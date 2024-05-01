OneMain Financial: Is it More Cost-Effective to Do Renovations in the Winter?

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2024 / Home improvement projects can be costly. Whether it's remodeling a space like your kitchen or bathroom or doing major maintenance such as replacing the roof, you can expect the project to easily cost you thousands to complete.

While home improvement loans can help get you the financing you need, homeowners can use another little-known secret strategy to their advantage: waiting until the winter. In this post, we'll explain why this works and how you can use it to spend less on your next home improvement project.

Better Contractor Availability

Winter tends to be a slow time for most contractors, especially if most of their jobs are done outdoors. However, this means they may have more availability for indoor-only projects. During the cooler months, homeowners might get distracted by work, the holidays, and other priorities, possibly causing them to think less about having certain jobs done around the house --leading to fewer calls to contractors.

For this reason, you'll most likely find that contractors have better availability in the winter. This is good news because you should be able to interview multiple candidates and get more than one estimate. Not only can this help you to keep the cost down, but it will also allow you to find the one that's the most qualified for the job.

Off-season Discounts

In addition to better availability, contractors may also be more willing to give you a discount in the winter. This is because they need the work to bring revenue into their business. So, with the slow months ahead, they may be more flexible on the pricing.

Even if the contractor doesn't offer an off-season discount upfront, you can still prompt one by mentioning that you're interviewing multiple candidates for the job. This may motivate them to offer a discount so that they'll become the frontrunner for the job.

Less Time for the Permit

Contractors may not be the only party involved with a home improvement project. If the scope of work is major, it may require getting a permit from the local county, which usually takes time.

This is another place where waiting until the winter may be helpful. With fewer projects in the queue for inspectors to review, they may be able to expedite the approval of the permit. This will help you and your contractors to get to work faster.

The Bottom Line

Embarking on home renovation projects during the winter months can present a strategic advantage for homeowners. The season's natural slowdown in the construction and renovation sectors opens up opportunities for more personalized attention from contractors, potential for better pricing through off-season discounts, and expedited permit processes due to decreased demand. By leveraging the unique benefits that the cooler months offer, homeowners can achieve their renovation goals while potentially saving time and money. Ultimately, a winter renovation strategy could be the key to maximizing your home improvement investments and bringing your vision to life while being budget-friendly.

CONTACT:

Sonakshi Murze

Manager

sonakshi.murze@iquanti.com

SOURCE: OneMain Financial

View the original press release on accesswire.com