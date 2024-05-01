MedAire Leads the Way in Enhanced Aviation Mental Health Support with MedAire Wellbeing Services Powered by Talk to a Peer

Phoenix, Arizona, May 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- May 1, 2024 - MedAire, the foremost provider of aviation medical and security services, is excited to announce the introduction of MedAire Wellbeing Services in a pioneering collaboration with OdiliaClark, leaders in impairment risk management and workplace wellbeing. This initiative sets a new standard for peer support within the business aviation sphere, offering a targeted approach to mental health and wellbeing tailored for aviation professionals.

The FAA Mental Health & Aviation Medical Clearances Aviation Rulemaking Committee's (ARC) recent deliberations on mental health in aviation highlighted the critical need for peer support enhancements beyond traditional Employee Assistance Programs (EAPs). Aligning with this foresight, MedAire Wellbeing Services offers a sophisticated peer support system tailored to the distinct needs of aviation crews.

"MedAire has been the go-to resource for aviation professionals, ensuring their health and safety for decades. We appreciate that an effective support system like our Wellbeing Services is vital to strengthening your safety culture. In partnership, we're cultivating a supportive community, making certain that each voice is heard, each person is assisted, and each member is valued." said Bill Dolny, CEO of MedAire

MedAire Wellbeing Services, leveraging the Talk to a Peer methodology, is designed to meet aviation crews' unique challenges. By harnessing digital health advancements, the service connects individuals with Peer Support Volunteers (PSVs)-current or former aviation professionals trained in best-in-class training that includes empathy, active listening, and resilience-building. This service promises an understanding and relevant support system, crucial for accessible and reliable mental health assistance.

Using a secure and confidential platform, MedAire Wellbeing Services ensures that aviation personnel can find support 24/7 anywhere in the world, matching them with peers or professionals who share their experiences. This system is built on camaraderie and a foundation of specialised training, safeguarding PSVs from secondary trauma and ensuring a robust support network.

"With MedAire Wellbeing Services, we've positioned our resources at the frontline of the industry's evolving approach to mental health," asserts Richard Gomez, VP of Aviation Products at MedAire. "Our initiative is supported by the FAA ARC's recommendations by bridging the gap between recognising mental health issues and actively addressing them, allowing aviation professionals to operate securely and confidently anywhere in the world."

Adding MedAire Wellbeing Services into MedAire's existing offerings represents a holistic approach to health, aligning physical and mental wellness strategies to the operational tempo of the aviation industry. This integrated support system allows MedAire to anticipate and respond to the evolving wellness needs of the aviation community, fostering a resilient and safe workforce.

"Our collaboration embodies an unmatched level of empathy and understanding within the aviation sector, combining our expertise to offer peer support that's both effective and compassionate," stated Peter Whitten, Sales Director at OdiliaClark. "This initiative reinforces the importance of mental health in maintaining safety and peak performance in aviation."

The global aviation community will get its first look at MedAire Wellbeing Services at EBACE 2024 in Geneva, Switzerland, where MedAire and OdiliaClark will showcase how this innovative service can bolster safety protocols and wellbeing strategies in stand Q68.

About MedAire: MedAire, an International SOS company, is the global leader in aviation and maritime health and safety solutions, with over three and a half decades of expertise committed to ensuring the wellbeing of crew and passengers alike. Providing an unparalleled suite of integrated medical, security, and operational services, MedAire is essential for those who operate in remote environments or require immediate assistance worldwide. Renowned for pioneering some of the industry's most advanced and responsive safety solutions, MedAire is the trusted partner for air and sea operators, from commercial airlines to private yachts. With services including 24/7 access to emergency medical assistance, state-of-the-art telemedicine, in-flight advice, and comprehensive medical training, they ensure that clients are prepared to manage any medical event anytime, anywhere. Their expertly curated health and security risk mitigation strategies and resources make safety and preparedness a seamless aspect of travel. MedAire continues to lead with innovative products, deep industry knowledge, and a passion for member care.

About OdiliaClark: OdiliaClark is a premier provider of mental health support, offering specialised services tailored to safety-critical industries, including aviation, oil & gas, energy, and manufacturing. Its flagship Peer Support Programme, "Talk To A Peer" (TTAP), is internationally recognised for enhancing workplace safety and wellbeing. This innovative programme helps create a culture of resilience by offering proactive, multi-organisational, collaborative support. Connecting employees with trained Peer Support Volunteers across partner organisations maximise engagement with and usage of the programme.

Its diverse team, comprised of experienced aviators, mental health professionals, and sector experts, promotes a healthy work environment. It is committed to improving safety, boosting productivity, and elevating overall wellbeing in every sector, making OdiliaClark a trusted partner in workplace mental health solutions globally.

