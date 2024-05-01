TitleEase LLC: TitleEase Expands Reach With New Franchisee Empire Title & Closing LLC in Oklahoma

Jeanette Figueroa to Lead Operations, Elevating Title Services in the State

BROKEN ARROW, OK / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2024 / TitleEase, the leading franchisor in the real estate title and settlement services industry, proudly announces the addition of Empire Title & Closing LLC as its newest franchisee, poised to serve the Oklahoma market with excellence. Under the leadership of owner Jeanette Figueroa, Empire Title & Closing LLC is set to elevate standards and provide unparalleled title services across the state.

Jeanette Figueroa, owner of Empire Title & Closing LLC, expressed her excitement, stating, "Joining forces with TitleEase is an incredible opportunity to bring top-notch title services to the Oklahoma market. Empire Title & Closing LLC is committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences and streamlining the title process for our clients. We are thrilled to partner with TitleEase and look forward to making a positive impact in the real estate industry."

Joe D'Urso, CEO of TitleEase, shared his enthusiasm for the expansion, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Empire Title & Closing LLC to the TitleEase family. Jeanette Figueroa's dedication to excellence aligns perfectly with our mission to provide streamlined and compliant title services across the nation. This strategic partnership strengthens our presence in Oklahoma and reinforces our commitment to empowering entrepreneurs in the real estate title industry."

TitleEase, known for offering a streamlined and compliant route for mortgage originators, servicers, and real estate professionals to own and operate their title agency, continues to empower entrepreneurs across the nation. This franchise opportunity allows individuals to possess a valuable asset with built-in enterprise value, eliminating the complexities of building a company from the ground up.

For those in the mortgage and real estate industry looking to enhance their revenue streams, further insights into TitleEase and its exceptional franchise opportunities are available by contacting us at (877) 696-5462 or visiting www.titleeasefranchise.com.

About TitleEase: TitleEase LLC, a proud member of the Lincoln Family of Companies, stands as an innovative franchisor in the real estate title and settlement services sector. They provide franchisees with a turnkey title and closing business that is fully compliant and ready to operate efficiently. TitleEase offers a swift and efficient pathway for real estate-focused entrepreneurs to enter the title business while leveraging their expertise. For more information, contact TitleEase at (877) 696-5462 or visit www.titleeasefranchise.com.

