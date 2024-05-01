MORRISVILLE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Extreme Networks, Inc. ("Extreme") (Nasdaq: EXTR) today released financial results for its third quarter ended March 31, 2024.

"Extreme's focus on the intersection of networking, security, and AI is creating a compelling value proposition that's resonating with customers and driving significant traction in our business. Net new logos grew double-digits this quarter, particularly in the Americas. Our SaaS ARR grew again by 38%, as we continue to deliver on our promise of creating flexibility and simplicity with One Network, One Cloud. Our competitive positioning in the market has never been stronger, as we believe key competitors are either distracted by portfolio rationalization and integration or have lost their focus on networking. Meanwhile, Extreme remains solely focused on our customers' networking needs," said Ed Meyercord, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Consistent with our expectations, channel inventory was significantly reduced during the quarter. Heading into the fourth quarter, we expect sequential growth in revenue, but note that the networking industry is still impacted by customers working through their prior purchases. Our expanded go to market opportunities around the integration of networking, security, and AI, give us confidence that we are positioned for a return to growth in FY25," concluded Meyercord.

Kevin Rhodes, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer stated, "During the quarter we took actions to improve our operating expense profile that will once again lead to double-digit operating margins and strong cash flow. We expect to return to solid profitability and cash flow generation during the fourth quarter."

Fiscal Third Quarter Results:

Revenue $211.0 million, down 36.5% year-over-year

SaaS ARR $162.0 million, up 38.0% year-over-year

GAAP diluted EPS ($0.50), compared to $0.17 in the prior year quarter

Non-GAAP diluted EPS ($0.19), compared to $0.29 in the prior year quarter

GAAP gross margin 56.8% compared to 57.7% in the prior year quarter

Non-GAAP gross margin 57.6% compared to 59.1% in the prior year quarter

GAAP operating margin (29.6%) compared to 8.9% in the prior year quarter

Non-GAAP operating margin (12.2%) compared to 15.6% in the prior year quarter

Liquidity:

Q3 ending cash balance was $151.0 million, a decrease of $70.4 million from the end of Q2 2024 and an increase of $52.0 million from the end of Q3 in the prior year.

Q3 net debt was $41.5 million, a decrease of $67.9 million from net cash of $26.4 million at the end of Q2 2024 and an increase of $7.5 million from net debt of $34.0 million at the end of Q3 in the prior year.

Recent Key Highlights:

At Extreme Connect 2024, the company made a number of exciting announcements including: Extreme Labs: a hub for research and innovation in networking. The company provided the first tech preview from Labs: Extreme AI Expert: a Generative AI solution that creates a futuristic way to design, optimize and deploy networks. Extreme is the first vendor with significant outdoor Wi-Fi 6E deployments to receive a standard power grant, allowing customers to leverage faster speeds, increased range of coverage and expanded capacity for outdoor connectivity.

During Extreme Connect 2024, Extreme recognized Kroger, Texas Tech University, the San Francisco Giants and Korean Air as 2024 X-Factor Customer Award winners. These awards recognize Extreme's most innovative customers; nominees were evaluated and selected by Extreme Networks employees based on three areas of measure: innovation, demonstrated value, and unique problem-solving.

as 2024 X-Factor Customer Award winners. These awards recognize Extreme's most innovative customers; nominees were evaluated and selected by Extreme Networks employees based on three areas of measure: innovation, demonstrated value, and unique problem-solving. Extreme was named as a Leader by Gartner, Inc. for the sixth consecutive year in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless Local Access Network (LAN) Infrastructure*. Of the 12 companies in the Magic Quadrant, Extreme Networks was named a Leader for both vision and execution. Extreme continues to innovate at the intersection of AI, networking and security.

in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless Local Access Network (LAN) Infrastructure*. Of the 12 companies in the Magic Quadrant, Extreme Networks was named a Leader for both vision and execution. Extreme continues to innovate at the intersection of AI, networking and security. Borussia Dortmund , one of the largest football clubs in Germany, will deploy Wi-Fi 6E-ready network solutions from Extreme, as well as network Fabric and ExtremeAnalytics, to modernize experiences throughout team facilities and the stadium and set the foundation for future technology like in-seat concessions ordering and in-stadium AR/VR.

, one of the largest football clubs in Germany, will deploy Wi-Fi 6E-ready network solutions from Extreme, as well as network Fabric and ExtremeAnalytics, to modernize experiences throughout team facilities and the stadium and set the foundation for future technology like in-seat concessions ordering and in-stadium AR/VR. Bangor University has improved its wireless network across its Wales campus by deploying Extreme's Wi-Fi access points to scale and secure high-bandwidth connectivity, more easily handle the ever-increasing load of media-rich content and devices and allow students to access educational systems and stream videos without delay from anywhere on campus.

has improved its wireless network across its Wales campus by deploying Extreme's Wi-Fi access points to scale and secure high-bandwidth connectivity, more easily handle the ever-increasing load of media-rich content and devices and allow students to access educational systems and stream videos without delay from anywhere on campus. Washington University in St. Louis, one of the country's top universities, selected Extreme to modernize its network infrastructure and create a strategic foundation for delivering innovative and secure technology-based learning. Extreme's fabric solutions will help the university create a simple, scalable and secure network across the campus.

Fiscal Q3 2024 Financial Metrics: (in millions, except percentages and per share information) GAAP Results Three Months Ended March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 Change Product $ 106.4 $ 241.1 $ (134.7 ) Subscription and support* 104.6 91.4 13.2 Total net revenue $ 211.0 $ 332.5 $ (121.5 ) Gross margin 56.8 % 57.7 % (0.9 )% Operating margin (29.6 )% 8.9 % (38.5 )% Net income (loss) $ (64.4 ) $ 22.1 $ (86.5 ) Net income (loss) per diluted share $ (0.50 ) $ 0.17 $ (0.67 )

Non-GAAP Results Three Months Ended March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 Change Product $ 106.4 $ 241.1 $ (134.7 ) Subscription and support* 104.6 91.4 13.2 Total net revenue $ 211.0 $ 332.5 $ (121.5 ) Gross margin 57.6 % 59.1 % (1.5 )% Operating margin (12.2 )% 15.6 % (27.8 )% Net income (loss) $ (24.8 ) $ 38.8 $ (63.6 ) Net income (loss) per diluted share $ (0.19 ) $ 0.29 $ (0.48 ) * Prior to fiscal 2024, subscription and support revenue was referred to as service and subscription revenue, however, the composition of subscription and support revenue has not been modified.

Extreme uses the non-GAAP free cash flow metric as a measure of operating performance. Free cash flow represents GAAP net cash provided by (used in) operating activities, less purchases of property, plant and equipment. Extreme considers free cash flow to be useful information for management and investors regarding the amount of cash generated by the business after the purchases of property, plant and equipment, which can then be used to, among other things, invest in Extreme's business, make strategic acquisitions, and strengthen the balance sheet. A limitation of the utility of this non-GAAP free cash flow metric as a measure of financial performance is that it does not represent the total increase or decrease in the Company's cash balance for the period. The following table shows non-GAAP free cash flow calculation (in millions):

Free Cash Flow Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 Cash flow provided by (used in) operations $ (69.9 ) $ 48.2 $ 40.0 $ 168.5 Less: Property and equipment capital expenditures (3.7 ) (2.4 ) (13.6 ) (8.6 ) Total free cash flow $ (73.6 ) $ 45.8 $ 26.4 $ 159.9

SaaS ARR: Extreme uses SaaS annual recurring revenue ("SaaS ARR") to identify the annual recurring revenue of XIQ and other subscription revenue, based on the annualized value of quarterly subscription revenue and term-based licenses. We believe that SaaS ARR is an important metric because it is driven by our ability to acquire new customers and to maintain and expand our relationships with existing customers. SaaS ARR should be viewed independently of revenue or deferred revenue that are accounted for under U.S. GAAP. SaaS ARR does not have a standardized meaning and therefore may not be comparable to similarly titled measures presented by other companies. SaaS ARR is not intended to be a replacement for forecasts of revenue.

Gross Debt: Gross debt is defined as long-term debt and the current portion of long-term debt as shown on the balance sheet plus unamortized debt issuance costs, if any.

Net Cash (Debt) is defined as cash and cash equivalents minus gross debt, as shown in the table below (in millions):

Cash and cash equivalents Gross debt Net cash (debt) $ 151.0 $ 192.5 $ (41.5 )

Business Outlook:

Extreme's business outlook is based on current expectations. The following statements are forward-looking, and actual results could differ materially based on various factors, including market conditions and the factors set forth under "Forward-Looking Statements" below.

For its fourth quarter and full year of fiscal 2024, ending June 30, 2024, the Company is targeting:

(in millions, except percentages and per share information) GAAP Non-GAAP FQ4'24 Guidance Total net revenue $250.0 - $260.0 $250.0 - $260.0 Gross margin 60.9% - 62.9% 61.6% - 63.6% Operating margin (3.8%) - (0.9%) 9.0% - 11.5% Earnings per diluted share ($0.11) - ($0.05) $0.11 - $0.15 Shares outstanding used in calculating diluted EPS 130.1 131.1 FY'24 Guidance Total net revenue $1,110.5 - $1,120.5 $1,110.5 - $1,120.5 Gross margin 60.2% - 60.6% 60.9% -61.4% Operating margin (2.4%) - (1.7%) 9.3% - 9.9% Earnings per diluted share ($0.35) - ($0.30) $0.51 - $0.55 Shares outstanding used in calculating diluted EPS 129.3 131.6

The following table shows the GAAP to non-GAAP reconciliation for Q4 FY'24 and full year FY'24 guidance:

FQ4'24 FY'24 Gross Margin Operating

Margin Earnings per

Share Gross Margin Operating

Margin Earnings per

Share GAAP 60.9% - 62.9% (3.8%) - (0.9%) ($0.11) - ($0.05) 60.2% - 60.6% (2.4%) - (1.7%) ($0.35) - ($0.30) Estimated adjustments for: Share-based compensation 0.4% 7.5% - 7.8% 0.15 0.5% 7.0% 0.60 Amortization of product intangibles 0.3% 0.3% 0.00 0.3% 0.3% 0.02 Amortization of non-product intangibles - 0.2% 0.00 - 0.2% 0.01 Restructuring and related charges - 2.7% - 2.8% 0.05 - 3.0% 0.26 Litigation charges - 0.9% 0.02 - 0.7% 0.06 System transition cost - 0.8% 0.02 - 0.4% 0.03 Tax adjustment - - (0.02) - (0.04) - - (0.12) - (0.13) Non-GAAP 61.6% - 63.6% 9.0% - 11.5% $0.11-$0.15 60.9% - 61.4% 9.3% - 9.9% $0.51-$0.55 The total of percentage rate changes may not equal the total change in all cases due to rounding.

Conference Call:

Extreme will host a conference call at 8:00 a.m. Eastern (5:00 a.m. Pacific) today to review the third quarter results of fiscal 2024 as well as the business outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 ending June 30, 2024, including significant factors and assumptions underlying the targets noted above. The conference call will be available to the public through a live audio web broadcast via the internet at http://investor.extremenetworks.com and a replay of the call will be available on the website for at least 7 days following the call. To access the call, please go to this link (Extreme Networks Q3'24 Earnings Registration) and you will be provided with dial in details. If you would like to participate in the Q&A, please register here: Registration Link [Q&A]. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time.

About Extreme:

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website at https://www.extremenetworks.com/ or LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

Extreme Networks, ExtremeCloud, and the Extreme Networks logo, are trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and/or other countries. Other trademarks shown herein are the property of their respective owners.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures:

Extreme provides all financial information required in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). The Company is providing with this press release non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share, net cash (debt) and non-GAAP free cash flow. In preparing non-GAAP information, the Company has excluded, where applicable, the impact of share-based compensation, acquisition and integration costs, amortization of intangibles, restructuring charges, system transition costs, litigation charges, and the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments. The Company believes that excluding these items provides both management and investors with additional insight into its current operations, the trends affecting the Company, the Company's marketplace performance, and the Company's ability to generate cash from operations. Please note the Company's non-GAAP measures may be different than those used by other companies. The additional non-GAAP financial information the Company presents should be considered in conjunction with, and not as a substitute for, the Company's GAAP financial information.

The Company has provided a non-GAAP reconciliation of the results for the periods presented in this release, which are adjusted to exclude certain items as indicated. These measures should only be used to evaluate the Company's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures for comparable financial information and understanding of the Company's ongoing performance as a business. Extreme uses both GAAP and non-GAAP measures to evaluate and manage its operations.

Forward-Looking Statements:

Statements in this press release, including statements regarding those concerning the Company's business outlook and future operating metrics, financial and operating results, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release. There are several important factors that could cause actual results and other future events to differ materially from those suggested or indicated by such forward-looking statements. These include, among others, risks related to global macroeconomic and business trends; the Company's failure to achieve targeted financial metrics; a highly competitive business environment for network switching equipment and cloud management of network devices; the Company's effectiveness in controlling expenses; the possibility that the Company might experience delays in the development or introduction of new technology and products; customer response to the Company's new technology and products; risks related to pending or future litigation; political and geopolitical factors; and a dependency on third parties for certain components and for the manufacturing of the Company's products.

More information about potential factors that could affect the Company's business and financial results are described in "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended June 30, 2023, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarters ended September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2024 and other documents of the Company on file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (available at www.sec.gov). As a result of these risks and others, actual results could vary significantly from those anticipated in this press release, and the Company's financial condition and results of operations could be materially adversely affected. Except as required under the U.S. federal securities laws and the rules and regulations of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Extreme disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, developments, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

EXTREME NETWORKS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) March 31,

2024 June 30,

2023 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 151,007 $ 234,826 Accounts receivable, net 94,438 182,045 Inventories 185,357 89,024 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 75,182 70,263 Total current assets 505,984 576,158 Property and equipment, net 47,254 46,448 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 44,236 34,739 Intangible assets, net 11,789 16,063 Goodwill 394,177 394,755 Other assets 82,028 73,544 Total assets $ 1,085,468 $ 1,141,707 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $674 and $674, respectively $ 9,326 $ 34,326 Accounts payable 81,483 99,724 Accrued compensation and benefits 44,053 71,367 Accrued warranty 11,067 12,322 Current portion, operating lease liabilities 9,989 10,847 Current portion, deferred revenue 299,580 282,475 Other accrued liabilities 72,804 64,440 Total current liabilities 528,302 575,501 Deferred revenue, less current portion 258,731 219,024 Long-term debt, less current portion, net of unamortized debt issuance costs of $1,903 and $2,409, respectively 180,597 187,591 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 42,248 31,845 Deferred income taxes 7,476 7,747 Other long-term liabilities 3,152 3,247 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Convertible preferred stock, $0.001 par value, issuable in series, 2,000 shares authorized; none issued - - Common stock, $0.001 par value, 750,000 shares authorized; 148,105 and 143,629 shares issued, respectively; 129,886 and 127,775 shares outstanding, respectively 148 144 Additional paid-in-capital 1,204,885 1,173,744 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,511 ) (13,192 ) Accumulated deficit (887,759 ) (855,998 ) Treasury stock at cost, 18,219 and 15,854 shares, respectively (237,801 ) (187,946 ) Total stockholders' equity 64,962 116,752 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,085,468 $ 1,141,707

EXTREME NETWORKS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except per share amounts) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 Net revenues: Product $ 106,442 $ 241,058 $ 546,536 $ 670,779 Subscription and support 104,594 91,449 314,014 277,765 Total net revenues 211,036 332,507 860,550 948,544 Cost of revenues: Product 60,837 108,915 250,866 312,265 Subscription and support 30,298 31,654 93,477 95,978 Total cost of revenues 91,135 140,569 344,343 408,243 Gross profit: Product 45,605 132,143 295,670 358,514 Subscription and support 74,296 59,795 220,537 181,787 Total gross profit 119,901 191,938 516,207 540,301 Operating expenses: Research and development 54,517 54,837 165,366 158,444 Sales and marketing 87,708 83,962 264,782 242,882 General and administrative 25,213 21,683 74,470 64,315 Acquisition and integration costs - - - 390 Restructuring and related charges 14,421 1,363 26,312 2,320 Amortization of intangible assets 511 510 1,531 1,537 Total operating expenses 182,370 162,355 532,461 469,888 Operating income (loss) (62,469 ) 29,583 (16,254 ) 70,413 Interest income 1,239 774 3,895 2,055 Interest expense (4,179 ) (3,946 ) (12,766 ) (11,656 ) Other income (expense), net 361 (367 ) 373 142 Income (loss) before income taxes (65,048 ) 26,044 (24,752 ) 60,954 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes (623 ) 3,913 7,009 8,307 Net income (loss) $ (64,425 ) $ 22,131 $ (31,761 ) $ 52,647 Basic and diluted income (loss) per share: Net income (loss) per share - basic $ (0.50 ) $ 0.17 $ (0.25 ) $ 0.41 Net income (loss) per share - diluted $ (0.50 ) $ 0.17 $ (0.25 ) $ 0.39 Shares used in per share calculation - basic 129,299 128,816 129,021 129,864 Shares used in per share calculation - diluted 129,299 133,025 129,021 133,716

EXTREME NETWORKS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ (31,761 ) $ 52,647 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 13,821 15,014 Amortization of intangible assets 4,192 11,415 Reduction in carrying amount of right-of-use asset 8,834 9,274 Provision for credit losses 1,770 245 Share-based compensation 58,709 46,561 Deferred income taxes (153 ) 338 Non-cash interest expense 795 756 Other (3,225 ) (6,148 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 85,837 25,216 Inventories (97,589 ) (21,989 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (13,855 ) 2,226 Accounts payable (17,340 ) 12,570 Accrued compensation and benefits (27,252 ) (6,158 ) Operating lease liabilities (8,780 ) (11,172 ) Deferred revenue 59,301 46,502 Other current and long-term liabilities 6,693 (8,778 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 39,997 168,519 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (13,632 ) (8,634 ) Net cash used in investing activities (13,632 ) (8,634 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Payments on revolving facility (25,000 ) - Payments on debt obligations (7,500 ) (71,625 ) Repurchase of common stock (49,855 ) (74,807 ) Payments for tax withholdings, net of proceeds from issuance of common stock (27,564 ) (1,685 ) Deferred payments on an acquisition - (3,000 ) Net cash used in financing activities (109,919 ) (151,117 ) Foreign currency effect on cash and cash equivalents (265 ) (294 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (83,819 ) 8,474 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 234,826 194,522 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 151,007 $ 202,996

Extreme Networks, Inc.

Non-GAAP Measures of Financial Performance

To supplement the Company's consolidated financial statements presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), Extreme uses non-GAAP measures of certain components of financial performance. These non-GAAP measures include non-GAAP gross profit, non-GAAP gross margin, non-GAAP operating margin, non-GAAP operating income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss), non-GAAP net income (loss) per diluted share, net cash (debt) and non-GAAP free cash flow.

Reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measure of all historical non-GAAP measures included in this press release can be found in the tables included with this press release.

Non-GAAP measures presented in this press release are not in accordance with or alternative measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Non-GAAP measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with Extreme's results of operations as determined in accordance with GAAP. These non-GAAP measures should only be used to evaluate Extreme's results of operations in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures.

Extreme believes these non-GAAP measures, when shown in conjunction with the corresponding GAAP measures, enhance investors' and management's overall understanding of the Company's current financial performance and the Company's prospects for the future, including cash flows available to pursue opportunities to enhance stockholder value. In addition, because Extreme has historically reported certain non-GAAP results to investors, the Company believes the inclusion of non-GAAP measures provides consistency in the Company's financial reporting.

For its internal planning process, and as discussed further below, Extreme's management uses financial statements that do not include share-based compensation expense, acquisition and integration costs, amortization of intangibles, restructuring charges, system transition costs, litigation charges and the tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments. Extreme's management also uses non-GAAP measures, in addition to the corresponding GAAP measures, in reviewing the Company's financial results.

As described above, Extreme excludes the following items from one or more of its non-GAAP measures when applicable.

Share-based compensation. Consists of associated expenses for stock options, restricted stock awards and the Company's Employee Stock Purchase Plan. Extreme excludes share-based compensation expenses from its non-GAAP measures primarily because they are non-cash expenses that the Company does not believe are reflective of ongoing cash requirement related to its operating results. Extreme expects to incur share-based compensation expenses in future periods.

Acquisition and integration costs. Acquisition and integration costs consist of specified compensation charges, software charges, and legal and professional fees related to the acquisition of Ipanema. Extreme excludes these expenses since they result from an event that is outside the ordinary course of continuing operations.

Amortization of intangibles. Amortization of intangibles includes the monthly amortization expense of intangible assets such as developed technology, customer relationships, trademarks and order backlog. The amortization of the developed technology and order backlog are recorded in cost of goods sold, while the amortization for the other intangibles is recorded in operating expenses. Extreme excludes these expenses since they result from an intangible asset and for which the period expense does not impact the operations of the business and are non-cash in nature.

Restructuring charges. Restructuring charges consist of severance costs for employees, asset disposal costs and other charges related to excess facilities that do not provide economic benefit to our future operations. Extreme excludes restructuring expenses since they result from events that occur outside of the ordinary course of continuing operations.

System transition costs. System transition costs consist of costs related to direct and incremental costs incurred in connection with our multi-phase transition of our customer relationship management solution and our configure, price, quote solution. Extreme excludes these costs because we believe that these costs do not reflect future operating expenses and will be inconsistent in amount and frequency making it difficult to contribute to a meaningful evaluation of our operating performance.

Litigation charges. Litigation charges consist of estimated settlement and related legal expenses for a non-recurring pending litigation.

Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments. We calculate our non-GAAP provision for income taxes in accordance with the SEC guidance on non-GAAP Financial Measures Compliance and Disclosure Interpretation. We have assumed our U.S. federal and state net operating losses would have been fully consumed by the historical non-GAAP financial adjustments, eliminating the need for a full valuation allowance against our U.S. deferred tax assets which, consequently, enables our use of research and development tax credits. The non-GAAP tax provision consists of current and deferred income tax expense commensurate with the non-GAAP measure of profitability using our blended U.S. statutory tax rate of 26.5%.

The non-GAAP provision for income taxes has typically been and is currently higher than the GAAP provision given the Company has a valuation allowance against its US and a portion of its Irish deferred tax assets due to historical losses. Once these valuation allowances are released, the non-GAAP and the GAAP provision for income taxes will be more closely aligned.

Over the next year, our cash taxes will be driven by US federal and state taxes and the tax expense of our foreign subsidiaries, which amounts have not historically been significant, with the exception of the Company's Indian subsidiary which performs research and development activities, as well as the Company's Irish trading subsidiaries.

EXTREME NETWORKS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS GAAP TO NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION (In thousands, except percentages and per share amounts) (Unaudited) Revenues Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 Revenues - GAAP $ 211,036 $ 332,507 $ 860,550 $ 948,544

Non-GAAP Gross Margin Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 Gross profit - GAAP $ 119,901 $ 191,938 $ 516,207 $ 540,301 Gross margin - GAAP percentage 56.8 % 57.7 % 60.0 % 57.0 % Adjustments: Share-based compensation expense, Product 405 492 1,352 1,365 Share-based compensation expense, Subscription and support 679 930 2,294 2,568 Amortization of intangibles, Product 599 2,220 2,336 7,381 Amortization of intangibles, Subscription and support - 815 272 2,444 Total adjustments to GAAP gross profit $ 1,683 $ 4,457 $ 6,254 $ 13,758 Gross profit - non-GAAP $ 121,584 $ 196,395 $ 522,461 $ 554,059 Gross margin - non-GAAP percentage 57.6 % 59.1 % 60.7 % 58.4 %

Non-GAAP Operating Margin Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 GAAP operating income (loss) $ (62,469 ) $ 29,583 $ (16,254 ) $ 70,413 GAAP operating margin (29.6 )% 8.9 % (1.9 )% 7.4 % Adjustments: Share-based compensation expense, cost of revenues 1,084 1,422 3,646 3,933 Share-based compensation expense, R&D 4,226 3,883 13,038 10,935 Share-based compensation expense, S&M 5,683 5,777 20,206 16,326 Share-based compensation expense, G&A 6,840 4,294 21,819 15,367 Acquisition and integration costs - - - 390 Restructuring and related charges 14,421 1,363 26,312 2,320 Litigation charges 2,605 1,680 5,418 4,003 System transition costs 847 490 2,446 490 Amortization of intangibles 1,110 3,545 4,139 11,362 Total adjustments to GAAP operating income (loss) 36,816 22,454 97,024 65,126 Non-GAAP operating income (loss) $ (25,653 ) $ 52,037 $ 80,770 $ 135,539 Non-GAAP operating margin (12.2 )% 15.6 % 9.4 % 14.3 %

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 March 31,

2024 March 31,

2023 GAAP net income (loss) $ (64,425 ) $ 22,131 $ (31,761 ) $ 52,647 Adjustments: Share-based compensation expense 17,833 15,376 58,709 46,561 Acquisition and integration costs - - - 390 Restructuring and related charges 14,421 1,363 26,312 2,320 Litigation charges 2,605 1,680 5,418 4,003 System transition costs 847 490 2,446 490 Amortization of intangibles 1,110 3,545 4,139 11,362 Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments 2,812 (5,737 ) (12,045 ) (15,359 ) Total adjustments to GAAP net income (loss) $ 39,628 $ 16,717 $ 84,979 $ 49,767 Non-GAAP net income (loss) $ (24,797 ) $ 38,848 $ 53,218 $ 102,414 Earnings per share GAAP net income (loss) per share - diluted $ (0.50 ) $ 0.17 $ (0.24 ) $ 0.39 Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share - diluted $ (0.19 ) $ 0.29 $ 0.40 $ 0.77 Shares used in net income (loss) per share - diluted: GAAP Shares used in per share calculation - basic 129,299 128,816 129,021 129,864 Potentially dilutive equity awards - 4,209 3,209 3,852 GAAP and Non-GAAP shares used in per share calculation - diluted 129,299 133,025 132,230 133,716

