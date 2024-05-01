Locke Bio Introduces New Funding Options for Telehealth Merchants Through Flex

Locke Bio partners with Flex to provide working capital to telehealth merchants

Locke Bio, a digital health platform company helping companies launch compliant e-commerce telehealth and telepharmacy brands, has announced the launch of a suite of new funding options for telehealth merchants in partnership with Flex, the financial super app designed to accelerate business growth and bring all back of the office processes under one, easy-to-use platform. With these new services, telehealth merchants can leverage working capital in the form of 0% interest, 60-day credit card solutions and short-term loans with flexible terms. This partnership represents the first time that merchants selling telehealth and digital prescription services will be able to garner access to the type of working capital that has been historically reserved for e-commerce merchants. This is just one of many other services that will be launched via this partnership.

Locke Bio knows the future of healthcare is patient-centric. This means convenience and accessibility are of the utmost importance to the further development of businesses within the healthcare complex. By bringing an e-commerce lens to healthcare, Locke Bio is now able to equip telehealth merchants with the same tools and services that e-commerce merchants have long had access to and offer direct routes to the resources needed to provide sustainable growth in their respective markets. This will help current Locke Bio merchants to grow even faster and provide new merchants with a much-needed boost in their initial launches. Locke Bio has already begun offering these services to its existing clients to overwhelmingly positive feedback and anticipates the expansion of these services to attract new clients to its digital health platform.

"We are always looking for ways to help our clients grow, and this marks a transformative step forward for our clients in telehealth and telepharmacy brands. For the first time, telehealth merchants can access the kind of financial empowerment previously exclusive to traditional e-commerce platforms," said Cathy Tie, Locke Bio founder and CEO. "With this partnership, we're enabling our clients to scale their operations and enhance patient care without the financial constraints that have historically slowed innovation in our sector."

"This partnership with Locke Bio represents a significant leap forward in our mission to streamline and empower the business of healthcare services. The partnership with Locke Bio will allow Flex to further help telehealth and telepharmacy merchants with its specialized financial tools. We're not just offering a lifeline for growth but also championing the integration of financial technology into healthcare. This partnership underscores our shared belief in the transformative power of accessible, efficient, and comprehensive healthcare services, bolstered by innovative financial solutions that are specifically tailored to meet the needs of today's digital health entrepreneurs." said Zaid Rahman, CEO and Founder of Flex.

Locke Bio adds this suite of financial services to its already comprehensive platform that features white-labeled front-end software supported by vast networks of licensed providers and pharmacies nationwide. Locke Bio will continue to empower its clients to launch direct-to-consumer telehealth brands across the U.S. and Canada and provide them with the necessary tools to build out and scale a wide range of convenient and effective telehealth solutions. Locke Bio has always offered the highest tier of compliance, clinicians and pharmacies to their merchants and, with this latest partnership, also adds financial solutions and working capital for their clients.

About Locke Bio:

Locke Bio is a digital health platform company that helps brands launch a fully integrated, white-labeled telehealth service, which includes a customized patient intake approved by board-certified physicians, personalized telemedicine consultations, e-commerce payment processing, advanced marketing analytics, and a seamlessly integrated pharmacy and provider network. For more information, visit: https://www.lockebio.com/

About Flex:

Flex is a financial super app designed to help accelerate business growth and allow for the seamless transition of back-office processes under one unified, easy-to-use platform. Flex simplifies banking, payments, and expense management for the savvy business owner. For more information, visit: https://www.flex.one/

Contact:

Veronica Welch

508-643-8000

ronnie@vewpr.com

SOURCE: Locke Bio

View the original press release on accesswire.com