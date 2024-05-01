American Graphite Technologies, Inc.: American Graphite Technologies Introduces Operating Subsidiary, Travel Mix Inc. and Provides Update on 2024 Plans for Growth

REGO PARK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2024 / American Graphite Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK:AGIN) (the "Company") updates shareholders with a re-introduction to its wholly owned operating subsidiary, Travel Mix, Inc. as well as insights to our future expansion plans.

"It's been just over a year since the Company's acquisition of Ontario-based operating subsidiary Travel Mix, Inc. and my entry into the role as CEO. The Company has spent the past year familiarizing itself with public reporting requirements, setting plans for 2024 expansion into new markets, upgrading the existing Travel Mix website for improved functionality, and retaining global experts for the optimization of an innovative membership-based booking site, offering a state-of-the-art travel booking engine platform for heavily discounted hotel reservations," commented AGIN and Travel Mix CEO, Boris Golan. Mr. Golan added, "The Company is finally ready to make a re-introduction of our existing operations and our future growth plans to both shareholders and the investment community".

Travel Mix has been operating as a brick and mortar travel agency in Canada since 2005, offering travel arrangements to clients both online and offline. The Company primarily sells hotel bookings, car rental services, flight tickets, cruises, destination wedding arrangements, corporate events, tours, and travel insurance. The Travel Mix location in Canada has 8 agents servicing its current customer base.

"We are excited as a first step in our development plans to unveil our newly re-designed corporate website for our brick and mortar agency location at www.travelmix.com , showcasing our current travel opportunities and our newly developed Travel Mix corporate branding and logo," stated Golan.

The Company is also aggressively working on collaborations and partnerships with leading travel industry technology partners in order to assist Travel Mix in achieving its 2024 goal of creating the most superior and advanced membership-based travel booking engine platform for heavily discounted hotel reservations in the United States.

Mr. Golan concluded, "I welcome shareholders and investors to sign up and peruse our re-designed corporate website and to stay tuned for additional developments in the coming weeks and months relative to our 2024 expansion goals, including ground breaking plans for our new hotel booking platform. We are thrilled to begin a regular dialogue with our existing shareholders and potential investors to allow our ongoing development plans to move rapidly to completion. We have exciting things on the go! As soon as practicable we also hope to pass the required corporate actions to rename the parent corporation, complete an audit of our existing operations and return to a fully reporting company with the Securities and Exchange Commission."

About American Graphite Technologies Inc.

AMERICAN GRAPHITE TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("AGIN"), through its 100% owned subsidiary, Travel Mix Inc., offers travel arrangements to clients both online and offline. Travel Mix primarily sells hotel bookings, car rental services, flight tickets, cruises, destination wedding arrangements, corporate events, tours, and travel insurance. With its cornerstone office in Toronto, Ontario, and plans to open a secondary location in Miami, Florida, the current focus of Travel Mix is imminent launch of our new accommodation technology platform to enable Travel Mix to complete as the most superior and advanced travel booking engine platform for heavily discounted hotel reservations in the United States.

For media inquiries contact:

Boris Golan, CEO

Email: borisgolan@travelmix.com

Nothing in this press release constitutes an offer to buy, or a solicitation of an offer to sell, securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such offer or solicitation would be unlawful. This press release is being issued pursuant to and in accordance with Rule 135c under the Securities Act.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the American Graphite Technologies' beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. These factors include, but are not limited to, (i) future plans for our travel agency operations, (ii) capital and credit market volatility, (iii) local and global economic conditions, (iv) our anticipated growth strategies, (v) governmental approvals and regulations, and (vi) our overall future business development, results of operations and financial condition. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "anticipate," "target," "aim," "estimate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "potential," "continue," "is/are likely to," or other similar expressions. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and American Graphite undertakes no duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

SOURCE: American Graphite Technologies, Inc.

View the original press release on accesswire.com