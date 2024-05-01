CompuMed, Inc.: CompuMed, FireStarter Collaborate to Further Shared Vision of Saving More Lives through Organ Donation and Transplantation

Companies aim to enhance organ donation efforts by pairing cutting-edge telediagnostic solutions with innovative marketing strategies

LOS ANGELES, CA and INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2024 / CompuMed, a pioneer in remote diagnostic services for the organ donation and transplantation industry, announces a strategic collaboration with FireStarter, a full-service marketing firm with over 35 years of combined experience serving the donation and transplantation community. The teams aim to enhance organ donation efforts across the United States by pairing CompuMed's cutting-edge telediagnostic solutions with FireStarter's authentic and actionable marketing strategies.

Since its founding, CompuMed has earned a reputation for combining leading-edge technologies with the expert knowledge of its U.S. board-certified physician network to provide organ recovery teams with timely, accurate and transplant-focused remote reads. This approach to telediagnostics helps shorten the time between organ offer and transplant surgery and reduce the number of organs rejected by transplant centers. As a result, 60% of OPOs trust CompuMed to help them deliver more viable organs to transplant centers and save more lives.

To build on this vote of confidence within the OPO community, CompuMed has chosen to collaborate with FireStarter, a marketing agency comprised of award-winning subject matter experts who have served more than a dozen OPOs, industry trade organizations, for-profits and non-profit organizations across the donation and transplantation industry. CompuMed and FireStarter will employ marketing strategies aimed at elevating CompuMed's comprehensive telediagnostic solutions for cardiology, radiology, pathology and pulmonology, as well as diagnostic equipment.

"CompuMed is thrilled to work with FireStarter to foster knowledge-sharing and help us gain insights into best practices, emerging trends and innovative approaches in marketing for the donation and transplantation community we proudly serve," said Lee Keddie, president and CEO of CompuMed. "By working together, we believe our organizations can better support those on the front lines of the industry and help ensure more patients receive the call that they've been matched with a lifesaving organ."

FireStarter President Dawn Bonnell also expressed pride in the collaboration, noting that CompuMed is a true industry partner. "There's a saying in the donation and transplantation community: 'If you've seen one OPO, you've seen one OPO.' CompuMed understands this and is committed to learning the clinical nuances of each OPO and providing customized service offerings that meet their individual needs. FireStarter is honored to help elevate CompuMed's superior customer service, which is directly resulting in more organs recovered for transplants."

To learn more about CompuMed and FireStarter, visit their respective websites at compumedinc.com and firestarterllc.com.

About FireStarter, LLC

FireStarter, LLC, is a full-service, fractional marketing firm based in Carmel, Indiana, that uses data-driven solutions to ignite brand stories and elevate mission-driven organizations. FireStarter provides expert recommendations and strategies to aid those looking for marketing support during a time of growth and transition or a dedicated team to help with early-stage brand development. Its award-winning team of marketing strategists, with extensive experience in organ donation and transplantation and specialty physician care, will augment your team as they work tirelessly to elevate your mission, expand your presence and spark your brand growth. Learn more at firestarterllc.com.

About CompuMed

CompuMed brings decades of experience in delivering remote diagnostic solutions to the healthcare industry. With a focus on innovation and patient care, CompuMed's mission is to bridge the gap in medical services through technology, ensuring that every patient has access to the highest standards of healthcare, regardless of their location. CompuMed, Inc. (OTC PINK:CMPD) Diagnostic Telemedicine services provide patients with the highest level of clinical care. For more information about CompuMed's services, visit compumedinc.com.

