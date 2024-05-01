Apollon Formularies Plc - Intention to Withdraw from AQUIS

London, England - Apollon Formularies PLC (AQSE: APOL), an innovator in medical cancer research, announces that it intends to withdraw its ordinary shares from trading on the Aquis Growth Market, with the last day of trading expected to be 3 June 2024, subject to shareholder approval.

The Company continues to progress the divestment of its intellectual property, proprietary formulations and other assets associated with its cancer research business to a Canadian company in the same field, as announced on 21 November 2023. Further information will be available in the Company general meeting circular, referred to below. However, Apollon can no longer support the high cost of being a quoted company while this process is concluding.

The Company is preparing and will shortly post a general meeting circular to shareholders who will in due course be asked to vote on a withdrawal resolution from the Aquis Growth Market.

There will be no alternative exchange or platform to trade the Company's ordinary shares once withdrawal has taken place, however, the Company will explore potential mechanisms for the ongoing sale and purchase of its ordinary shares using platforms tailored to unlisted companies. It has not yet identified such a platform.

About Apollon and Apollon Jamaica

Apollon Formularies plc is an international medical cannabis and medicinal mushroom pharmaceutical company. Apollon Formularies Jamaica Limited is a pharmaceutical company incorporated and operating in the Commonwealth of Jamaica since 2016. Apollon Jamaica is licensed by the Jamaican government's Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA) to cultivate (R&D), perform research and development, process, and sell medical cannabis therapeutic products that include legal medical cannabis to treat various illnesses under medical supervision.