Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 01.05.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 685 internationalen Medien
Paukenschlag in USA: Cannabis-Neuregulierung durch DEA sorgt für Kursexplosion!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 850845 | ISIN: US2296691064 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
CUBIC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
ACCESSWIRE
01.05.2024 | 15:03
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cubic Defense: Cubic to Demonstrate Mission-Driven Multi-Domain Solutions at SOF Week 2024

Accelerating Decision Dominance at the Tactical Edge

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2024 / Cubic Defense will showcase decision dominance at the tactical edge solutions during this year's Special Operations Forces (SOF) Week from May 6-10 in the Tampa Convention Center, Tampa, Florida.

"We're looking forward to demonstrating how our advanced solutions can support the SOF community," said Anthony Verna, SVP and GM, Cubic DTECH Mission Solutions. "We are working hard on our family of systems roadmap to further enable a persistent advantage at the tactical edge, to ensure the warfighter is equipped with the tools needed for success in any mission scenario."

Visit Cubic at booth #1013 and speak with experts who will demonstrate solutions that include:

Edge Compute and Networking - DTECH Family of Systems (FoS) provides a persistent information advantage, enabling users to connect, secure, and analyze mission-critical data throughout the mission chain.

Digital Intelligence - Transforms battlefield operations with seamless data integration from space to edge, including AI in challenging environments.

SATCOM Solutions - GATR's portfolio of ground terminals enables SATCOM diversity in contested environments with enhanced performance and SWaP.

To learn more about this event visit: SOF Week 2024 | Cubic.

About Cubic

Cubic creates and delivers technology solutions in transportation that make people's lives easier by simplifying their daily journeys and defense capabilities that help promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. Led by our talented teams around the world, Cubic is driven to solve global challenges through innovation and service to our customers and partners.

Part of Cubic's portfolio of businesses, Cubic Defense provides networked Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Cyber, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (C5ISR) solutions and is a leading provider of live, virtual, constructive, and game-based training solutions for both U.S. and Allied Forces. These mission-inspired capabilities enable assured multi-domain access; converged digital intelligence; and superior readiness for defense, intelligence, security and commercial missions. For more information, visit: Cubic Defense.

Contact Information

Geri MacDonald
Cubic Defense
geri.macdonald@cubic.com
442.330.5205

Jocelyn Disque
Account Director - Touchdown PR
cubicdefense@touchdownpr.com
512.599.4015

SOURCE: Cubic Defense

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

Kupfer - Jetzt! So gelingt der Einstieg in den Rohstoff-Trend!
In diesem kostenfreien Report schaut sich Carsten Stork den Kupfer-Trend im Detail an und gibt konkrete Produkte zum Einstieg an die Hand.
Hier klicken
© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.