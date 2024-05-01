Comas Montgomery Realty & Auction Co. Presents Prime Commercial Real Estate Portfolio Hitting the Market in the Southeastern U.S.

13 Commercial Buildings in Five States at Public Auction. Online Auction June 4th-6th

MURFREESBORO, TN / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2024 / An unprecedented opportunity arises as 13 premier commercial properties spanning Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Tennessee, and South Carolina are set to go under the hammer. With a legacy of ownership spanning over two decades, these properties offer a unique investment proposition in the heart of bustling economic regions.

This collaboration brings together the expertise and resources of multiple esteemed auction professionals, ensuring a seamless and successful auction experience for both sellers and buyers alike. Comas Montgomery Realty & Auction Co., in conjunction with Pearce & Associates, Rowell Auction Company, Taylor Auction, Walker Auction and Chris Pracht Auction Company, is excited to present this exceptional opportunity to investors and businesses seeking prime commercial real estate.

Mark your calendars for June 4th-6th, as the online bidding auction will conclude on these dates, offering astute investors the chance to stake their claim in these prized locations. Spearheading this landmark event is Comas Montgomery Realty & Auction Company for the Tennessee properties, in collaboration with esteemed auction partners across the region:

Pearce & Associates Auction Company for the Alabama properties

Rowell Auction Company for the Georgia properties

Taylor Auction and Walker Auction for the Mississippi properties

Chris Pracht Auction Company for the South Carolina properties

This collaboration ensures a seamless and efficient auction process, backed by decades of combined expertise in real estate transactions.

The portfolio boasts a diverse range of assets, including freestanding buildings and multi-tenant structures, catering to various business needs and industries. These properties hold immense potential for investors seeking strategic acquisitions.

Through the convenience of online bidding, interested parties from around the world can participate in this dynamic auction event. The digital platform provides accessibility and transparency, facilitating efficient transactions and maximizing opportunities for all involved.

"This auction presents a rare opportunity to acquire prime commercial real estate assets with a proven track record of success," remarked Carl D. Montgomery, President at Comas Montgomery Realty & Auction Company. "With properties strategically located across five states and under the stewardship of a single owner for over 20 years, investors have the chance to capitalize on stable income streams and long-term appreciation potential."

The auction begins on June 4th and concludes on June 6th, offering a limited window of opportunity to acquire these commercial assets. Interested parties are encouraged to register early and participate actively to capitalize on this exclusive offering.

For more information about the auction and to view the property details, please visit www.comasmontgomery.com.

About Comas Montgomery Realty & Auction Co.: Comas Montgomery Realty & Auction Co. is a leading real estate auction company specializing in the sale of residential, commercial, and agricultural properties. With a commitment to excellence and integrity, Comas Montgomery Realty & Auction Co. has earned a reputation for delivering outstanding results for its clients.

