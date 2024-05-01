easyJet plc: Holding(s) in Company

DJ Holding(s) in Company

easyJet plc (EZJ) Holding(s) in Company 01-May-2024 / 14:30 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 1. Issuer Details ISIN GB00B7KR2P84 Issuer Name EASYJET PLC UK or Non-UK Issuer UK 2. Reason for Notification An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name Bank of America Corporation City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) US 4. Details of the shareholder Full name of shareholder(s) if different from the person(s) subject to the notification obligation, above City of registered office (if applicable) Country of registered office (if applicable) 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached 29-Apr-2024 6. Date on which Issuer notified 30-Apr-2024 7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation % of voting rights % of voting rights through Total of both Total number of . attached to shares financial instruments (total of in % (8.A + voting rights held (total of 8.A) 8.B 1 + 8.B 2) 8.B) in issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed 3.005143 10.043032 13.048175 98906473 or reached Position of previous 3.004822 9.973160 12.977982 notification (if applicable)

8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached

8A. Voting rights attached to shares

Class/Type of shares ISIN Number of direct voting Number of indirect voting % of direct voting % of indirect voting code(if possible) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) rights (DTR5.1) rights (DTR5.2.1) GB00B7KR2P84 22777009 3.004843 US2778562098 2273 0.000300 Sub Total 8.A 22779282 3.005143%

8B1. Financial Instruments according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (a))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/ Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the % of voting instrument date conversion period instrument is exercised/converted rights Right to Recall n/a n/a 210638 0.027788 Physical Swap 24/07/2024 n/a 5721000 0.754739 Physical Option' 17/01/2029 n/a 6836 0.000902 Sub Total 8.B1 5938474 0.783429%

8B2. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to (DTR5.3.1R.(1) (b))

Type of financial Expiration Exercise/conversion Physical or cash Number of voting % of voting instrument date period settlement rights rights Swaps 02/05/2024 N/A Cash 6000000 0.791546 Swaps 02/07/2024 N/A Cash 74544 0.009834 Swaps 08/07/2024 N/A Cash 875604 0.115514 Swaps 12/07/2024 N/A Cash 7787173 1.027319 Swaps 25/07/2024 N/A Cash 10950000 1.444572 Swaps 26/07/2024 N/A Cash 3951345 0.521279 Swaps 31/07/2024 N/A Cash 90624 0.011956 Swaps 30/08/2024 N/A Cash 1764120 0.232730 Swaps 23/10/2024 N/A Cash 1254839 0.165544 Swaps 31/10/2024 N/A Cash 23619 0.003116 Swaps 18/11/2024 N/A Cash 220648 0.029109 Swaps 24/01/2025 N/A Cash 227489 0.030011 Swaps 31/01/2025 N/A Cash 299605 0.039525 Swaps 25/02/2025 N/A Cash 11396 0.001503 Swaps 28/02/2025 N/A Cash 227 0.000030 Swaps 03/03/2025 N/A Cash 1576709 0.208006 Swaps 28/03/2025 N/A Cash 6031921 0.795757 Swaps 02/04/2025 N/A Cash 23990648 3.164951 Swaps 15/04/2025 N/A Cash 88453 0.011669 Swaps 19/05/2025 N/A Cash 225000 0.029683 Swaps 22/05/2025 N/A Cash 1496435 0.197416 Swaps 17/07/2025 N/A Cash 1101 0.000145 Swaps 07/11/2025 N/A Cash 170681 0.022517 Swaps 16/02/2026 N/A Cash 92055 0.012144 Swaps 06/03/2026 N/A Cash 1624777 0.214348 Swaps 18/03/2026 N/A Cash 723388 0.095433 Swaps 26/05/2026 N/A Cash 565216 0.074566 Swaps 03/01/2029 N/A Cash 31100 0.004103 Swaps 04/01/2029 N/A Cash 40000 0.005277 Sub Total 8.B2 70188717 9.259603%

9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

2. Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entities (please add additional rows as necessary)

Ultimate Name of % of voting rights if it % of voting rights through financial Total of both if it controlling controlled equals or is higher than instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than person undertaking the notifiable threshold than the notifiable threshold the notifiable threshold Bank of Bank of America America, 4.384512 4.384812% Corporation National Association Bank of BofA America Securities, Corporation Inc. Bank of BofA America Securities Corporation Europe SA Bank of Merrill Lynch America International 4.023278 6.847608% Corporation Bank of Merrill Lynch America B.V. Corporation

10. In case of proxy voting

Name of the proxy holder

The number and % of voting rights held

The date until which the voting rights will be held

11. Additional Information

12. Date of Completion

30-Apr-2024

13. Place Of Completion

United Kingdom

