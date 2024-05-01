Kerecis, the company pioneering the use of sustainably sourced fish skin and fatty acids in cellular therapy and tissue regeneration and protection, will present two symposiums and 27 abstracts on its intact medical fish skin at the European Wound Management Association (EWMA) this week. The company will also host a medical education event on the utilization of fish skin grafts on Wednesday, May 1. Finally, Kerecis' founder and CEO will summarize the company's journey at the EWMA Innovation Forum Thursday, May 2. Kerecis will be exhibiting at booth Nr. G30 at EWMA, which takes place in London from May 1 to May 3.

Fertram Sigurjonsson, founder and CEO of the medical-fish-skin company Kerecis, will describe his entrepreneurial journey at the European Wound Management Association (EWMA) Innovation Forum Thursday, May 2, at 10 a.m. Kerecis is the only approved manufacturer of medical devices containing intact fish skin globally.

"It is great to see all these abstracts being presented EWMA. They represent the commitment of the medical community to organically grow the body of clinical evidence supporting the efficacy of the Kerecis fish skin," said Fertram Sigurjonsson. "There is a lot of innovation taking place in the field of wound and tissue damage. We look forward to participating in the EWMA Innovation Forum to learn about the latest innovations."

Kerecis will be the subject of the following events at the conference:

Intact Fish Skin for Chronic Wound Care Dr. John Lantis, chair. Industry-supported symposium. Thursday, May 2, 4 to 5 p.m. in the South Gallery Room 8-9-10

Fish Skin for Wound Management: Are There Advantages? Dr. Franziska Remy-Wohlfender, chair. Thursday, May 2, 9:30 to 9:50 a.m. at the Veterinary Wound Healing Association side conference, South Gallery Room 27-28

Kerecis medical education event: Improving Outcomes with Fish Skin Grafts in Orthopedic, General Surgery and Pediatric Wound Care -Prof. Guido Ciprandi, Marcus Duda, MD, and Elsa Valsdóttir, MD. Wednesday, May 1, 7 p.m. Please register at events@kerecis.com

Overcoming the Hurdles from Idea to Market G. Fertram Sigurjonsson, EWMA Innovation Forum, Thursday, May 2, 10 a.m. at the South Gallery Room 22. To request an invitation to this event, please email innovation@ewma.org.

The following abstracts containing scientific and clinical updates and trial results for the Kerecis fish skin:

EP144: Christoph Wallner, Sonja Schmidt, Jana Holtermann, Marcus Lehnhardt, Enhancing Burn Wound Management: Fish Skin Grafts Expedite Healing and Improve Outcomes

EP375: Richard Bruno, Association of Hemoglobin A1c and Wound Healing with Application of Omega-3 Fatty Acid Fish Skin

EP376: Richard Bruno, Utility of Fish Xenograft in Diabetic Plantar Foot Ulcerations

EP296: Richard Bruno, Fish Skin Xenografts in the Management of Gas Gangrene Foot Infections

EP054: Woo Jin Song, Revolutionizing Hard-to-heal Wounds with Fish Skin Acellular Dermal Matrix: Pioneering Excellence and Efficacy

EP267: Roxana Reyna, OP: Successful Use of Decellularized Piscine Graft in a Pediatric Extensive Wound Reconstruction

EP397: Peter Lovato, Non-Healing Diabetic Plantar Hallux Wounds Healed with Distal Medial Partial Plantar Fasciotomy and Fish Skin Grafting

EP065: Alexandra Savage, Phillip Smit, Marina Carro, Mark Melendez, Innovative Solutions in Reconstructive Surgery: A Case Series on Complex Back Closures Using Omega-3

EP008: Marcus Duda, A Novel Application of Fish Skin Graft for Reinforcement of Transtibial Amputation

EP462: Eric Lullove, Use of a Fish Skin Graft with Synthetic Covering in Lower Extremity Wounds: A Pilot Study of Efficacy and Cost

EP067: Ryan O'Quinn, Healing of Difficult Mohs Surgical Scalp Wounds with Exposed Bone Using Decellularized Fish Skin Grafts

EP422: Rimvydas Statkus, Peter Lovato, Patrick McEneaney, Kimberly Nolan, Successful Treatment of Complex Lower Extremity Wounds with Subcutanceous Ossification in Heinz-Lippmann Disease: Case Report

EP744: Savatore Pacella, Reinforcement of the Superficial Musculoaponeurotic System (Smas) with Intact Decellularized Fish Skin in Deep Plane Facelifting: a Novel Salvage Technique

EP378: Peter Lovato, Rimvydas Statkus, Patrick McEneaney, Use of Fish Skin Grafting in Diabetic Wounds with Known Peripheral Arterial Disease

EP460: Rene Amaya, Novel Application of Fish Skin Grafts in Neonatal Wounds

EP654: Shufen Neo, Enming Yong, Li Zhang, Case Report: Achieving Filling of Hard-to-Heal Diabetic Foot Wound Cavity with Physician-modified Cut-up Fish Skin Graft to Achieve Good Wound-Bed Contact

EP745: Ashtyn Vogt, Elise Steinberger, Jeremy Tan, Skin and Bone Intact Fish Skin to Reconstruct Traumatic Orbital Floor and Wall Defects

EP578: Elsa Valsdottir, Acellular Fish Skin for Severe Hidradenitis Suppurativa

EP742: Rimvydas Statkus, Peter Lovato, Patrick McEneaney, Kimberly Nolan, Hyperpigmentation of Legs and Feet after Use of Minocycline for a Wound Infection

EP739: Rimvydas Statkus, Patrick McEneaney, Peter Lovato, Kimberly Nolan, Successful Healing of Multiple Fasciotomy Wounds Secondary to Acute Compartment Syndrome with the Use of Skin Substitutes and Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT).

EP738: Rimvydas Statkus, Patrick McEneaney, Peter Lovato, Kimberly Nolan, Surgical Applications of External Fixator, Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT) and Application of Skin Substitutes for Complex Lower Extremity Wounds: Multiple Case Report

EP737: Rimvydas Statkus, Patrick McEneaney, Peter Lovato, Kimberly Nolan, Complex Lower-Extremity Trauma Wounds Successfully Treated with Surgery, Application of Skin Substitutes and Negative Pressure Wound Therapy (NPWT).

EP334: Kirsten Smith, Fish Skin Graft for Closure of Complex Stage 4 Pressure Wounds of Trunk in Non-Operative Patients in the Outpatient Setting

About Kerecis

Kerecis develops products from fish skin and fatty acids for cellular therapy, tissue regeneration and protection. When grafted onto damaged human tissue or implanted, the patented material supports the body's own processes to heal and regenerate. Because no disease-transfer risk exists between cold-water fish and humans, the Kerecis fish skin is only gently processed and retains its similarity to human tissue. The gentle processing preserves the skin's original three-dimensional structure, maintaining its inherent natural strength, complexity and molecules (such as fatty acids). Clinical studies have found that the Kerecis products heal wounds faster than competing products and are found cost effective. Kerecis is the only approved manufacturer of medical devices containing intact fish skin globally.

Kerecis is the fastest-growing and one of the top five companies in the U.S. biologics-skin and dermal-substitute market, according to SmartTRAK Business Intelligence. Kerecis' expanding product portfolio includes SurgiBind®/SurgiClose®, which are used for reconstructive surgery in hospital operating rooms; GraftGuide®, which is mostly sold to burn centers; and MariGen® and Shield, which are sold to healthcare facilities to treat chronic wounds such as diabetic wounds, as well as post-Moh's surgery wounds.

Kerecis is committed to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals. The fish skin used in Kerecis' products derives from wild and sustainable fish stock caught in pristine Icelandic waters and processed with 100% renewable energy in the town of Isafjordur, close to the Arctic Circle. Kerecis is part of Coloplast, the leading global supplier of intimate healthcare products. For more information, visit https://www.kerecis.com.

