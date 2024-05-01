Glidewell Launches Digital Silent Nite 3D Sleep Appliance

This new 3D-printed mandibular advancement device provides a precise, comfortable fit while alleviating the symptoms of sleep apnea.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2024 / With the continued rise of digital dentistry and 3D printing, along with growing demand for oral appliances for snoring and sleep apnea therapies, Glidewell is now offering Silent Nite® 3D Sleep Appliance, a fully digital, 3D-printed sleep appliance for prescription by dental professionals.

NEW! Silent Nite 3D® Sleep Appliance

Silent Nite 3D is a mandibular advancement device that has evolved from earlier generations of Glidewell's market-leading Silent Nite Sleep Appliance. Fabricated from durable light-cured resin, the appliance treats patients who suffer from snoring and mild to moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

"Glidewell is committed to the digital transformation of dentistry - both in the lab and chairside," said Robert Brenneise, chief growth officer at Glidewell. "Digital dentistry makes quality care more accessible for dentists and patients alike, and the Silent Nite 3D Sleep Appliance is a patient-friendly, digitally produced solution for relieving snoring and mild to moderate sleep apnea."

These clear, custom-fit appliances gently shift the mandible forward, using nylon connectors adjustable in 0.5 mm increments over a 10 mm span, and open up the airway to prevent it from collapsing during sleep. These connectors are replaceable, which allows dentists to adjust the position of the mandible to ensure the patient is receiving proper care while remaining comfortable. The scalloped edge of the appliance, which is achieved with the 3D-printing method, increases retention with minimal contact to the patient's gingiva. Ideal for patients to use at home or while traveling, the sleep appliance is lightweight and easy to store, which makes a good night's sleep achievable virtually anywhere.

According to the National Council on Aging (NCOA), approximately 39 million adults in the United States suffer from sleep apnea.1 This innovative, new device from Glidewell can alleviate symptoms of sleep apnea and give patients the rest they deserve. Dentists may also order a duplicate of the same case to be included as part of a Glidewell Clincial Twinpak.

To learn more about the Silent Nite 3D Sleep Appliance, visit glidewell.com/3d-silent-nite or call 800-407-3326.

REFERENCE

1. V Ling. Sleep Apnea Statistics and Facts You Should Know. The National Council on Aging. National Council on Aging; Oct 4, 2023.

