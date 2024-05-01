Doorstead Revolutionizes Texas Rental Market With Guaranteed Monthly Payments and Renowned Property Management Services

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2024 / Doorstead, the trailblazer in guaranteed rental income and residential property management, is excited to announce its expansion into the thriving Texas market. Building upon its successful operations in California, Washington, and Massachusetts, Doorstead is now offering its transformative services to single and multi-family rental properties in Austin and Dallas-Fort Worth, with service in Houston and San Antonio starting in June.

Doorstead's pioneering rent guarantee program ensures property owners receive a consistent, predetermined monthly rental income every month. Doorstead's guaranteed rental payments protect owners against late payments, evictions, and early tenant departures. Doorstead spends more than $1 million annually covering hundreds of owners' vacancy costs in honoring their Guarantee. The company's property management services include comprehensive tenant placement, fraud screening, rent collection, maintenance, and more.

"The rapid growth in the Texas housing market has presented new challenges for rental owners," said Jennifer Bronzo, co-founder and COO of Doorstead. "Our mission is to simplify the process of owning a rental property, making it stress-free, regardless of market conditions. We are thrilled to introduce our industry-leading rental guarantee and property management services to Texas owners, empowering them to confidently navigate this dynamic market."

Doorstead's property management platform is equipped to meet the unique needs of the Texas market, including:

Doorstead Guarantee: Enjoy worry-free renting with guaranteed rental payments and protection against tenant vacancies. Doorstead's 12-month contract ensures owners receive rent on time, every time.

Doorstead Pricing: Doorstead's AI-powered pricing maximizes owners' revenue by ensuring their homes rent out quickly and at the optimal market price.

World-Class Fraud Prevention: Doorstead employs top-tier verification software and a dedicated fraud detection team to screen every tenant application meticulously.

Local Workforce: Doorstead uses local real estate agents and repair technicians to provide exceptional service while keeping costs low, resulting in savings for owners through lower fees.

Leasing Expertise: Doorstead leases homes 57% faster than the industry average. Our expert team crafts compelling listings with high-quality photos, ensuring homes stand out on the top 15 residential rental websites.

To learn more about Doorstead's Texas property management and get a free rental estimate, visit doorstead.com.

About Doorstead

Founded in 2019, Doorstead is a modern property management platform for residential homeowners. As the pioneering provider of upfront rental guarantees, Doorstead is the only property management service providing homeowners a guaranteed minimum monthly rent before a tenant is placed.

The company has managed thousands of single-family homes, condominiums, and multi-family units nationwide, with a network of over 400+ home service professionals and field agents. With operations in California, Washington, Massachusetts, and now Texas, Doorstead is redefining proptech and offering peace of mind for thousands of rental owners.

For more information, visit www.doorstead.com.

