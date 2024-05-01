Neogen Corporation: Neogen® Petrifilm® Celebrates 40 Years!

LANSING, Mich., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neogen® Corporation (NASDAQ: NEOG) is celebrating 40 years of Petrifilm, the innovation that changed how microbiologists around the world perform indicator testing.

"In the food safety industry, Petrifilm is recognized as a true game-changer," said John Adent, Neogen's President and CEO. "To have this groundbreaking solution as part of the Neogen portfolio showcases our commitment to providing best-in-class solutions that are innovative, efficient, and sustainable, saving our customers time and money. We are committed to continuing to provide high-quality, dependable solutions that keep Neogen at the forefront of the industry as a global leader in food safety."

Introduced in 1984, Petrifilm eliminates the need for traditional agar preparation, saving time and offering consistent, uniform testing media. Forty years later, Petrifilm has become one of the world's most trusted tests, with over 2.85 billion plates used across more than 60 countries, earning 105+ global validations, certifications, and recognitions.*

As the first dry-film plate technology, Petrifilm revolutionized the way laboratories operate, putting the focus on quality and efficiency. Laboratories gain an average of 48% enhanced productivity, receive results in up to half the time, and use less space than the traditional agar methods. With a variety of testing options, Petrifilm can be trusted to meet customers' unique testing needs.

In 2021, the Petrifilm Plate Reader Advanced was launched. Counting up to 900 Petrifilm Plates per hour, it advances efficiency by automating the imaging, interpretation, and tracking of results, reducing enumeration time by up to 94%.** It was named a gold winner in the Commercial Technology category at the 2022 Edison Awards and received the 2023 Red Dot Award in the Product Design category.

To learn more, visit neogen.com/petrifilm.

*Global validations, certifications, and recommendations tabulated in 2020.

** Observed on the Petrifilm Aerobic Count Plate with High Counts.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation is committed to fueling a brighter future for global food security through the advancement of human and animal well-being. Harnessing the power of science and technology, Neogen has developed comprehensive solutions spanning the Food Safety, Livestock, and Pet Health & Wellness markets. A world leader in these fields, Neogen has a presence in over 140 countries with a dedicated network of scientists and technical experts focused on delivering optimized products and technology for its customers.

