PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Avnet, Inc. (Nasdaq: AVT) today announced results for its third quarter ended March 30, 2024.

"In the third quarter, we delivered results that were in line with our expectations, amidst economic softness and lower demand in the markets we serve. I am proud of our team's effort to deliver robust cash flow from operations as the benefits from our countercyclical balance sheet started to take effect this quarter," said Avnet Chief Executive Officer Phil Gallagher. "Our fourth quarter outlook reflects a continuation of these market conditions. Looking ahead, our team remains focused on the things we can control - bringing value to our customer and supplier partners, reducing operating costs, improving our working capital, generating cash flows and driving shareholder return."

Fiscal Third Quarter Key Financial Highlights:

Sales of $5.7 billion, compared with $6.5 billion in the prior year quarter.

Diluted earnings per share of $0.97, compared with $2.03 in the prior year quarter. Adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.10, compared with $2.00 in the prior year quarter.

Operating income margin of 3.4%, compared with 4.8% in the prior year quarter. Adjusted operating income margin of 3.6%. Electronic Components operating income margin of 4.1%. Farnell operating income margin of 4.0%.

Generated nearly $500 million of cash flow from operations. Trailing twelve month cash flows from operations of $650 million.

Returned $28 million to shareholders in dividends during the quarter.

Key Financial Metrics ($ in millions, except per share data) Third Quarter Results (GAAP) Mar - 24 Mar - 23 Change Y/Y Dec - 23 Change Q/Q Sales $ 5,653.6 $ 6,514.6 (13.2) % $ 6,204.9 (8.9) % Operating Income $ 190.2 $ 313.6 (39.4) % $ 236.3 (19.5) % Operating Income Margin 3.4 % 4.8 % (145) bps 3.8 % (45) bps Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ 0.97 $ 2.03 (52.2) % $ 1.28 (24.2) % Third Quarter Results (Non-GAAP)(1) Mar - 24 Mar - 23 Change Y/Y Dec - 23 Change Q/Q Adjusted Operating Income $ 202.7 $ 314.5 (35.6) % $ 242.2 (16.3) % Adjusted Operating Income Margin 3.6 % 4.8 % (124) bps 3.9 % (31) bps Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share (EPS) $ 1.10 $ 2.00 (45.0) % $ 1.40 (21.4) % Segment and Geographical Mix Mar - 24 Mar - 23 Change Y/Y Dec - 23 Change Q/Q Electronic Components (EC) Sales $ 5,245.8 $ 6,059.6 (13.4) % $ 5,812.1 (9.7) % EC Operating Income Margin 4.1 % 5.0 % (91) bps 4.3 % (14) bps Farnell Sales $ 407.8 $ 455.0 (10.4) % $ 392.8 3.8 % Farnell Operating Income Margin 4.0 % 9.0 % (499) bps 4.0 % 0 bps Americas Sales $ 1,403.4 $ 1,714.9 (18.2) % $ 1,588.5 (11.7) % EMEA Sales $ 2,053.1 $ 2,393.4 (14.2) % $ 2,113.6 (2.9) % Asia Sales $ 2,197.1 $ 2,406.3 (8.7) % $ 2,502.8 (12.2) %

(1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures is presented in the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section of this press release.

Outlook for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal 2024 Ending on June 29, 2024 Guidance Range Midpoint Sales $5.20B - $5.50B $5.35B Diluted EPS (1) $0.90 - $1.00 $0.95

(1) A reconciliation of non-GAAP guidance to GAAP guidance is presented in the "Non-GAAP Financial Information" section of this press release.

The above guidance implies a sequential sales decline of 3% to 8% and assumes below seasonal changes in sales across all regions.

The above guidance also excludes restructuring, integration and other expenses, foreign currency gains and losses, and certain income tax adjustments. The above guidance assumes similar interest expense to the third quarter and an effective tax rate of between 22% and 26%. The above guidance assumes 91 million average diluted shares outstanding and average currency exchange rates as shown in the table below:

Q4 Fiscal 2024 Q3 Fiscal Q4 Fiscal Guidance 2024 2023 Euro to U.S. Dollar $1.07 $1.09 $1.09 GBP to U.S. Dollar $1.24 $1.27 $1.25

About Avnet

As a leading global technology distributor and solutions provider, Avnet has served customers' evolving needs for more than a century. Decade after decade, Avnet helps its customers and suppliers around the world realize the transformative possibilities of technology. Learn more about Avnet at www.avnet.com. (AVT_IR)

AVNET, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (UNAUDITED) Third Quarters Ended Nine Months Ended March 30, April 1, March 30, April 1, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Thousands, except per share data) Sales $ 5,653,591 $ 6,514,619 $ 18,194,153 $ 19,982,273 Cost of sales 4,984,318 5,702,771 16,070,591 17,618,151 Gross profit 669,273 811,848 2,123,562 2,364,122 Selling, general and administrative expenses 467,275 498,219 1,419,253 1,460,984 Restructuring, integration and other expenses 11,847 - 24,132 - Operating income 190,151 313,629 680,177 903,138 Other (expense) income, net (14,707 ) 1,653 (17,144 ) 3,452 Interest and other financing expenses, net (73,496 ) (71,695 ) (218,593 ) (175,813 ) Gain on legal settlements and other - - 86,499 61,705 Income before taxes 101,948 243,587 530,939 792,482 Income tax expense 13,114 56,161 114,906 176,910 Net income $ 88,834 $ 187,426 $ 416,033 $ 615,572 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.98 $ 2.05 $ 4.59 $ 6.67 Diluted $ 0.97 $ 2.03 $ 4.52 $ 6.58 Shares used to compute earnings per share: Basic 90,430 91,436 90,726 92,226 Diluted 91,256 92,456 92,075 93,616 Cash dividends paid per common share $ 0.31 $ 0.29 $ 0.93 $ 0.87

AVNET, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (UNAUDITED) March 30, July 1, 2024 2023 (Thousands) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 218,473 $ 288,230 Receivables 4,315,063 4,763,788 Inventories 5,751,872 5,465,031 Prepaid and other current assets 200,428 233,804 Total current assets 10,485,836 10,750,853 Property, plant and equipment, net 561,560 441,557 Goodwill 780,506 780,629 Operating lease assets 219,572 221,698 Other assets 277,763 282,422 Total assets $ 12,325,237 $ 12,477,159 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt $ 548,519 $ 70,636 Accounts payable 3,324,043 3,373,820 Accrued expenses and other 565,047 753,130 Short-term operating lease liabilities 55,063 51,792 Total current liabilities 4,492,672 4,249,378 Long-term debt 2,406,421 2,988,029 Long-term operating lease liabilities 183,427 190,621 Other liabilities 253,620 297,462 Total liabilities 7,336,140 7,725,490 Shareholders' equity 4,989,097 4,751,669 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 12,325,237 $ 12,477,159

AVNET, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (UNAUDITED) Nine Months Ended March 30, 2024 April 1, 2023 (Thousands) Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 416,033 $ 615,572 Non-cash and other reconciling items: Depreciation and amortization 64,151 65,039 Amortization of operating lease assets 40,181 39,962 Deferred income taxes 12,895 (11,053 ) Stock-based compensation 27,150 30,057 Other, net 7,932 7,986 Changes in (net of effects from businesses acquired and divested): Receivables 424,437 (320,097 ) Inventories (311,104 ) (1,033,381 ) Accounts payable (23,247 ) (331,352 ) Accrued expenses and other, net (242,698 ) (10,974 ) Net cash flows provided by (used for) operating activities 415,730 (948,241 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Issuance of notes, net of discounts - 498,615 Borrowings (repayments) under accounts receivable securitization, net (80,100 ) 261,000 Borrowings under senior unsecured credit facility, net (49,057 ) 763,991 Borrowings (repayments) under bank credit facilities and other debt, net 22,884 (90,256 ) Repurchases of common stock (86,027 ) (221,282 ) Dividends paid on common stock (84,154 ) (79,807 ) Other, net (8,033 ) (9,814 ) Net cash flows (used for) provided by financing activities (284,487 ) 1,122,447 Cash flows from investing activities: Purchases of property, plant and equipment (200,210 ) (137,804 ) Other, net 629 (16,326 ) Net cash flows used for investing activities (199,581 ) (154,130 ) Effect of currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (1,419 ) 12,168 Cash and cash equivalents: - (decrease) increase (69,757 ) 32,244 - at beginning of period 288,230 153,693 - at end of period $ 218,473 $ 185,937

Non-GAAP Financial Information

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States ("GAAP"), the Company also discloses certain non-GAAP financial information including (i) adjusted operating income, (ii) adjusted other income (expense), (iii) adjusted income before income taxes, (iv) adjusted income tax expense (benefit), and (v) adjusted diluted earnings per share.

There are also references to the impact of foreign currency in the discussion of the Company's results of operations. When the U.S. Dollar strengthens and the stronger exchange rates of the current year are used to translate the results of operations of Avnet's subsidiaries denominated in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is a decrease in U.S. Dollars of reported results. Conversely, when the U.S. Dollar weakens and the weaker exchange rates of the current year are used to translate the results of operations of Avnet's subsidiaries denominated in foreign currencies, the resulting impact is an increase in U.S. Dollars of reported results. In the discussion of the Company's results of operations, results excluding this impact are referred to as "constant currency." Management believes sales in constant currency is a useful measure for evaluating current period performance as compared with prior periods and for understanding underlying trends. In order to determine the translation impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates on sales, income or expense items for subsidiaries reporting in currencies other than the U.S. Dollar, the Company adjusts the average exchange rates used in current periods to be consistent with the average exchange rates in effect during the comparative period.

Management believes that operating income adjusted for restructuring, integration and other expenses, and amortization of acquired intangible assets, is a useful measure to help investors better assess and understand the Company's operating performance. This is especially the case when comparing results with previous periods or forecasting performance for future periods, primarily because management views the excluded items to be outside of Avnet's normal operating results or non-cash in nature. Management analyzes operating income without the impact of these items as an indicator of ongoing margin performance and underlying trends in the business. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures to establish operational goals and, in most cases, for measuring performance for compensation purposes. Management measures operating income for its reportable segments excluding restructuring, integration and other expenses, and amortization of acquired intangible assets and other.

Management also believes income tax expense (benefit), net income and diluted earnings per share adjusted for the impact of the items described above, gain on legal settlements and other, foreign currency gains and losses and certain items impacting income tax expense (benefit) are useful to investors because they provide a measure of the Company's net profitability on a more comparable basis to historical periods and provide a more meaningful basis for forecasting future performance. Adjustments to income tax expense (benefit) and the effective income tax rate include the effect of changes in tax laws, certain changes in valuation allowances and unrecognized tax benefits, income tax audit settlements and adjustments to effective tax rate based upon the expected long-term adjusted effective tax rate. Additionally, because of management's focus on generating shareholder value, of which net profitability is a primary driver, management believes net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the impact of these items provides an important measure of the Company's net profitability for the investing public.

Additional non-GAAP metrics management uses are adjusted operating income margin, which is defined as adjusted operating income divided by sales and the adjusted effective income tax rate, which is defined as adjusted income tax expense divided by adjusted income before income taxes.

Any analysis of results and outlook on a non-GAAP basis should be used as a complement to, and in conjunction with, results presented in accordance with GAAP.

Fiscal Quarters Ended Year to Date March 30, December 30, September 30, 2024* 2024* 2023 2023 ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) GAAP operating income $ 680,177 $ 190,151 $ 236,257 $ 253,769 Restructuring, integration and other expenses 24,132 11,847 5,235 7,051 Amortization of intangible assets 2,301 712 712 878 Adjusted operating income 706,610 202,710 242,204 261,698 GAAP other (expense) income, net $ (17,144 ) $ (14,707 ) $ (8,397 ) $ 5,960 Foreign currency loss (gain) and other, net 27,050 17,850 9,200 - Adjusted other (expense) income, net 9,906 3,143 803 5,960 GAAP income before income taxes $ 530,939 $ 101,948 $ 153,558 $ 275,432 Restructuring, integration and other expenses 24,132 11,847 5,235 7,051 Amortization of intangible assets 2,301 712 712 878 Foreign currency loss (gain) and other, net 27,050 17,850 9,200 - Gain on legal settlements and other (86,499 ) - - (86,499 ) Adjusted income before income taxes 497,923 132,357 168,705 196,862 GAAP income tax expense $ 114,906 $ 13,114 $ 35,627 $ 66,164 Restructuring, integration and other expenses 5,749 2,772 1,274 1,703 Amortization of intangible assets 515 156 156 203 Foreign currency loss (gain) and other, net 7,285 5,251 2,034 - Gain on legal settlements and other (20,434 ) - - (20,434 ) Income tax expense items, net 11,481 10,472 1,399 (390 ) Adjusted income tax expense 119,502 31,765 40,490 47,246 GAAP net income $ 416,033 $ 88,834 $ 117,931 $ 209,268 Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) 18,383 9,075 3,961 5,348 Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax) 1,786 556 556 675 Foreign currency loss (gain) and other, net (net of tax) 19,765 12,599 7,166 - Gain on legal settlements and other (net of tax) (66,065 ) - - (66,065 ) Income tax expense items, net (11,481 ) (10,472 ) (1,399 ) 390 Adjusted net income 378,421 100,592 128,215 149,616 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 4.52 $ 0.97 $ 1.28 $ 2.25 Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) 0.20 0.10 0.04 0.06 Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax) 0.02 0.01 0.01 0.01 Foreign currency loss (gain) and other, net (net of tax) 0.21 0.14 0.08 - Gain on legal settlements and other (net of tax) (0.72 ) - - (0.71 ) Income tax expense items, net (0.12 ) (0.11 ) (0.01 ) 0.00 Adjusted diluted EPS 4.11 1.10 1.40 1.61 * May not foot/cross foot due to rounding.

Quarters Ended Fiscal Year July 1, April 1, December 31, October 1, 2023* 2023* 2023 2022 2022 ($ in thousands, except per share amounts) GAAP operating income $ 1,186,800 $ 283,662 $ 313,629 $ 298,973 $ 290,537 Restructuring, integration and other expenses 28,038 28,038 - - - Amortization of intangible assets 6,053 878 876 1,541 2,759 Adjusted operating income 1,220,891 312,578 314,505 300,514 293,296 GAAP income before income taxes $ 982,876 $ 190,393 $ 243,587 $ 303,134 $ 245,762 Restructuring, integration and other expenses 28,038 28,038 - - - Amortization of intangible assets 6,053 878 876 1,541 2,759 Gain on legal settlements and other (37,037 ) 24,669 - (61,705 ) - Adjusted income before income taxes 979,931 243,978 244,463 242,970 248,521 GAAP income tax expense $ 212,048 $ 35,138 $ 56,161 $ 59,248 $ 61,501 Restructuring, integration and other expenses 6,007 6,007 - - - Amortization of intangible assets 1,360 207 203 345 605 Gain on legal settlements and other (8,711 ) 5,828 - (14,539 ) - Income tax expense items, net 16,453 5,583 3,529 12,287 (4,946 ) Adjusted income tax expense 227,157 52,763 59,893 57,341 57,160 GAAP net income $ 770,828 $ 155,255 $ 187,426 $ 243,886 $ 184,261 Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) 22,031 22,031 - - - Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax) 4,693 671 673 1,196 2,154 Gain on legal settlements and other (net of tax) (28,326 ) 18,841 - (47,166 ) - Income tax expense items, net (16,453 ) (5,583 ) (3,529 ) (12,287 ) 4,946 Adjusted net income 752,774 191,215 184,570 185,629 191,361 GAAP diluted earnings per share $ 8.26 $ 1.68 $ 2.03 $ 2.63 $ 1.93 Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) 0.24 0.24 - - - Amortization of intangible assets (net of tax) 0.05 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.02 Gain on legal settlements and other (net of tax) (0.31 ) 0.20 - (0.51 ) - Income tax expense items, net (0.18 ) (0.06 ) (0.04 ) (0.13 ) 0.05 Adjusted diluted EPS 8.06 2.06 2.00 2.00 2.00 * May not foot/cross foot due to rounding.

Sales in Constant Currency

The following table presents reported sales growth rates and sales growth rates in constant currency for the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2024 compared to the third quarter and first nine months of fiscal 2023.

Quarter Ended Nine Months Ended March 30, 2024 March 30, 2024 Sales Sales Sales Year-Year % Sequential % Year-Year % Sales Change in Sales Change in Sales Change in Year-Year Constant Sequential Constant Year-Year Constant % Change Currency % Change Currency % Change Currency Avnet (13.2 ) % (13.0 ) % (8.9 ) % (9.3 ) % (9.0 ) % (9.8 ) % Avnet by region Americas (18.2 ) % (18.2 ) % (11.7 ) % (11.7 ) % (10.0 ) % (10.0 ) % EMEA (14.2 ) (15.1 ) (2.9 ) (3.9 ) (4.5 ) (8.1 ) Asia (8.7 ) (7.2 ) (12.2 ) (12.2 ) (12.0 ) (11.0 ) Avnet by segment EC (13.4 ) % (13.1 ) % (9.7 ) % (10.1 ) % (9.2 ) % (10.0 ) % Farnell (10.4 ) (11.2 ) 3.8 2.9 (5.2 ) (7.2 )

Historical Segment Financial Information Quarters Ended Fiscal Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Year to Date March 30, December 30, September 30, 2024* 2024 2023 2023 ($ in millions) Sales: Electronic Components $ 16,972.3 $ 5,245.8 $ 5,812.1 $ 5,914.4 Farnell 1,221.9 407.8 392.8 421.2 Avnet sales $ 18,194.2 $ 5,653.6 $ 6,204.9 $ 6,335.6 Operating income: Electronic Components $ 737.5 $ 216.9 $ 247.9 $ 272.8 Farnell 49.7 16.3 15.7 17.7 787.2 233.2 263.6 290.5 Corporate expenses (80.6 ) (30.5 ) (21.4 ) (28.7 ) Restructuring, integration and other expenses (24.1 ) (11.8 ) (5.2 ) (7.1 ) Amortization of acquired intangible assets (2.3 ) (0.7 ) (0.7 ) (0.9 ) Avnet operating income $ 680.2 $ 190.2 $ 236.3 $ 253.8 Sales by geographic area: Americas $ 4,565.4 $ 1,403.4 $ 1,588.5 $ 1,573.5 EMEA 6,474.7 2,053.1 2,113.6 2,308.0 Asia 7,154.1 2,197.1 2,502.8 2,454.1 Avnet sales $ 18,194.2 $ 5,653.6 $ 6,204.9 $ 6,335.6 * May not foot/cross foot due to rounding.

Quarters Ended Fiscal Fourth Quarter Third Quarter Second Quarter First Quarter Year July 1, April 1, December 31, October 1, 2023* 2023* 2023 2022 2022 ($ in millions) Sales: Electronic Components $ 24,802.6 $ 6,109.2 $ 6,059.6 $ 6,309.5 $ 6,324.2 Farnell 1,734.3 445.4 455.0 408.0 425.9 Avnet sales $ 26,536.9 $ 6,554.6 $ 6,514.6 $ 6,717.5 $ 6,750.1 Operating income: Electronic Components $ 1,179.6 $ 310.4 $ 305.2 $ 296.7 $ 267.3 Farnell 165.5 36.1 40.9 36.9 51.6 1,345.1 346.5 346.1 333.6 318.9 Corporate expenses (124.2 ) (33.9 ) (31.6 ) (33.1 ) (25.6 ) Restructuring, integration and other expenses (28.0 ) (28.0 ) - - - Amortization of acquired intangible assets (6.1 ) (0.9 ) (0.9 ) (1.5 ) (2.8 ) Avnet operating income $ 1,186.8 $ 283.7 $ 313.6 $ 299.0 $ 290.5 Sales by geographic area: Americas $ 6,807.7 $ 1,732.7 $ 1,714.9 $ 1,681.2 $ 1,678.9 EMEA 9,229.4 2,450.6 2,393.4 2,255.9 2,129.5 Asia 10,499.8 2,371.3 2,406.3 2,780.4 2,941.7 Avnet sales $ 26,536.9 $ 6,554.6 $ 6,514.6 $ 6,717.5 $ 6,750.1 * May not foot/cross foot due to rounding.

Guidance Reconciliation

The following table presents the reconciliation of non-GAAP adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance to the expected GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024.

Low End of High End of Guidance Range Guidance Range Adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance $ 0.90 $ 1.00 Restructuring, integration and other expenses (net of tax) (0.10 ) (0.15 ) GAAP diluted earnings per share guidance $ 0.80 $ 0.85

