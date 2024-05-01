YourStore LLC : Auction.io Acquires SaaS Platform SimpleAuctionSite.com

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2024 / Auction.io, a leading B2B SaaS provider of auction and e-commerce solutions, proudly announces its acquisition of Blue Dog Software LLC, doing business as SimpleAuctionSite.com ("SAS"), a leading auction SaaS business established in 2005 and based in Durham, NC. This marks the second strategic acquisition by Auction.io, following its successful acquisition of Doorsey, a high-tech online platform for real estate transactions.

SAS is renowned for its robust offerings in the reverse logistics, sports collectibles, and fine wine sectors, providing both timed and live auction services as well as simultaneous in-person and online auctions. Their platform has grown to become the leading auction software provider for websites specializing in sports collectibles, conducting hundreds of auctions annually and presenting millions of auction lots to potential bidders on behalf of more than 60 of the world's most prestigious auction houses.

Rajesh Rajaram, CEO of Auction.io, expressed excitement about the integration of SimpleAuctionSite.com into the Auction.io family. "This acquisition expands our technology portfolio significantly, particularly in the sports collectibles market, with over 85 new customers onboard. Leveraging the expertise of Simple Auction Site's team in auction technology, we're poised to deliver an even more comprehensive auction service and world-class customer support. Additionally, I'm delighted to welcome Robert Freedman, a distinguished leader in the auction software industry, as our new president."

Robert Freedman, founder of SAS and new president at Auction.io, added, "Becoming a part of Auction.io is a significant milestone for our team. We are excited to leverage Auction.io's resources to expand our technological capabilities and continue delivering exceptional services to our clients. I look forward to leading our efforts as President and driving innovation in the auction industry under the Auction.io banner."

This strategic move is designed to bolster Auction.io's capabilities in the auction sector, enhance its service offerings, and support its expansion into new arenas.

Evertrove Capital, an investment bank providing services to "passion sector" businesses that specialize in collectible art, cars, wine, memorabilia, coins, and other special objects, served as a financial advisor for SAS.

About Auction.io

Founded in October 2021, Auction.io is a Dallas, TX-based B2B SaaS company that provides customizable single and multiple vendor e-commerce auction marketplaces in the U.S. and globally. For more information, visit www.auction.io.

About SimpleAuctionSite.com

SimpleAuctionSite.com, a service of Blue Dog Software LLC, has been a pioneer in developing innovative auction technologies since 2005, specializing in collectibles such as antiques, sports memorabilia, and fine wines. For more information, visit www.simpleauctionsite.com.

About Barnebys Group

Barnebys Group is the world's leading ecosystem for art, antiques, and collectibles throughout the value chain. Founded in Stockholm, Sweden, in 2011, Barneybys has established business globally, with offices in the US, UK, and Sweden. Their clients include the world's top auctioneers, antique dealers, and galleries, along with regional and local businesses. They offer a search service with 600,000+ items for sale, an extensive database of auction results, a top-of-the-line valuation service, and a white-label auction and gallery system.

Contact Information

Cole Randall

Director of Marketing

cole@auctionsoftware.com

972-200-5516

SOURCE: Auction.io

View the original press release on newswire.com.