Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2024) - Metaguest.AI Incorporated (CSE: METG) ("Metaguest") is excited to announce its significant expansion in Miami, Florida. Metaguest has grown its partnerships to include 29 new hotel properties in the downtown Miami, South Beach, Brickell and surrounding areas, which all now feature Metaguest's digital concierge services and offerings. This strategic growth comes just in time for the highly anticipated Formula 1 Grand Prix weekend, positioning Metaguest at the forefront of enhancing visitor experiences in its partner hotel properties during the marquee event.

"With the excitement of the F1 Miami Grand Prix drawing in visitors from around the globe, there is no better way to showcase the capabilities of our digital concierge service," said Tony Comparelli, CEO of Metaguest. "Our AI-driven platform not only enhances the guest experience by providing curated recommendations in over 20 languages but also supports our hotel partners with managing the increased demand during this high-profile event."

The new 29-hotel expansion in Miami highlights Metaguest's ongoing commitment to enhancing the guest experience using AI. This growth demonstrates the scalable potential of the technology to meet the complex needs of the hospitality industry. Hotel guests using the Metaguest platform can effortlessly discover the best local experiences, dining options and more curated to their preferences to drive higher satisfaction ratings and customer loyalty. This growth is part of Metaguest's broader strategy of innovating the hospitality sector by integrating AI technology to benefit hotel operators, their guests and local businesses. As Metaguest continues to expand its services and reach, the company remains focused on driving shareholder value and reinforcing its position as the leader in the AI-driven hospitality market.

The timing of this market growth with a high profile event like the F1 Miami Grand Prix showcases Metaguest's ability to support its partners during high-demand events, ensuring visitors receive the best Miami has to offer.

About Metaguest.AI Incorporated

Metaguest.ai Incorporated is a cutting-edge technology company that develops advanced AI platforms for the hospitality industry designed to enhance the guest experience. Our flagship products are comprehensive solutions that addresses all aspects of the guest journey, from pre-arrival to post-departure. Features include on-property e-commerce with electronic payments, real-time in-room service management, mobile check-out, personalized in-room controls, local experience/event bookings, virtual personal concierge and more. Guests engage in over 16 languages, on any connected device and without the need to download an app or visit a web site. By leveraging the platforms, hotels, resorts and short-term rental property owners can improve their operational efficiency, personalize the guest experience, increase revenue and overall customer satisfaction.

