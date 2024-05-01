MerchLogix Transforms In-Store Merchandising With Step-by-Step, Retailer-Specific Digital Guide for Store Execution Teams

With digital planograms and intuitive tools, MerchLogix Navigator empowers new and experienced retail employees to execute merchandising tasks with ease.

ATLANTA, GA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2024 / MerchLogix, a leading provider of space planning and merchandise operations software, today announced the launch of Navigator, a new application in the MerchLogix suite of tools that simplifies in-store merchandising for store associates and third-party merchandising teams.

MerchLogix Navigator

With step-by-step, store-specific instructions, Navigator provides access to digital planograms and other critical resources in one central location via a mobile device. Navigator simplifies in-store activities like resets and refreshes, eliminates the need for paper planograms and ensures every associate can accurately execute merchandising strategies despite variations in layouts and fixtures.

Navigator addresses merchandising execution challenges head-on, offering retailers the potential to:

Achieve up to 30% time savings against planned labor with experienced employees

Achieve useful output from entry-level store associates on their first day

Eliminate or significantly reduce shipping and printing costs for planograms and bulletins, while cutting space planning lead time by weeks

Improve issue resolution from days to hours or even minutes

Realize increased sales lift from planogram compliance and accuracy

"New store associates are often expected to understand or quickly learn retail jargon like 'POP,' 'fixtures' and 'facings' from day one," said Nick Downey, CEO of MerchLogix. "Even experienced retail workers, when moving to a new store, can find themselves grappling with unfamiliar terms and processes. Navigator optimizes onboarding and training for new employees and provides tools and best practices for experienced employees. With just a username and password, users will find the information they need to immediately succeed in their roles."

Offering connected resources for every step of the in-store merchandising process, Navigator integrates tools for attaching reference documents, such as fixture guides and new item information, along with capabilities for snapping audit photos directly from a phone or in-store device. Navigator also empowers store team members and third-party vendors to provide real-time feedback on damaged fixtures, planograms that don't fit and other issues, streamlining the resolution process and enhancing store compliance. Like other MerchLogix offerings, Navigator is available with no additional per-seat fees.

