Solution shaped via input from over 50 CISOs with In-Q-Tel also becoming new strategic investor in Harmonic Security

Harmonic Security has today announced the general availability of Harmonic Insights. The data security platform monitors and secures sensitive data in the age of generative AI (GenAI) so organizations can adopt this nascent technology safely. The company is also pleased to announce that In-Q-Tel, Inc. (IQT), the not-for-profit strategic investor for the US national security community and America's allies, has also taken an investment in the firm. The two developments set the stage for the next growth phase of the company which launched in October 2023 with $7m in 'seed' funding from Ten Eleven Venture Capital as well as 14 other private investors.

Harmonic Insights has been developed with the input of over 50 CISOs from some of the world's largest companies and provides visibility into GenAI adoption within the enterprise. With Harmonic, security teams get a risk assessment of all active AI applications so organizations can identify risks that could lead to compliance, security, or privacy incidents.

Alastair Paterson, CEO of Harmonic Security explains: "We are de-risking the adoption of Generative AI. Right now, organizations face risks both ways. Failure to take advantage of the huge productivity gains AI offers could mean missing out on an innovation cycle. But using the wrong AI tool in the wrong way could result in confidential data ending up in the wrong hands. This is why there is a critical need for Harmonic Insights to empower organizations to use GenAI safely."

Detailing why IQT has decided to invest in Harmonic Security, Will Howerton, Principal at IQT said: "The issue of data protection is a critical national priority and the advent of GenAI potentially supercharges the threat both for government and the organizations that work with them. Harmonic Security is ahead of the issue and in a short space of time has developed the innovative technology needed to stay on top of the risks involved with adopting AI."

Dave Palmer, General Partner, TenEleven adds: "GenAI has come quicker than we could have imagined, and security must be equally fast. The rate at which Harmonic is innovating is truly exciting and has the potential to revolutionize the data security industry."

Jerry Perullo, former CISO of the New York Stock Exchange and Angel Investor concludes: "AI adoption has moved from a threat to a must-have in the Board-CISO conversation. Harmonic enables security teams to leverage AI themselves while also providing a path to saying yes to business."

Harmonic Security has been selected as a 'finalist' for the RSA Conference 2024 Innovation Sandbox Contest. This serves as a platform for the most promising cybersecurity companies to showcase their groundbreaking technologies and begins at 10:50 a.m. PT on May 6 where Harmonic Insights will be demo'd publicly for the first time. Organizations which are interested in a free two-week trial of Harmonic Insights should visit harmonic.security/trial.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Security offers enterprises comprehensive visibility into their AI service usage. By identifying high-risk applications and data, Harmonic empowers organizations to implement necessary controls, ensuring data security. Simultaneously, its virtual analyst alleviates strain on in-house security teams, facilitating seamless AI adoption while safeguarding critical information. For more information, visit https://www.harmonic.security/.

