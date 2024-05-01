HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Westlake Chemical Partners LP (NYSE: WLKP) (the "Partnership") today reported net income attributable to the Partnership in the first quarter of 2024 of $14.8 million, or $0.42 per limited partner unit, which was in-line with first quarter 2023 net income of $14.9 million. Cash flows from operating activities in the first quarter of 2024 were $104.6 million, a decrease of $40.3 million compared to first quarter 2023 cash flows from operating activities of $144.9 million, due to less favorable working capital changes. For the three months ended March 31, 2024, MLP distributable cash flow was $16.9 million, a decrease of $0.7 million compared to first quarter 2023 MLP distributable cash flow of $17.6 million. The decrease in MLP distributable cash flow and associated trailing twelve-month coverage ratio was primarily due to lower production and sales volume.

First quarter 2024 net income attributable to the Partnership of $14.8 million increased by $0.5 million compared to fourth quarter 2023 net income of $14.3 million, in part due to lower selling, general and administrative expenses. First quarter 2024 cash flows from operating activities of $104.6 million decreased by $3.1 million compared to fourth quarter 2023 cash flows from operating activities of $107.7 million due to less favorable working capital changes. First quarter 2024 MLP distributable cash flow of $16.9 million increased by $0.5 million compared to fourth quarter 2023 MLP distributable cash flow of $16.4 million, primarily due to lower maintenance capital expenditures.

"Our first quarter of 2024 results were consistent with our performance in recent quarters due in large part to the stability provided by our ethylene supply agreement with Westlake. During the first quarter, OpCo's ethylene units ran well and third-party ethylene margins improved modestly due to lower feedstock and energy costs, which allowed us to opportunistically increase our third-party sales volume," said Albert Chao, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are constructive on our outlook for the remainder of 2024 as demand from downstream ethylene derivative products is relatively stable and feedstock and energy costs remain at levels supporting third-party ethylene margin improvement."

On April 30, 2024, the Partnership announced that the Board of Directors of Westlake Chemical Partners GP LLC had approved a quarterly distribution for the first quarter of 2024 of $0.4714 per unit to be payable on May 29, 2024 to unitholders of record as of May 13, 2024, representing the 39th consecutive quarterly distribution to our unitholders. MLP distributable cash flow provided trailing twelve-month coverage of 0.93x the declared distributions for the first quarter of 2024, which was in-line with the trailing twelve-month coverage ratio of 0.94x at the end of the fourth quarter of 2023. Since our IPO in July of 2014 our cumulative coverage ratio is 1.08x.

OpCo's Ethylene Sales Agreement with Westlake is designed to provide for stable and predictable cash flows. The agreement provides that 95% of OpCo's ethylene production is sold to Westlake for a cash margin of $0.10 per pound, net of operating costs, maintenance capital expenditures and reserves for future turnaround expenditures.

The statements in this release and the related teleconference relating to matters that are not historical facts, such as those with respect to the results of our turnaround reserves and activities, our future coverage ratio, our outlook for third-party ethylene margins, our expectations regarding feedstock and energy costs, our expectations regarding future interest rates, the ability to deliver value, returns, predictable cash flows and distributions to unitholders, the expectation that strong distributions will continue, and the nature of the sales agreement with Westlake, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially, based on factors including, but not limited to, pandemic infectious diseases and the response thereto; operating difficulties; the volume of ethylene that we are able to sell; the price at which we are able to sell ethylene; changes in the price and availability of feedstocks; changes in prevailing economic conditions; actions and commitments of Westlake Corporation; actions of third parties; inclement or hazardous weather conditions, including flooding, and the physical impacts of climate change; environmental hazards; changes in laws and regulations (or the interpretation thereof); inability to acquire or maintain necessary permits; inability to obtain necessary production equipment or replacement parts; technical difficulties or failures; labor disputes; difficulty collecting receivables; inability of our customers to take delivery; fires, explosions or other industrial accidents; our ability to borrow funds and access capital markets; and other risk factors. For more detailed information about the factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, please refer to the Partnership's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, which was filed with the SEC in February 2024.

This release is intended to be a qualified notice under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100.0%) of the Partnership's distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributable to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, the Partnership's distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release makes reference to certain "non-GAAP" financial measures, such as MLP distributable cash flow and EBITDA. For this purpose, a non-GAAP financial measure is generally defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") as a numerical measure of a registrant's historical or future financial performance, financial position or cash flows that (1) excludes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding amounts, that are included in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("U.S. GAAP") in the statement of income, balance sheet or statement of cash flows (or equivalent statements) of the registrant; or (2) includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of including amounts, that are excluded from the most directly comparable measure so calculated and presented. We report our financial results in accordance with U.S. GAAP, but believe that certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as MLP distributable cash flow and EBITDA, provide useful supplemental information to investors regarding the underlying business trends and performance of our ongoing operations and are useful for period-over-period comparisons of such operations. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered as a supplement to, and not as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measures prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. We define MLP distributable cash flow as distributable cash flow less distributable cash flow attributable to Westlake Corporation's noncontrolling interest in OpCo and distributions attributable to the incentive distribution rights holder. MLP distributable cash flow does not reflect changes in working capital balances. We define EBITDA as net income before interest expense, income taxes, depreciation and amortization. MLP distributable cash flow and EBITDA are non-GAAP supplemental financial measures that management and external users of our consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, investors, lenders and rating agencies, may use to assess our operating performance as compared to other publicly traded partnerships, our ability to incur and service debt and fund capital expenditures and the viability of acquisitions and other capital expenditure projects and the returns on investment of various investment opportunities. Reconciliations of MLP distributable cash flow to net income and to net cash provided by operating activities and of EBITDA to net income, income from operations and net cash provided by operating activities can be found in the financial schedules at the end of this press release.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP

Westlake Chemical Partners is a limited partnership formed by Westlake Corporation to operate, acquire and develop ethylene production facilities and other qualified assets. Headquartered in Houston, the Partnership owns a 22.8% interest in Westlake Chemical OpCo LP. Westlake Chemical OpCo LP's assets consist of three ethylene production facilities in Calvert City, Kentucky, and Lake Charles, Louisiana, and an ethylene pipeline. For more information about Westlake Chemical Partners LP, please visit http://www.wlkpartners.com.

WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP ("WESTLAKE PARTNERS") CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 (In thousands of dollars, except per

unit data) Revenue Net sales-Westlake Corporation ("Westlake") $ 235,209 $ 257,471 Net co-products, ethylene and other sales-third parties 49,464 50,206 Total net sales 284,673 307,677 Cost of sales 182,493 201,604 Gross profit 102,180 106,073 Selling, general and administrative expenses 7,077 7,914 Income from operations 95,103 98,159 Other income (expense) Interest expense-Westlake (6,581 ) (7,315 ) Other income, net 1,334 820 Income before income taxes 89,856 91,664 Provision for income taxes 210 212 Net income 89,646 91,452 Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in Westlake Chemical OpCo

LP ("OpCo") 74,813 76,560 Net income attributable to Westlake Partners $ 14,833 $ 14,892 Net income per limited partner unit attributable to Westlake Partners (basic and diluted) Common units $ 0.42 $ 0.42 Distributions declared per unit $ 0.4714 $ 0.4714 MLP distributable cash flow $ 16,892 $ 17,551 Distributions declared Limited partner units-publicly and privately held $ 9,950 $ 9,946 Limited partner units-Westlake 6,657 6,657 Total distributions declared $ 16,607 $ 16,603 EBITDA $ 124,431 $ 125,615

WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) March 31, 2024 December 31, 2023 (In thousands of dollars) ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 55,760 $ 58,619 Receivable under the Investment Management Agreement-Westlake 94,477 94,444 Accounts receivable, net-Westlake 41,766 49,565 Accounts receivable, net-third parties 27,228 18,701 Inventories 4,860 4,432 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 257 442 Total current assets 224,348 226,203 Property, plant and equipment, net 926,813 943,843 Other assets, net 143,915 146,796 Total assets $ 1,295,076 $ 1,316,842 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities (accounts payable and accrued and other liabilities) $ 43,083 $ 56,335 Long-term debt payable to Westlake 399,674 399,674 Other liabilities 4,074 4,583 Total liabilities 446,831 460,592 Common unitholders-publicly and privately held 472,450 473,513 Common unitholder-Westlake 48,282 48,993 General partner-Westlake (242,572 ) (242,572 ) Total Westlake Partners partners' capital 278,160 279,934 Noncontrolling interest in OpCo 570,085 576,316 Total equity 848,245 856,250 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,295,076 $ 1,316,842

WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Unaudited) Three Months Ended March 31, 2024 2023 (In thousands of dollars) Cash flows from operating activities Net income $ 89,646 $ 91,452 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities Depreciation and amortization 27,994 26,636 Net loss on disposition and other 527 942 Other balance sheet changes (13,602 ) 25,830 Net cash provided by operating activities 104,565 144,860 Cash flows from investing activities Additions to property, plant and equipment (9,773 ) (12,656 ) Investments with Westlake under the Investment Management Agreement - (90,116 ) Maturities of investments with Westlake under the Investment Management Agreement - 103,000 Net cash used for investing activities (9,773 ) 228 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from debt payable to Westlake 54,000 39,000 Repayment of debt payable to Westlake (54,000 ) (39,000 ) Distributions to noncontrolling interest retained in OpCo by Westlake (81,044 ) (88,678 ) Distributions to unitholders (16,607 ) (16,604 ) Net cash used for financing activities (97,651 ) (105,282 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents (2,859 ) 39,806 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 58,619 64,782 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 55,760 $ 104,588

WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP RECONCILIATION OF MLP DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO NET INCOME AND NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited) Three Months

Ended December 31, Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2024 2023 (In thousands of dollars) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 107,671 $ 104,565 $ 144,860 Changes in operating assets and liabilities and other (20,614 ) (14,919 ) (53,408 ) Net income 87,057 89,646 91,452 Add: Depreciation, amortization and disposition of property, plant and

equipment 28,796 28,265 27,003 Less: Contribution to turnaround reserves (7,682 ) (11,476 ) (7,306 ) Maintenance capital expenditures (11,805 ) (7,749 ) (8,024 ) Distributable cash flow attributable to noncontrolling interest in OpCo (79,948 ) (81,794 ) (85,574 ) MLP distributable cash flow $ 16,418 $ 16,892 $ 17,551

WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS LP RECONCILIATION OF EBITDA TO NET INCOME, INCOME FROM OPERATIONS AND NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES (Unaudited) Three Months

Ended December 31, Three Months Ended March 31, 2023 2024 2023 (In thousands of dollars) Net cash provided by operating activities $ 107,671 $ 104,565 $ 144,860 Changes in operating assets and liabilities and other (20,614 ) (14,919 ) (53,408 ) Net income 87,057 89,646 91,452 Less: Other income, net 1,079 1,334 820 Interest expense-Westlake (6,632 ) (6,581 ) (7,315 ) Provision for income taxes (206 ) (210 ) (212 ) Income from operations 92,816 95,103 98,159 Add: Depreciation and amortization 28,301 27,994 26,636 Other income, net 1,079 1,334 820 EBITDA $ 122,196 $ 124,431 $ 125,615

