The European Hydrogen Bank's pilot auction is delivering €720 million ($768. 3 million) to seven renewable hydrogen projects in Finland, Norway, Portugal and Spain. Together, they plan to produce 1. 58 million metric tons of renewable hydrogen over a period of 10 years. The European Commission is awarding nearly €720 million to seven renewable hydrogen projects in Europe. The projects, selected through the first competitive bidding process under the European Hydrogen Bank, will produce renewable hydrogen to be used in sectors including steel, chemicals, maritime transport and fertilisers. The ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...