Former President of Worldwide Field Operations at Sumo Logic joins Clean Code market leader to accelerate revenue growth and global expansion

Sonar announced today that Lynne Doherty will join the organization as President of Field Operations. In her new role, Lynne will be responsible for driving revenue, and ensuring that Sonar's customers are successful in their pursuit of Clean Code. The leading provider of Clean Code solutions, Sonar accelerates mission-critical software development, reduces technical debt, and improves code quality and code security. Lynne will lead the company's demand generation, global sales, solutions engineering, customer success, and customer support teams globally.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240501287633/en/

Lynne Doherty joins Sonar as President of Field Operations to accelerate revenue growth and global expansion. (Photo: Business Wire)

"Lynne has an outstanding track record of leading high-performing go-to-market organizations and driving positive business outcomes. We are excited that she is joining Sonar and believe she's the ideal leader to help us in our next phase of growth," said Tariq Shaukat, co-CEO of Sonar. "Having started her career as a Software Developer, she has a strong understanding of the value Sonar creates and a proven track record of working with customers to achieve that value."

Lynne brings more than 20 years of sales leadership experience to Sonar, most recently as President, of Worldwide Field Operations at Sumo Logic, where she was focused on evolving the GTM organization for operational scale and speed. This included driving customer expansion and growing new logos, shifting the segmentation model, and starting a partner-first motion. Before that, she held various leadership roles at McAfee, where she drove over a billion dollars of revenue annually. In her time at McAfee, she led the team through several business evolutions, supported McAfee's initial public offering, and multiple acquisitions.

"Sonar is a crucial tool for software developers and engineering teams that is especially necessary for AI-assisted code. With its Clean Code methodology, Sonar addresses a significant gap in the software development lifecycle, enhancing code quality and security hand-in-hand," said Doherty. "Joining the Sonar team feels personal for me, in a sense, as I'm getting back to my roots as a developer, where I started my career. I'm thrilled to join the Sonar team and look forward to working alongside Tariq, Olivier, and the rest of the organization to deliver Clean Code."

Before joining McAfee, Lynne held various sales and marketing leadership roles at Cisco, where she oversaw a team of more than 2,000 employees, and drove billions in revenue annually. While at Cisco, she also played a key role in the success of acquisitions of Duo Security, Umbrella, and Cloudlock. Lynne is an independent Director on the boards of CloudBees and the American Red Cross. She holds a B.S. in Mathematics and Computer Science from Temple University.

Over the last 15 years, Sonar has analyzed more than half-a-trillion lines of code across all industries and company sizes, resulting in a deep understanding of how code is written and managed. With that knowledge, Sonar has redefined what it means to write Clean Code in today's software development life cycle, helping organizations accelerate mission-critical software development, manage proliferating risks, and build fast and reliable applications.

Sonar is currently hiring across a number of departments. You can learn more about joining the Sonar team here.

About Sonar

Sonar is a leading developer of open source solutions to help developers write Clean Code. Sonar's solutions SonarQube, SonarCloud, and SonarLint support over 30 programming languages, frameworks, and infrastructure technologies. Trusted by more than 400,000 organizations globally to clean more than half a trillion lines of code, Sonar is integral to delivering higher quality, better-performing software.

To learn more about Sonar, please visit: https://www.sonarsource.com/products/all/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240501287633/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Katie Hyman

Senior PR Manager for Sonar

(707) 291-1469

katie.hyman@sonarsource.com