MOCREO PTE. LTD.: Vobot Launches Mini Dock: A Docking Station With Screen & Built-in Apps - the Portal to Web Info & Work Efficiency

SINGAPORE / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2024 / MOCREO PTE. LTD., a pioneer in innovative tech solutions, is excited to announce the launch on Kickstarter of the Vobot Mini Dock, a docking station with a screen, designed to transform your workspace and improve productivity. The Mini Dock features an LCD smart screen with 10 built-in Apps, and a 7-in-1 docking station, making it the portal for web information and work efficiency.
Key Features of the Mini Dock Include:
- Smart Screen: With a 2-inch LCD Display, make it the portal to endless web information.
- 10 Built-in Apps: Includes 10 apps such as Todoist, Pomodoro Timer, PC H/W Monitoring, Weather Station, Game Emulator, Stock Price and Crypto Currency, and so on. A series of apps for work efficiency and entertainment.
- 7-in-1 Docking Station: One plug to set up your workspace. 4K@60 HDMI, fast charging your computer and phone. Suitable for any work environment.
- Customization App and Vobot App Gallery: Code your own App and share it with the community (Vobot App Gallery). Exploring never ends.
- Minimalism Design: With the half-transparent back case and the LED stripe, its minimalist design makes it a must-have for your workspace setup.
"Our goal with the Mini Dock was to create a product that not only enhances productivity but also fits seamlessly into the modern workstyle," said Luo Jia, CEO of Vobot. "With its built-in apps, smart screen and 7-in-1 docking capabilities, the Mini Dock is more than just a docking station, it's a portal to a more efficient and life-work balance experience!"
The Mini Dock is available for purchase at Kickstarter starting May 1, 2024. For more information on the Mini Dock, please visit https://getvobot.com/mini-dock.
About Vobot
Vobot is dedicated to transforming work efficiency and enhancing work-life balance through advanced AI/IoT technology.
Products include Mini Dock, Bunny Clock, Halo Smart Home Center, and Smart Clock. Our goal is to develop gadgets that will really make a difference for the use in their daily use, with sleek design, and advanced tech.
We're committed to converting the latest technology into user-friendly gadgets that not only assist in your daily tasks but also improve your overall quality of life.
For more information, please visit https://getvobot.com, email info@getvobot.com, or follow us on Facebook, or Instagram.
