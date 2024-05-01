BUFFALO, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (Nasdaq: ROCK), a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech and infrastructure markets, today reported its financial results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2024.

"2024 started as we planned for the first quarter, with revenue growth in our Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure businesses offsetting an anticipated slower start to the year in our Renewables business. Our execution and participation gains continue to leverage solid end market trends, and we continue to expect all four segments to head in the same direction in 2024, with Renewables and Agtech returning to top-line growth and driving sales growth, margin expansion and strong cash flow generation across the business," stated Chairman and CEO Bill Bosway.

First Quarter 2024 Consolidated Results

Three Months Ended March 31, $Millions, except EPS GAAP Adjusted 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Net Sales $292.5 $293.3 (0.3)% $292.5 $288.8 1.3% Net Income $24.9 $21.1 18.0% $24.5 $22.0 11.4% Diluted EPS $0.81 $0.68 19.1% $0.80 $0.71 12.7%

Residential, Infrastructure and Agtech collectively generated 4.1% year-over-year net sales growth, offsetting the anticipated slower quarter in Renewables. Agtech orders that were expected to be signed in March were signed in April. As a result of this timing, consolidated first quarter backlog was down 3% versus last year.

GAAP net income increased to $24.9 million, or $0.81 per share. Adjusted net income increased 11.4% to $24.5 million, or $0.80 per share, and adjusted EPS increased 12.7%.

Adjusted measures exclude charges for restructuring initiatives, acquisition-related items, senior leadership transition costs, portfolio management actions, and the results of the Japan renewables business, which was sold on December 1, 2023, as further described in the appended reconciliation of adjusted financial measures.

First Quarter Segment Results

Renewables

Three Months Ended March 31, $Millions GAAP Adjusted 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Net Sales $51.5 $59.2 (13.0)% $51.5 $57.3 (10.1)% Operating Income $1.6 $2.3 (30.4)% $2.0 $2.7 (25.9)% Operating Margin 3.2% 3.8% (60) bps 3.9% 4.7% (80) bps

As expected during the quarter, adjusted net sales decreased 10.1% due to the rapid customer transition to the new 1P tracker product line, which currently has longer lead times as the supply chain ramps up capacity. Adjusted net sales exclude the results of the sale of the Japan renewables business in 2023. Backlog increased 8% versus last year, on pace with expectations as end market demand remains positive even as customers continue to await final domestic content tax credit guidance and manage project-specific permitting delays.

Adjusted operating margin decreased 80 basis points versus prior year on lower volumes and product line mix associated with the ramp up of the 1P tracker product line.

Residential

Three Months Ended March 31, $Millions GAAP Adjusted 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Net Sales $185.1 $179.5 3.1% $185.1 $179.5 3.1% Operating Income $34.3 $29.5 16.3% $34.3 $29.6 15.9% Operating Margin 18.6% 16.4% 220 bps 18.5% 16.5% 200 bps

Net sales increased 3.1%, with 2.4% organic growth driven by participation gains with new and existing customers and through additional geographic expansion in the Rocky Mountain region.

Adjusted operating margin expanded 200 basis points, driven by solid execution and effective price/cost management.

Agtech

Three Months Ended March 31, $Millions GAAP Adjusted 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Net Sales $34.0 $35.9 (5.3)% $34.0 $33.3 2.1% Operating Income $2.6 $2.3 13.0% $2.7 $3.6 (25.0)% Operating Margin 7.7% 6.5% 120 bps 8.1% 10.7% (260) bps

Adjusted net sales increased 2.1% and new bookings accelerated significantly in April with over $40 million signed. The delay of new bookings from March to April caused quarter end backlog to be down 21% versus prior year. The Company has begun executing these new orders and expects additional bookings in the coming months.

Adjusted operating income decreased due to project start date delays and market segment mix across the business.

Infrastructure

Three Months Ended March 31, $Millions GAAP Adjusted 2024 2023 Change 2024 2023 Change Net Sales $21.9 $18.7 17.1% $21.9 $18.7 17.1% Operating Income $4.9 $2.7 81.5% $4.9 $2.7 81.5% Operating Margin 22.4% 14.5% 790 bps 22.4% 14.5% 790 bps

Net sales increased 17.1%, driven by strong execution, continued solid end market demand and market participation gains. Backlog decreased 10% as expected due to the continued progress on a large project; demand, project design and quoting remain strong, and management expects order flow to increase progressively over the course of the year.

Operating margin increased 790 basis points driven by volume, price / cost alignment, ongoing strong execution, 80/20 productivity, and improving product mix.

Business Outlook

Mr. Bosway concluded, "Our outlook for 2024 is unchanged. Our first quarter results and momentum to date in the second quarter validate our expectation for strong performance in all four segments, with Renewables and Agtech returning to top-line growth and Residential and Infrastructure positioned to continue executing well. We are focused on leveraging our operating engine for scale and driving revenue growth, continued margin expansion and strong cash flow generation."

Gibraltar is reaffirming its full year 2024 guidance. Consolidated net sales are expected to range between $1.43 billion and $1.48 billion, compared to $1.37 billion in 2023. GAAP EPS is expected to range between $4.04 and $4.29, compared to $3.59 in 2023, and adjusted EPS is expected to range between $4.57 and $4.82, compared to $4.09 in 2023.

First Quarter 2024 Conference Call Details

Gibraltar will host a conference call today starting at 9:00 a.m. ET to review its results for the first quarter of 2024. Interested parties may access the webcast through the Investors section of the Company's website at www.gibraltar1.com, where related presentation materials will also be posted prior to the conference call. The call also may be accessed by dialing (877) 407-3088 or (201) 389-0927. For interested individuals unable to join the live conference call, a webcast replay will be available on the Company's website for one year.

About Gibraltar

Gibraltar is a leading manufacturer and provider of products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets. Gibraltar's mission, to make life better for people and the planet, is fueled by advancing the disciplines of engineering, science, and technology. Gibraltar is innovating to reshape critical markets in comfortable living, sustainable power, and productive growing throughout North America. For more please visit www.gibraltar1.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news release, other than historical statements, contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are based, in whole or in part, on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections about the Company's business, and management's beliefs about future operations, results, and financial position. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to a number of risk factors, uncertainties, and assumptions. Actual events, performance, or results could differ materially from the anticipated events, performance, or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among other things, the availability and pricing of our principal raw materials and component parts, supply chain challenges causing project delays and field operations inefficiencies and disruptions, the loss of any key customers, adverse effects of inflation, our ability to continue to improve operating margins, our ability to generate order flow and sales and increase backlog; our ability to translate our backlog into net sales, other general economic conditions and conditions in the particular markets in which we operate, changes in spending due to laws and government incentives, such as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, changes in customer demand and capital spending, competitive factors and pricing pressures, our ability to develop and launch new products in a cost-effective manner, our ability to realize synergies from newly acquired businesses, disruptions to IT systems, the impact of regulation (including the Department of Commerce's solar panel anti-circumvention investigation, the Auxin Solar challenge to the Presidential waiver of tariffs and the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA)), rebates, credits and incentives and variations in government spending and our ability to derive expected benefits from restructuring, productivity initiatives, liquidity enhancing actions, and other cost reduction actions. Before making any investment decisions regarding our company, we strongly advise you to read the section entitled "Risk Factors" in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K which can be accessed under the "SEC Filings" link of the "Investor Info" page of our website at www.Gibraltar1.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law or regulation.

Adjusted Financial Measures

To supplement Gibraltar's consolidated financial statements presented on a GAAP basis, Gibraltar also presented certain adjusted financial measures in this news release and its quarterly conference call, including adjusted net sales, adjusted operating income and margin, adjusted net income, adjusted earnings per share (EPS), free cash flow and adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (Adjusted EBITDA), each a non-GAAP financial measure. Adjusted net sales reflects the removal of net sales associated with our Processing business, which has been liquidated and our Japan renewables business which was sold on December 1, 2023. Adjusted net income, operating income and margin exclude special charges consisting of restructuring costs primarily associated with 80/20 simplification or lean initiatives, senior leadership transition costs, acquisition related costs, and the operating results generated by our processing business which has been liquidated and our Japan renewables business which has been sold. These special charges are excluded since they may not be considered directly related to the Company's ongoing business operations. The aforementioned exclusions along with other adjustments to other income below operating profit are excluded from adjusted EPS. Adjusted EBITDA further excludes interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and stock compensation expense. In evaluating its business, the Company considers and uses these non-GAAP financial measures as supplemental measures of its operating performance. Free cash flow is operating cash flow less capital expenditures and the related margin is free cash flow divided by net sales. The Company believes that the presentation of adjusted measures and free cash flow provides meaningful supplemental data to investors that are indicative of the Company's core operating results and facilitates comparison of operating results across reporting periods as well as comparison with other companies. Adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow are also useful measures of the Company's ability to service debt and adjusted EBITDA is one of the measures used for determining the Company's debt covenant compliance.

Adjustments to the most directly comparable financial measures presented on a GAAP basis are quantified in the reconciliation of adjusted financial measures provided in the supplemental financial schedules that accompany this news release. These adjusted measures should not be viewed as a substitute for the Company's GAAP results and may be different than adjusted measures used by other companies and the Company's presentation of non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as an inference that the Company's future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP measures related to full-year 2024 guidance have not been provided due to the unreasonable efforts it would take to provide such reconciliations due to the high variability, complexity and uncertainty with respect to forecasting and quantifying certain amounts that are necessary for such reconciliations.

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Net sales $ 292,506 $ 293,267 Cost of sales 208,118 216,338 Gross profit 84,388 76,929 Selling, general, and administrative expense 52,652 47,559 Income from operations 31,736 29,370 Interest (income) expense (750 ) 1,491 Other income (1,021 ) (397 ) Income before taxes 33,507 28,276 Provision for income taxes 8,561 7,177 Net income $ 24,946 $ 21,099 Net earnings per share: Basic $ 0.82 $ 0.68 Diluted $ 0.81 $ 0.68 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 30,572 30,897 Diluted 30,793 31,024

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share data) March 31,

2024 December 31,

2023 (unaudited) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 146,665 $ 99,426 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $5,578 and $5,572, respectively 230,971 224,550 Inventories, net 137,878 120,503 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 15,205 17,772 Total current assets 530,719 462,251 Property, plant, and equipment, net 108,028 107,603 Operating lease assets 42,592 44,918 Goodwill 511,797 513,383 Acquired intangibles 124,257 125,980 Other assets 2,464 2,316 $ 1,319,857 $ 1,256,451 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 127,533 $ 92,124 Accrued expenses 82,805 88,719 Billings in excess of cost 53,261 44,735 Total current liabilities 263,599 225,578 Deferred income taxes 57,106 57,103 Non-current operating lease liabilities 33,793 35,989 Other non-current liabilities 25,174 22,783 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 10,000 shares; none outstanding - - Common stock, $0.01 par value; authorized 100,000 shares; 34,266 and 34,219 shares issued and outstanding in 2024 and 2023 343 342 Additional paid-in capital 335,259 332,621 Retained earnings 763,457 738,511 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,078 ) (2,114 ) Cost of 3,797 and 3,778 common shares held in treasury in 2024 and 2023 (155,796 ) (154,362 ) Total stockholders' equity 940,185 914,998 $ 1,319,857 $ 1,256,451

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 2023 Cash Flows from Operating Activities Net income $ 24,946 $ 21,099 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 6,663 6,834 Stock compensation expense 2,639 1,594 Exit activity recoveries, non-cash (72 ) (63 ) Provision for (benefit of) deferred income taxes - (51 ) Other, net 1,691 1,023 Changes in operating assets and liabilities net of effects from acquisitions: Accounts receivable (6,950 ) (18,004 ) Inventories (17,231 ) (1,586 ) Other current assets and other assets 453 2,536 Accounts payable 35,455 23,077 Accrued expenses and other non-current liabilities 5,587 1,586 Net cash provided by operating activities 53,181 38,045 Cash Flows from Investing Activities Acquisitions, net of cash acquired - 554 Purchases of property, plant, and equipment, net (4,366 ) (2,190 ) Net cash used in investing activities (4,366 ) (1,636 ) Cash Flows from Financing Activities Proceeds from long-term debt - 11,000 Long-term debt payments - (50,000 ) Purchase of common stock at market prices (1,434 ) (7,509 ) Net cash used in financing activities (1,434 ) (46,509 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (142 ) (11 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 47,239 (10,111 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 99,426 17,608 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 146,665 $ 7,497

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 As Reported

In GAAP

Statements Restructuring

Charges Acquisition

Related

Items Portfolio

Management Adjusted

Financial

Measures Net Sales Renewables $ 51,496 $ - $ - $ - $ 51,496 Residential 185,111 - - - 185,111 Agtech 34,027 - - - 34,027 Infrastructure 21,872 - - - 21,872 Consolidated sales 292,506 - - - 292,506 Income from operations Renewables 1,644 269 120 - 2,033 Residential 34,346 (72 ) - - 34,274 Agtech 2,608 138 - - 2,746 Infrastructure 4,896 - - - 4,896 Segments Income 43,494 335 120 - 43,949 Unallocated corporate expense (11,758 ) 110 13 8 (11,627 ) Consolidated income from operations 31,736 445 133 8 32,322 Interest income (750 ) - - - (750 ) Other (income) expense (1,021 ) - - 1,153 132 Income before income taxes 33,507 445 133 (1,145 ) 32,940 Provision for income taxes 8,561 (162 ) 34 (21 ) 8,412 Net income $ 24,946 $ 607 $ 99 $ (1,124 ) $ 24,528 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.81 $ 0.02 $ - $ (0.03 ) $ 0.80 Operating margin Renewables 3.2 % 0.5 % 0.2 % - % 3.9 % Residential 18.6 % - % - % - % 18.5 % Agtech 7.7 % 0.4 % - % - % 8.1 % Infrastructure 22.4 % - % - % - % 22.4 % Segments Margin 14.9 % 0.1 % - % - % 15.0 % Consolidated 10.8 % 0.1 % - % - % 11.1 %

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 As Reported

In GAAP

Statements Restructuring

& Senior

Leadership

Transition

Costs Portfolio

Management

& Acquisition

Related

Items Adjusted

Financial

Measures Portfolio

Management * Adjusted

Financial

Measures * Net Sales Renewables $ 59,205 $ - $ - $ 59,205 $ (1,950 ) $ 57,255 Residential 179,495 - - 179,495 - 179,495 Agtech 35,852 - (2,514 ) 33,338 - 33,338 Infrastructure 18,715 - - 18,715 - 18,715 Consolidated sales 293,267 - (2,514 ) 290,753 (1,950 ) 288,803 Income from operations Renewables 2,269 (63 ) 32 2,238 450 2,688 Residential 29,509 114 - 29,623 - 29,623 Agtech 2,330 561 661 3,552 - 3,552 Infrastructure 2,714 - - 2,714 - 2,714 Segments Income 36,822 612 693 38,127 450 38,577 Unallocated corporate expense (7,452 ) (19 ) 21 (7,450 ) - (7,450 ) Consolidated income from operations 29,370 593 714 30,677 450 31,127 Interest expense 1,491 - - 1,491 - 1,491 Other (income) expense (397 ) - 468 71 (42 ) 29 Income before income taxes 28,276 593 246 29,115 492 29,607 Provision for income taxes 7,177 140 41 7,358 260 7,618 Net income $ 21,099 $ 453 $ 205 $ 21,757 $ 232 $ 21,989 Net income per share - diluted $ 0.68 $ 0.02 $ - $ 0.70 $ 0.01 $ 0.71 Operating margin Renewables 3.8 % (0.1 )% 0.1 % 3.8 % 0.9 % 4.7 % Residential 16.4 % 0.1 % - % 16.5 % - % 16.5 % Agtech 6.5 % 1.6 % 1.9 % 10.7 % - % 10.7 % Infrastructure 14.5 % - % - % 14.5 % - % 14.5 % Segments Margin 12.6 % 0.2 % 0.2 % 13.1 % 0.3 % 13.4 % Consolidated 10.0 % 0.2 % 0.2 % 10.6 % 0.2 % 10.8 % * Recast to exclude sale of Japan-based solar racking business within the Renewables segment.

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 As Reported

In GAAP

Statements Restructuring

Charges Portfolio

Management

& Acquisition

Related

Items Adjusted

Financial

Measures Portfolio

Management * Adjusted

Financial

Measures * Net Sales Renewables $ 330,738 $ - $ - $ 330,738 $ (11,724 ) $ 319,014 Residential 814,803 - - 814,803 - 814,803 Agtech 144,967 - (4,059 ) 140,908 - 140,908 Infrastructure 87,228 - - 87,228 - 87,228 Consolidated sales 1,377,736 - (4,059 ) 1,373,677 (11,724 ) 1,361,953 Income from operations Renewables 30,160 9,394 968 40,522 (1,252 ) 39,270 Residential 143,068 4,811 12 147,891 - 147,891 Agtech (928 ) 3,918 4,156 7,146 - 7,146 Infrastructure 18,529 - - 18,529 - 18,529 Segments Income 190,829 18,123 5,136 214,088 (1,252 ) 212,836 Unallocated corporate expense (40,100 ) (51 ) 389 (39,762 ) - (39,762 ) Consolidated income from operations 150,729 18,072 5,525 174,326 (1,252 ) 173,074 Interest expense 3,002 - - 3,002 - 3,002 Other (income) expense (1,265 ) - 1,625 360 (183 ) 177 Income before income taxes 148,992 18,072 3,900 170,964 (1,069 ) 169,895 Provision for income taxes 38,459 4,583 1,382 44,424 (322 ) 44,102 Net income $ 110,533 $ 13,489 $ 2,518 $ 126,540 $ (747 ) $ 125,793 Net income per share - diluted $ 3.59 $ 0.43 $ 0.09 $ 4.11 $ (0.02 ) $ 4.09 Operating margin Renewables 9.1 % 2.8 % 0.3 % 12.3 % - % 12.3 % Residential 17.6 % 0.6 % - % 18.2 % - % 18.2 % Agtech (0.6 )% 2.7 % 2.8 % 5.1 % - % 5.1 % Infrastructure 21.2 % - % - % 21.2 % - % 21.2 % Segments Margin 13.9 % 1.3 % 0.4 % 15.6 % - % 15.6 % Consolidated 10.9 % 1.3 % 0.4 % 12.7 % - % 12.7 % * Recast to exclude sale of Japan-based solar racking business within the Renewables segment.

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 Consolidated Renewables Residential Agtech Infrastructure Adjusted Net Sales $ 292,506 $ 51,496 $ 185,111 $ 34,027 $ 21,872 Net Income 24,946 Provision for Income Taxes 8,561 Interest Income (750 ) Other Income (1,021 ) Operating Profit 31,736 1,644 34,346 2,608 4,896 Adjusted Measures* 586 389 (72 ) 138 - Adjusted Operating Profit 32,322 2,033 34,274 2,746 4,896 Adjusted Operating Margin 11.1 % 3.9 % 18.5 % 8.1 % 22.4 % Adjusted Other Expense 132 - - - - Depreciation & Amortization 6,663 1,900 2,591 830 745 Stock Compensation Expense 2,639 215 413 94 54 Adjusted EBITDA $ 41,492 $ 4,148 $ 37,278 $ 3,670 $ 5,695 Adjusted EBITDA Margin 14.2 % 8.1 % 20.1 % 10.8 % 26.0 % Cash Flow - Operating Activities 53,181 Purchase of PPE, Net (4,366 ) Free Cash Flow 48,815 Free Cash Flow - % of Adjusted Net Sales 16.7 % *Adjusted Measures details are presented on the corresponding Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands) (unaudited) Three Months Ended

March 31, 2023 Consolidated Renewables Residential Agtech Infrastructure Adjusted Net Sales* $ 288,803 $ 57,255 $ 179,495 $ 33,338 $ 18,715 Net Income 21,099 Provision for Income Taxes 7,177 Interest Expense 1,491 Other Income (397 ) Operating Profit 29,370 2,269 29,509 2,330 2,714 Adjusted Measures* 1,757 419 114 1,222 - Adjusted Operating Profit 31,127 2,688 29,623 3,552 2,714 Adjusted Operating Margin 10.8 % 4.7 % 16.5 % 10.7 % 14.5 % Adjusted Other Expense** 35 - - - - Depreciation & Amortization** 6,834 2,179 2,493 954 780 Less: Japan Depreciation & Amortization (195 ) (195 ) - - - Adjusted Depreciation & Amortization 6,639 1,984 2,493 954 780 Stock Compensation Expense 1,594 214 298 153 47 Adjusted EBITDA Recast** $ 39,325 $ 4,886 $ 32,414 $ 4,659 $ 3,541 Adjusted EBITDA Margin Recast** 13.6 % 8.5 % 18.1 % 14.0 % 18.9 % Adjusted EBITDA Previously Reported $ 39,028 $ 4,631 $ 32,414 $ 4,659 $ 3,541 Adjusted EBITDA Margin Previously Reported 13.4 % 7.8 % 18.1 % 14.0 % 18.9 % Cash Flow - Operating Activities 38,045 Purchase of PPE, Net (2,190 ) Free Cash Flow 35,855 Free Cash Flow - % of Adjusted Net Sales 12.3 % *Details of recast amounts for the sale of the Japan based solar racking business within the Renewables segment are presented on corresponding Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures **Recast to exclude sale of Japan based solar racking business within the Renewables segment

GIBRALTAR INDUSTRIES, INC. Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures (in thousands) (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2023 Consolidated Renewables Residential Agtech Infrastructure Adjusted Net Sales* $ 1,361,953 $ 319,014 $ 814,803 $ 140,908 $ 87,228 Net Income 110,533 Provision for Income Taxes 38,459 Interest Expense 3,002 Other Income (1,265 ) Operating Profit 150,729 30,160 143,068 (928 ) 18,529 Adjusted Measures* 22,345 9,110 4,823 8,074 - Adjusted Operating Profit 173,074 39,270 147,891 7,146 18,529 Adjusted Operating Margin 12.7 % 12.3 % 18.2 % 5.1 % 21.2 % Adjusted Other Expense** 228 - - - - Depreciation & Amortization** 27,378 8,670 10,079 3,790 3,137 Less: Japan Depreciation & Amortization (676 ) (676 ) - - - Adjusted Depreciation & Amortization 26,702 7,994 10,079 3,790 3,137 Stock Compensation Expense 9,750 881 1,633 197 289 Adjusted EBITDA Recast** $ 209,298 $ 48,145 $ 159,603 $ 11,133 $ 21,955 Adjusted EBITDA Margin Recast** 15.4 % 15.1 % 19.6 % 7.9 % 25.2 % Adjusted EBITDA Previously Reported $ 211,043 $ 50,073 $ 159,603 $ 11,133 $ 21,955 Adjusted EBITDA Margin Previously Reported 15.4 % 15.1 % 19.6 % 7.9 % 25.2 % Cash Flow - Operating Activities 218,476 Purchase of PPE, Net (13,906 ) Free Cash Flow 204,570 Free Cash Flow - % of Adjusted Net Sales 14.9 % *Details of recast amounts for the sale of the Japan based solar racking business within the Renewables segment are presented on corresponding Reconciliation of Adjusted Financial Measures **Recast to exclude sale of Japan based solar racking business within the Renewables segment

