-offs $ 91

$ 189

$ 5











Recoveries:









Multi-family $ (1)

$ -

$ - Commercial real estate -

-

- One-to-four family residential -

-

- Acquisition, development and construction -

-

- Commercial and industrial (7)

(3)

(4) Other (2)

(1)

(1) Total recoveries $ (10)

$ (4)

$ (5)











Net charge-offs (recoveries) $ 81

$ 185

$ -











Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (1) 0.10 %

0.22 %

- %





(1) Three months ended presented on a non-annualized basis.

NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. SUPPLEMENTAL FINANCIAL INFORMATION

LOANS SERVICED AND SUBSERVICED



March 31, 2024

December 31, 2023 (dollars in millions) Unpaid Principal Balance (1) Number of accounts

Unpaid Principal Balance (1) Number of accounts Subserviced for others (2) $ 282,399 987,228

$ 294,947 1,044,009 Serviced for others (3) 76,890 319,890

78,336 307,479 Serviced for own loan portfolio (4) 8,034 50,447

8,941 70,486 Total loans serviced $ 367,323 1,357,565

$ 382,224 1,421,974





(1) UPB, net of write downs, does not include premiums or discounts. (2) Loans subserviced for a fee for non-Company owned loans or MSRs. Includes temporary short-term subservicing performed as a result of sales of servicing-released MSRs. (3) Loans for which the Company owns the MSR. (4) Includes LHFI (residential first mortgage, home equity and other consumer), LHFS (residential first mortgage), loans with government guarantees (residential first mortgage), and repossessed assets.

SOURCE New York Community Bancorp, Inc.