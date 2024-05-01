Trianz Appoints Sridhar Kannan as Practice Leader - Digital, Elevating its Leadership in the Global Digital Transformation Space

SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital transformation technology & services company Trianz is pleased to announce the appointment of Sridhar Kannan as Practice Leader - Digital. With over 25 years of extensive experience in technology and business leadership, Sridhar joins Trianz to lead the expansion of Trianz's Digital Practice, forging strategic alliances and expanding the business footprint.

Sridhar's appointment comes at a transformative phase for Trianz as it solidifies its commitment to redefining the digital landscape with an "IP Led" model. This strategic shift is powered by Trianz's cutting-edge hyper-automated platforms, Concierto.Cloud, Extrica.AI, and Pulse, driving industry-leading transformations in cloud, data and analytics, AI, and the digital workplace. Sridhar's visionary leadership in technology-led business transformations across diverse sectors will be instrumental in leveraging IP-led models and innovative methodologies to position Trianz at the forefront of digital transformation.

"We are thrilled to welcome Sridhar Kannan to the Trianz family," said Seshi Vanguru, Chief Revenue Officer at Trianz. "His appointment marks a significant stride in Trianz's journey toward innovation and excellence. Sridhar's wealth of experience and exceptional leadership skills will elevate our Digital Practice to new heights, reaffirming our commitment to delivering exceptional value to our clients."

Sridhar is recognized as a client-focused technology and business transformation executive with a remarkable track record of helping Banking and Financial Services organizations in business transformation and product innovation using applications, cloud, data, and digital solutions. His extensive prior experience at industry giants such as Wipro, Cognizant, and Infosys include successfully leading Fortune 10 global client relationships and implementing transformative solutions across Banking, Financial Services, and Healthcare industries. Sridhar is highly regarded for his ability to lead global cross-functional teams, foster collaboration, and achieve aggressive business goals while consistently delivering high levels of client satisfaction.

"I am deeply honored to join Trianz and contribute to its mission of shaping the future through digital transformation," said Sridhar. "Together, we will push the boundaries of what's possible and drive meaningful impact for our clients in this rapidly evolving digital landscape."

Based out of Minnesota, US, Sridhar has steered numerous clients towards success through the strategic application of Digital, Cloud, Product Engineering, Data, AI, and Application services, making him a seasoned strategist in today's dynamic digital landscape. His appointment marks a significant milestone in Trianz's journey to nurturing talent and delivering world-class solutions.

About Trianz

Trianz is a leading-edge technology platforms and services company that accelerates digital transformations at Fortune 100 and emerging companies worldwide in data & analytics, digital experiences, cloud infrastructure, and security. Our "IP Led Transformations" approach, informed by insights from a recent global study spanning 20+ industries and 5000+ companies, addresses challenges posed by the rapid pace of AI-driven transformation, digital talent scarcity, and economic uncertainty. Our IP and platforms, including Concierto, Extrica, and Pulse, revolutionize cloud adoption, data analytics, and AI insights, empowering organizations to navigate the complexities of digital transformation seamlessly.

Founded in California and with an organization of over 2,000 associates across the United States and India, Trianz is a Premier Partner of AWS, consistently rated #1 by clients for value delivery over the past five years. Trianz has been ranked as one of the best Consulting Firms by Forbes and has been certified as a Great Place to Work for three years in a row. To learn more about Trianz, email reach@trianz.com or visit www.trianz.com.

Watch Trianz CEO Sri Manchala's insightful interview with Bloomberg on Partner | Crossing The Digital Faultline & Leading Towards Transformative Success - YouTube and delve deeper into his book Crossing the Digital Faultline at Crossing the Digital Faultline | Trianz.

