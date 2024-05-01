Fort Lauderdale, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - May 1, 2024) - Flora Growth Corp. (NASDAQ: FLGC) ("Flora" or the "Company"), a consumer-packaged goods leader and pharmaceutical distributor, is applauding the reported historic move by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration ("DEA") to reclassify cannabis from its list of Schedule I drugs to Schedule III, following a recommendation from the federal Health and Human Services Department ("HHS").

"This expected rescheduling would come shortly after Germany's legalization of recreational cannabis becoming effective earlier in April. Our business is close to being evenly split between the U.S. and Germany - two of the world's largest and most robust markets," said Clifford Starke, Chief Executive Officer.

In 2022, President Joe Biden instructed the HHS to conduct a review of cannabis as it relates to the scheduling of the plant. In August 2023, the HHS recommended that cannabis be reschedule to a Schedule III substance. Schedule III drugs are those with a moderate to low potential for abuse and currently accepted medical uses. They may lead to moderate physical dependence or high psychological dependence, which include ketamine, anabolic steroids, and certain barbiturates.

The DEA proposal, if formalized, must still be reviewed by the White House Office of Budget and Management, after which the DEA will take public comments before publishing its final rule.

"We commend the DEA for mirroring the recommendation of the HHS to reschedule cannabis to Schedule III. We at Flora believe that the benefits of cannabis should be accessible to everyone. Momentum is shifting in the right direction," concluded Mr. Starke.

