Vida Lifescience Announces New Nano-Liposomal Vitamin C and Glutathione Drink Mixes With Superior Absorption

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2024 / Vida Lifescience, the exclusive U.S. distributor and partner with Aurora Nutrascience, is excited to announce the launch of its latest innovations in health supplementation: Nano-Liposomal® Vitamin C (3000mg) Drink Mix and Nano-Liposomal® Glutathione (750mg) Drink Mix. These advanced formulations redefine dietary supplementation through enhanced nutrient absorption and efficacy.





Aurora Nutrascience, a pioneer in liposomal technology, utilizes a proprietary multi-stage process to create these groundbreaking supplements. This unique method involves encapsulating nutrients within all-natural liquid lipospheres, which are then converted into a stable, dry granular form. This advanced process preserves the full benefits of liquid liposomes, ensuring that each nutrient is delivered with superior bioavailability.

Nano-Liposomal® Vitamin C (3000mg) Drink Mix offers a robust dose of Vitamin C, a vital antioxidant that supports immune function, collagen production, and protection against oxidative stress. Encapsulated in nano-sized liposomes for enhanced delivery, this potent Vitamin C formula is among the most bioavailable on the market.

Nano-Liposomal® Glutathione (750mg) Drink Mix is a premier antioxidant supplement, supporting detoxification, immune support, and cellular health. With 750mg of Glutathione per serving, encapsulated in nano-liposomes for optimal absorption, this supplement stands as a superior choice for bolstering the body's defenses.

Both products are non-GMO, formulated with clinically proven ingredients, and naturally flavored with stevia for a delightful taste. They dissolve easily in water, offering a convenient and enjoyable way to support your health and wellness goals.

Phil Bolden, co-President of Vida Lifescience, shares his enthusiasm. "We're proud to bring to market these Nano-liposomal drink mixes, showcasing Aurora Nutrascience's proprietary multi-stage process that ensures unmatched nutrient absorption. This technology not only sets a new standard in supplementation but also makes taking your daily antioxidants easy and enjoyable. Just mix with water and savor the benefits."

These innovative supplements are now available in the USA through Vida Lifescience, both on its website and via select retail partners.

For media inquiries, product samples or more information, please contact Christy Cavin, National Sales Manager, at christy@vidalifescience.com.

About Aurora Nutrascience: Aurora Nutrascience Inc. specializes in manufacturing cutting-edge, non-GMO, liposomal-based nutritional supplements. Committed to innovation and excellence, Aurora Nutrascience leads with products that provide enhanced bioavailability and efficacy.

About Vida Lifescience: Vida Lifescience, the exclusive U.S. partner and distributor for Aurora Nutrascience, is dedicated to introducing scientifically backed, innovative nutritional supplements to the marketplace. Focused on quality, efficacy, and customer satisfaction, Vida Lifescience stands at the forefront of health and wellness innovation.

