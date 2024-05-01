Arras Minerals Corp.: Arras Minerals Announces Voting Results of Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

Arras Minerals Corp. (TSXV:ARK) ("Arras" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the detailed voting results of the proposals considered at its annual and special meeting of shareholders held on April 30, 2024 (the "Meeting"). A total of 23,075,358 or 33.5% of the Company's issued and outstanding shares were represented at the Meeting.

The Company's shareholders have voted to set the number of directors to seven (7) (22,660,729 or 98.2% voted "For", and 414,628 or 1.8% voted "Against").

The following nominees, as listed in Arras' management information circular, were elected as directors of the Company:

Director Votes For % Withheld Votes % Brian Edgar 19,452,005 99.8% 41,745 0.2% Timothy Barry 19,435,505 99.7% 58,245 0.3% Darren Klinck 18,880,792 96.9% 612,958 3.1% G. Wesley Carson 18,879,010 96.8% 614,740 3.2% Daniel Kunz 19,451,892 99.8% 41,858 0.2% Vera Kobalia 19,171,867 98.3% 321,883 1.7% Christian Milau 19,453,110 99.8% 40,640 0.2%

The Company's shareholders have ratified and approved the appointment of Smythe LLP as the Company's auditors, for the fiscal year ending October 31, 2024 (22,916,365 or 99.3% voted "For", and 158,993 or 0.7% abstained from voting).

Arras is also pleased to announce that the Company's shareholders have re-approved, inclusive of certain amendments, the Company's equity incentive plan (18,569,511 or 95.3% voted "For", and 924,239 or 4.7% voted "Against").

Full details of the proposals are fully described in the Company's management information circular filed on March 28, 2024 available on SEDAR at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Arras Minerals Corp.

Arras is a Canadian exploration and development company advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in northeastern Kazakhstan, including the Option Agreement on the Beskauga copper and gold project. The Company has established the third-largest license package in the country prospective for copper and gold (behind Rio Tinto and Fortescue). In December 2023, the Company entered into a strategic alliance with Teck Resources ("Teck") in which Teck is sole funding a US$5 million generative exploration program over a portion of the Arras license package in 2024-2025 focusing on critical minerals. The Company's shares are listed on the TSX-V under the trading symbol "ARK".

