The Australian federal government's 32 GW Capacity Investment Scheme (CIS) is already bearing fruit, with a competitive tender seeking 600 MW of energy storage capacity in Victoria and South Australia attracting 19,000 MW of project proposals. From pv magazine Australia Australian Federal Energy Minister Chris Bowen said the market response for the first large-scale auction of dispatchable capacity in the nation's new CIS was "massively oversubscribed" with 19,000 MW of projects submitted. The Victoria and South Australia tender was seeking bids for energy generation and storage projects with ...

