MOCREO PTE. LTD.: Vobot Launches Mini Dock: A Docking Station With Screen & Built-in Apps - the Portal to Web Info & Work Efficiency

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2024 / MOCREO PTE. LTD., a pioneer in innovative tech solutions, is excited to announce the launch on Kickstarter of the Vobot Mini Dock, a docking station with a screen, designed to transform your workspace and improve productivity. The Mini Dock features an LCD smart screen with 10 built-in Apps, and a 7-in-1 docking station, making it the portal for web information and work efficiency.

Key Features of the Mini Dock Include:

Smart Screen: With a 2-inch LCD Display, make it the portal to endless web information.

With a 2-inch LCD Display, make it the portal to endless web information. 10 Built-in Apps: Includes 10 apps such as Todoist, Pomodoro Timer, PC H/W Monitoring, Weather Station, Game Emulator, Stock Price and Crypto Currency, and so on. A series of apps for work efficiency and entertainment.

Includes 10 apps such as Todoist, Pomodoro Timer, PC H/W Monitoring, Weather Station, Game Emulator, Stock Price and Crypto Currency, and so on. A series of apps for work efficiency and entertainment. 7-in-1 Docking Station: One plug to set up your workspace. 4K@60 HDMI, fast charging your computer and phone. Suitable for any work environment.

One plug to set up your workspace. 4K@60 HDMI, fast charging your computer and phone. Suitable for any work environment. Customization App and Vobot App Gallery: Code your own App and share it with the community (Vobot App Gallery). Exploring never ends.

Code your own App and share it with the community (Vobot App Gallery). Exploring never ends. Minimalism Design: With the half-transparent back case and the LED stripe, its minimalist design makes it a must-have for your workspace setup.

"Our goal with the Mini Dock was to create a product that not only enhances productivity but also fits seamlessly into the modern workstyle," said Luo Jia, CEO of Vobot. "With its built-in apps, smart screen and 7-in-1 docking capabilities, the Mini Dock is more than just a docking station, it's a portal to a more efficient and life-work balance experience!"

The Mini Dock is available for purchase at Kickstarter starting May 1, 2024. For more information on the Mini Dock, please visit https://getvobot.com/mini-dock.

About Vobot

Vobot is dedicated to transforming work efficiency and enhancing work-life balance through advanced AI/IoT technology.

Products include Mini Dock, Bunny Clock, Halo Smart Home Center, and Smart Clock. Our goal is to develop gadgets that will really make a difference for the use in their daily use, with sleek design, and advanced tech.

We're committed to converting the latest technology into user-friendly gadgets that not only assist in your daily tasks but also improve your overall quality of life.

For more information, please visit https://getvobot.com, email info@getvobot.com, or follow us on Facebook, or Instagram.

