Li-Metal Corp.: Li-Metal Announces Closing of US $750,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2024 / Li-Metal Corp. (CSE:LIM)(OTCQB:LIMFF)(FSE:5ZO) ("Li-Metal" or the "Company"), a developer of lithium metal anode and lithium metal production technologies critical for next-generation batteries, is pleased to announce that it has closed its previously announced private placement of units of the Company for aggregate gross proceeds of US$750,000.

Proceeds from this financing will to be used to accelerate the commercialization of Li-Metal's anode technology, and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The full details of the financing are contained in the Company's press release dated April 19, 2024 which can be found on the Company's website at www.li-metal.com or at its SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Li-Metal Corp.

Li-Metal is a Canadian-based vertically integrated battery materials company and innovator commercializing technologies to enable next-generation batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. We believe our patented lithium metal technology, next-generation battery anode technology and production methods are significantly more sustainable than existing solutions and offer lighter, more energy-dense and safer batteries. Li-Metal's battery materials support battery developers' ability to power more cost-effective electric vehicles that go farther and unlock the future of transportation. For more information, visit: www.li-metal.com.

Li-Metal Investor Contact:
Srini Godavarthy
ir@li-metal.com
Tel: +1 647 494 4887

SOURCE: Li-Metal Corp.



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
