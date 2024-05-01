Things You Should Know About NordLayer and How to Use Its Full Potential

Strengthen your cybersecurity posture with a comprehensive network access security solution

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2024 / Some organizations may not have full comprehension about the full capabilities of NordLayer's network security solution. Today, we aim to clarify these misconceptions and highlight how NordLayer can help your organization unlock its full network security potential. We hope to empower you to embrace a zero-trust approach to safeguard your network infrastructure.









"We've noticed that some clients initially view our solution solely as a business VPN service," said Donata Zabielskiene, channel sales director at NordLayer. "However, NordLayer offers an all-in-one network access security platform that simplifies and strengthens every aspect of an organization's cybersecurity posture."

More than a business VPN

While NordLayer offers a robust business VPN for secure remote access, the platform extends well beyond traditional VPN capabilities as a comprehensive network access security solution. NordLayer allows organizations to create a safe local area network (LAN) within public internet and shared Wi-Fi environments. It enables secure access to devices behind mobile access points or those without static IP addresses.

With NordLayer's cloud firewall, companies can limit resource access to only known, trusted devices and restrict access from specific countries for enhanced security. The solution provides network access control through granular firewall policies, device posture checking for compliance, virtual private gateways, and dedicated servers with fixed IP addresses.

It also fortifies internet access with DNS filtering, encryption, IP masking, and deep packet inspection. From secure connectivity for hybrid networks to robust user authentication features like multi-factor authentication (MFA) and single sign-on (SSO), NordLayer streamlines and strengthens security holistically.

Easy firewall setup

Another common misconception is that configuring firewalls is an overly complex and technical process requiring deep expertise. However, NordLayer's cloud-based firewall defies this belief with an incredibly user-friendly experience.

"We recognize that the thought of configuring a firewall can cause concern, especially for organizations with limited IT resources," said Zabielskiene. "However, our mission is to simplify this process. Intuitive design and accessibility empowers businesses of all sizes to take control of their network security through our user-friendly firewall solution."

Guided setup wizards and a knowledge base ensure that firewall configuration is straightforward even for those businesses that have not dealt with such features. Organizations can quickly create and deploy granular access rules tailored to their needs without wrestling with complexity. NordLayer's support team is also available to assist every step of the way.

