California is adding massive amounts of battery energy storage, and the project pipeline shows no sign of slowing down. Batteries are playing an increasingly dominant role on the grid soaking up solar in the middle of the day and shifting it to the evening peak, where they have become the biggest single supplier. At 10,379 MW, California has increased its battery capacity by 1,250% over the last five years - up from 770 MW in 2019. The state is projected to need 52 GW of energy storage to meet its ambitious goal of 100% clean electricity by 2045. Developers plan to add 6,813 MW of battery power ...

