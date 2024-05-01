Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.05.2024
Paukenschlag in USA: Cannabis-Neuregulierung durch DEA sorgt für Kursexplosion!
WKN: 853121 | ISIN: US2310211063
Cummins Inc.: Introducing Cummins Helm Platforms - Higher Efficiency, Lower Emissions, Multiple Fuels

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2024 / Cummins Inc.
Cummins

Get to know Cummins HELM. Our commitment to providing our customers with optionality they need to best suit their operational and sustainability goals. Get more information with Jane Beaman, Vice President Global, On-Highway Business, Cummins Inc.

About Cummins Inc.

Cummins Inc., a global power solutions leader, is comprised of five business segments - Components, Engine, Distribution, Power Systems and Accelera by Cummins - supported by our global manufacturing and extensive service and support network, skilled workforce and vast technological expertise. Cummins is committed to its Destination Zero strategy, which is grounded in the company's commitment to sustainability and helping its customers successfully navigate the energy transition with its broad portfolio of products. The products range from advanced diesel, natural gas, electric and hybrid powertrains and powertrain-related components including filtration, aftertreatment, turbochargers, fuel systems, valvetrain technologies, controls systems, air handling systems, automated transmissions, axles, drivelines, brakes, suspension systems, electric power generation systems, batteries, electrified power systems, hydrogen production technologies and fuel cell products. Headquartered in Columbus, Indiana (U.S.), since its founding in 1919, Cummins employs approximately 75,500 people committed to powering a more prosperous world through three global corporate responsibility priorities critical to healthy communities: education, environment and equality of opportunity. Cummins serves its customers online, through a network of company-owned and independent distributor locations, and through thousands of dealer locations worldwide and earned about $735 million on sales of $34.1 billion in 2023. See how Cummins is powering a world that's always on by accessing news releases and more information at https://www.cummins.com/.

© 2024 Cummins Inc. All rights reserved.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Cummins Inc. on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Cummins Inc.
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/cummins-inc
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Cummins Inc.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

