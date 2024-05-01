Sara Lee Frozen Bakery Unveils Strawberry Angel Food Cake for Foodservice

The new product launch is a sweet twist on a nostalgic dessert favorite

Angel food cake is a type of sponge cake that originated in the United States in the late 19th century. Made with whipped egg whites, flour, and sugar, it is differentiated from most other cakes because it doesn't use any butter. (Source: Wikipedia) This ingredient profile makes angel food cake a top choice for many with dietary restrictions as it is cholesterol-free and fat-free. Angel food cake is also the top-selling cake flavor in U.S. Hospitals (Source: Circana SupplyTrack Feb '24). With an aging U.S. population, spend by Healthcare operators is expected to grow $3.5B by 2026 (Source: Circana), making product innovations that accommodate the needs of an aging demographic increasing relevant.

"We're super excited for the debut of our new Sara Lee® Strawberry Angel Food Cake," said Steve Cohn, Senior Director of Marketing for SLFB. "Just in time for summer, this sweet twist on nostalgic angel food cake is not only a great addition for healthcare operators, but restaurants can also use it to craft seasonal dessert recipes like strawberry shortcake."

Like the original Sara Lee® Angel Food Cake, this line extension is fully baked and ready to simply thaw, slice and serve. Packed six 22oz cakes per case, this light and fluffy strawberry flavored Bundt cake offers versatility, convenience and ease of use back of house. This product may also be suitable for some Dysphagia patients. New Pureed (Level 4) and Minced & Moist (Level 5) Strawberry Angel Food Cake recipes are available in the Sara Lee Frozen Bakery Dysphagia Recipe Guide.

Sara Lee® Strawberry Angel Food Cake is now available through all major foodservice distributors. For detailed product information, visit saraleefrozenbakery.com/foodservice/products/20292.

For menu inspiration, including Strawberry Tiramisu, visit saraleefrozenbakery.com/foodservice/resources/recipes.

About Sara Lee Frozen Bakery:

Sara Lee Frozen Bakery is an industry-leading maker of frozen bakery and desserts, committed to delivering quality and value for every foodservice, retail and in-store bakery need. The company's growing family of brands includes Sara Lee®, Chef Pierre®, Van's®, Bistro Collection®, Superior on Main® and Cyrus O'Leary's®. Sara Lee Frozen Bakery is headquartered in the Chicago suburb of Oakbrook Terrace with a state-of-the-art Research & Development facility and bakeries in Massachusetts, Michigan, North Carolina, and Washington. Using carefully sourced ingredients and time-honored recipes, the company is committed to making life's moments a little sweeter, putting its customers first and discovering new ways to make everyone's favorite foods even better. To learn more, visit www.saraleefrozenbakery.com.

