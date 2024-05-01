Inovatec Systems: Inovatec Exhibits at the 2024 CCUA Conference to Empower Credit Unions

Inovatec's LOS and LMS solutions help credit unions drive growth and innovation

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2024 / Inovatec Systems, a provider of industry-leading, cloud-based software solutions for lenders, will exhibit at CCUA's 2024 National Conference for Canada's Credit Unions will be held at the Calgary TELUS Centre from May 5 - 8, 2024 in Calgary, Alberta. Inovatec will showcase its best-in-class loan origination system and loan management system at booth #401.

The CCUA National Conference is a must-attend conference for industry professionals to share insights on trends, explore growth opportunities, and enhance customer experience.

Inovatec's industry-leading cloud-based Portal, LOS, and LMS have successfully served the needs of credit unions for nearly two decades by eliminating silos, automating workflows, and improving portfolio performance through a combination of superior UI, configurability, sophisticated AI-driven tools, and best-in-class partner integrations via open API.

"We're passionate about empowering credit unions to achieve their growth objectives, even in challenging market conditions," said Bob Metodiev, head of business development at Inovatec. "We are excited to participate in the CCUA Conference to demonstrate how our LOS and LMS solutions can provide transformational growth, improve their efficiency, and better serve their members."

For more information on Inovatec's solutions, stop by booth 401 or visit www.inovatec.com

About Inovatec

Inovatec Systems Corporation's proven cloud-based loan origination and loan management solutions improve business outcomes for automotive, power sports, consumer, equipment, and other lenders across North America and additional markets. Inovatec's uniquely flexible platform empowers lenders to satisfy fast-changing client requirements, increase revenue, reduce operating costs, and improve customer experiences-all through an intuitive, easy-to-configure and manage interface. www.inovatec.com

PR Contact

Wendy Thai

Marketing Manager

marketing@inovatec.ca

SOURCE: Inovatec Systems

View the original press release on accesswire.com