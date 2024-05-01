New Platform Innovations Redefine How Work Gets Done and Strategic Outcomes Are Delivered

Planview, the leading end-to-end platform for Strategic Portfolio Management (SPM) and Digital Product Development (DPD), today announced a series of platform innovations designed to accelerate the speed and impact of transformation by connecting project and product initiative data across the enterprise. These innovations enable bi-directional visibility and governance to create tighter alignment between strategies and teams, harness AI to enhance predictability and strategic decision-making, and deliver personalized user experiences to uplevel productivity.

"Organizations today are struggling with data sprawl and misalignment across their disparate teams and tools, with negative impact to the speed and success of their transformation efforts," said Louise K. Allen, Chief Product Officer. "The platform innovations released today change how the enterprise leverages and connects data, transitioning it from an unusable repository to an invaluable asset. We are breaking down data silos by connecting strategic priorities and the teams delivering the work, enabling organization-wide visibility to keep outcomes front and center."

Accelerate Outcomes with Comprehensive Data Visibility and Personalization

Introducing Planview.Me, an easy-to-use, personalized platform experience designed to bring data, insights, and work together into a single view. With Planview.Me, teams and individuals across roles and personas can:

Create configurable, unique views based on status, progress, stakeholder needs, and other data-oriented use cases.

Reduce platform clicks to surface the right information at the right time with clear actions in a single view, for an improved user experience.

Take action, investigate, respond, and react with a single click, increasing efficiency by having relevant data available at your fingertips.

Bring data and insight transparency into all decisions and to all decision-makers within the organization.

Uplevel Your Productivity with Actionable AI-Insights and Expert Guidance

Planview® Copilot is now available across Strategic Portfolio Management, Enterprise Agile Planning (EAP), Value Stream Management (VSM), and Digital Product Development solutions, including the Planview® Portfolios, Planview® Viz, Planview® AdaptiveWork, and Planview® AgilePlace products.

First introduced as an Early Access release in September 2023, Planview Copilot users can:

Converse with and question their data using natural language to glean insights, derive recommendations based on best practices, and inform strategic decisions.

Instantly tap into decades of Planview knowledge, best practices, and key learnings?.

Surface hidden insights and delivery risks across multiple initiatives, value streams, products, and projects?.

Increase productivity by analyzing and synthesizing vast amounts of data in seconds.

Further boosting Planview's AI-enabled platform capabilities, Planview is strengthening its early-warning systems with additional sentiment analysis and aggregation across key products, including Planview Portfolios, Planview® AgilePlace, and Planview® ProjectPlace. Sentiment analysis can:

Create sentiment scores based on emotional tone across multiple comments and text entries to provide an overview of product, project, or work health.

Analyze trends over time to understand whether large bodies of work reflect positive, neutral, or negative sentiments.

Accurately reflect the status of the work outside of traditional red, amber, and green indicators.

"Connecting value stream data is a critical first step in creating the visibility needed to understand where your organizational challenges lie," says Mik Kersten, Chief Technology Officer. "With Planview Copilot's new skills and our robust early warning systems now embedded across the entire Planview Platform, we are empowering organizations with more than visibility we are giving them the actionable insights that will shape their strategic decisions, drive productivity, and accelerate time to value for digital transformations."

Redefine How Work Gets Done with Less Disruption and More Enterprise-wide Work Connectivity

With enhanced connectivity between Planview Portfolios and Planview ProjectPlace, Planview is bringing traditionally ungoverned work into the purview of portfolio leadership to ensure alignment, oversight, and governance while empowering teams to deliver projects with easy-to-use capabilities like Gantt, kanban, and document storage, in discrete workspaces with no manual status reporting. This enhancement drives greater team autonomy, allowing teams to continue working within their projects and programs without disruption, while providing leadership with the right level of visibility and oversight.

Finally, Planview introduces the Planview® Universal Connector, a strong addition to the 60+ software tool connectors it already has available. The Universal Connector enables organizations to automate and seamlessly integrate their third-party or homegrown software development tools directly into the Planview® Platform. By unlocking data siloed in disparate software delivery tools, data and work can flow directly into the Planview Platform, increasing data visibility and keeping productivity high without disrupting the native work and workflow processes of the delivery teams.

