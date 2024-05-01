Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2024) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands, is pleased to announce that it has signed as of April 30th, 2024, an area development agreement for the province of Ontario for the contractual opening of 15 franchised restaurants of Via Cibo ("Via Cibo"), serving fast casual Italian street food made with fresh traditional ingredients.

"Via Cibo, an all-franchised system is ready for accelerated growth. We are teaming up with one of our existing Area Developers Scott Grandin, who is already overseeing the franchise growth of several of our existing brands: Pirho Fresh Greek Grill, Lettuce Love, Heal Wellness, Yolks Breakfast, Joey Turks and Rosie's Burgers. Since March of last year, Scott has signed commitments for twenty-nine (29) units across 6 brands, and he has no signs of slowing down anytime soon. Scott brings a key element of executable success to our team that will enable Happy Belly to continue its accelerated franchise growth. It is a lot of fun putting the band back together as we maximize the value of our assets with the delivery of disciplined organic growth," said Sean Black, Chief Investment Officer of Happy Belly.



"We look forward to replicating our previous success in franchising as we propel Via Cibo across Canada. Happy Belly now has commitments for two hundred and eighty (280) franchised units with area developers across seven (7) brands in Canada. We are just getting started with our growth here at Happy Belly."



"Working with Shawn Moniz and Sean Black has been a great ride so far and we are just getting started. The brands of Happy Belly are emerging within their categories which makes my life as an area developer significantly easier and a lot more fun to do as we build the business together," said Scott Grandin, Area Developer.



For franchising inquiries please see www.happybellyfg.com/franchise-with-us/ or contact us at hello@happybellyfg.com.



About Via Cibo

Authentic Italian Street food, made with the best traditional ingredients for those looking for fast, fresh food that respects tradition via a chef driven full-service restaurant without the full service. Via Cibo is a fast casual restaurant which offers an experience tailored to your needs. Order from one of our greeters and our servers deliver your fresh authentic dishes to your table in under 10min. Via Cibo is the Italian food Italians talk about. Our kitchen is open, smell the food, watch the cooks, have a bite with friends and share in our love for food!

About Happy Belly Food Group

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. (CSE: HBFG) (OTCQB: VGANF) ("Happy Belly" or the "Company") is a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.

Shawn Moniz

Chief Executive Officer

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release, which has been prepared by management.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to the Company within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-Looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include the future performance of Happy Belly and her subsidiaries. Forward-Looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made, and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the business plans for Happy Belly described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted on www.sedarplus.ca.

