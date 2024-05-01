OCC, the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization, today announced the election of two Class II Member Directors and a Class III Public Director, as well as the appointment of five Exchange Directors, to its Board of Directors. In addition, OCC announced the election of Andrej Bolkovic, OCC Chief Executive Officer, as the Management Director. The vote took place during OCC's annual stockholder meeting on April 19, 2024.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240501596215/en/

Quote from Craig S. Donohue, Chairman, OCC Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

The following Directors were unanimously elected as Class II Member Directors for the term ending in 2027:

Maria Chiodi, Managing Director in the General Counsel department at Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC. Ms. Chiodi joined the OCC Board of Directors in 2019.

Faris Matalka, Managing Director at Charles Schwab. Mr. Matalka joined the OCC Board of Directors in 2022.

The following Director was unanimously elected as a Class III Public Director for the term ending in 2027:

Dr. Thomas R. Cardello, Founding Member, Venice Financial Management, LLC. Dr. Cardello joined the OCC Board of Directors in 2015. Dr. Cardello will continue to Chair the Technology Committee.

In addition, the following Directors were unanimously appointed as Exchange Directors: Roland Chai, President, European Market Services, Nasdaq; Meaghan Dugan, Head of Options, New York Stock Exchange; Robert A. Hocking, Senior Vice President, Global Head of Product Innovation, Cboe Global Markets; Kevin J. Kennedy, Executive Vice President, North American Markets, Nasdaq; and Elizabeth K. King, Global Head of Clearing and Chief Regulatory Officer, Intercontinental Exchange.

"We're pleased to have these knowledgeable industry experts leading OCC's Board, as their valuable contributions, insight and guidance enable us to continue to serve as the foundation for secure markets for our clearing members, participant exchanges and the greater investing public," said Craig S. Donohue, Chairman, OCC Board of Directors. "The high caliber of leadership represented on our Board demonstrates that OCC has the capabilities necessary to achieve our objectives while fulfilling our critical obligations."

About OCC

The Options Clearing Corporation (OCC) is the world's largest equity derivatives clearing organization. Founded in 1973, OCC is dedicated to promoting stability and market integrity by delivering clearing and settlement services for options, futures and securities lending transactions. As a Systemically Important Financial Market Utility (SIFMU), OCC operates under the jurisdiction of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), and the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System. OCC has more than 100 clearing members and provides central counterparty (CCP) clearing and settlement services to 20 exchanges and trading platforms. More information about OCC is available at www.theocc.com.

©2024. The Options Clearing Corporation. All rights reserved.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240501596215/en/

Contacts:

OCC Public Relations

PublicRelations@theocc.com