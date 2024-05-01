AleaSoft Energy Forecasting recorded electricity price increases in all major European markets during the fourth week of April. It also registered historical daily records for solar production in Portugal and Spain. Analysis from AleaSoft Energy Forecasting found electricity prices in all the main European electricity markets increased on a weekly basis during the fourth week of April. The consultancy said the price increases were driven by a fall in wind energy production in most analyzed markets, alongside higher demand in some cases. The Portuguese, Spanish and France markets saw the largest ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...