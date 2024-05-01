Cubic Defense: Cubic to Demonstrate Mission-Driven Multi-Domain Solutions at SOF Week 2024

Accelerating Decision Dominance at the Tactical Edge

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2024 / Cubic Defense will showcase decision dominance at the tactical edge solutions during this year's Special Operations Forces (SOF) Week from May 6-10 in the Tampa Convention Center, Tampa, Florida.

"We're looking forward to demonstrating how our advanced solutions can support the SOF community," said Anthony Verna, SVP and GM, Cubic DTECH Mission Solutions. "We are working hard on our family of systems roadmap to further enable a persistent advantage at the tactical edge, to ensure the warfighter is equipped with the tools needed for success in any mission scenario."

Visit Cubic at booth #1013 and speak with experts who will demonstrate solutions that include:

Edge Compute and Networking - DTECH Family of Systems (FoS) provides a persistent information advantage, enabling users to connect, secure, and analyze mission-critical data throughout the mission chain.

Digital Intelligence - Transforms battlefield operations with seamless data integration from space to edge, including AI in challenging environments.

SATCOM Solutions - GATR's portfolio of ground terminals enables SATCOM diversity in contested environments with enhanced performance and SWaP.

To learn more about this event visit: SOF Week 2024 | Cubic.

About Cubic

Cubic creates and delivers technology solutions in transportation that make people's lives easier by simplifying their daily journeys and defense capabilities that help promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to our customers and partners.

Part of Cubic's portfolio of businesses, Cubic Defense provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) solutions and is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive, and game-based training solutions for both U.S. and Allied Forces. These mission-inspired capabilities enable assured multi-domain access; converged digital intelligence; and superior readiness for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. For more information, visit: Cubic Defense.

