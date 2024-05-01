Irish-headquartered global education technology company, Prodigy Learning, is delighted to announce that it is officially joining forces with Minecraft Education to deliver engaging, easy to teach computer science curriculum assessments within the Minecraft Education universe. Together we will be bringing credentialing into Minecraft Education in key, in-demand skills areas starting with Prodigy Learning's Coding in Minecraft program.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240501975405/en/

Students working through Prodigy Learning's 'Coding in Minecraft,' a computer science credential program delivered through Minecraft Education. The program engages young and diverse learners through game-based learning in an immersive computer science and coding curriculum and rewards their learning with industry recognized credentials. Prodigy Learning has just announced that it is officially joining forces with Minecraft Education to deliver engaging, easy to teach computer science curriculum assessments within the Minecraft universe. (Photo: Business Wire)

This collaboration brings together the immersive world of Minecraft, the best-selling video game of all time, with the innovative educational solutions of Prodigy Learning, offering new opportunities for educators and students alike.

Coding in Minecraft by Prodigy Learning is a computer science credential program delivered through Minecraft Education. The program engages young and diverse learners through game-based learning in an immersive computer science and coding curriculum and rewards their learning with industry recognized credentials. It is an easy to teach solution enabling educators with little or no computer science experience to deliver a standards-aligned curriculum.

Today's announcement builds on the successful adoptions of Coding in Minecraft in school systems including Alaska, Idaho, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington State, Northern Ireland and New South Wales and expands the reach of this award-winning product.

The partnership will officially kick off with the availability of the first two credentialing products, Coding in Minecraft and a new Cyber product (Fall 2024). These products will now be offered for licensing through Microsoft and channel resellers worldwide in addition to existing Prodigy Learning channels.

These offerings are just the beginning, with more innovative solutions on the horizon.

Commenting, Andrew Flood, Chief Executive Officer of Prodigy Learning, said:

"The partnership between Minecraft Education and Prodigy Learning marks a significant milestone in educational technology. By combining the strengths of both organizations, we are setting a new standard for game-based learning and assessment, opening doors to endless possibilities for student achievement and growth. In the age of AI, our partnership will help build the workforce of tomorrow and create economic opportunity."

Commenting, Allison Matthews, Head of Minecraft Education at Microsoft, said:

At the heart of this partnership is a shared commitment to empowering educators and engaging students. We are bringing together Minecraft Education's game-based learning platform and Prodigy Learning's expertise in credentialing to create a comprehensive educational experience. This will enable students to gain critical skills such as computational thinking, reasoning and problem solving for in-demand job roles."

Find out more on codingcredentials.com

ENDS

Prodigy Learning

Prodigy Learning is an award-winning global EdTech business, providing innovative online platforms that empower learners to develop and prove their skills. These solutions range from skills assessments in education through to job-ready digital skills credentials.

Minecraft Education

Minecraft Educationis a game-based learning platform that inspires creative, inclusive learning through play. Millions of educators and students in 115 countries use Minecraft Education, building future-ready skills like problem solving, creativity, and critical thinking. The platform offers standards-aligned STEM curricula, professional development, and fun challenges designed for all types of learners, developed with partners like BBC Earth, the Nobel Peace Center, NASA, UNESCO, World Wildlife Federation, and Code.org.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240501975405/en/

Contacts:

Jim Devlin, jim@devlincomms.ie; 087 2631057