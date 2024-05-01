Greenbank Capital Inc. Announces Revocation of Failure-to-File Cease Trade Order

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2024 / Greenbank Capital Inc. (CSE:GBC) ("Greenbank" or the "Company") announces that the Ontario Securities Commission has issued a revocation order revoking the failure-to-file cease trade order issued against Greenbank on December 4, 2023 (the "FFCTO"). The FFCTO was issued for failing to file its annual audited financial statements and related management discussion and analysis and certifications for the financial year ended July 31, 2023 as required by National Instrument 52-109 - Certification of Disclosure in Issuers' Annual and Interim Filings ("NI 52-109") by October 31, 2023. ("Required Filings"). Between March 5, 2024 and March 7, 2024 the Company filed the Required Filings. The Required Filings are available for review under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.com). Following the filing of the Required Filings, the Company is up to date with its continuous disclosure obligations. Greenbank will be following up with the Canadian Securities Exchange to remove the suspension and resume trading of Greenbank's common shares, which resumption when effected will be confirmed in a follow up press release. Greenbank confirms that its business has not changed, remains active, and there are no changes to its current business plan.

About Greenbank Capital Inc.

GreenBank is a business-transformation firm, which aims to nurture early-stage and growth companies to their full potential. Through modern approaches to the provisions of consultancy services, GreenBank takes a stake in companies it hopes to nurture and gives the opportunity to the founders and executives of those companies to benefit from the years of collective experience of the GreenBank management team.

The team are based in London, Reykjavík and Toronto and works diligently across borders to ensure that businesses in the GreenBank portfolio reach their core objectives. The businesses the Company typically works with are start-ups or early-stage and include mining and mineral exploration companies. From this emergent state, Greenbank aims to quickly implement strong business practices by, where possible and required, deploying operations, communications, data strategy and financial expertise.

Whether a business desires to become a successful private company, lists publicly or is seeking a profitable exit, GreenBank tries to add value at every stage as a strategic partner. GreenBank is listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange, under the symbol "GBC", and on the OTC markets (OTCMKTS: GRNBF) as well as the Frankfurt Boerse (FRA: 2TL).

